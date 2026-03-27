The instrument the Founders protected was never meant to serve power. It was built to challenge it. When the press abandons that purpose, the republic pays the price.

THE TRUST THEY WERE GIVEN: WHAT THE FOUNDERS ACTUALLY BUILT US

In the summer of 1735, a German immigrant printer named John Peter Zenger sat in a New York jail cell and waited to learn whether the truth was a crime. He had spent nine months behind bars. The colonial governor William Cosby, a man whose corruption was well documented and widely known, had ordered his arrest on charges of seditious libel for publishing a newspaper that dared to say so. Two grand juries refused to indict him. Cosby bypassed them both. He had the papers burned in public. He had Zenger’s defense attorneys disbarred mid-proceeding. The message from power was clear and deliberate: criticism of the men who govern you is not protected speech. It is a crime. And if you keep printing it, we will make you pay.

Andrew Hamilton of Philadelphia, perhaps the finest legal mind in the American colonies, rose to defend Zenger on August 4, 1735. He did not argue technicalities. He argued principle. The prosecution admitted the articles were printed. Hamilton conceded the point and then demolished the framework the prosecution stood on. The question before the court, he told the jury, was not whether Zenger printed the statements. The question was whether the statements were true. If they were true, no government on earth had the legitimate authority to punish a man for saying so. The judge instructed the jury to ignore him. The jury returned not guilty in less than ten minutes. Cheers rang out in the courtroom and spread through the streets. Gouverneur Morris, writing four decades later at the moment of the Declaration of Independence, called the Zenger verdict the germ of American freedom and the morning star of that liberty which subsequently revolutionized America.

The Founders understood what Zenger demonstrated because they had lived it. They had watched a colonial government use the law to silence a printer whose only offense was accuracy. They had seen power burn newspapers, disbar lawyers, and instruct juries to look the other way, all to protect the dignity of governance from the scrutiny of the governed. They did not theorize about what happens when the press is silenced. They experienced it. And they built a republic designed to make sure it could never happen again.

The First Amendment’s press clause was not a professional courtesy extended to journalists. It was a structural guarantee embedded in the architecture of self-governance. James Madison, drafting the language that would become the Bill of Rights, wrote that the freedom of the press is one of the great bulwarks of liberty and must be inviolable. Virginia’s Declaration of Rights, written in 1776 before the Constitution existed, declared that the freedom of the press can never be restrained but by despotic governments. Thomas Jefferson, who absorbed more press hostility than nearly any president in American history, wrote that given a choice between a government without newspapers and newspapers without a government, he would choose the latter without hesitation. These were not men who held journalists in reverence. Jefferson complained regularly that newspapers printed more lies than truths. Madison understood a free press would be messy, partisan, and often irresponsible. They protected it anyway, because they understood something that too many Americans have forgotten.

The protection was never about the press. It was about the public.

A republic does not govern itself on faith. It governs itself on information. Citizens who do not know what their government is doing cannot hold it accountable, and a government that is not accountable to its citizens is not a republic in any meaningful sense. It is power wearing the costume of one. The Founders had watched the British Crown control the press, tax it, license it, and imprison those who used it to speak inconvenient truths. They had watched public ignorance function as a governing tool. And they had watched what happened when that control collapsed, when pamphlets circulated freely, when newspapers printed what the governors wanted buried, when colonists finally had access to the actual record of what was being done in their name. What happened was 1776.

The press was protected not because it deserved protection but because the public required it. The First Amendment created no special class of credentialed truth-tellers with privileges beyond those of ordinary citizens. The Supreme Court has affirmed this for decades. The institutional press holds no constitutional standing above any individual American. What the First Amendment protected was a function: the free circulation of information, the adversarial scrutiny of power, the public’s unobstructed right to know what is being done in its name. The press was the mechanism through which that function was performed. The mechanism was protected for the sake of the function, not for its own sake.

That distinction is not a technicality. It is the entire argument. Because the moment you understand that the First Amendment protected a function rather than an institution, you are forced to ask the question the American press has spent decades refusing to answer. What happens when the institution abandons the function? What happens when the press stops holding power accountable and starts protecting it instead? What happens when the mechanism built to serve the republic turns against it?

The answer is not a recent development. It is a pattern nearly a century old. And it is long past time to name it.

Bias is what journalists bring to a story. What has happened to the American press runs deeper than bias. It is structural capture. The information Americans consume does not flow through an open marketplace of ideas. It flows through a machine built to filter, sort, and control what the public is allowed to know.

