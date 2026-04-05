The skies over Iran held an American warrior this Easter weekend. He came home.

There is a sequence of events that unfolded over the last seventy-two hours that this publication is not going to let pass without saying plainly what it is.

On Good Friday, an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron out of RAF Lakenheath, carrying two United States Air Force crew members, was shot down over southwestern Iran during Operation Epic Fury. It was the first American manned aircraft brought down by enemy fire since the war began on February 28. The IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters claimed credit, citing what it described as a new advanced air defense system operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force. For five weeks, American and Israeli commanders had conducted over 8,000 combat sorties across Iran with extraordinary freedom of movement. Good Friday was the day that equation changed.

The pilot was rescued within hours. The second crew member, a weapons systems officer and colonel-rank aviator, was not. He ejected into hostile territory deep inside the Iranian mountains, wounded, alone, equipped with little more than a pistol, a communications device, and a tracking beacon. The IRGC scrambled forces to find him. Iranian state media broadcast a bounty for his capture. Regional governors issued public pleas for locals to hand over the enemy pilot to authorities. Iran’s parliamentary speaker mocked the United States on social media. The regime that had just scored its first confirmed kill of the war was already writing the victory statement.

Saturday came and the White House said nothing about a second man. Not because they had abandoned him. Because they were racing to reach him before the enemy did, and confirming the first rescue would have told Iran exactly how many Americans were still unaccounted for in those mountains. The White House called a press lid earlier than normal on Friday. Trump said nothing publicly about the downed aircraft beyond a brief acknowledgment. The silence was not confusion. It was operational discipline in service of an American life.

Saturday was the silence.

Just minutes after midnight, as Holy Saturday became Easter Sunday, President Trump posted three words on Truth Social: “WE GOT HIM.”

If you read Friday evening’s Good Friday piece at this publication, you already feel what that sequence is. Shot down on Friday. The silence and the uncertainty of Saturday. Home on Easter Sunday. Some things do not require editorial interpretation. They require acknowledgment.

A 7,000-foot ridgeline. A pistol. A radio. And thirty-six hours to hold on.

WHAT SATURDAY LOOKED LIKE FROM 7,000 FEET

The details emerging this morning are the kind that belong in the permanent record of American military valor.

After ejecting from the stricken F-15E, the weapons systems officer did not wait to be found. He moved. He climbed. At one point he scaled the rugged terrain to a ridgeline 7,000 feet above sea level, navigating the mountains of southwestern Iran with IRGC forces actively closing in on his position. Wounded from the ejection but able to walk, he evaded capture for more than thirty-six hours in terrain that offered cover but no safety, in a country that had put a government price on his head and sent its forces into the field to collect it. The region where the aircraft went down carries significant opposition to the Iranian government, and there are indications the airman may have received shelter from local civilians willing to risk the regime’s wrath to protect him.

While he was moving through those mountains, hundreds of American military and intelligence personnel were moving with him in the only way they could from a distance. The CIA launched a deception campaign inside Iran, spreading word through Iranian military and intelligence channels that the airman had already been found and was being moved overland toward exfiltration. The goal was to generate enough confusion inside the IRGC’s command structure to buy time for the Agency’s collection capabilities to work. It worked. CIA operatives located him precisely, a wounded American colonel hiding in a mountain crevice, invisible to the Iranian forces hunting him and invisible to the American forces trying to reach him, until American intelligence made him visible.

The CIA shared his exact location with the Pentagon and the White House. Trump, who had spent his Saturday in the Oval Office rather than on the golf course, receiving constant updates from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine, ordered an immediate rescue mission. Navy SEAL Team 6 went in. Dozens of American warplanes provided air cover. Aircraft dropped bombs to clear Iranian forces from the extraction corridor as the commandos moved toward the mountain crevice where the colonel was hiding. The IRGC was in the field in force and getting closer by the hour. The rescue team reached him first.

