A destroyed naval port burns at golden hour as an American carrier stands dominant on the horizon. The score of Operation Epic Fury is written on the water.

WHEN THE SMOKE CLEARS, READ THE DOCUMENT

The headlines told you Iran agreed to a ceasefire. What the headlines did not tell you is that Iran wrote a 10-point surrender document, published it in Farsi with one set of terms and in English with a different set of terms, called it a victory, and watched the American press report it that way without asking a single hard question about the discrepancy.

This is not speculation about what might happen in Islamabad on Friday. This is a reading of what already did happen over 39 days in the skies above Iran, on the floor of the Arabian Sea, and in the ruins of a command structure that no longer exists in any functional sense.

On the night of April 7, 2026, less than two hours before President Trump’s deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face the destruction of its remaining infrastructure, the Islamic Republic of Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan. Trump announced the deal on Truth Social, describing Iran’s 10-point proposal as “workable.” Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued its own statement declaring that “nearly all of the war’s objectives have been achieved” and that the enemy had been driven into “historic helplessness and enduring defeat.”

Both governments called it a victory.

One of them is telling the truth. The military record of the past 39 days tells you exactly which one.

The battlefield record of Operation Epic Fury speaks for itself. Thirteen thousand targets. One hundred fifty ships at the bottom of the sea. A regime's military architecture reduced to fire under a desert sky.

WHAT OPERATION EPIC FURY ACTUALLY DID

Before a single diplomatic term can be evaluated honestly, the reader must understand the condition of the Iranian military on the day those terms were submitted. The American press has largely declined to lead with this picture. That negligence ends here.

Operation Epic Fury began on February 28, 2026. In the opening hours of the campaign, United States and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes across Iran targeting military leadership, nuclear infrastructure, air defense networks, naval assets, and command-and-control facilities spanning all 31 Iranian provinces. Within the first 24 hours, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was dead. He had led the Islamic Republic since 1989. His elimination was not a peripheral outcome of the operation. It was a primary objective, executed on day one.

He was not alone. Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh was killed. IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour was killed. Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani was killed. Four senior Iranian intelligence officials were killed in the same opening strike package. The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed seven senior Iranian leaders killed on day one. Trump told NBC News that “a large amount of leadership” in Iran had been eliminated. That was an understatement.

What followed over the next 39 days was methodical, comprehensive, and devastating. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine provided the full accounting at Wednesday’s Pentagon briefing. More than 13,000 targets struck across the entirety of Iran’s military architecture. Eighty percent of Iran’s air defense systems destroyed. Ninety percent of its weapons factories attacked and razed. More than 90 percent of Iran’s regular naval fleet sunk, with 150 ships now at the bottom of the ocean. Iran’s drone assault capability had been degraded 95 percent by mid-March. Its defense industrial base, the manufacturing foundation that would have allowed any reconstitution of those losses, was in Secretary Hegseth’s words at Wednesday’s briefing, completely destroyed. Iran can no longer build missiles, rockets, launchers, or drones. The factories are rubble. The supply chains are severed. The engineers are dead or in hiding.

Thirteen American service members gave their lives in this operation. Every one of them deserves to be named, honored, and remembered by a grateful nation. Their sacrifice purchased a military outcome that no adversary on earth can now examine without fundamentally recalculating its assumptions about American power. An additional 348 American personnel were wounded in the war, with 315 of them, roughly 91 percent, returned to duty.

This is the military reality that sat across the table from Iran’s 10-point plan.

A regime that entered this war with a Supreme Leader, a functioning navy, an intact air defense network, operational missile factories distributed across three dozen provinces, and a command structure built over four decades of revolutionary consolidation exited 39 days later with all of it gone. The Supreme Leader is dead. The navy is at the bottom of the Arabian Sea. The factories are rubble. The air defenses are destroyed. The command structure was decapitated on the first morning and has been hemorrhaging ever since.

That is not the profile of a party negotiating from leverage. That is the profile of a regime negotiating for its own survival.

The black king is already on the floor. The 10-point plan is not a victor's demands. It is a defeated regime's attempt to negotiate from the rubble of a lost game.

READING THE 10-POINT PROPOSAL CORRECTLY

Iran’s 10-point proposal was presented to the world as a diplomatic document representing the considered position of a sovereign nation at a negotiating table. Read it for what it actually is, and an entirely different picture emerges.

