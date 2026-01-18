Greenland’s vast Arctic landscape: The strategic prize at the top of the world.

On Saturday, January 17, 2026, President Trump announced 10% tariffs on eight European countries: Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The tariffs would increase to 25% by June if no progress is made on U.S. control or influence over Greenland. The announcement is the latest escalation in Trump’s long-standing effort to secure the world’s largest island for the United States. What began as a 2019 proposal dismissed as eccentric is now a central pillar of the America First agenda that voters endorsed in 2024.

The Arctic is changing rapidly. Ice melt is opening new shipping routes, exposing vast mineral resources, and creating strategic vulnerabilities. Russia and China are moving aggressively to dominate the region. Greenland sits at the geographic and geopolitical center of this transformation. It is not merely a frozen landmass. It is a strategic asset that could redefine American security, economic independence, and global power in the 21st century.

This is a major world stage move. It challenges Russia’s near-monopoly on Arctic coastal territory and shipping routes. It counters China’s expanding presence through research stations and mining investments. And it offers the United States unprecedented leverage in a warming world where the Arctic will shape trade, energy, and defense for generations. But bold moves require discernment. The benefits are immense, but so are the risks: strained alliances, short-term economic costs, and questions about the limits of executive power.

Economic Benefits: Unlocking Trade, Investment, and Independence

Greenland’s current economy is modest. Its gross domestic product is approximately $3 billion, largely driven by fishing, tourism, and Danish subsidies. The population is only about 56,000 people. Yet beneath the ice lies one of the most significant untapped mineral reserves on Earth.

The Kvanefjeld deposit in southern Greenland is one of the largest known concentrations of rare earth elements outside China. Rare earths such as neodymium, dysprosium, and praseodymium are essential for electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines, smartphones, and advanced military systems. The United States currently imports more than 90% of its rare earth processing from China, creating a strategic vulnerability that has been a concern for both Republican and Democratic administrations. A U.S.-controlled Greenland would provide a secure, domestic supply chain for these critical materials.

Beyond rare earths, Greenland holds substantial deposits of zinc, copper, gold, uranium, iron ore, and other minerals. Private mining assessments and U.S. Geological Survey data estimate the total value in the billions of dollars. Oil and natural gas reserves are another major opportunity. The U.S. Energy Information Administration has projected that Greenland’s offshore basins could contain up to 18 billion barrels of oil equivalent, a figure comparable to portions of Alaska’s North Slope. Under U.S. management, exploration and extraction could be accelerated, providing long-term energy independence and new sources of revenue.

U.S. acquisition would also trigger large-scale infrastructure development. New ports, airports, roads, and power grids would be needed to support mining, tourism, and research. This would create jobs for Americans and Greenlanders, transforming a remote island into a strategic economic hub. The tariffs Trump has imposed are the leverage to bring Denmark to the negotiating table. While short-term costs, such as higher prices for European goods, are real, the long-term payoff is a more resilient and self-reliant American economy.

The strategic importance of Greenland’s resources extends far beyond immediate mining profits. Rare earths and other critical minerals are vital for the green energy transition, including wind turbines and solar panels, as well as for advanced electronics and defense technologies. Reducing dependence on China for these materials would protect U.S. industries from supply chain disruptions, price manipulation, or export restrictions. Greenland’s uranium reserves could also support domestic nuclear energy production, further enhancing energy security.

Infrastructure development would have ripple effects across the U.S. economy. New ports and airports would facilitate trade with Europe and Asia via emerging Arctic routes. Mining operations would require American equipment, engineering expertise, and logistics support, creating high-paying jobs in manufacturing and services. Over time, Greenland could become a hub for Arctic tourism and research, generating additional revenue streams. The economic case is clear: short-term sacrifice through tariffs for long-term gains in self-sufficiency and industrial strength.

Geopolitical Benefits: Shifting Global Power Dynamics

Greenland’s location is unmatched. Positioned between North America and Europe at the top of the Atlantic, it is one of the most strategically important pieces of land on the planet. U.S. control would expand American territory by 840,000 square miles, nearly three times the size of Texas, and place U.S. sovereignty directly astride the Arctic and North Atlantic.

The Arctic is emerging as the new frontier of great power competition. Climate change is opening sea lanes that were once impassable year-round. Russia already controls nearly 40% of the Arctic coastline and has invested heavily in militarizing the Northern Sea Route. China has declared itself a near-Arctic state and has pursued mining investments, research stations, and icebreaker development. A U.S.-controlled Greenland would give America a commanding position to counter both powers.

It would also strengthen NATO. Denmark would likely receive enhanced security guarantees in exchange for ceding or sharing control. The United States would gain a permanent forward base to monitor transatlantic threats and secure the GIUK Gap (Greenland-Iceland-UK), the critical chokepoint through which Russian submarines must pass to reach the Atlantic. Losing that gap to Russian or Chinese influence would be a strategic catastrophe.

Trump’s tariff strategy is a classic use of economic statecraft. European leaders have called it blackmail, but from an America First perspective, it is simply prioritizing U.S. national interests. The era of subsidizing European defense while allowing adversaries to encroach on the Arctic must end. Greenland is the key to shifting the balance of power in the High North.

The geopolitical stakes are high. Russia’s Arctic militarization includes new bases, nuclear-powered icebreakers, and territorial claims such as the Lomonosov Ridge. China’s dual-use research stations and icebreaker fleet are expanding rapidly. U.S. control of Greenland would deter further aggression, secure alliances, and ensure American influence in a region that is becoming the world’s next great power arena.

