The shelves are nearly bare. Six weeks of war consumed what three decades of procurement built. America does not have the luxury of pretending otherwise.

Six weeks of war consumed what took decades to build. A landmark analysis published today by the Center for Strategic and International Studies confirms what defense insiders have known since the ceasefire took hold in April: Operation Epic Fury did not just degrade Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. It hollowed out the most critical tier of America’s precision strike and air defense arsenal, and the production lines that feed those systems cannot keep pace with what was expended. Not in a year. Not in two. The CSIS report, authored by retired Marine Colonel Mark Cancian and research associate Chris H. Park, concludes that U.S. military contractors will require at minimum three years to replenish the three weapons systems most heavily consumed in the campaign. For some systems, the timeline stretches to late 2030.

That is not a footnote to a successful military operation. That is a strategic condition that every adversary in the world is now factoring into its calculations.

The numbers do not lie. Over 1,000 Tomahawks. Nearly half of all Patriots. Eighty percent of THAAD. A lone soldier stands at the edge of what was spent.

WHAT OPERATION EPIC FURY ACTUALLY CONSUMED

Precision strike and air defense weapons are not interchangeable commodities. Each system fills a specific mission role, and the United States entered Epic Fury with inventories that defense analysts had already flagged as insufficient for a sustained peer conflict. Iran attacked anyway, in volume, on purpose, to drain exactly those inventories.

The CSIS analysis of Pentagon budget documents and confirmed expenditure testimony establishes the following estimated drawdowns from prewar levels:

Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM): Over 1,000 fired from a prewar inventory of approximately 3,100. Replenishment to prewar levels projected at late 2030 or early 2031.

THAAD Interceptors: Approximately 290 fired from a prewar inventory of 360. That represents a drawdown of roughly 80 percent of the entire U.S. global THAAD supply.

Patriot PAC-3 Interceptors: Between 1,060 and 1,430 fired from a prewar inventory of approximately 2,330, representing nearly half of the total stockpile.

Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM): Approximately 1,000 fired from a prewar inventory of 4,400.

Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM): At least 45 percent of the total inventory expended.

Standard Missiles (SM-3 and SM-6): Between 130 and 370 fired across variants, with a projected two-year replacement timeline.

These figures are CSIS estimates derived from Pentagon budget justification documents and confirmed expenditure disclosures. Exact classified inventory numbers have not been publicly released by the Defense Department. What is not in dispute is the scale. Pentagon Acting Comptroller Jules Hurst testified under oath before the House Armed Services Committee on April 29 that Operation Epic Fury cost $25 billion, with most of that figure concentrated in munitions expenditure. U.S. officials familiar with internal assessments subsequently told CBS News that the true figure is closer to $50 billion when equipment losses, base damage, and backfill costs are included. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth declined during congressional testimony to confirm whether the $25 billion figure accounted for either base damage or weapons replacement costs.

America fired over 13,000 precision strikes against Iranian targets across the campaign. On the defensive side, U.S. forces intercepted more than 1,700 Iranian ballistic missiles and one-way attack drones during the first weeks of the conflict. Every interception consumed a missile that now must be rebuilt.

Day one, a Tomahawk lit the night sky. Day four, the premium arsenal was gone. What came after was cheaper, shorter range, and a strategic reality Washington has been slow to admit.

THE MUNITIONS TRANSITION: WHAT HEGSETH ADMITTED ON DAY FOUR

One critical operational detail has received far less attention than it deserves. Secretary Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Dan Caine publicly acknowledged that U.S. forces reached a “point of munitions transition” by the fourth day of Operation Epic Fury. By Day 14, only one percent of munitions being expended were stand-off weapons, meaning long-range precision missiles launched from outside the threat envelope of Iranian air defenses.

For the remaining five weeks of the campaign, the United States prosecuted the war predominantly with shorter-range, lower-cost munitions, including Joint Direct Attack Munition-guided bombs costing roughly $100,000 each, after burning through the premium long-range inventory in the opening days. A single Tomahawk costs approximately $3.5 million. A JDAM kit costs less than $100,000. Both deliver a 1,000-pound payload. The strategic difference between them is that a Tomahawk can be launched from a ship sitting 900 miles away. A JDAM requires your aircraft to fly within range of the enemy’s remaining air defenses.

