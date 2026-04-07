The Founders' Signal

The Founders' Signal

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ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Apr 8Edited

A very valid analysis that shows where the holes in our system of values are. Hitler and his Reich would have survived following this modus operandi. The President is aware of all of this and -as I discussed with Vaughn Cordel today- he may still surprise us all. Nevertheless, this was the closest we've been in our lifetime to the "Victory until unconditional surrender" Eisenhower and FDR pushed in WWII. It was actually what led us to victory in Europe and Japan. Thanks for your great work, pal.

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Greg lund's avatar
Greg lund
Apr 8

Just shared this on email with several, as well as X and Truth Social. Thanks

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