The ceasefire announced from Islamabad this weekend was not built by the parties shaking hands. It was built by the party that never appeared in the frame.

THE SCENE IS A STAGE

The photographs from Islamabad this weekend will look like history. Vice President JD Vance seated across from Iranian officials in a Pakistani capital under security lockdown. Handshakes. Statements about peace. A world exhaling after six weeks of war.

Beijing will not be in any of those photographs.

That is the point.

The ceasefire President Trump announced on April 7 did not emerge from Pakistani wisdom or raw American leverage. It emerged from a diplomatic architecture that China designed, Pakistan fronted, and Iran accepted because its single most important customer told it to cooperate. What is being sold to the American public as Pakistan’s peacemaking moment is, in structural terms, a Beijing operation with Islamabad’s name on the door.

To understand what America is actually walking into this weekend, you have to stop watching the ceremony and follow the oil.

Approximately 90 percent of Iran's crude oil exports flow to a single buyer. That buyer did not fire a missile in this war. It did not need to.

THE ENERGY CHAIN NOBODY IS NAMING

China imported 1.38 million barrels of Iranian crude oil every single day in 2025. That figure comes from Kpler, the analytics firm that tracks tanker movements globally, and it represents approximately 90 percent of everything Iran exported. The dollar figures make the dependency concrete: China accounted for over 90 percent of Iran’s $32.5 billion in oil export revenue in 2024. Because Western sanctions have stripped Tehran of every other viable customer, Beijing does not merely buy Iranian oil. It owns Iranian oil. The relationship looks transactional on paper. Its consequences are geopolitical in every way that matters.

The Strait of Hormuz is where that dependency intersects with American strategic interest. Twenty percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade transits that waterway every day. In 2024, 20.7 million barrels moved through it daily. Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy confirmed that 45 to 50 percent of China’s total crude oil imports pass through the strait. When the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps closed it after the February 28 strikes, China did not merely lose a diplomatic partner. It lost access to the artery its economy cannot function without.

China could not allow that closure to stand. What it also could not afford was to be seen fixing it. Direct Chinese pressure on Iran to reopen the strait would have handed Washington a public confirmation of everything American analysts have argued about Beijing’s leverage over Tehran. It would have exposed the full architecture of their partnership to Western audiences at the worst possible moment. So Beijing did what authoritarian great powers do when they need results without fingerprints. It worked through a cutout. That cutout was Pakistan.

The compound in Abbottabad where Osama bin Laden was found in 2011 sat a twenty-minute drive from Pakistan's military academy. The government of Pakistan said it knew nothing.

PAKISTAN’S RECORD SPEAKS BEFORE ITS DIPLOMACY DOES

Before accepting Pakistan as an honest broker in anything, the American reader deserves a factual accounting of what this government’s record actually is.

The Financial Times reported this week that the White House itself was leaning on Islamabad to carry Washington’s ceasefire proposal to Tehran, making Pakistan a transmission channel for American terms rather than a neutral third party. That fact alone deflates the peacemaker narrative. But Pakistan’s reliability problem did not begin with this ceasefire. Despite receiving $33 billion in American aid since 2001, Pakistan secretly invested heavily in the Taliban throughout the same period American soldiers were fighting and dying in Afghanistan. When Navy SEALs located and killed Osama bin Laden in 2011, they found him in a fortified compound in Abbottabad, a twenty-minute drive from Pakistan’s military academy, the nation’s equivalent of West Point. The government of Pakistan claimed it knew nothing.

The Trump administration has built a warm personal relationship with Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, whom the president publicly called his favorite field marshal. Munir led the back-channel effort that produced this ceasefire, holding simultaneous conversations with American and Iranian officials. That relationship is real. What it does not change is Pakistan’s structural position in the region: a government deeply embedded with China, financially dependent on Beijing through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, militarily equipped by Chinese defense production including the J-10C fighter jets used against India last year, and ideologically aligned with any framework that elevates Islamabad’s regional standing at American expense.

Pakistan does not recognize the state of Israel. During this ceasefire process, Pakistan’s prime minister condemned Israeli actions in Lebanon as undermining international peace efforts. These are not the positions of an honest broker. They are the positions of a government playing its hand.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar traveled directly to Beijing after the Islamabad quadrilateral meeting. He left with a five-point framework. He presented it to Washington and Tehran as Pakistan's own initiative.

BEIJING WROTE THE FRAMEWORK. ISLAMABAD DELIVERED IT.

The sequencing of events is the tell.

On March 29, Pakistan hosted a quadrilateral meeting of foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt in Islamabad. Immediately after those talks concluded, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar traveled directly to Beijing. There he met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The two sides jointly unveiled a five-point initiative covering an immediate ceasefire, civilian protection, restoration of Hormuz shipping, and a larger UN role. China’s framework then became the diplomatic spine of what Pakistan presented to both Washington and Tehran as its own initiative.

