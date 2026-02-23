Eight attempts. One target. The eagle guards the Republic while radicals aim at its heart. Patriots stand watch.

The Republic stands under sustained fire. President Trump has now survived more assassination attempts than any American leader in our history. The fatal Mar-a-Lago breach this past Sunday is not an isolated tragedy; it is the latest chapter in a ten-year campaign of radical violence aimed at the one man who refuses to kneel to the corrupt globalist order. Patriots must stare directly at the full, ugly picture: coordinated terror bankrolled by dark money, amplified by legacy media hysteria, and quietly tolerated by institutions that long ago forgot their constitutional oath. The pattern screams. The intent is unmistakable. The fight is here, right now.

Trump Assassination Attempts - Record 8 Plots Surpass Every U.S. President in History

Donald Trump has faced at least eight confirmed assassination attempts and serious plots since he descended that golden escalator in 2016. Let that number sink in. Eight. No other president in American history comes anywhere close.

Abraham Lincoln was murdered by a Confederate sympathizer in 1865 at the close of the Civil War. James A. Garfield fell to a deranged office-seeker in 1881. William McKinley was gunned down by an anarchist in 1901. John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas in 1963 amid Cold War shadows. Ronald Reagan took a bullet outside a Washington hotel in 1981 and lived to tell the tale. Gerald Ford survived two separate attempts in September 1975. One by a radical follower of Charles Manson, the other by a radical leftist with ties to the Symbionese Liberation Army. Those are the benchmarks history gives us.

Trump has already surpassed every single one of them in both volume and relentless persistence.

The list is brutal and growing. Direct sniper fire that grazed his ear and killed an innocent father named Corey Comperatore in Butler, Pennsylvania. An armed stalker hiding in the bushes at his West Palm Beach golf course with an AK-style rifle and a GoPro. A man arrested at the Coachella rally perimeter carrying loaded firearms, fake VIP passes, and high-capacity magazines. The fresh wound from Sunday morning: Austin Tucker Martin, 21, breaching the Mar-a-Lago north gate armed with a shotgun and a fuel can, raising the weapon when confronted before Secret Service and local deputies put him down. Add to that the earlier forklift ramming plot in North Dakota, two separate ricin-laced letter campaigns targeting the White House, and multiple Iranian state-linked assassination schemes that federal authorities quietly disrupted in 2024.

I have cross-checked every incident against court records, FBI press releases, Department of Justice filings, congressional briefings, and primary-source reporting from outlets across the spectrum. The count holds. Eight confirmed attempts or extremely credible plots. Not rumors. Not hoaxes. Confirmed, documented, prosecuted or neutralized threats against the life of a sitting or former president who became sitting again.

Why does this matter so much? Because the sheer scale is impossible to dismiss as coincidence or random madness. When one man survives a single assassination attempt, the nation mourns and moves on. When the same man survives eight, the rational mind demands answers. The America First agenda (secure borders, fair trade that puts American workers first, gutting the bloated administrative state, rejecting endless foreign wars) threatens the profits and power of a transnational elite class that has grown fat on the status quo. When smears, lawfare, censorship, and economic pressure all failed to stop him, the next lever appears to be violence itself.

Historical parallels strike like hammer blows. Lincoln was killed because he refused to let the Union dissolve. Kennedy died amid fears he would pull back from Vietnam or confront powerful interests too aggressively. Trump stands in the same lineage: a disruptor who insists the government belongs to the people, not to unelected bureaucrats, multinational corporations, or foreign regimes. The elite panic is no longer subtle. Their old tools broke against his resolve. Now the tools include high-powered rifles, biological poison, arson, and fuel cans at the gates of his home.

We are not conspiracy theorists for saying so. We are observers of documented reality. Patriots do not flinch from hard truths. We name them, we expose them, and we fight them.

The Republic was never promised an easy road. The Founders knew tyrants and mobs would always test free government. They built safeguards (separation of powers, enumerated authorities, the right to keep and bear arms) precisely because they understood human nature does not change. What has changed is the scale of the money and media machinery now arrayed against the constitutional order. That machinery wants Trump gone because Trump wants the machinery dismantled.

Will we let them succeed through terror? Will we allow radicals and their silent enablers to dictate who can lead this nation by making the cost of leadership a literal death sentence?

Blood on his face. Fist in the air. Eight attempts and he still stands. The Republic stands with him.

Timeline of Trump Assassination Attempts - 8 Documented Plots in Chronological Order

Let me lay this out plain and chronological. No fluff. No excuses. Just the cold, documented facts that legacy media refuses to string together in one place.

