One door open. One door chained shut. That is the only difference between the Anti-Weaponization Fund and what Congress ran for 22 years.

On Monday, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stood before the country and announced something that had never been done before in American history. A sitting administration publicly created a formal, documented, auditable compensation fund for Americans who claim they were targeted by the machinery of their own government for political reasons. Blanche called it “a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress.” Democrats immediately called it the most corrupt act in American history.

Those same Democrats said nothing for twenty-two years while Congress quietly paid sexual misconduct settlements with your tax dollars, destroyed the records, and voted 357 to nothing to keep the whole arrangement hidden from the public.

Hold that thought.

$1.776 billion. Five commissioners. Quarterly reports. Audits. A sunset date. That is what a fund with rules looks like.

WHAT THE ANTI-WEAPONIZATION FUND ACTUALLY DOES

Precision matters here, because the press has been anything but precise.

President Trump filed suit against the Internal Revenue Service in the Southern District of Florida after a government contractor illegally leaked his confidential tax returns. That lawsuit sought $10 billion in damages. Under the settlement announced Monday, Trump, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization will receive a formal apology and zero monetary payment. Zero. In exchange for dropping that lawsuit, along with two additional administrative claims tied to the Mar-a-Lago raid and the Russia investigation, the DOJ established what it named the Anti-Weaponization Fund.

Here is what that fund actually does. It draws $1.776 billion from the federal Judgment Fund, a permanent Treasury appropriation that Congress created specifically for the purpose of paying legal settlements and judgments against the government. It establishes a five-member commission, appointed by the Attorney General, with one seat filled in consultation with congressional leadership. It issues quarterly reports to the Attorney General documenting every dollar awarded and every claim approved. It can be audited at the Attorney General’s direction. It stops accepting claims on December 15, 2028. Every dollar left unspent reverts to the federal government.

One detail the press has largely buried deserves to be stated plainly. Drawing from the Judgment Fund means this money moves without a floor vote, without committee approval, and without any of the standard legislative accountability mechanisms the Constitution assigns to Congress under Article I, Section 9. Congress did not vote to allocate $1.776 billion for this purpose. Critics across the legal spectrum have flagged that structural reality, and it is a legitimate concern worth naming. It is also the same mechanism the Obama administration used in the Keepseagle settlement, drawing $680 million from the identical fund to resolve discrimination claims against the federal government with no separate congressional appropriation. Consistency on this point requires acknowledging both instances equally.

That dollar amount is not accidental. $1,776,000,000 is a deliberate message, stamped into the architecture of the fund the way the founders stamped meaning into every document they produced. Whether you agree with the politics or not, you are watching an administration that communicates in symbols.

Justice reflected is not justice delivered. When the same institution sits on both sides of the scale, the reflection is all you get.

THE CONSTITUTIONAL PROBLEM IS REAL, AND IT CUTS BOTH WAYS

Serious people have raised serious objections to this arrangement, and intellectual honesty requires engaging them directly rather than waving them away.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams, who handled the underlying lawsuit, dismissed the case but in her filing admonished the Justice Department for failing to be transparent about the settlement deal in open court. Her criticism goes deeper than it first appears. Williams noted that no agency “submitted any settlement documents nor filed any documents ensuring that settlement was appropriate where there was an outstanding question as to whether an actual case or controversy existed.” Read that carefully. She was not merely criticizing a lack of transparency. She was identifying an unresolved foundational question: whether the lawsuit itself was ever legally valid in the first place. A sitting president cannot constitutionally sue agencies he controls. That question was never answered in court. Williams did not bless the settlement. She dismissed the case while the constitutional legitimacy of the underlying lawsuit remained an open wound. That means $1.776 billion in taxpayer funds were committed as the resolution of litigation that may never have had legal standing from its first filing. That is a precise and serious problem, and conservatives who believe in constitutional order should say so plainly rather than ignore it.

Legal scholars have additionally flagged the structural conflict at the center of this arrangement. Trump himself acknowledged it openly. “I am supposed to work out a settlement with myself,” he told reporters after the case was filed. A law professor quoted by CNN said the situation underscores “the consequences of having an Executive Branch in which the president is much more involved in the activities of the Department of Justice” than prior precedent allows. “In the past, a president wouldn’t come anywhere near being involved with these sorts of issues to avoid even the appearance of any kind of corruption or undue influence.”

Those are legitimate concerns. Federalist No. 51 established the principle that ambition must be made to counteract ambition precisely because no branch of government can be trusted to police itself without structural friction. James Madison did not design a system that assumed good faith. He designed one that assumed its absence.

Here is where the left’s argument collapses entirely. Acknowledging legitimate constitutional concerns does not require pretending the left’s outrage is principled. If the standard is that a president must not operate on both sides of a legal arrangement involving taxpayer funds, and if the outrage meter must be set to maximum when that principle is violated, then that standard must be applied uniformly and retroactively. Every criticism of the Judgment Fund mechanism, every objection to executive self-dealing, every demand for congressional oversight applies with equal force to the arrangement Congress ran on itself for over two decades using the exact same taxpayer dollars. Consistency is the only test of principle. Everything else is politics dressed as conscience.

Twenty-two years. $18.2 million. Records destroyed on schedule. Congress built this corridor and then locked the door behind them.