Two US special operations aircraft were damaged during the operation. Rather than leave them on Iranian soil for the enemy to exploit, American forces destroyed them on the ground before departing. The entire rescue package, its people and its living cargo, came out of Iran. No Americans were killed. No Americans were left behind.

Israel halted its own strike operations in the region to clear the airspace, shared intelligence throughout the operation, and said nothing publicly until it was over. The alliance held under fire in the most literal sense of that phrase.

Trump called it miraculous in his Truth Social post and described it as the first time in military memory that two American pilots were rescued separately, deep in enemy territory. He closed the announcement that did not read like political performance at just past midnight on Easter Sunday morning: GOD BLESS AMERICA, GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS, AND HAPPY EASTER TO ALL.

O'Grady had six days and a forest. This colonel had thirty-six hours and a country actively hunting him.

THE BENCHMARK THIS SURPASSED

The last time the American military faced anything close to this situation was June 1995. Air Force Captain Scott O’Grady, flying an F-16 over Bosnia enforcing a NATO no-fly zone, was hit by a Serbian surface-to-air missile and ejected into hostile territory. He spent six days on the ground, hiding in the rain-soaked forest, eating insects, drinking rainwater from a sponge, moving only at night, keeping his radio silent to conserve battery and avoid giving away his position. Serbian paramilitary forces with shoot-on-sight orders were searching the area. On the sixth night, he finally made contact with an American aircraft overhead. U.S. Marines launched a rescue operation. They found him sprinting from the tree line with a 9mm pistol in his hand. The helicopters took fire on the way out. He made it.

O’Grady’s survival became a national story and a defining moment of American military resilience. His book spent six weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. The country needed that story in 1995 and embraced it fully.

Now consider what happened in those Iranian mountains over the last thirty-six hours. The F-15E colonel did not have six days in relatively friendly terrain. He had thirty-six hours in a country actively at war with the United States, with a regime that had organized a manhunt at the government level, offered a public bounty for his capture, and deployed the IRGC and Basij forces to find him. The rescue team did not have the luxury of a week to plan. They had to locate him, run a CIA deception operation through the enemy’s intelligence apparatus, assemble hundreds of special operations and support personnel, and go into the mountains of Iran in the dark, in contested airspace, against an adversary that had already shown it could shoot down American aircraft.

O’Grady’s rescue was extraordinary. This one operates in a different category entirely. Trump was right when he said it was the first time in military memory that two American pilots were rescued separately from deep inside enemy territory without a single American killed. The military professionals who made this morning possible earned every word of that.

Saturday. The Oval Office. A president at his desk while a colonel held on in the mountains.

THE WEIGHT OF THE SILENCE

The detail that deserves more attention than it has received this morning is Saturday’s silence.

The White House knew the pilot had been rescued on Friday. They did not confirm it. Every hour the administration held that information was a calculated decision to protect the mission still running in those mountains. Confirming one rescue hands the enemy a precise accounting of how many Americans remain unaccounted for. The men who made that call understood something the founding generation understood two and a half centuries ago. You do not count your people as acceptable losses in the ledger of a larger narrative. You go back for them. You stay silent if staying silent is what going back requires.

Trump acknowledged the deliberate restraint directly in his Truth Social post. The first rescue was not confirmed, he wrote, because he did not want to jeopardize the second operation. That is not a small thing in an information environment where every development is instantly weaponized by adversaries. It is exactly the kind of institutional discipline Washington described in his Farewell Address when he wrote that the character of a republic is measured not in its moments of easy triumph but in its capacity to hold steady when the pressure is highest and the outcome is uncertain.

John Adams wrote in 1813 that the principles animating this republic were as eternal and immutable as the existence and attributes of God. Saturday in the Oval Office looked like that conviction in practice. A president at his desk. A colonel in a mountain. The silence holding while the mission ran.

They were searching. They were wrong about what they would find.

WHAT THE ENEMY GOT WRONG

Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf mocked the United States on Friday. “This brilliant no-strategy war they started,” he wrote, “has now been downgraded from ‘regime change’ to ‘Hey, can anyone find our pilots? Please?’” He followed that on Saturday with three more words: “What incredible progress.”