Wang Yi personally made 26 phone calls with relevant foreign counterparts in the lead-up to the ceasefire agreement. President Trump acknowledged China’s role publicly, telling reporters he had heard Beijing helped push Iran toward the table. The South China Morning Post reported the strategic logic plainly: the April 7 ceasefire, branded as Pakistan’s two-week proposal, allowed China’s leverage on Iran to be exercised without it becoming the political story. Having Pakistan as the visible face of the mediation paid off in ways a unilateral Chinese effort never could have, because it let Beijing move Iran without taking responsibility for doing so.

Iranian-aligned media did not miss this. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly thanked China first, ahead of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar, for what he called invaluable and all-out support in reaching the ceasefire. That ordering was not accidental. It was acknowledgment.

Iran's Strait of Hormuz toll system accepts Bitcoin and Chinese yuan. Payment is routed through Kunlun Bank via CIPS, outside SWIFT, and outside the reach of American sanctions enforcement. The dollar is not welcome.

THE TOLL BOOTH IS THE TELL

Iran moved immediately after the ceasefire announcement to formalize its military control of the Strait of Hormuz as a permanent economic mechanism. A spokesperson for Iran’s Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union told the Financial Times that every laden tanker seeking to transit the strait must now email Iranian authorities for approval before transit, then pay $1 per barrel of oil on board. A fully loaded supertanker faces a charge approaching $2 million per passage.

TRM Labs, which tracks financial flows and crypto infrastructure, documented that the IRGC began charging these tolls in mid-March 2026, making it the first time a nation-state has deployed cryptocurrency as a sovereign revenue mechanism at a major maritime chokepoint. Iran’s parliament formally codified the system in the Strait of Hormuz Management Plan, approved March 30 and 31. At pre-war traffic levels, analysts estimate the toll structure generates up to $20 million per day from oil tankers alone. Projections including LNG vessels reach $600 to $800 million per month.

The accepted payment methods are Bitcoin and Chinese yuan, specifically routed through Kunlun Bank via China’s CIPS payment infrastructure, the system Beijing built to operate completely outside the SWIFT network that American sanctions depend on. The dollar is not accepted. The dollar is not welcome. That is not an administrative detail. It is the clearest possible declaration of what Iran and China are jointly constructing in the aftermath of this war: a dollar-free energy corridor running through the world’s most consequential waterway, structured from the ground up to be immune to American financial enforcement.

The White House has stated clearly that the ceasefire requires the strait to reopen without limitation, including tolls. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt affirmed that position at the podium. But statements from Washington and reality in the Gulf are two different things. The IRGC attacked a Kuwaiti tanker that attempted transit without Iranian approval, serving notice to every shipping operator in the region about what non-compliance costs. Iran’s foreign minister warned that continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon would render the ceasefire meaningless. And the Islamabad talks this weekend will be conducted on ground that China already prepared.

America deployed the most powerful naval and air force in history. Military victory is real. Strategic victory depends on what gets signed in Islamabad.

AMERICA WON THE WAR. CHINA IS TRYING TO WIN THE PEACE.

CENTCOM Commander General Dan Caine described Iran’s military situation accurately. Iran has suffered a generational military defeat. The targets are burning. The IRGC command structure is fractured. The nuclear program has been set back. These are real American military achievements, earned at genuine cost by the men and women who executed Operation Epic Fury, and they deserve acknowledgment.

But military victory and strategic victory are not the same document.

Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist No. 75 that the President’s treaty-making power required Senate involvement precisely because the executive branch, operating alone in the aftermath of success, was most vulnerable to arrangements that traded long-term national advantage for short-term peace. Hamilton understood that the euphoria of winning a conflict creates its own fog. The Senate has not been read into what is being negotiated in Islamabad. Congress has not been consulted on the terms. The American people have not been told that the framework on the table this weekend was co-authored in Beijing and transmitted through a government that spent decades lying to Washington about where it stood.

China did not fire a single missile in this war. It contributed no troops, no naval assets, no air support. It sat on the sidelines while American service members executed one of the most complex joint operations in a generation. And now it stands positioned as the quiet architect of the peace terms, with its ally hosting the talks, its framework shaping the agenda, and its currency written into the toll structure that Iran wants codified into permanent international practice.

The question every American should be demanding their representative answer is simple. If the Islamabad talks produce a permanent agreement built on Chinese terms, with a Hormuz toll denominated in yuan and Bitcoin, administered by a government that sheltered bin Laden, what exactly did we win?

America won the bombing campaign. The strategic ledger is still being written. And Beijing is in Islamabad this weekend, invisibly, making sure it comes out ahead.

That is the story. And almost nobody in conservative media is telling it.

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