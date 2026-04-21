The Founders' Signal is independent constitutional accountability journalism and open source intelligence analysis. The credibility of that work rests on the discipline of the sourcing, the integrity of the analysis, and the consistency of the editorial standards applied to every piece published. This page documents those standards so that readers know what the publication commits to and can hold the publication accountable to them.

SOURCING DISCIPLINE

Every factual claim published by The Founders’ Signal is documented through primary sources wherever available. Primary sources include government documents, court filings, official statements, direct reporting from verified correspondents, military and intelligence community releases, congressional records, and original documentary evidence. When primary sources are unavailable, the publication uses verified secondary reporting from credible outlets and identifies that reporting explicitly rather than presenting it as direct knowledge.

Sources are provided in a standardized format on every piece that requires documentation. Outlet, claim, and URL are presented so readers can verify the sourcing themselves. Links are checked for accessibility at publication time.

ANALYTICAL FRAMING

The Founders’ Signal operates from an America First analytical framework grounded in constitutional originalism. The Federalist Papers and the founding documents are core reference points because they articulated the principles the American experiment was built on and those principles remain relevant to the questions the publication examines.

Analysis is distinguished from reporting throughout the publication’s work. When a piece is presenting documented facts, those facts are sourced directly. When a piece is presenting analytical interpretation of those facts, the interpretation is presented as analysis and the reasoning is shown. Readers are treated as capable of distinguishing between the two and evaluating both on their own terms.

CORRECTION POLICY

The Founders’ Signal commits to correcting factual errors publicly if they occur. Corrections will be noted on the piece where the error appeared, with the original text preserved and the correction clearly marked. The publication does not silently edit pieces to erase original errors. Transparency on corrections is part of the publication’s credibility infrastructure.

Readers who identify factual errors in published work can contact the publication directly at Tyler@FoundersSignal.com. Credible corrections will be processed promptly.

AI USAGE DISCLOSURE

The Founders' Signal uses AI tools to assist with research organization, cross verification of information, and image generation for copyright safety. AI is not used in the drafting or writing of published analysis. All editorial direction, analytical content, pattern recognition, and the actual writing of every piece are produced by the editor directly.

INDEPENDENCE AND FUNDING

The Founders’ Signal is independent and reader supported. The publication accepts no advertising, no sponsored content, and no outside financial interests that would compromise editorial independence. Revenue is generated through paid subscriptions and direct reader contributions through the publication’s donation page.

The publication does not accept payment for coverage. Sources who provide information to the publication do not pay for that information to be published. The editorial decisions about what to cover and how to cover it belong to the publication alone.

CONTACT AND ACCOUNTABILITY

Readers with questions about sourcing, editorial decisions, or any published content can contact the publication directly at Tyler@FoundersSignal.com. The publication responds to substantive inquiries and takes reader accountability seriously.

Tyler Piekarski

Founder and Editorial Director

The Founders’ Signal