This morning Ghalibaf is watching Navy SEAL Team 6 come back out of his country’s mountains with an American colonel who survived thirty-six hours of active enemy pursuit, while the CIA’s deception operation ran his own intelligence apparatus across southwestern Iran chasing a ghost. The bounty went uncollected. The prisoner of war the regime was counting on as its defining propaganda image of the war never materialized. The American they were hunting was already in a rescue aircraft before Tehran could organize a coherent response.

This is the error that institutional powers have made across all of recorded history when they believe momentum is decisively on their side. They count the visible evidence and declare the outcome settled. The F-15E was in pieces on Iranian soil. The second crew member was missing and wounded. The IRGC was in the field. The parliamentary speaker was already writing the victory statement before the ink was dry.

They forgot who they were dealing with.

Madison understood this when he wrote in Federalist No. 10 that factions and foreign adversaries who calculate against a free republic invariably underestimate the will of a free people to respond with the full weight of their character when it matters most. Washington understood it when he warned in his Farewell Address that cunning adversaries always mistake the patience of a republic for weakness, and they are always wrong at precisely the moment it counts. The Iranian regime has studied American political division and American war fatigue carefully enough to think it understood what America would do when one of its aircraft went down over hostile territory.

It did not study what America does for the man still alive in the mountain.

Good Friday. Holy Saturday. Easter Sunday. Some sequences do not require interpretation.

THE SEQUENCE YOU WILL NOT FORGET

This publication does not traffic in sentiment. The analysis here is grounded in primary sources, verified facts, and pattern recognition from evidence. But there are moments when the pattern is so precise and the sequence so clear that acknowledging what it looks like is not sentiment. It is honesty.

Good Friday. The fall. An F-15E in pieces on Iranian soil and a colonel alone in the dark.

Holy Saturday. The silence. The waiting. The uncertainty that looks, from the outside, indistinguishable from defeat. A wounded American warrior on a 7,000-foot ridgeline. A CIA operation threading the needle through enemy territory. The nation not knowing. The White House holding its cards and trusting the mission.

Easter Sunday. Home.

The first time in military memory that two American pilots were rescued separately from deep inside enemy territory, both operations executed without a single American killed or wounded, the second completed just minutes into Easter Sunday morning with a president who closed his announcement the way this holiday demands it be closed: God bless America, God bless our troops, and Happy Easter to all.

Trump called it an Easter miracle this morning. He is right. Not because the outcome was guaranteed. Because it arrived on a schedule that no military planner, no intelligence analyst, and no political adversary fully accounts for. A wounded colonel finds a mountain crevice and holds on. The CIA threads a deception operation through the IRGC. SEAL Team 6 goes into the mountains of Iran in the dark and comes back out with an American that the enemy was already counting as theirs. The alliance holds. Nobody comes home in a flag-draped transfer case.

That is what an Easter miracle looks like in 2026. It looks like an American warrior on a 7,000-foot ridgeline who refused to quit. It looks like hundreds of intelligence and special operations personnel who refused to treat his life as a footnote. It looks like a president who spent his Saturday at his desk because there was still a man in those mountains and that was the only thing on the agenda that mattered.

It looks like Sunday coming. It always does.

God bless the colonel and the pilot who are home this morning. God bless the SEAL Team 6 operators and every intelligence and special operations professional who went back into Iran to bring them out. God bless every family waking up this Easter with an empty chair at the table because someone they love is still deployed in harm’s way. God bless the United States of America, a nation that does not, when it is operating at its best and its bravest, leave its people in the mountains.

He is risen. And this Easter Sunday, so is he.

Happy Easter.

Thank you for spending part of your Easter Sunday with The Founders' Signal. This publication exists because readers like you believe that independent conservative journalism grounded in primary sources, constitutional accountability, and America First analysis still matters. Every person who reads this work, shares it with someone they trust, and supports it financially makes it possible to keep going. That means more than I can put into words. Have a blessed Easter with the people you love.

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