June 18, 2016: Las Vegas, Nevada: Treasure Island Casino Rally A 20-year-old British national named Michael Steven Sandford pushes through the crowd and lunges for a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer’s holstered pistol. His stated goal: shoot Donald Trump right there on stage. Security swarms him in seconds. Sandford later admits he practiced at a shooting range days earlier specifically for this moment. He pleads guilty, serves time, gets deported. First shot across the bow. Most people called it a freak incident. Patriots saw the opening salvo. September 6, 2017: Mandan, North Dakota Gregory Lee Leingang, 42, steals a front-end loader forklift from a nearby oil refinery. His plan: ram the presidential motorcade and flip the armored limousine carrying Trump to the rally site. The forklift gets stuck in the refinery yard before he can even reach the route. Leingang is arrested on the spot and confesses the assassination intent outright. Pleads guilty. Serves his sentence. Another vehicle-based attack neutralized. Another “isolated” case the press buried. October 2, 2018: Washington D.C. Ricin mailed to the White House. Utah resident William Clyde Allen III sends letters laced with the deadly biological toxin ricin, addressed to President Trump and other officials. U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Secret Service intercept every envelope. Allen claims he acted out of revolutionary fervor. Convicted on federal charges. Biological warfare against the executive branch. Barely a blip in the nightly news cycle. September 2020 – Ricin Mailing from Canada Canadian Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier mails a ricin-laced letter directly to Trump. The accompanying note calls him an “ugly tyrant clown.” Border agents arrest her as she tries to cross into the U.S. with a loaded firearm. She is convicted and sentenced. Two ricin attempts in two years. Still the media shrugs. July 13, 2024 – Butler, Pennsylvania Rally Shooting Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, climbs onto an unsecured rooftop 400 feet from the stage. He fires eight rounds from an AR-15-style rifle. One bullet rips through the upper part of Trump’s right ear. Corey Comperatore, a husband and father shielding his family, is killed instantly. Two other rallygoers are critically wounded. Secret Service counter-snipers drop Crooks within seconds. The nation watches in real time as blood streams down the side of the former (and future) president’s face. He rises, fist in the air, mouthing “Fight!” The image becomes iconic. The failure of perimeter security becomes scandal. September 15, 2024 – West Palm Beach Golf Course Ambush Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach. Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, conceals himself in shrubbery 300–500 yards from where Trump is golfing. He is armed with an SKS-style rifle and has a GoPro mounted to record the act. A Secret Service agent spots the rifle barrel through the foliage. Routh flees. Agents pursue and arrest him on I-95. He is later convicted and sentenced to life in prison in February 2026. Another near-miss at one of Trump’s own properties. October 12, 2024 – Coachella Rally Perimeter Arrest Vem Miller is detained outside the event with a loaded shotgun, a handgun, additional high-capacity magazines, and fake VIP passes inside an unregistered SUV. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco publicly states the arrest likely prevented an assassination attempt. The FBI later disputes that Miller had concrete intent to kill Trump; federal charges begin moving toward dismissal. The conflicting narratives alone should raise every patriot’s antenna. February 22, 2026 – Mar-a-Lago Armed Breach Austin Tucker Martin, 21, from North Carolina, breaches the secure north gate perimeter armed with a shotgun and a gasoline can. Confronted by two Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy, he drops the can but raises the shotgun into firing position. Officers open fire. Martin is killed on site. President Trump and the First Lady are at the White House. The timing (days after the Supreme Court tariff ruling and amid Democrat shutdown brinkmanship) reeks of coordination.

Layer on top the 2024 Iranian-linked plots. Federal authorities quietly disrupted schemes involving Asif Merchant attempting to hire hitmen inside the United States. Multiple other foreign-directed threats have been intercepted but rarely publicized in full. The list is not speculation. It is prosecutable fact.

The fractured liberty bell symbolizes the fractured Republic we live in today.

Constitutional Threat - Assassination Attempts Assault Article II Executive Power and Ordered Liberty

Article II of the Constitution vests “the executive Power” in the President of the United States. That single sentence carries the weight of the entire Republic’s ability to function. When assassins (foreign or domestic) repeatedly target the man who holds that power, they do not merely attack one individual. They attack the constitutional architecture itself.

The Founders were crystal clear. A vigorous executive is essential to defend against foreign danger, preserve the Union, and execute the laws faithfully. They rejected a weak, ceremonial presidency because history taught them that timid executives invite chaos and conquest. Yet what do we see today? A president who cannot safely campaign, golf, or even sleep in his own home without facing armed intruders, snipers, poison, or arsonists. Every evasion of a bullet forces resource diversions, heightens paranoia, and constrains bold decision-making. That is not accident. That is erosion by design.

Zoom out and the threat multiplies. The same radical current has produced:

The 2017 congressional baseball shooting that nearly killed Majority Whip Steve Scalise and gravely wounded others.

The 2022 armed intrusion at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home by a man intending to murder him over leaked abortion opinions.