Point one on Iran’s list is a demand that the United States “fundamentally commit to guaranteeing non-aggression.” Read that carefully. The first ask on the list is a promise that America will not do this again. That is not the opening demand of a victor. Victors do not need non-aggression guarantees. They already have them because they won. Non-aggression guarantees are demanded by the party that cannot survive another round of what just happened to it. Iran’s first ask is a confession, dressed in diplomatic language, that Tehran does not believe it can absorb another campaign like Operation Epic Fury. It is fear wearing the costume of diplomacy.

Point two demands continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz. Point three demands acceptance of Iran’s right to enrich uranium. Points five, six, and seven demand the removal of all secondary sanctions, the termination of all United Nations Security Council resolutions targeting Iran, and the end of all International Atomic Energy Agency resolutions on Iran’s nuclear program. Additional demands include the full withdrawal of United States combat forces from the region, reparations from the United States to Iran for damages incurred during the war, and a binding United Nations resolution to codify any final agreement.

Strip the diplomatic packaging off every one of those demands and what you have is a regime asking for oxygen. Economic oxygen. Political oxygen. The oxygen of survival. Iran’s economy was already strangled before February 28. After 39 days of the most intensive air campaign in the Middle East since the 2003 Iraq invasion, the economic picture is catastrophic. Sanctions relief is not a negotiating position built from strength. It is a survival request built from desperation.

The reparations demand is the most revealing item on the entire list. Iran is asking the United States to pay it back for the war. A nation negotiating from genuine leverage does not ask the opposing party for money. It demands terms that reflect its battlefield position. Iran demanded money because a devastated economy needs it and battlefield dominance cannot provide it.

Every single item on that list points in the same direction. The 10-point plan is not a victor’s terms. It is a defeated regime’s attempt to extract maximum face-saving concessions from a negotiating table it reached only because its military left it no other option.

Two documents. Two audiences. One critical phrase present in Farsi and absent in English. The deception was deliberate, and the American press ran the sanitized version without question.

THE FARSI-ENGLISH DECEPTION: INFORMATION WARFARE IN REAL TIME

The most important single fact in the entire ceasefire story has received the least coverage in the American press. It deserves to be stated clearly, sourced precisely, and understood for exactly what it reveals about how the Iranian regime operates, and about how Western journalism failed to catch it.

Iran released two versions of its 10-point ceasefire document simultaneously.

The Farsi version, published for domestic Iranian consumption, included a specific phrase regarding Iran’s nuclear program: “acceptance of enrichment.” The English version, the one circulated by Iranian diplomats to Western journalists, did not contain that phrase. The phrase was not lost in translation. It was deliberately removed. The two documents say different things about the most consequential unresolved issue in the entire conflict. And Western outlets ran the English version as the authoritative text without noting that the Farsi version contradicted it on the central question of whether Iran retains the right to pursue nuclear capability.

When the Farsi version surfaced, Trump called it fraudulent. Vice President Vance said the deal was being misrepresented within Iran. Neither produced a unified definitive statement fully resolving the contradiction. That discrepancy remains live as negotiations in Islamabad are set to begin, with the foundational question of enrichment still unanswered on the record.

This is not a communications failure. It is a deliberate dual-audience information warfare operation, and it is one Iran has been refining for years. The domestic audience, the Iranian street that just watched its Supreme Leader killed, its military gutted, and its economy driven further into collapse, needs to be told the regime survived and extracted real concessions. The “acceptance of enrichment” language in the Farsi document is that story. It tells the Iranian people that their nuclear program, the symbol of national sovereignty and technological achievement for which the regime has sacrificed enormous treasure and international standing, was preserved by the ceasefire.

The international audience, specifically Western journalists and the diplomatic community whose interpretation will shape American public perception of the deal, gets the sanitized English version without that politically toxic phrase. Because if Western outlets had uniformly reported that Iran’s ceasefire proposal contained an explicit demand for the right to continue enriching uranium toward weapons-grade material, the “workable” framing Trump applied to the proposal would have collapsed immediately under American political pressure.

The operation was engineered to allow Trump to call the plan workable, allow Iran to tell its people enrichment was preserved, and leave the actual resolution of that contradiction to the Islamabad negotiations, at which point the ceasefire would already be established as a political fact on the ground. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council understood exactly what it was doing. Their public statement told the Iranian people that their sons had driven the enemy into “historic helplessness and enduring defeat.” Pro-government demonstrators took to the streets of Tehran waving flags. That scene was broadcast globally. What was not broadcast globally with equivalent prominence is that those crowds were celebrating in a city where the Supreme Leader was killed 39 days ago, where 150 naval vessels are resting on the ocean floor, and where the factories that built the missiles that once gave the regime its regional power are now rubble.

