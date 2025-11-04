The Founders’ Signal

The Founders’ Signal is independent constitutional accountability journalism and open source intelligence analysis from an America First framework. The publication exists to inform citizens about the conduct of those who hold power, the movements of foreign adversaries, and the constitutional questions that shape the future of the republic.

The analysis published here operates on three principles. Primary source discipline is non negotiable. Every factual claim is documented and every source is verified. The Federalist Papers and the founding documents are the analytical foundation because they articulated the principles that the American experiment was built on and those principles still govern the questions the publication examines. Editorial independence is absolute. No advertiser shapes coverage. No outside interest dictates what gets analyzed or how. The publication answers only to its readers.

The work is organized across three formats. The Daily Dispatch runs between twelve hundred and fifteen hundred words and covers breaking analysis, foreign policy developments, legal questions, political strategy, and cultural commentary. The Weekly Ledger runs between two thousand and twenty five hundred words and provides deeper synthesis of the most significant developments across all coverage areas. The monthly Founders’ Report runs between three thousand and five thousand words and represents the publication’s highest analytical ceiling, treating the month’s most consequential questions at full analytical depth.

Every piece published by The Founders’ Signal reaches every subscriber. Constitutional accountability journalism serves the republic, not a paywall, and the analysis cannot do its work if it is locked behind a transaction wall that decides who gets to read based on who can pay. The full archive is open. Every Dispatch, every Ledger, and every Report is publicly accessible.

Paid support sustains the publication. Paid subscribers receive recognition for that patronage through early access windows. Daily Dispatches arrive one hour before public release. Weekly Ledgers arrive three hours before public release. The monthly Founders’ Report arrives a full twenty four hours before public release. Paid subscribers also hold the comment space across all content and have access to the paid subscriber chat room for ongoing discussion.

Founding Patrons sustain the core of the publication at a deeper level. Founding Patrons receive every paid subscriber benefit, plus public recognition on the Founding Patrons page and a quarterly Founder’s Letter from the editor on the state and direction of the publication.

If the work published here serves you, consider becoming a paid subscriber or a Founding Patron. If paid support is not possible, direct contributions through the publication’s donation page sustain the work just the same. If neither is possible, read freely and share the analysis with those who need to see it. Every reader who engages with this publication advances its purpose.

Tyler Piekarski

Founder and Editorial Director

The Founders’ Signal

Donate to The Founders' Signal