CONGRESS HAS ITS OWN TAXPAYER-FUNDED SLUSH FUND

Between January 1, 1996 and December 12, 2018, the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights processed 349 total awards and settlements against legislative branch offices. Eighty of those settlements involved a Member office of the House or Senate directly. Thirty involved Members who were either directly accused of misconduct or who knew of misconduct occurring in their office. Seven required payments from the Section 415 fund specifically for sexual harassment claims.

Since 1997, the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights has paid out $18.2 million in taxpayer funds to settle 291 workplace complaints filed against Congress, the Capitol Police, the Architect of the Capitol, and the Library of Congress. Many of those cases remain secret. Most of the members involved were never publicly named.

Records covering cases closed before 2004 were destroyed. Not lost. Destroyed. A record retention policy quietly put in place in 2013 required case files to be eliminated ten years after closure. Understand what that timeline means. Cases closed before 2004 became eligible for destruction starting in 2013. That is not a scheduling accident. A deliberate policy decision was made, years after the fact, to create a destruction schedule for evidence of congressional members’ own misconduct. An institution governing itself designed a system for eliminating its own paper trail and called it records management. The 2018 Congressional Accountability Act Reform Act, passed in the wake of the MeToo movement, required the permanent retention of future records. It did not recover what had already been shredded. It did not name the members. It did not return a single dollar to taxpayers. It simply promised to do better going forward while leaving two decades of documented misconduct buried.

Compare that to the Anti-Weaponization Fund, which mandates quarterly reports to the Attorney General, permits full audits, imposes a hard expiration date, and requires every unspent dollar to return to the federal Treasury. One arrangement was designed from the ground up to be seen. One was designed from the ground up to disappear.

Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina spent months forcing this into daylight. Her subpoena motion passed the House Oversight Committee. On May 5, 2026, the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights complied. What came back was a 1,000-page document production covering over two decades of hidden settlements. Mace announced the findings without softening a word: “Nine members named. Records before 2004 destroyed. 357 members of Congress voted to keep it hidden.”

Taxpayers paid more than $338,000 in sexual harassment settlements on behalf of six former Members of the House of Representatives or their offices. Former Rep. John Conyers of Michigan, who died in 2019, is among those named. Former Rep. Blake Farenthold of Texas, who resigned in 2018 after it was reported he had used $84,000 in public funds to settle a harassment lawsuit, is among those named. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who resigned in April 2026 following misconduct allegations, had already been cited publicly. Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas resigned the same month under separate misconduct allegations.

Mace stated plainly: “Congress thought they could keep this buried forever. They killed our resolution, protected each other for years, and counted on no one ever finding out.”

That taxpayer-funded arrangement operated in secrecy for over two decades. No quarterly reports. No audit provisions. No sunset date. No reversion of unused funds to the Treasury. No press conference. Not one Democrat stood at a microphone and called it “one of the most corrupt acts in American history.” Not one. Because the members protecting that fund were on both sides of the aisle, and the institutional interest in silence was bipartisan.

Same room. Same table. Same taxpayer money. One side had the lights on. One side never did.

TWO FUNDS, ONE STANDARD: THE TRANSPARENCY TEST

What separates the Anti-Weaponization Fund from the congressional misconduct fund is not scale, and it is not purpose. It is transparency, and the willingness to be held to account.

One fund was publicly announced, legally documented, structured with quarterly reporting requirements, subject to audit at the direction of the Attorney General, given a hard expiration date of December 15, 2028, and designed by its own governing rules to return every unspent dollar to the federal government. One fund operated in the shadows of the congressional bureaucracy for over two decades, created a retroactive destruction schedule for its own records, and required a formal congressional subpoena and a 1,000-page document dump to expose even a partial accounting of who was paid and how much.

Democrats in Congress, the same ones now calling the Anti-Weaponization Fund depraved and corrupt, were in office while the congressional misconduct fund quietly settled cases and shredded files. Some of them voted against Mace’s transparency subpoena. Some of them may appear in documents yet to be fully released. That is not a rhetorical device. That is a documented and verifiable fact.

Every number the founders wrote meant something. So does this one.

WHY $1,776,000,000 IS NOT AN ACCIDENT

$1,776,000,000. Not $1.7 billion. Not $1.8 billion. $1,776,000,000.

Students of American history recognize that number immediately. Alexander Hamilton argued in Federalist No. 65 that the entire purpose of constitutional design is to insulate justice from factional abuse. Madison wrote in Federalist No. 10 that faction is the most dangerous disease of republican government, most virulent when the government itself becomes the instrument of a faction’s ambitions. Madison wrote in Federalist No. 51 that the structure of government must supply what virtue cannot, because men are not angels and institutions built on the assumption that they are will always fail.

Whether you believe the Biden administration weaponized federal law enforcement against its political opponents, whether you believe those prosecutions were fully justified, or whether you believe the truth sits somewhere between those poles, this much is not in dispute: Americans have a right to a legal system that does not operate as the enforcement arm of the party in power. That principle does not expire when the party in power changes. It does not apply selectively to one party’s grievances and not the other’s. It either applies to everyone or it applies to no one.

Democrats understood that principle well enough when they spent years arguing Trump’s prosecutions were entirely legitimate. They abandoned it the moment a fund was created to hear the other side of that argument.

Congress used $18.2 million in taxpayer money to bury evidence of its own members’ predatory conduct. It destroyed records on a deliberate schedule. It voted to stay hidden. Not a single Democrat called that “one of the most corrupt acts in American history.”

Ask them why. Keep asking until you get an answer.

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