This transition preserved some inventory. It also means the categories most depleted are precisely the systems a future adversary would require U.S. forces to lead with: long-range stand-off strike weapons and high-end air defense interceptors. Those are the arrows at the top of the quiver. America fired most of them at Iran.

Money is not the problem. Time is. Raytheon makes fewer than 200 Tomahawks per year. No budget line in Washington can compress the physics of production.

THE MANUFACTURING PROBLEM HAS NO FAST SOLUTION

The conventional political response to this problem is to point at defense spending and declare the crisis manageable. That response misunderstands the constraint. CSIS is direct on this point: “The problem today isn’t money; it’s time.”

Raytheon, which manufactures the Tomahawk, currently produces fewer than 200 missiles per year. The company has announced a goal of ramping capacity to more than 1,000 per year, an ambition that requires new facilities, new supply chains, and manufacturing lead times that historically run 24 to 36 months. The Trump administration’s fiscal year 2027 budget requests approximately $70 billion for munitions, a nearly threefold increase over current levels. That money cannot compress the physics of industrial production.

Lockheed Martin, which manufactures Patriot and THAAD interceptors, has announced $9 billion in manufacturing investments through 2030, including a new facility in Alabama. THAAD replacements are projected to reach pre-war levels by the end of 2029. Patriot replenishment is projected for mid-2029. Neither date accounts for the competing demand that already exists from 17 allied nations that rely on U.S. Patriot interceptors, from Ukraine, from Japan, from Australia, from the Netherlands, and from every country in Europe that signed weapons delivery agreements now being told to expect significant delays.

There is a further complication that Washington has been slow to discuss publicly. Tomahawk cruise missiles, JASSM-ER stealth cruise missiles, Patriot interceptors, and THAAD systems all depend on rare earth elements for their guidance components and high-performance magnets. Neodymium, samarium, dysprosium, and terbium are not extracted or processed in meaningful quantities in the United States. China controls approximately 90 percent of the global rare earth supply chain from mining through magnet manufacturing. Beijing imposed export controls on seven rare earth elements in April 2025. Rebuilding missile stockpiles requires inputs that run through a Chinese-controlled supply chain. That is not a hypothetical future risk. It is the condition under which American defense contractors are being asked to triple their production output right now.

Beijing is not panicking. Beijing is calculating. While America rebuilds, China watches the Pacific and waits.

THE WINDOW CHINA IS WATCHING

CSIS states plainly that the depleted inventories have created “a window of vulnerability for a potential Western Pacific conflict.” Even before Operation Epic Fury, U.S. strategic planners assessed American stockpiles as insufficient for a sustained peer competitor fight in the Pacific. That shortfall is now acute. Rebuilding to levels adequate for a war with China will require years beyond even the Iran war replenishment timeline.

China has a stated objective of achieving the military capability to take Taiwan by force if necessary. Xi Jinping this month warned that mismanagement of the Taiwan question by Washington could produce open conflict between the two nations. U.S. intelligence assesses that Beijing does not currently have a fixed timeline for military action, and that China has no recent combat experience, a factor CSIS notes may preserve deterrence during the replenishment window. That assessment does not mean the window is irrelevant. It means Beijing has options it did not have before February 28.

CSIS co-author Cancian, who oversaw military hardware acquisitions at the Office of Management and Budget under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, put it plainly: “We assumed future wars would be short and regional. We ordered relatively low numbers. Contractors built relatively small manufacturing footprints.” That Cold War-era procurement philosophy, carried forward through thirty years of counterinsurgency campaigns, left America’s high-end arsenal sized for the wars it expected rather than the wars its adversaries were preparing to wage.

Seventeen nations rely on U.S. Patriot interceptors. They are all in the same queue now. The red folder at the head of the table tells the story.

