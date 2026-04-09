The Founders' Signal

The Founders' Signal

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A Curious Mind's avatar
A Curious Mind
Apr 9

What worries me is that so much of the American public believes what the MSM is spouting. Whether it is deliberate bias, ignorance, lack of historical perspective, or wishful thinking on the part of the MSM, too many people appear to lack the critical thinking skills to evaluate what they are being fed and make independent judgements about the facts and the motivations of those of who are presenting those "facts". We are winning the war but losing the battle!

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1 reply by Tyler Piekarski
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Apr 9

Another essential piece to comprehend the level of betrayal mainstream media has perpetrated on the American people.

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