While mainstream media monitors trending topics and poll numbers, military operations centers coordinate active strikes against cartel networks in the Caribbean.

President Trump signed the 2026 United States Counterterrorism Strategy on Wednesday. The mainstream press gave it one paragraph and moved on to gas prices.

This is the most significant reorientation of American threat prioritization since September 11, 2001. The sixteen-page strategy document places Western Hemisphere drug cartel elimination as the top counterterrorism priority for the United States government. Not second priority. Not third priority behind jihadist groups or weapons of mass destruction prevention. First priority. The cartels now occupy the threat designation previously reserved for Al-Qaeda and ISIS. That shift carries legal, operational, budgetary, and strategic implications that will reshape American foreign policy across the entire hemisphere for the next generation. The media reported it like a press release about office furniture.

The Constitution grants Congress power to define offenses against the law of nations. The Trump Administration exercises that authority against cartels killing Americans by the thousands.

THE CONSTITUTIONAL FRAMEWORK

The Founders vested war powers in the federal government precisely for threats like this. Federalist 23 makes the case directly. Hamilton argued that national defense powers “ought to exist without limitation, because it is impossible to foresee or define the extent and variety of national exigencies, or the correspondent extent and variety of the means which may be necessary to satisfy them.” The cartel threat in 2026 could not have been foreseen in 1787. Synthetic opioids manufactured in clandestine laboratories using Chinese precursor chemicals and distributed through transnational criminal networks operating with advanced technology represents a threat vector Hamilton could not have imagined. His constitutional framework proves resilient enough to address it anyway.

Article I Section 8 grants Congress the power to define and punish offenses against the law of nations. Congress exercised that authority when it passed the material support statutes in 1996 following the first World Trade Center bombing. The Executive enforces those statutes through Foreign Terrorist Organization designations. The cartels meet the statutory criteria. They engage in activities threatening U.S. nationals. They operate as foreign organizations. They employ violence to achieve their objectives. The President designated them accordingly. The law follows the facts.

Federalist 41 addresses the question of national defense powers in the context of evolving threats. Madison wrote that the federal government must possess “indefinite power of providing for emergencies as they might arise.” The cartels wage economic warfare through narcotics. They destabilize sovereign nations. They corrupt governments. They traffic human beings across international borders. These activities fall squarely within the national defense powers the Constitution grants. The Trump Administration is exercising constitutional authority the Founders designed for precisely this scenario.

American deaths from cartel-distributed narcotics exceed all U.S. combat deaths since World War II. The casualty mathematics justify threat reprioritization.

THE CASUALTY MATHEMATICS

Sebastian Gorka, the White House counterterrorism czar who spearheaded the strategy, laid out the justification during a press call Wednesday. The math is simple and brutal. More Americans have been killed by cartels pushing illicit drugs into U.S. communities than American service members lost in all conflicts around the globe since World War II.

Read that sentence again.

Since 1945, more American deaths from cartel-distributed narcotics than all combat deaths in Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, and every other military engagement combined. Gorka stated the administration’s position without ambiguity: “Whether it is strangling their illicit funds, whether it is tracking their drug boats, we will not permit them to kill Americans on a massive scale.”

The fentanyl crisis alone has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans in recent years. Synthetic opioids overwhelmingly originate from precursor chemicals sourced from China, manufactured in Mexico by cartels, and trafficked across the southern border into American communities. The administration frames this correctly as an ongoing attack on the American population that exceeds the lethality of foreign conventional military threats. The casualty comparison provides the moral foundation for elevating cartels above jihadist threats in the priority stack. The numbers do not lie. The cartels are killing more Americans than our foreign enemies ever did.

The Founders understood the federal government’s first duty. Federalist 3 lays out the national security imperative clearly. John Jay wrote that “among the many objects to which a wise and free people find it necessary to direct their attention, that of providing for their safety seems to be the first.” The cartels represent the most lethal ongoing threat to American safety. The casualty figures prove it. The President responded accordingly.

The four-tier priority hierarchy places Western Hemisphere cartel elimination first, jihadist groups second, violent political extremists third, and WMD prevention fourth.

THE FOUR-TIER PRIORITY HIERARCHY

The strategy establishes clear threat prioritization. First, neutralizing hemispheric terror threats by incapacitating cartel operations until these groups cannot bring drugs, members, or trafficked victims into the United States. Second, targeting and destroying the five Islamist jihadi groups with external operations capability against the homeland, centering on Al-Qaeda, AQAP, ISIS, and ISIS-K. Third, identifying and neutralizing violent secular political groups whose ideology is anti-American, radically pro-transgender, or anarchist, with Antifa named explicitly. Fourth, preventing nonstate actors from obtaining weapons of mass destruction.

This hierarchy represents an expansion of terrorism definition beyond Islamist militant groups to include transnational criminal organizations. It marks a complete departure from Trump’s first-term counterterrorism blueprint. It represents a total rejection of the Biden Administration approach. The strategy redefines what the federal government constitutes as a terrorist threat. Time Magazine reported the shift places drug cartels and loosely defined left-wing domestic extremist movements at the center of U.S. national security priorities. Gorka made the administration’s ideological seriousness clear during the press call: “We are taking ideology and counter-ideology very seriously.”

