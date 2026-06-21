James Madison sat down to write Federalist No. 10 because he had studied history long enough to know how republics die. Faction, he warned, was the mortal disease of self-governance. Not disagreement. Not debate. Not even vigorous opposition. Faction, in the Madisonian sense, describes the specific condition in which political opponents are no longer regarded as fellow citizens to be persuaded but as enemies to be eliminated. Once a republic crosses that threshold, the violence that follows is not an aberration. It is a logical conclusion.

America crossed that threshold. This Ledger documents where it has arrived.

On April 27, 2026, The Founders’ Signal published “The Violence of Faction,” a comprehensive accounting of nine documented attempts against President Donald Trump and the sustained campaign of political violence directed at the America First movement. That piece closed with a warning. Cole Allen was in custody. The next one was already forming his conclusions.

He was not alone. He was already organized, already armed, already communicating across four states on encrypted applications, and already standing in a field in Nebraska planning how to position snipers and arm drones with explosives for a mass casualty event on the South Lawn of the White House in front of a global audience on America’s 250th birthday. Five men. Four states. One alleged illegal alien ringleader operating inside the country’s borders, protected by a federal immigration program that gave him a shield the American people never authorized.

This is Chapter Ten.

WHAT THEY PLANNED TO DO

On June 14, 2026, President Donald Trump hosted UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House. Thousands of Americans attended. The event was a celebration of the nation’s semiquincentennial and the President’s 80th birthday, broadcast to a global audience. Sitting in the crowd, watching the fights under open sky on the lawn of the people’s house, was the image of an America that works.

Across four states, five men were watching with a different purpose.

According to federal criminal complaints filed in the Southern District of Ohio, the Western District of Missouri, the District of Nebraska, and the Central District of California, the conspirators had developed an operational plan to carry out a mass casualty attack targeting the President of the United States, the Vice President of the United States, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Elon Musk, and multiple members of Congress attending the event. The plan, documented in communications recovered by federal investigators, was specific, coordinated, and operationally staged across multiple phases.

Explosive-laden drones would be launched over the north side of the UFC arena constructed on the South Lawn, detonated to force an evacuation of the crowd. As thousands of Americans fled south away from the explosions, snipers positioned on rooftops would open fire, targeting high-value individuals within the fleeing crowd. High-value targets were defined in the group’s own communications as wealthy people, politicians, and named officials. The group had already conducted aerial reconnaissance of the White House grounds. Investigators recovered photographs, maps of Washington D.C. and the White House, sniper position discussions, and drone launch site coordinates directly from Tycen Proper’s iPhone. Operational planning communications included approximately 19 individuals communicating across Signal and SimpleX encrypted applications.

This was not rhetoric. This was not venting. These were drones. These were snipers. These were maps of the White House. These men had weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and tactical gear. Federal agents seized all of it.

Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel of the FBI Omaha field office stated in a June 16 release: “From his home here in Nebraska, Alvarez allegedly directed and recruited others across the country to conduct a horrific attack against government officials in a mass casualty event. Our team worked around the clock to locate and apprehend Alvarez, take him into custody, and collect crucial evidence.”

Secret Service Director Sean Curran stated publicly in the aftermath: “The landscape has changed, and as a result we have seen a dramatic rise in threats against our protectees.”

WHO THEY WERE

Five men were charged. Their backgrounds span four states and reveal a network that is neither random nor spontaneous.

TYCEN PROPER, 19, DANVILLE, OHIO

A teenager who used graduation money to stockpile rifles, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and tactical gear at his family home. His mother contacted law enforcement on June 10, 2026, with concerns about her son’s firearms purchases and online communications. That phone call saved lives. Proper admitted in a federal interview that he participated in planning a coordinated attack against the United States government. He identified potential targets including multiple members of Congress and provided investigators with the digital evidence that unraveled the entire network.

ABRAHAM HERMOSILLO ALVAREZ, 31, OMAHA, NEBRASKA

Federal prosecutors and the Department of Justice identified Alvarez as the alleged ringleader of the entire operation. He operated under the alias “Shepherd” within the group’s encrypted communications. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Alvarez is a Mexican national who overstayed a B-2 visitor visa in 2001 and was granted DACA status in 2014 under the Obama administration. He is not a United States citizen. ICE lodged an immigration detainer against him immediately following his arrest. DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis stated in an official release: “This illegal alien from Mexico should never have been allowed in our country. He was the ringleader of a failed terror attack targeting UFC Freedom 250 at the White House.”

