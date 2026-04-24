The Federal Reserve's Marriner S. Eccles Building in Washington D.C., still under active renovation — the $2.5 billion construction project at the center of the DOJ's now-closed criminal investigation into Chair Jerome Powell.

The Department of Justice just closed its criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The press is treating it as a legal story. It is not a legal story. It is a power story, and every American paying a mortgage, filling a gas tank, or carrying a credit card balance needs to understand exactly what just happened.

A stack of federal subpoenas sits beneath a judge's gavel in an empty courtroom — the legal instrument the DOJ deployed against Powell, and the one Chief Judge James Boasberg quashed after ruling the government had produced "essentially zero evidence" of a crime.

THE SEQUENCE TELLS YOU EVERYTHING

The Department of Justice announced Friday it is closing its criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who stood before reporters just two days ago and declared “this investigation continues,” reversed course and directed her office to shut the probe down, citing a referral to the Fed’s inspector general to review renovation cost overruns at the central bank’s Washington headquarters.

Do not let the bureaucratic language distract you. Read the sequence.

In January, the DOJ opened a criminal investigation into Powell over his June 2025 Senate testimony regarding a $2.5 billion renovation of the Federal Reserve’s headquarters. Powell called it publicly what it was: a pretext. In March, Chief Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia quashed the subpoenas, writing that the government had offered “no evidence whatsoever that Powell committed any crime other than displeasing the President.” The judge found abundant evidence that the dominant purpose of the subpoenas was to harass and pressure Powell into voting for lower interest rates or vacating the chair. The DOJ asked Boasberg to reconsider. He denied it. The DOJ then acknowledged in its own appellate briefing that it had no direct evidence of a crime, arguing instead there were “1.2 billion reasons to look into it.” The court remained unmoved. Then this week, with Senate Banking Committee member Thom Tillis blocking Kevin Warsh’s confirmation vote until the investigation closed, Pirro pulled the plug.

The investigation lasted exactly as long as it needed to.

A shadowed figure behind a desk stacked with case files — the image of institutional power operating in the dark. The DOJ's criminal probe into Powell was not about building renovations. A federal judge said so on the record.

WHAT THIS ACTUALLY WAS

This is not speculation about motive. A sitting federal judge established the motive on the record. The DOJ’s own conduct confirmed it at every turn. The investigation was a tool, deployed to generate pressure, sustained to extract leverage, and retired the moment the political objective was achieved. That objective is the confirmation of Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, with Powell’s chairmanship expiring May 15.

Here is what the American people need to understand about what just happened. The executive branch opened a criminal investigation against the head of the most powerful financial institution in the world. It had no evidence of a crime. A federal judge said so explicitly. The DOJ kept it running anyway for months because the investigation itself was the weapon. The threat of indictment, the stigma of a federal probe, the cloud hanging over Powell’s reputation: that was the point. When the pressure campaign had extracted what it needed, the file closed. Washington called it a conclusion. The rest of us should call it what it is. Leverage, deployed and collected.

Republicans and constitutional conservatives need to be clear-eyed about this, not because the outcome is wrong, but because the mechanism sets a precedent that does not expire when the party in power changes. Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist No. 76 that the purpose of checks on executive appointment power was to guard against a spirit of favoritism in the President and the danger of filling positions with those whose primary qualification is loyalty to the man doing the appointing. The mechanism used to clear Powell’s path is precisely the kind of executive pressure the Founders built institutional walls to prevent. Americans who cheer it today because they dislike Powell need to ask themselves one question: how do they feel about a future Democratic administration running the same play against a Fed chair who refuses to finance their spending agenda? The answer to that question is why the principle matters.

The Senate Banking Committee witness chair — empty for now, but Kevin Warsh's confirmation path is clear after the DOJ closed its Powell probe. The man who sits in that chair next will control the cost of money for every American family.

WHAT COMES NEXT

Warsh’s confirmation path is now clear. Tillis told Warsh directly during the April 21 hearing, “Let’s get rid of this investigation so I can support your confirmation.” The Senate Banking Committee stands at 13 Republicans and 11 Democrats. With Tillis defecting, Republicans were deadlocked at 12 and every Democrat was a firm no, creating an impenetrable wall. That wall comes down today. Warsh moves to the Senate floor with a GOP majority behind him and a May 15 deadline driving the timeline.