THE ALLIED FRACTURE

American allies are not passive observers of this condition. They are living it. The Pentagon has informed European allies including the United Kingdom, Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia to expect significant delays in previously contracted weapons deliveries. THAAD deliveries to Japan have been delayed. A Japanese destroyer completed the requisite modifications to field the system and is now waiting on missiles that have been re-sequenced to prioritize American replenishment. Australia purchased more than 200 missiles. The Netherlands purchased 175. Both are in a queue behind a depleted American inventory.

Ukraine’s situation is the sharpest illustration of the dilemma. Zelensky has written to Trump and Congress requesting additional American-made air defense ammunition to counter intensifying Russian ballistic missile attacks. CSIS frames the Patriot problem in direct terms: “Patriot deliveries pose a dilemma for the United States because of the need to replenish its own inventories, help Ukraine defend against Russian missile attacks, and meet the needs of 17 other countries that use the interceptor.” Zelensky’s own formulation is more pointed. Every Patriot missile fired at an Iranian drone in the Persian Gulf is one fewer Patriot available for Ukrainian air defense. Switzerland has already threatened to purchase an alternative system after being told its contracted delivery may be delayed.

A production line cannot simultaneously replenish American stockpiles, backfill allied inventories, and supply an active war theater. Right now, it is being asked to do all three.

The spokesman says the arsenal is ready. The empty crates behind him say something different. The cameras only face one direction.

WHAT THE PENTAGON IS SAYING AND WHAT IT IS NOT

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell stated that the U.S. military “has everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the President’s choosing.” Hegseth has insisted American stockpiles allow the military to sustain operations “as long as we need to.” President Trump wrote on Truth Social that munitions stockpiles have “never been higher or better.”

Virginia Burger, a senior defense policy analyst at the Project on Government Oversight and a former Marine officer, offered a different assessment: “Pentagon officials knew the reality of our military stockpiles and hopefully told someone, ‘Hey, if we go to this fight, even in the most conservative estimates, we are drawing down our stockpiles to a critical level.’”

Senator Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain, raised the stockpile concern publicly after receiving a classified Department of Defense briefing and earned pointed pushback from the Pentagon for doing so. The bipartisan acknowledgment that a problem exists has not produced a bipartisan resolution on how to frame accountability for it. Democrats point to the Iran war itself as the cause. Some Republicans point to Patriot shipments to Ukraine as the origin. Cancian cuts through both framings with a straightforward historical assessment: the root of the problem is three decades of procurement philosophy that assumed America would never need deep inventories of high-end weapons again. Both parties governed through those three decades. Both parties are accountable for the doctrine they ratified.

Vigilant. Not defeated. America has never quit and it will not start now. Rebuilding the arsenal is not optional. It is the obligation of a nation that intends to remain free.

WHAT THIS MEANS

James Madison wrote in Federalist No. 41 that “security against foreign danger is one of the primitive objects of civil society.” Madison understood that the capacity to deter war is inseparable from the capacity to wage it. A nation that cannot credibly threaten its adversary with high-end precision force is not at peace by virtue of restraint. It is at peace by virtue of fortune, and fortune is a poor substitute for deterrence.

America won the tactical campaign in Iran. Iran’s nuclear infrastructure was severely degraded. The Strait of Hormuz blockade is holding as negotiators attempt to finalize a settlement. Those are real outcomes. They were purchased with real cost: $25 billion in confirmed expenditures, perhaps $50 billion in full accounting, a three-to-five year replenishment window for the weapons systems that underpin Pacific deterrence, a rare earth supply chain that runs through Beijing, and an allied weapons queue that is now being managed through delay and disappointment rather than delivery.

A credible American deterrent in the Pacific requires Tomahawks, Patriots, and THAAD interceptors in sufficient quantity to make an adversary calculate that aggression is prohibitively costly. Right now, those inventories are not at that level, the production lines are not yet at the pace required, and the supply chains feeding those production lines run through a country that has demonstrated it is willing to use export controls as a strategic weapon.

America’s quiver is not empty. It is depleted. That distinction matters, but only until the next crisis begins. Rebuilding what Epic Fury consumed is not optional, and it is not fast. It requires a sustained national commitment to defense industrial capacity at a scale this country has not attempted since the Cold War. Whether Washington has the will to make that investment before the window closes is the question that will define American security for the next decade.

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