The regime is telling its people a story. The question the American press refuses to ask itself is, why it chose to help tell that story rather than examine it?

Every screen in the room is showing the Iranian flag and Iranian state imagery. The one thing nobody in that studio chose to broadcast was the satellite view of what the American military actually did to Iran's armed forces.

THE AMERICAN PRESS LAUNDERED THE IRANIAN NARRATIVE

What the mainstream media did with this ceasefire was not journalism. It was information laundering, and the mechanism deserves to be described precisely.

CNN led with the “TACO” analysis, Trump Always Chickens Out, before the ink was dry on an agreement that reopened a global shipping lane, got a hostile nuclear-aspiring regime to the table after 39 days of strikes, and was announced from the rubble of that regime’s entire military architecture. NPR’s headline framing treated Iran’s Supreme National Security Council victory declaration as a factual reporting frame rather than as regime propaganda crafted for domestic survival. The Associated Press ran Iran’s 10-point demands as though they represented a serious negotiating baseline from a position of strength rather than a domestic narrative document produced by a government that no longer has a functioning navy. Al Jazeera amplified Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi’s toll-collection and coordination language for the Strait as settled terms rather than as one side’s maximalist opening position.

What the media collectively did was take Iran’s press release, present it as the authoritative account of what was agreed, and move on. That is not reporting. That is amplification.

The structural explanation for how it happened is straightforward. Iranian state media produces polished, English-language content specifically engineered for Western consumption. The regime has decades of experience shaping its message for international audiences. When one side is producing clean, quotable English-language statements and the other side is producing contradictory Truth Social posts and a Pentagon briefing full of declarative victory language, journalists default to the more legible narrative. Legibility is not accuracy. It never has been.

The ideological explanation is equally straightforward. The institutional press does not want this to be a Trump victory. The TACO framing was not invented by Iran. It was invented by American journalists and Democratic operatives who needed the outcome to look like weakness regardless of what the battlefield numbers say. When Iranian state propaganda and the American left-media’s preferred narrative point in the same direction, that alignment gets amplified rather than interrogated.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova declared that the ceasefire proved the American approach had suffered a “crushing defeat.” The Kremlin and Iranian state media are running identical narratives from opposite ends of the world, and segments of the American press treated both as credible analysis. That is not a coincidence. That is convergent information warfare, and it is working precisely because the domestic press refuses to recognize it for what it is.

Consider the source of Russia’s moral authority on this subject. This is the country that launched an unprovoked land invasion of a sovereign European neighbor, killed tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians, systematically targeted Ukrainian power plants, hospitals, and residential infrastructure in a deliberate campaign of civilian destruction, and occupies foreign territory by force to this day. That government declared America’s military campaign against a regime actively pursuing nuclear weapons and holding the world’s energy supply hostage to be a one-track, aggressive, unprovoked attack. The pot is lecturing the kettle. The American press that runs that framing without context is not informing its readers. It is doing information work for Moscow.

One side of the table is prepared. The other side has nothing left to send. The IRGC's command structure does not exist anymore. What sits across from America in Islamabad is not a military power. It is the ghost of one.

WHO EXACTLY ARE WE NEGOTIATING WITH?

This is the question nobody in the mainstream press has asked with the seriousness it deserves, and it is the most operationally consequential question in this entire situation.

Trump stated on Wednesday that the United States is working with Iran’s new leadership. That was not a throwaway line. It was a deliberate signal from a president who has access to intelligence assessments the public does not, delivered in plain language to anyone paying close attention. Because the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a coherent command structure does not exist anymore. The leadership that built it and ran it for decades was killed in the opening hours of Operation Epic Fury. The commanders who survived 39 days of the most intensive decapitation campaign in modern military history are not sitting in Islamabad conference rooms. They are in hiding, cut off, operating without a chain of command that reaches back to any legitimate authority.

The interim political government that assumed power under Iran’s constitutional emergency provisions after Khamenei’s death has been functionally sidelined from military decision-making throughout the entire war. The IRGC ran its own targeting independently of the political class throughout this conflict. Individual IRGC commanders decided what to strike and when, with the nation’s political leadership unable to direct or restrain them. That structural reality produced the ceasefire’s most revealing moment. Within hours of the truce announcement, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain all reported incoming Iranian missiles and drone attacks. The UAE’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses were actively engaging ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles coming from Iran after the ceasefire was declared. Qatar intercepted seven ballistic missiles. Bahrain reported two citizens injured from shrapnel. Hegseth attributed the continued attacks to poor command-and-control and communications failures inside what remains of Iran’s military structure.