Warsh himself told the committee he is committed to “regime change” at the Federal Reserve. Those are his words, not a characterization. He called the Fed’s inflation record over the last several years a “fatal policy error” and argued the institution needs a new framework from the ground up. He has signaled the end of forward guidance, a restructured communications approach, and a narrower institutional focus stripped of the political mission creep that has accumulated at the Fed for decades. Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen said recently she does not believe the broader Federal Open Market Committee will accept Warsh’s agenda quickly. That resistance is real. Warsh called it a “good family fight” and sounded like a man who welcomes it.

Six-dollar gasoline on the left. A kitchen table buried in bills on the right. Federal Reserve rate policy is not an abstraction — it is the direct line between decisions made in Washington and the financial pressure felt by working Americans every single day.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR YOUR WALLET

Trump has publicly demanded interest rates as low as 1 percent. He reportedly joked at the Alfalfa Club dinner in January that he would sue Warsh if he did not lower rates, a line he later described as comedy, but delivered in a room that understood the message. A Warsh-led Fed that moves toward rate cuts delivers something concrete to American families in a war economy: cheaper mortgages, lower borrowing costs, and relief from the financial pressure that six-dollar gasoline and elevated inflation have inflicted on household budgets across this country.

A classified Pentagon assessment shared with lawmakers this week concluded that gasoline and oil prices could remain elevated through the midterm elections. That is a direct threat to Republican electoral prospects in November. The political calculus surrounding the Fed chairmanship transition is not complicated and it is not subtle. Rate relief before November is worth more to the GOP’s 2026 position than almost any other single economic variable. The conservative movement benefits materially if Warsh delivers. Working-class Americans benefit materially if Warsh delivers. Those two things are not in tension. They are the same thing.

But here is what every patriot in this readership needs to hold in their head at the same time. The Federal Reserve’s independence is not a talking point invented by the left to protect their preferred technocrats. It is a structural wall against the executive branch controlling the cost of money for political purposes. When a president can threaten a Fed chair into compliance, the money supply becomes a campaign tool. The party that does it today loses the moral standing to object when the next party does it with a different target and a different agenda. That is not a theoretical concern. That is how institutional rot works. It starts with a justification that sounds reasonable and it ends with a precedent that no one can contain.

Powell’s record on inflation timing was a genuine failure. The case for new leadership at the Fed on the merits is real and defensible. Warsh is a credentialed economist with prior Fed experience who brings a serious reform agenda to an institution that badly needs one. None of that is in dispute here.

What is in dispute is whether the method used to clear his path was consistent with the constitutional order this publication exists to defend.

The Federalist Papers alongside a gavel, with a federal courthouse visible in the background — the constitutional framework the Founders built to guard against exactly the kind of executive pressure applied to the Federal Reserve in 2026. The walls held this time.

THE VERDICT

The Founders did not design a republic where the president deploys criminal prosecutors to pressure independent institutions into compliance and then retires the investigation when the leverage has been collected. They designed a republic where institutional independence acts as a permanent check on exactly that kind of executive ambition, regardless of which party is exercising it.

The walls held this round because one federal judge refused to look away and one Republican senator drew a line and held it. Thom Tillis will not be in the Senate much longer. Judge Boasberg will not always be assigned to the relevant case. The precedent established this week will outlast both of them.

Americans who care about the republic their Founders built need to demand more than good outcomes. They need to demand clean methods. The cost of money in this country is too important to become a political instrument, and the constitutional order is too important to be quietly dismantled one convenient precedent at a time.

The Founders' Signal — Constitutional Accountability. National Security. America First. Independent journalism answerable to no one but the truth.

Thank you for reading The Founders' Signal. This publication exists because Americans like you refuse to settle for analysis that pulls its punches. Every subscriber, every share, and every conversation this work starts is a direct investment in independent journalism built on constitutional principle.

If this analysis served you, put it in front of someone who needs to read it. Forward it. Post it. Drop it in a group chat. The mainstream press will not cover this story with the framework it deserves. You are the distribution network that changes that.

Share

What is your read on the Warsh confirmation and what it means for Fed independence? This publication runs on the insight of its readership as much as its editorial team. The comment section is open and the conversation matters.

Leave a comment

The Founders' Signal is a one-person independent operation with no corporate backing, no advertiser obligations, and no editorial masters. If this work is worth something to you, consider buying a coffee below.

Donate to The Founders' Signal

SOURCES