The Founders' Signal

The Founders' Signal

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Adrasteia
Apr 3

Beginning with Bondi’s appointment, I’ve thought there was someone else on the bench who would replace her, but I wasn’t sure about the timing or rationale. Your piece makes a strong argument for the strategy behind the transition and I think it’s right.

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