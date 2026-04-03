The Department of Justice building in Washington D.C. — the institution at the center of a 14-month transition now entering a new operational phase.

Pam Bondi is gone. President Trump confirmed her removal as the 87th Attorney General of the United States on April 2nd, citing in a Truth Social post what he called a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown on crime, with murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche steps in as acting AG. Lee Zeldin, currently running the EPA, is the name circulating most prominently as a permanent replacement.

The coverage that followed was predictable. The left celebrated. Parts of the right declared her a martyr. Most of conservative media landed somewhere between defensive and deflective. None of it is honest. Pam Bondi deserves an honest accounting, not because she is owed one but because the America First movement cannot afford to keep tolerating mediocrity by refusing to name it, and cannot afford to dismiss real accomplishments just because the tenure ended badly. Both failures cost the movement credibility. The Founders’ Signal does not traffic in either.

Federal law enforcement operations against cartels and gangs surged under Bondi's DOJ — over 90 cartel figures captured and murder rates driven to their lowest level in more than a century.

WHAT SHE BUILT

The record has genuine weight and it needs to be stated plainly before the criticism lands. Bondi cited the lowest murder rate in 125 years, first-ever terrorism convictions against members of Antifa, sweeping gang takedowns, the capture of more than 90 cartel figures, and 24 favorable Supreme Court rulings. Those are not talking points. They are documented outcomes. The DOJ under Bondi arrested and secured the transfer from Pakistan of a man alleged to have helped kill 13 service members in the Abbey Gate terrorist attack, and moved Mexico to hand over 29 drug cartel figures including a kingpin accused of orchestrating the murder of a DEA agent.

She also did the institutional work that had to be done before any serious accountability agenda could begin. The DOJ under Bondi fired prosecutors and FBI officials who worked on Capitol riot cases and the Trump investigations, and restructured the department’s leadership away from the posture it held under four years of Democratic control. That housecleaning was not cosmetic. It was the foundational work of a transition. The building had to be emptied before anyone could rebuild inside it. That is what Phase One looks like and Bondi executed it.

Every shift in institutional priority carries a cost. Twenty-three thousand closed cases represent the tradeoff the America First movement was never fully told about.

THE TRADEOFFS THAT DESERVE HONESTY

The wins are real. So are the costs. A ProPublica analysis of two decades of DOJ data found that the department quietly closed more than 23,000 criminal cases in the first six months of Trump’s administration, abandoning investigations into terrorism, white-collar crime, and drugs while shifting resources toward immigration enforcement. Some of those cases represented years of investigative work by the FBI and the DEA. Federal prosecutors with decades of experience reported being ordered off complex narcotics investigations mid-stream, including yearslong cases targeting fentanyl suppliers in China and India, to pursue immigration prosecutions instead.

Whether that tradeoff was the right call is a legitimate policy debate. What is not debatable is that it happened and that it merits acknowledgment in any honest accounting of this tenure. The murder rate went down. Cartel captures went up. The immigration enforcement legal architecture got built. Those outcomes came with costs in other enforcement categories that the American people are entitled to know about. The Founders’ Signal will not pretend otherwise.

Two high-profile prosecutions. Two indictments. One procedural defect that should never have been made. Both cases dismissed. Both targets walked free with the moral high ground the administration handed them.

THE PROSECUTION FAILURES

Beyond the files, two specific prosecutorial outcomes define the execution failures of this tenure and neither gets enough honest treatment in the conservative press.

The Justice Department brought cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James after Trump publicly called for their prosecution. Both cases were tossed by a federal judge who found that the interim U.S. attorney who secured the indictments had been invalidly appointed. Read that again. The administration built public momentum around two high-profile accountability prosecutions, filed indictments, and then watched both cases collapse on a procedural error so fundamental that a judge threw them out before they reached trial. It was not that the underlying conduct was unworthy of scrutiny. It was that the cases were built on a structural defect that a competent office should have caught before a grand jury was ever convened. The targets walked. They did not just walk free. They walked out with the moral high ground the administration handed them.

That is not aggressive prosecution. That is sloppy prosecution dressed up as accountability. The America First voter who watched those indictments get announced and then watched the cases disintegrate deserved better execution than that. They still do.

A promise made publicly, walked back quietly. The Epstein files will follow Pam Bondi for the rest of her public life — not because of corruption, but because of a broken word and a fumbled accountability moment the movement had waited years for.

THE SCARLET LETTER

Nothing in this tenure will follow Pam Bondi longer than the Epstein files, and it is worth walking through the sequence in full because the sequence is damning on its own terms without any editorializing.

Early in her tenure, Bondi told Fox News that Epstein’s client list was sitting on her desk to review. Months later, the Justice Department and the FBI said there was no client list and that no additional files from the Epstein investigation would be made public. That reversal did not just damage her credibility. It damaged the administration’s credibility with the exact constituency that had fought hardest to put Trump back in office. The political firestorm that followed forced Congress to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which required the Justice Department to make all files in its possession public. The department then missed the Act’s own deadline. When files were finally released in January 2026, the DOJ published over three million pages but acknowledged that federal prosecutors had initially identified six million pages as potentially responsive to the disclosure law, releasing only half that amount.

It did not stop there. Faulty redaction techniques in the December 2025 release allowed members of the public to recover blacked-out content, revealing information officials had intended to withhold from public view. On March 17th the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena compelling Bondi to sit for a deposition on April 14th. She was fired twelve days before she was scheduled to testify.