That explanation is more revealing than reassuring. A ceasefire that Iran’s own military cannot enforce is not a ceasefire. It is a political document signed by a government that no longer controls its own armed forces. Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced within 24 hours that three clauses of the 10-point plan had already been violated by the United States, citing continued attacks on Lebanon, a drone in Iranian airspace, and American efforts to prohibit uranium enrichment. This is not a serious legal complaint. It is pre-positioned domestic propaganda, manufactured before negotiations have even begun, ready to deploy the moment Islamabad produces terms the Iranian street will not accept.

Now consider the proposition at the center of Iran’s Hormuz framework. The Iranian armed forces, the remnants of a navy that is 90 percent destroyed and sitting on the ocean floor, will coordinate safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for international shipping. Tankers carrying one fifth of the world’s daily energy supply will queue up to receive clearance from the surviving fragments of a military that lost 150 ships in 39 days. The United States Navy, operating with 50,000 American troops in full-theater strength across the region, will defer to that coordination. No serious military analyst in any operational room from Washington to Riyadh believes that is how ships will actually transit the strait. The U.S. Navy will provide that security. The Iranian coordination language is a headline written for domestic consumption, not an operational reality. Everyone in the room knows it.

Which brings us to the hardest truth the Islamabad talks must confront, and the one that no amount of diplomatic language can obscure or defer. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps cannot be a party to any agreement. It cannot be reformed, restructured, rebranded, or invited to participate in any element of a post-war framework. The IRGC must be completely dissolved, fully expunged from Iranian society, and permanently eliminated as an institution. Not constrained. Not monitored. Not renamed. Gone. Every commander, every unit, every funding stream, every proxy relationship, every front organization. Gone permanently and verifiably.

This is not a hawkish position on the spectrum of diplomatic options. It is the only position consistent with the facts on the ground and with what American service members died to accomplish. The IRGC has spent four decades functioning as a parallel state within Iran, running its own economy, commanding its own military forces, operating its own intelligence apparatus, funding and directing proxy armies from Lebanon to Yemen to Iraq, and systematically targeting American interests, American allies, and American personnel across the Middle East. It assassinated American servicemembers through its proxy networks. It held the world’s energy supply hostage through its Hormuz strategy. It embedded its command infrastructure inside civilian populations as deliberate military doctrine, turning Iranian men, women, and children into human shields to complicate American targeting decisions. It pursued nuclear weapons capability in direct defiance of international law and decades of American warnings.

The IRGC is not a military organization that can be negotiated into responsible behavior. It is a terrorist infrastructure wearing a military uniform, and its continued existence in any form represents a direct and ongoing threat to American national security, regional stability, and global energy security.

The fractured command picture we witnessed in the first 24 hours of this ceasefire is not an aberration. It is the IRGC operating as it always has, independent of political authority, accountable to no legitimate government, executing its own strategic agenda regardless of what Tehran’s interim leadership signs in Islamabad. A deal that leaves that institution intact in any form, under any name, with any personnel continuity whatsoever, is not a peace agreement. It is a pause between rounds, and the next round begins the moment Iran reconstitutes what it has always used to threaten the world.

Trump said the United States is working with Iran’s new leadership. That statement means the IRGC is finished as a negotiating party and must be finished as an institution. The Islamabad talks must produce a framework that makes permanent IRGC dissolution a non-negotiable precondition of any sanctions relief, any unfreezing of assets, and any normalization of Iran’s relationship with the international community. American blood was spilled to reach this moment. The price of that blood is not a rearranged version of the same institutional threat operating under a different acronym. The price is the permanent removal of the organization that made this war necessary.

A white-robed figure stands in the archway between sanctuary and war, watching missiles arc across a burning skyline. Moral authority that condemns the response without condemning the doctrine that made it necessary is not neutrality. It is a choice.

LEBANON, THE POPE AND THE SELECTIVE MORAL CALCULUS OF THE WORLD STAGE

Iran’s attempt to incorporate Lebanon into the ceasefire framework and claim Israeli operations there as violations of the agreement deserves a direct answer. Lebanon is a separate conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The U.S.-Iran ceasefire has a defined scope and Lebanon was never within it. Trump said so. Netanyahu said so. Iran knows it. The Lebanese theater is being invoked not because it is legally or operationally relevant to the Islamabad framework, but because every active conflict anywhere in the region gives a dying regime another grievance to perform for its domestic audience. It is the negotiating tactic of a broken army: expand the list of complaints to include every battle you are losing so that continued violence anywhere can be packaged as an American or Israeli violation. It is transparent, it is cynical, and it is working on international audiences who are not reading the primary documents.

