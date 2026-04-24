The Founders' Signal

The Founders' Signal

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Tyler Piekarski's avatar
Tyler Piekarski
7d

You are correct that the Founders never envisioned the Federal Reserve as it exists today. Hamilton's Bank of the United States was a far simpler instrument and even that triggered fierce constitutional debate. The modern Fed is a 20th century creation they never anticipated.

On Powell weaponizing the institution, that argument has real merit. The inflation timeline from 2021 through 2023 is hard to defend on purely technical grounds. Whether it was deliberate political calculation or institutional failure is a legitimate debate. I understand Trump's play here and I understand the maneuver. But I would be doing this readership a disservice if I did not call a spade a spade. The method used to clear Powell's path sets a precedent that does not expire when the party in power changes. The Founders could not predict the Fed. They absolutely predicted executive overreach and built against it.

These are the moments where i say to myself, am I prepared for the pushback on this. But I can still be in support of the maneuver and recognize that there are still constitutional implications attached. The beauty of political chess.

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ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
7d

Sure but, please correct me if I’m wrong, the Founders never thought of the Fed as it stands today and the painful reality is that Powell weaponized the Fed against Americans to make them suffer economically since January 2025 as a way to politically hurt DJT. Such level of institutional evil could have not been predicted by the Founders. It amounts to treason as it is heartbreaking. What Powell has done since January 2025 has costed us $billions.

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