THE MACHINE BEHIND THE MESSAGE: HOW THE PRESS BECAME A GATEKEEPER

The debate about the American press has been trapped inside the wrong argument for decades. The bias argument. Left-leaning journalists, liberal editorial boards, newsrooms full of people who vote the same way, attended the same schools, and live in the same zip codes. That argument is true as far as it goes. The problem is it does not go nearly far enough. Bias describes what journalists bring to a story. What actually happened to the American press runs deeper than bias. It is structural capture, and understanding the structure is the only way to understand the full scale of what the republic has lost.

The information Americans consume does not flow through some open and competitive marketplace of ideas. It arrives through a bottleneck controlled by a handful of corporations whose institutional incentives are perfectly aligned with the perpetuation of existing power. Google News and Apple News together reach virtually every smartphone in America. Their operating systems, Android and iOS, control over 99 percent of the mobile market. The news aggregators built into those systems do not curate from the full range of available journalism. They pull almost exclusively from the same pool of legacy outlets, the same newspapers and television networks that have spent decades constructing a self-referential consensus about what is true, what is news, and whose voices deserve amplification. An independent publication fighting to reach its own readers must run against algorithmic gatekeeping, platform preferences, and distribution infrastructure that was optimized for institutions it will never resemble and never be invited to join.

This does not require a conspiracy. It requires only that the incentives of large institutions align, and they do. Platforms profit from established relationships with established advertisers who place their money through established credibility systems. NewsGuard, a media rating service embedded in Microsoft products and used by major institutional advertisers to determine where their dollars flow, functions as a credibility gatekeeper that systematically disadvantages any outlet outside the legacy ecosystem. An outlet rated unfavorably loses advertiser support regardless of how accurate its reporting is. An outlet rated favorably retains that support regardless of how many consequential things it has gotten catastrophically wrong. The system rewards incumbency and punishes independence, and it does so without anyone ever making a visible editorial decision.

But the infrastructure story does not end with algorithms and advertiser relationships. It goes somewhere more serious. On October 14, 2020, the New York Post published a story based on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, documenting evidence of influence peddling by the Biden family at the highest levels of government. Within hours, Twitter blocked users from sharing it. Facebook suppressed its circulation. Fifty-one former intelligence officials signed an open letter declaring that the story had all the classic earmarks of a Russian disinformation operation. Every major news outlet either ignored the story outright or amplified the disinformation framing as established fact. The consensus was total. It was instantaneous. And it was manufactured.

What the public did not know, and what congressional testimony later confirmed, was that the FBI had possessed Hunter Biden’s laptop since December 2019. Its own agents had concluded that year that the device was genuine and had not been tampered with. The FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force had spent months meeting regularly with Twitter and other major platforms, conditioning them to expect a Russian hack-and-dump operation before the 2020 election. When the Post story broke and Twitter asked the FBI directly whether the laptop was Russian disinformation, the FBI, which knew it was not, responded with no comment. It allowed the platforms to draw the conclusion it knew they would draw. The story was buried. The election proceeded. The laptop was real. Every major outlet that dismissed it as Russian disinformation eventually confirmed its authenticity, most of them roughly two years after it stopped mattering to the election it may well have decided.

The House Judiciary Committee, examining transcribed testimony from FBI Section Chief Laura Dehmlow, stated the conclusion plainly: the FBI’s failure to inform social media companies that the Hunter Biden laptop was authentic, when the FBI knew it was authentic, prevented millions of Americans from having a clear understanding of a salient issue in the 2020 presidential election. That is not bias. That is the coordinated use of institutional infrastructure to deny the American public information it had a constitutional right to possess. It is the Zenger case inverted. In 1735, a corrupt governor used the legal system to silence a printer who told the truth. In 2020, a network of federal agencies and private platforms used the information system to silence a story that was true. The mechanism changed. The outcome for the public did not.

1933. 2003. 2020. Three different decades. Three different administrations. Three different mechanisms of suppression. One unbroken pattern of an institutional press choosing the consensus of power over the inconvenience of truth. The mechanism updates. The betrayal does not.