National Security Benefits: Fortifying Defense in a Warming Arctic

The Arctic is warming at more than twice the global average rate. Ice melt is creating new shipping routes and exposing vulnerabilities. It is also revealing new strategic opportunities. Greenland is the ideal location for forward defense in this changing environment.

Thule Air Base, operated by the United States since the Cold War, would become the centerpiece of an expanded Arctic defense network. Additional radar systems, missile interceptors, and airpower at Thule could provide early warning and defense against hypersonic weapons launched by Russia or China. Greenland’s position allows the United States to monitor the entire North Atlantic and Arctic approaches, a capability that is increasingly vital as Russian submarines and Chinese icebreakers become more active.

Resources are a national security issue as well. Rare earth elements are critical for fighter jets, drones, precision-guided munitions, and other advanced systems. Uranium is essential for nuclear submarines and reactors. Controlling Greenland’s deposits ensures the U.S. military supply chain is secure and domestic, rather than dependent on potential adversaries.

Russia’s Arctic militarization is aggressive. It includes new bases, nuclear-powered icebreakers, and territorial claims such as the Lomonosov Ridge. China’s dual-use research stations and icebreaker fleet are expanding rapidly. U.S. control of Greenland is the necessary counterweight. It is not an act of aggression; it is an act of deterrence and strategic preparation.

The strategic value of Thule Air Base cannot be overstated. Located in northwest Greenland, it already hosts missile warning radars and space surveillance systems. Expansion would enhance U.S. capabilities to detect and respond to ballistic missile threats from across the Arctic. The base’s location provides unmatched coverage of potential launch paths from Russia and emerging threats from China. Greenland’s vast size and remote position also offer ideal sites for training, testing, and prepositioning military assets.

The Arctic Wild Card: Shipping Lanes and Cutting Russia’s Control

Climate change is opening two major Arctic shipping routes: the Northwest Passage through Canadian waters and the Northern Sea Route along Russia’s coast. The Northern Sea Route is currently controlled by Russia, which charges transit fees and maintains military dominance over the passage.

Greenland sits at the Atlantic gateway to these routes. U.S. control would give America significant leverage over access and navigation rights, ensuring freedom of navigation and preventing Russia from turning the Arctic into a toll road or a military chokepoint. A shorter route from Asia to Europe through the Arctic would save thousands of miles and millions of dollars in fuel costs. For U.S. energy exports, such as liquefied natural gas from Alaska, it would open new markets. For defense, it would enable faster deployment of ships and submarines.

Russia’s current dominance of the Northern Sea Route represents a strategic vulnerability for the West. A U.S.-controlled Greenland shifts the balance of power, secures international shipping lanes, and reduces dependence on Russian-controlled passages.

The Northwest Passage, while primarily through Canadian waters, would also benefit from U.S. influence over Greenland. The island’s position provides a natural extension of U.S. maritime security capabilities. Control of Greenland would allow the United States to monitor and protect these emerging routes, preventing any single power from monopolizing Arctic trade. This would promote freedom of navigation, reduce transit times for global commerce, and enhance U.S. economic competitiveness.

Natural Resources: The Prize Beneath the Ice

Greenland is the world’s largest island and holds approximately 10% of the planet’s freshwater reserves. But the true value lies beneath the surface. Melting ice is exposing vast deposits of rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, gold, copper, and iron ore. The Kvanefjeld project in southern Greenland is one of the largest known concentrations of rare earths outside China.

The United States currently imports nearly all of its rare earths from China. A domestic source in Greenland would be transformative for technology, defense, and green energy industries. Oil and natural gas reserves could rival those of Alaska, providing decades of energy security.

Environmental risks are real. Mining in a fragile Arctic ecosystem could accelerate warming and impact wildlife. But strategic independence and national security justify the pursuit. The alternative is continued dependence on China and Russia for materials that are vital to our economy and military.

The Kvanefjeld deposit alone is estimated to contain significant quantities of heavy rare earths, which are particularly valuable for high-performance magnets used in defense applications. Other sites, such as Tanbreez, add to the potential. Uranium deposits could support domestic nuclear energy, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers. The overall resource base positions Greenland as a future powerhouse for critical minerals, with implications for everything from consumer electronics to military hardware.

Conclusion & Discernment

Trump’s Greenland push is not a whim. It is a calculated strategy to secure America’s future in a rapidly changing world. Economic independence through critical minerals and energy. Geopolitical dominance in the Arctic. National security through strategic positioning. Control of emerging shipping lanes. These are not abstract benefits. They are the building blocks of long-term strength.

The risks are real. Tariffs may raise short-term prices for consumers. Strained alliances with Europe are possible. Questions about the limits of executive power in foreign affairs remain valid. Congress retains the power of the purse and should exercise oversight.

Yet the Founders understood that national security sometimes requires bold action. The executive branch has wide latitude in foreign policy and defense. When rivals are advancing and opportunities are fleeting, hesitation can be costly.

This is a major world stage move. It challenges Russia’s near-monopoly on Arctic territory and shipping routes. It counters China’s expanding presence. It secures resources and lanes that will shape the 21st century. Discernment is required. Strength without accountability is dangerous. But weakness in the face of rivals is surrender. Demand both. The fight for America’s future continues.

Greenland: The frozen frontier of America’s future.

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