The Biden crowd treated cartels like a border management problem. The Trump Administration recognizes them as what they are: terrorist organizations waging war on American citizens through weapons-grade narcotics. That recognition changes everything.

Three U.S. Navy destroyers deployed to Caribbean waters conduct active interdiction operations against drug trafficking vessels. The strikes continue while media obsesses over gas prices.

OPERATIONS ALREADY UNDERWAY

The document does not merely declare intentions. It codifies ongoing military operations that have already killed at least 191 people since September 2025. The administration has conducted dozens of strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters throughout the Caribbean. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned on Fox News after a strike that killed eleven people on a boat the Pentagon claimed was transporting drugs: “We’ve got assets in the air, assets in the water, assets on ships, because this is a deadly serious mission for us, and it won’t stop with just this strike.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the strike occurred in international waters in the southern Caribbean against a vessel that departed from Venezuela. He made clear similar strikes “will happen again.” This is not posturing. This is active warfare against organizations killing Americans by the thousands.

Trump’s administration has moved aggressively to reshape the Western Hemisphere with the ouster of Nicolás Maduro as Venezuela’s president, sustained military strikes on alleged cartel drug boats, and escalating pressure on Cuba’s communist government. The administration deployed three U.S. Navy missile destroyers—the USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham, and USS Sampson—along with approximately 4,000 military personnel to the edge of Venezuelan territorial waters in late April. The campaign persists even while managing the Iran crisis and ongoing Ukraine settlement efforts. Gorka framed this explicitly as demonstrating the administration remains committed to sharpening U.S. foreign policy focus on the Western Hemisphere despite worldwide crises.

The operational tempo speaks for itself. While the media obsesses over gas prices and redistricting maps, American forces are actively engaging cartel operations in the Caribbean. The strikes continue. The body count rises. The drug flow faces systematic military interdiction for the first time in American history.

The Founders expected vigorous executive action in the face of immediate threats. Federalist 70 addresses executive energy in national defense. Hamilton wrote that “energy in the executive is a leading character in the definition of good government. It is essential to the protection of the community against foreign attacks.” The cartels represent foreign attacks of a different character than standing armies. The attacks come through narcotics rather than artillery. The casualties mount through overdoses rather than combat. The threat remains foreign. The Executive responds with the energy Hamilton described as essential.

FTO designations trigger material support statutes carrying twenty-year sentences. The legal architecture built after 9/11 now targets cartel operations.

THE LEGAL ARCHITECTURE

The legal framework undergirding this strategy hinges on Foreign Terrorist Organization designations. The Trump Administration has already applied FTO status to Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel. Additional designations are moving forward for more cartels and left-wing groups in Europe. Gorka confirmed the President designated the Muslim Brotherhood as an FTO, describing it as the progenitor of modern jihadist movements.

These designations trigger 18 U.S. Code Section 2339B, the material support statute carrying penalties up to twenty years imprisonment or life if death results. Assets held by U.S. financial institutions are frozen. Non-citizen members or representatives are barred from entry into the United States. Any U.S. person or entity knowingly providing material support faces criminal prosecution. The legal hammer falls hard.

The scope of material support extends far beyond direct funding. The statute defines material support as any property, tangible or intangible, or service including currency, financial services, lodging, training, expert advice or assistance, safe houses, false documentation, communications equipment, facilities, weapons, explosives, or personnel. Civil forfeiture authorities allow the government to seize assets without criminal conviction. The Antiterrorism Act permits U.S. nationals injured by international terrorism to sue for damages, with civil liability extending to those who aid and abet by knowingly providing substantial assistance.

Multiple states including Florida, New Jersey, Arizona, and Texas have incorporated federal FTO designations into state criminal statutes, opening parallel enforcement channels beyond federal jurisdiction. A financial institution operating in Florida or Texas that handles transactions later determined to involve cartel-linked entities faces both federal material support charges and state criminal liability. Universities receiving funding from organizations with alleged FTO ties face similar exposure. The designation ripples through civil society wherever money flows and organizations interact across borders.

The material support statute was enacted in the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996. Congress amended it multiple times after September 11 to expand prosecution tools and extend designation duration. The Trump Administration is now deploying that post-9/11 legal architecture against drug cartels operating in the Western Hemisphere.

The Biden Administration treated cartels as law enforcement problems managed through border security and drug interdiction operations. The Trump Administration has reclassified them as terrorist organizations warranting military strikes, financial warfare through sanctions and asset seizures, and diplomatic pressure campaigns against governments providing safe haven. That reclassification unlocks authorities, resources, and operational flexibility previously unavailable. The same legal tools we used to dismantle Al-Qaeda’s financial networks now target cartel money flows. The same surveillance authorities we deployed against ISIS cells now monitor cartel operations. The same military strike authorities we exercised against jihadi training camps now authorize attacks on drug boats in the Caribbean.

The Founders understood the necessity of adequate legal tools for national defense. Federalist 41 warns against constitutional restrictions that would hamper defense capabilities. Madison wrote that “the means of security can only be regulated by the means and the danger of attack. They will, in fact, be ever determined by these rules and by no others.” The cartels attack through narcotics distribution networks spanning hemispheres. The legal response must match the scope and character of the threat. The FTO designations and material support prosecutions represent precisely the kind of adaptive legal framework Madison described.