A CENTURY OF CHOOSING POWER OVER TRUTH

Bias is what journalists bring to a story. Betrayal is what they do to it. The distinction matters because bias can be identified, accounted for, and corrected over time. Betrayal is a choice. And the American press has been making it repeatedly, consistently, and at enormous cost to the American people for nearly a century. This is not a Trump-era problem. It is not a Republican problem or a Democrat problem. It is an institutional problem that has operated across administrations, across decades, and across the ideological spectrum with equal and devastating consistency.

In the winter of 1932 and 1933, Joseph Stalin’s forced collectivization was killing millions of people in Soviet Ukraine. The Holodomor was not an act of God or an agricultural accident. It was a deliberate weapon, engineered to break Ukrainian resistance to Soviet rule by taking every last grain of food from every last village and leaving the people to starve in silence behind sealed borders. Conservative estimates place the Ukrainian death toll between three and a half and five and a half million human beings. The famine was not a state secret. Diplomats knew. Survivors who escaped across the Polish border told anyone who would listen. And a young Welsh journalist named Gareth Jones, twenty-seven years old, walked forty miles through Ukrainian villages on foot in the spring of 1933, witnessed the starvation firsthand, and broke the story to the world at a press conference in Berlin. He described what he saw without qualification. People were dying of hunger in the millions. The Soviet state had engineered it. The evidence was in his notebooks and written on every face he had looked into.

Walter Duranty, the New York Times’s celebrated Moscow correspondent, Pulitzer Prize winner, and the reigning Western authority on Soviet affairs, responded within days. He called Jones’s reporting an exaggeration and malicious propaganda. He wrote that there was no famine, no actual starvation, and that any report suggesting otherwise was the product of an overactive imagination or deliberate dishonesty. He had exclusive access to Stalin, which he had cultivated carefully and intended to keep. He had the institutional prestige of the most powerful newspaper in America standing behind every word. The Western press followed his lead. Gareth Jones stood essentially alone. Privately, Duranty told a different story. British diplomatic records confirm that in September 1933, at the height of the killing, he acknowledged in a private conversation that as many as ten million people may have died directly or indirectly from lack of food in the previous year. That acknowledgment never appeared in print. What appeared in print was the denial, dressed in the language of authoritative journalism and awarded the Pulitzer Prize.

Gareth Jones was murdered in Inner Mongolia in August 1935, shot by bandits the day before his thirtieth birthday. Some historians and biographers have pointed to circumstantial evidence suggesting Soviet NKVD involvement as retaliation for his reporting. Nothing was ever proven. What is proven is this: he told the truth, the institutional press destroyed him for it, and the man who lied for Stalin kept his Pulitzer for the rest of his life. The New York Times, in a commissioned review conducted decades later, concluded that Duranty’s reporting constituted some of the worst journalism ever published in its pages. His Pulitzer Prize has never been revoked. The institution has never produced a serious accounting of the role it played in covering for one of the worst genocides of the twentieth century.

Seventy years later, a different war and a different administration produced the structurally identical failure. In the months leading up to the American invasion of Iraq in March 2003, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and virtually every major news organization in America treated the Bush administration’s case for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq as established fact. Front-page stories, many of them sourced to Iraqi defectors with direct financial and political interest in American military intervention, ran with minimal qualification and maximum impact. Stories that challenged the administration’s claims, written by reporters who actually interrogated the evidence, were buried on page seventeen and page twenty-nine while the administration’s assertions led every broadcast and dominated every front page. The Times would later acknowledge in its own editorial note that its coverage was not as rigorous as it should have been, that the paper had rushed material into print without sufficient scrutiny, and that it had overplayed stories with dire claims about Iraq. By the time that note was published, the war had already begun. The weapons did not exist. More than four thousand American service members died in a conflict whose primary public justification was a fiction the institutional press amplified without meaningful resistance. The accountability consisted of a paragraph buried in an editor’s note, and it cost no one their career.

The pattern did not stop there. It accelerated.

In the spring of 2020, as the world shut down in response to a novel coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, home city of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, scientists who raised the possibility of a laboratory origin were treated by the institutional press as conspiracy theorists rather than researchers pursuing a legitimate scientific question. The lab leak hypothesis was labeled dangerous misinformation. Researchers who pursued it were deplatformed, defunded, and professionally destroyed. The press did not investigate the question. It decided the answer and then enforced it. For over a year, suggesting that a virus which emerged in the same city as a coronavirus research laboratory might have come from that laboratory was treated as the scientific equivalent of flat-earth theorizing. In 2023, the FBI concluded with moderate confidence that COVID-19 most likely originated from a laboratory incident in Wuhan. The Department of Energy reached the same conclusion. In January 2025, the CIA concluded that a research-related origin is more likely than a natural one. The institutional press that spent two years destroying scientists who asked the right question has not produced a serious accounting of what it got wrong. It has moved on. The scientists it destroyed have not been able to.