The Epstein files will be Pam Bondi’s scarlet letter. Not because she was corrupt but because she made a promise she could not keep, managed the fallout badly at every step, and left the survivors who trusted the system and the voters who demanded accountability with less transparency than they started with. That is an honest verdict and it deserves to be stated as one.

The door at the end of the hall is open. What the next phase looks like depends entirely on who walks through it and whether they understand the difference between managing a transition and prosecuting an agenda.

NOT EVERY APPOINTMENT IS MEANT TO GO THE DISTANCE

Here is the analytical argument this publication will make clearly and will label as such. Not every person appointed to a cabinet position is meant to serve a full term. Some are built for transition. Some are built for prosecution. Some are positioned to hold a department while the underlying conditions are created for the next operator to move.

Bondi entered a Justice Department that had spent four years operating as a political instrument of the opposition. Career prosecutors were entrenched. Institutional resistance was organized and experienced. The department’s ideological orientation was embedded at every level below the political appointees. Her job, whether it was explicitly assigned that way or not, was to break that orientation, purge the most resistant elements, redirect prosecutorial resources toward the America First agenda, and absorb the political cost of doing so in public. She did those things. The murder rate moved. The cartel capture numbers moved. The immigration enforcement legal framework got built. The institutional restructuring got done.

That is transition work. It is not the same as prosecution work. And the question the conservative media class refuses to ask honestly is whether Bondi was ever the right person for prosecution work, or whether her value was always in what she could accomplish in the first phase of a two-phase operation. The Epstein files failure, the Comey and James procedural collapse, the 23,000 closed cases that represent resource reallocation rather than accountability, all of it is more coherent when viewed through that lens than through the lens of simple failure. She may have done exactly what she was sent to do. The problem is that what she was sent to do was never enough on its own.

Nine hours. Two days. One interview that could determine whether the most consequential accountability case in a generation gets closed or finally gets prosecuted. Todd Blanche has already been in that room.

THE BLANCHE VARIABLE NOBODY IS COVERING

Todd Blanche is not a caretaker. He is not a placeholder warming a seat until Zeldin gets confirmed. He arrived at the acting AG position with more operational context on the most important unresolved accountability question in America than any other person in the building.

On July 24th and 25th of 2025, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Ghislaine Maxwell for nine hours over two days at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Tallahassee to discuss her knowledge of Epstein’s associates and victims. Maxwell received limited immunity during the sessions so that her direct statements could not be used against her in future proceedings. Her attorney David Oscar Markus stated publicly that Maxwell honestly answered every question Blanche asked. Days after that interview concluded, Maxwell was transferred to a minimum-security prison camp in Bryan, Texas.

When Maxwell appeared before Congress in February 2026 she invoked the Fifth Amendment and refused to answer any questions. Her attorney signaled she would talk if Trump granted her clemency. Maxwell is seeking a commutation. Her direct appeals are exhausted. The acting Attorney General of the United States is the man who already spent nine hours across a table from her.

As of February 2026 three people had already had criminal investigations launched due to their ties to Epstein: former Norwegian prime minister Thorbjørn Jagland, charged with aggravated corruption, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and British politician Peter Mandelson. The accountability machine did not stop when the headlines moved on. It changed operators and kept running.

Whether Blanche becomes the permanent AG or Zeldin takes the seat, the person who sits in that office next inherits a Maxwell cooperation framework that Blanche built, an international prosecution track that is already moving, and a department that has been structurally cleared for the kind of aggressive accountability work the transition phase made possible. The foundation exists. The question is whether the next operator has the discipline and the political protection to build on it without fumbling the execution the way this phase fumbled Comey, James, and the files.

The founders built the appointment power into the constitutional framework for a reason. Hamilton was explicit about it in Federalist No. 76. The standard they set was not loyalty. It was ability combined with integrity. That standard still applies.

THE STANDARD THE MOVEMENT MUST NOW HOLD

The America First movement made a political error in 2025 that it cannot repeat. It accepted loyalty as a substitute for performance. Bondi’s loyalty to Trump was never in question. Her track record as his impeachment defense attorney, her work leading the America First Policy Institute, her 54 to 46 confirmation vote, none of that was manufactured. She was a loyalist. But loyalty and execution are not the same currency and the republic was not designed to be managed by comfortable loyalists who treat the most consequential law enforcement position in the world as ceremonial.

Alexander Hamilton understood this. In Federalist No. 76 he argued that the quality of appointments defines the character of the executive branch and that the standard for cabinet selection must combine ability with integrity. Ability without integrity produces weaponization. Integrity without ability produces the 14-month experiment the country just watched. The movement cannot keep grading its own officials on a loyalty curve while demanding that the institutional left be held to a results standard. That asymmetry is how mediocrity gets protected and how accountability never arrives.

The next AG walks into a department that has been restructured, redirected, and cleared of its most resistant elements. The transition work is complete. What comes next is not transition. It is prosecution. And prosecution requires a different person operating with a different mandate under a different standard than the one that just concluded.

Bondi’s departure does not close the doors the movement needs opened. If the operational picture underneath it is what the sourced record suggests it is, her departure may be exactly what opens them. The test is whether whoever sits behind that desk next understands the difference between managing a phase and finishing the mission. The movement has waited long enough for someone who does.

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