BRYAN OMAR ROA, 24 - MICHAEL ALAN THOMAS, 32, CALIFORNIA

Both men posted tactical training photographs on public Instagram accounts in the days leading up to the planned attack. Federal investigators identified Roa and Thomas through Proper’s disclosures. Both were conducting firearms and tactical training with other individuals in remote locations. Both are in federal custody.

DANIEL ESKRIDGE, 32, KIDDER, MISSOURI

Court documents indicate Eskridge proposed acquiring $1,300 worth of drones and explosive charges for the operation. He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States.

The group organized in March 2026 through a TikTok group called “Vanguard of the Old,” expressing anti-government sentiments before moving operational planning to Signal encrypted messaging. Their stated grievances included government corruption, the Jeffrey Epstein files, data centers consuming community water resources, and broad hostility toward the current governmental order. Proper told investigators the attack was explicitly designed to “jumpstart a revolution” in the United States. The group’s documented belief, recorded in federal affidavits, was that the United States needed to be destroyed so it could be rebuilt.

A TikTok group organized in March. A five-state network operational by June. Three months from radicalization to mass casualty planning on the South Lawn of the White House.

THE NINE THAT CAME BEFORE

Readers of “The Violence of Faction” have the full timeline. For those encountering this record for the first time, the nine documented incidents that preceded the UFC plot must be stated plainly and in sequence, because the sequence is the argument.

JUNE 2016

20-year-old British national attempted to grab a police officer’s weapon at a Trump rally in Las Vegas with the stated intent of killing Trump.

SEPTEMBER 2017

A man stole a forklift in North Dakota and aimed it at the presidential motorcade.

SEPTEMBER 2020

A dual French-Canadian citizen mailed a letter containing deadly ricin to the White House addressed to the President.

JULY 12, 2024

A Pakistani national was arrested and later convicted of operating an IRGC-directed murder-for-hire plot targeting Trump, coordinated at the direction of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. That arrest came 24 hours before Butler.

JULY 13, 2024

Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old volunteer fire chief and father, died shielding his wife and daughters from the gunfire. Trump was struck in the ear. Two other Americans were critically wounded. Two documented attempts in 48 hours.

SEPTEMBER 15, 2024

Ryan Wesley Routh concealed himself in shrubbery at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach with a Soviet-style rifle aimed through the fence line. He had been waiting there for twelve hours. A Secret Service agent spotted the barrel and opened fire. Routh fled, was apprehended, convicted on all five federal counts, and sentenced to life in prison.

OCTOBER 12, 2024

A man carrying multiple firearms, multiple passports under different names, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and a vehicle with a fake license plate was detained near a security checkpoint at a Trump rally in Coachella, California.

FEBRUARY 22, 2026

Austin Tucker Martin, 21, of Moore County, North Carolina, breached the north gate of Mar-a-Lago carrying a 12-gauge Winchester shotgun and a fuel canister. Security personnel confronted him inside the perimeter. When ordered to drop his weapons, Martin set down the fuel canister and raised the shotgun to a firing position. A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy and two Secret Service agents fired. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

APRIL 25, 2026

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, a California schoolteacher, traveled by train from Los Angeles to Washington D.C., checked into the Washington Hilton as a registered hotel guest, changed into black clothing, armed himself with a 12-gauge shotgun, a semi-automatic pistol, and multiple knives, descended via an unmonitored interior stairwell, and charged the security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Allen left behind a written manifesto identifying himself as the “Friendly Federal Assassin” and stating explicit intent to target Trump administration officials. His social media accounts contained documented anti-Trump rhetoric. A Secret Service agent absorbed a round to his bulletproof vest. Every member of the Cabinet was evacuated. Allen is in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of attempting to assassinate the President of the United States.

Nine incidents. One dead American. Multiple wounded federal agents. A sitting president who has now survived more documented assassination attempts than any figure in the modern history of this republic. UFC Freedom 250 is the tenth.