Then came the Steele dossier. In 2016, opposition research funded by the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and produced by a former British intelligence officer was handed to the FBI and leaked to friendly reporters. It alleged an elaborate conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. The press treated this document, which was unverified opposition research paid for by a political campaign, as credible intelligence worthy of years of wall-to-wall coverage. Special counsel John Durham’s subsequent investigation revealed that the dossier’s primary subsource had no genuine Kremlin connections, had fabricated at least one key source entirely, and had concealed the identity of a Democratic operative whose involvement would have destroyed the document’s credibility on contact. The FBI offered Christopher Steele up to one million dollars if he could corroborate the dossier’s core allegations. He could not produce a single piece of verification. None of that stopped the press from treating the document as settled truth or from providing the institutional cover that allowed an investigation built on fabricated opposition research to consume the American political system for the better part of a decade.

And then the laptop. The full account is laid out in the previous section. But the betrayal extends beyond the initial suppression. When the laptop’s authenticity was eventually confirmed by the same outlets that had dismissed it, the confirmations were brief, buried, and free of any accountability for the years of false coverage that preceded them. The New York Times published its confirmation in March 2022, seventeen months after the story broke and six months after the election it may have altered. There was no apology. There was no examination of how every editorial safeguard designed to prevent exactly this kind of failure had failed simultaneously and in the same direction. There was a correction in a story about something else, and then the subject was changed.

From the Ukrainian fields of 1933 to the Iraqi desert of 2003 to the American ballot box of 2020, the pattern is the same. When institutional consensus aligns with power, the press amplifies it without scrutiny. When the truth challenges that consensus, the press suppresses it without hesitation. When an independent voice surfaces the inconvenient fact, the press destroys the messenger without remorse. The mechanism updates across the decades. The outcome for the American public does not. And in every single case, the accounting is inadequate, the consequences for those responsible are negligible, and the institution moves forward without reform, ready to repeat the cycle the moment the next Gareth Jones comes walking out of the fields with the truth in his hands.

Madison drafted the First Amendment to protect the republic from ignorance manufactured by power. He understood that the greatest threat to self-governance is not an enemy army. It is a public kept in the dark by those who benefit from their ignorance. Two centuries later, the instrument of suppression has changed. The constitutional stakes have not.

MADISON WARNED US: THE FOUNDERS KNEW THIS DAY WOULD COME

History does not repeat itself cleanly. But it rhymes with enough precision that refusing to see the pattern requires a deliberate act of institutional dishonesty.

In 1798, eleven years after the Constitution was ratified and seven years after the First Amendment became law, the Federalist-controlled Congress passed the Alien and Sedition Acts. The Sedition Act criminalized the publication of false, scandalous, or malicious writing against the government, Congress, or the president. The Adams administration used it immediately and aggressively, prosecuting newspaper editors, journalists, and political opponents who dared to criticize the men in power. Thomas Jefferson and James Madison condemned the Acts as a direct assault on the constitutional order they had built. Jefferson called them a nullity. Madison argued in the Virginia Resolutions that the power to punish speech critical of the government belonged nowhere in a republic built on the consent of the governed. The public agreed. The backlash helped carry Jefferson to the presidency in 1800, and on his first day in office he pardoned every man convicted under the Acts.

The lesson the Founders drew from that episode was precise and it has not expired. The greatest threat to a free republic is not an enemy army. It is the erosion of the public’s access to truth. Because a public that does not know the truth cannot defend its own liberty, and a liberty that cannot be defended will not survive. The First Amendment was not written to protect journalists from prison. It was written to protect the republic from what happens when the people are kept in the dark by those who benefit from their ignorance.

The censorship infrastructure of the 21st century does not operate through statute. No updated Sedition Act has been passed. No editor has been arrested for publishing a true story about a corrupt official. The mechanism has modernized completely while the threat has remained exactly the same. The government no longer needs to criminalize the truth when it can condition the platforms that distribute it, fund the credibility systems that rate it, and coordinate with the intelligence community that frames it. The outcome for the American public is functionally identical to what the Sedition Act produced: a narrowed range of permissible opinion, a consensus enforced not by law but by infrastructure, and a political and media class operating in close enough alignment that the difference between coordination and coincidence is impossible to establish and unnecessary to prove.