On the subject of international moral authority, a word about the Pope. Pope Leo IX called on all people of goodwill to reject war and declared attacks on civilian infrastructure to be against international law. The sentiment is understandable. The selective application is not.

Iran did not accidentally place its missile batteries inside residential neighborhoods, its weapons factories inside Tehran’s urban core, its enrichment facilities beneath universities, and its command infrastructure adjacent to civilian population centers. That is deliberate military doctrine. It is designed specifically to force adversaries into the moral bind the Holy Father stepped into, to make the cost of degrading Iranian military capability inseparable from the risk of civilian casualties, and to weaponize the world’s moral instincts against the nations attempting to remove a genuine threat to global security. A leader serious about protecting civilian life would begin by condemning the doctrine that turns civilians into human shields, a doctrine the Iranian regime has practiced against its own people for decades. The silence on that specific and foundational point is not neutrality. It is a choice. With full respect for the office, this conflict cannot be adjudicated from a framework that condemns the response while ignoring the provocation that made it necessary.

Russia’s contribution to the moral commentary on this ceasefire deserves equal directness. The country that launched an unprovoked land invasion of a sovereign European neighbor, has killed tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians, systematically targeted Ukrainian power plants, hospitals, and residential infrastructure in a documented campaign of deliberate civilian destruction, and occupies foreign territory by force to this day, declared that America’s military campaign against a regime actively pursuing nuclear weapons and holding the world’s energy supply hostage was a one-track, aggressive, unprovoked attack that suffered a crushing defeat. The audacity is instructive. Russia’s narrative interest is transparent. Anything that frames American military power as diminished and defeated serves Moscow’s strategic communication goals regardless of what the battlefield facts say. The Kremlin and Iranian state media are running the same line because they serve the same narrative purpose. The pot is lecturing the kettle and calling it foreign policy analysis.

This is what victory looks like. An American carrier moving forward at full steam, the sun rising ahead, and the smoke of a defeated enemy receding in the distance behind it. The terms of Islamabad must be worthy of the men and women who made this moment possible.

WHAT VICTORY ACTUALLY REQUIRES

Madison wrote in Federalist No. 41 that the security of a republic depends not on the benevolence of foreign powers but on its own strength and vigilance. The United States demonstrated that strength with historic clarity over 39 days. Thirteen Americans gave their lives. Hundreds more were wounded and returned to the fight. More than 13,000 targets were struck. A Supreme Leader who spent decades calling for America’s destruction was eliminated on day one. A navy built to close the world’s most critical shipping lane is on the ocean floor. An industrial base built to produce the missiles that threatened American allies across the Middle East is rubble.

That is not a TACO. That is a victory. The American press’s inability to report it as one does not change what it is.

The Islamabad talks will determine how much face Iran is permitted to save. But face-saving has a price and America must be absolutely clear about what that price is. Complete and verified denuclearization. Full removal of all enriched uranium from Iranian soil with no exceptions and no delays. Zero Iranian military authority of any kind over the Strait of Hormuz. A permanent end to proxy force funding and operations across the region. And the complete, permanent, irreversible dissolution of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as an institution, with no successor organization, no personnel continuity, no residual command structure, and no path to reconstitution under any circumstances.

Those are not maximalist demands. Those are the minimum terms consistent with what American servicemembers paid to achieve. The IRGC’s existence was the reason this war happened. Its permanent elimination is the only outcome that justifies the cost of winning it. A regime that lists non-aggression guarantees as its opening demand is not negotiating from strength. It is negotiating for the right to survive. America should extend that right only on terms that guarantee it never again has to execute another Operation Epic Fury.

When the delegation sits down in Islamabad, every American at that table must understand one thing above all others. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is finished. It is not coming back. It is not being reformed. It is not being renamed. Any agreement that fails to guarantee its complete and permanent elimination is not an agreement the United States of America should accept, because any agreement that leaves it in place is simply the next war’s opening act.

The victors don’t beg. The ones doing the begging already told you who they are. It is written right there in point one of their 10-point plan. America won this war. Now it must win the peace, and it must do so on terms worthy of the men and women who made victory possible.

Anything less dishonors them.

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