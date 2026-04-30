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The Long Republic
Why the Patriot Movement's Impatience Is Understandable, Why the Enemy Is Counting on It, and Why the Fight Is Worth Every Sleepless Night
Apr 30
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Tyler Piekarski
31
17
The Court Just Said Race Can't Draw the Map
The Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Louisiana v. Callais didn't kill the Voting Rights Act. It killed the doctrine that racial arithmetic belongs in…
Apr 29
•
Tyler Piekarski
21
8
He Built the Weapon. Now It Has His Name On It.
James Comey ran the FBI, signed illegal surveillance warrants, manufactured a special counsel investigation, and spent years telling America no one is…
Apr 28
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Tyler Piekarski
34
11
The Map That Decides the House
The Supreme Court locked in Texas. Florida just opened a special session, and in Richmond today, the entire House majority may have been decided.
Apr 27
•
Tyler Piekarski
24
9
The Violence of Faction
While the media counts to three, the documented record of political violence against this president and this movement tells a different and far more…
Apr 27
•
Tyler Piekarski
23
9
Who Controls the Cost of Your Money?
The DOJ Drops Its Powell Probe and the Real Story Is What Comes Next
Apr 24
•
Tyler Piekarski
7
4
6
They Built the Trap. Now They're Standing In It. How Virginia's Redistricting Ruling Just Collapsed the Left's Judicial Strategy
A Virginia court blocked the Democrats' redistricting map. The left screams "activist judge". They built this weapon. Now it's pointed at them.
Apr 23
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Tyler Piekarski
286
72
The Machine That Made the Monsters
A federal grand jury indicted the SPLC on 11 counts. Paid Klansmen. A Charlottesville operative. Shell companies. The full pattern is now a matter of…
Apr 22
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Tyler Piekarski
13
5
DOJ Demands Wayne County Ballots
The Justice Department invoked the Civil Rights Act of 1960 to inspect Wayne County's 2024 ballots. Michigan refused. The Statute is sixty-six years…
Apr 22
•
Tyler Piekarski
29
10
The First Domino: Kash Patel, the Grand Conspiracy, and the 200-Day Countdown
FBI Director Kash Patel says 2020 election arrests are coming. Dhillon sues 29 states. The full architecture of the Grand Conspiracy, 200 days to…
Apr 20
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Tyler Piekarski
39
1
16
The Compact They Betrayed: How Twenty Republicans Sold Out Every Legal Immigrant in America
20 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives signed a bill that would grant amnesty to 14 million illegal immigrants. Here is what the Founders…
Apr 19
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Tyler Piekarski
and
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
24
18
They Knew Too Much: The Systematic Disappearance of America's Defense Scientists
Eleven researchers tied to America's most classified nuclear and aerospace programs are dead or missing. The pattern demands answers Washington refuses…
Apr 18
•
Tyler Piekarski
24
8
© 2026 Tyler Piekarski
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