What makes the present moment more dangerous than 1798 is not the mechanism. It is the invisibility. When John Adams prosecuted a newspaper editor under the Sedition Act, Americans could see the instrument of suppression clearly. They could name it. They could vote against it. They could demand its repeal and elect the man who would grant it. When a true story is buried by an algorithm, starved of reach by a credibility rating, or smothered under a coordinated letter from fifty-one former intelligence officials, the suppression leaves no fingerprints the average citizen can identify. The public experiences the absence of truth without being able to see the mechanism that produced it. That invisibility is not a flaw in the modern architecture of narrative control. It is the primary design feature.

Madison did not write the First Amendment to protect journalists from prison. He wrote it to protect the republic from ignorance manufactured by power. He would recognize exactly what is happening. He would not be confused about what to call it.

The Founders protected a function, not an institution. That function is still being performed. Not by the organizations that were supposed to carry it forward, and not in the places where they were supposed to carry it. But it is being performed. The morning star is still rising.

THE MORNING STAR IS STILL RISING: THE CASE FOR THE PRESS THE FOUNDERS ACTUALLY ENVISIONED

The answer to a corrupted press is not the destruction of press freedom. The Founders understood that too, and their reasoning was not sentimental. It was structural. A republic stripped of a free press is simply a government with better public relations. The function the First Amendment was built to protect does not disappear because the institution that was supposed to perform it chose power over truth. The function remains. The public’s need for honest information, for genuine accountability, for the adversarial scrutiny of power by someone not beholden to it, has not diminished by a single degree. What has changed is who is doing the work.

The press the Founders envisioned bore almost no resemblance to the corporate apparatus that masquerades as the Fourth Estate today. In the founding era, newspapers were explicitly partisan, openly adversarial, and accountable to no one except their readers and the truth they chased. They were built by individuals with arguments to make and facts to present. They were funded by the people who read them. They required no approval from government agencies, no favorable rating from a credibility system backed by institutional advertisers, no access arrangement with the officials they were supposed to scrutinize. They required courage, accuracy, and an audience willing to pay for the truth. Nothing more and nothing less.

That description does not fit the New York Times. It does not fit CNN. It does not fit any of the corporate media institutions that spent decades accumulating prestige while abandoning the function that prestige was supposed to serve. It does fit what is being built right now by writers and analysts who answer to their readers and to the record rather than to advertiser relationships, access arrangements, and the unspoken agreement that certain truths will not be pursued. It fits the independent publications, the newsletters, the podcasts, the Substacks that exist because their audiences demanded something the institutional press stopped providing a long time ago. It fits what Gareth Jones was doing when he walked forty miles through dying Ukrainian villages on foot, with nothing but a notebook and the conviction that the truth mattered more than his career, his access, or his safety.

Zenger was a German immigrant printer with a small newspaper and a colonial governor who wanted him silenced. Jones was a twenty-seven year old Welshman with a notebook and the full weight of the most prestigious press institution in the Western world arrayed against him. Both of them told the truth. Both of them paid for it. Both of them won, because the truth won, because the truth always wins eventually. The function survives the institution every time, because the function was never about the institution. It never was and it never will be.

What the Founders built, and what the institutional press has betrayed, is not a media company. It is a promise to the republic. The promise is that the people will know. That the truth will be pursued regardless of who it inconveniences. That power will be watched by people who are not dependent on its goodwill. That promise is still being kept. Just not by the people who were supposed to keep it, and not in the places where they were supposed to keep it.

The morning star of that liberty, as Gouverneur Morris said of the Zenger verdict in 1776, is still rising. The institutional press has laid down the founding mandate. Someone else picked it up. The republic still has a chance, because the truth still has advocates. The question is whether enough Americans recognize them before the institutions that buried Gareth Jones, cheered for Iraq, and spiked the laptop story finish the work they started.

The accounting is overdue. The institution that owes it knows exactly what it did. And the American people deserve to know it too.

The Founders' Signal exists because the institutional press abandoned the principles this publication was built to fulfill. Every piece published here is an act of independent journalism in the tradition the Founders actually intended, accountable to readers and to the truth, and to nothing else. If this work matters to you, the three most powerful things you can do are simple.

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