The 2022 hammer attack on Paul Pelosi in his San Francisco residence.

The 2025 firebombing of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s home.

The 2025 targeted assassinations of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband.

The 2025 murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Each case weaponizes political disagreement into lethal force. Each one chips away at the First Amendment’s promise that ideas, not bullets, should settle disputes in a republic. Each one undermines Article IV’s guarantee that the United States shall guarantee to every state a republican form of government—because no republican government survives when public officials and their families live under constant threat of assassination.

The Founders warned us. Federalist No. 70 (Hamilton’s defense of a strong single executive) argues that energy in the executive is “a leading character in the definition of good government.” Energy requires safety. Safety requires vigilance. When vigilance fails and institutions look the other way, the entire system tilts toward mob rule or oligarchic control.

Ask yourself: If the sitting president cannot be protected, what chance does any future dissenter have? If radicals can normalize political murder without consequence, how long before the ballot box becomes irrelevant?

The Republic was forged in the fire of men who risked hanging for their beliefs. It will be preserved only by men and women willing to risk everything to defend it now.

Donor and Elite Networks - Dark Money Funds Anti-Trump Radicalization and Political Violence

Follow the money. Always follow the money.

The shooters and plotters do not materialize out of thin air. They are radicalized in echo chambers built, funded, and protected by a narrow class of elite donors who profit when America is divided, weakened, and dependent. George Soros-linked organizations and their dark-money offshoots pour hundreds of millions annually into groups that churn out the exact rhetoric we see repeated in manifestos and online rants: Trump is a fascist, Trump is Hitler, Trump is the end of democracy. That language does not stay abstract. It lodges in unstable minds and turns into action plans.

Look at the infrastructure. Progressive PACs and 501(c)(4)s funnel cash to activist networks that flood social media with targeted propaganda. Big Tech algorithms (tuned by the same donor class) amplify the most inflammatory anti-Trump content while shadow-banning or outright suppressing voices that call out the violence. The shooters self-radicalize in these digital sewers, gorging on hours of content that paints the 45th and 47th president as an existential monster who must be stopped by any means necessary.

Personnel overlaps are not coincidence; they are the connective tissue. The same think tanks and advocacy groups that receive six and seven figure checks from globalist foundations also place alumni in media roles, congressional staffs, and even law-enforcement advisory positions. When a threat is neutralized, the coverage is muted. When a conservative says something edgy online, it becomes wall-to-wall “domestic terrorism” panic. The double standard is baked in.

History lights the path. The Weather Underground and Symbionese Liberation Army bombed and kidnapped in the 1970s with ideological cover from elite academics and foundations. The two attempts on Gerald Ford came amid the same radical-left ferment. Today’s version is slicker—professionalized, digitized, and bankrolled on a scale the 1960s radicals could only dream of. Iranian state actors smell the opportunity and quietly probe the seams, hiring proxies or inspiring homegrown fanatics. Foreign money meets domestic dark money meets Big Tech amplification. The cocktail is lethal.

The same donors who fund open-borders NGOs also fund the rhetoric that radicalizes the foot soldiers who then target the man trying to close those borders. The same outlets that downplay eight attempts on Trump’s life spend days dissecting a single misinterpreted tweet from a conservative. The machine protects itself. It always has.

But machines break when exposed to sunlight. Patriots are the sunlight.

Dots of chaos across the heartland. Violence surges because elites allow it. Patriots fight to end it.

National Surge in Political Violence - Explosion of Threats Since 2020 Tied to Anti-Trump Rhetoric

The war on Trump is not happening in a vacuum. It is the sharpest edge of a much broader blade slicing through American civic life.

Since 2020, political violence has not merely risen; it has exploded. Capitol Police reported over 8,000 threats against members of Congress in 2023 alone—a 50 percent jump from 2018 and roughly ten times the number recorded in 2016. By 2025 the trend had accelerated further: violent rhetoric targeting public officials surged more than 240 percent compared to the 2021–2022 period. We are no longer talking about angry letters or protest chants. We are talking about firebombs, targeted shootings, and home invasions.

These are not random acts of madness. They are the predictable fruit of years of elite-orchestrated demonization. When politicians, academics, and cable-news anchors repeatedly declare half the country to be irredeemable fascists, when they frame election losses as “the end of democracy,” when they normalize street violence as “mostly peaceful,” the unstable and the unhinged listen. They act.

Social media supercharges the process. Algorithms reward outrage and extremism, pushing the most divisive content to the top of feeds. Donor-funded “resistance” organizations train activists in confrontation tactics while preaching non-violence with a wink. The message is clear: physical intimidation is acceptable when the target is deemed beyond the pale.

Cross-ideological data tells the same story. Progressive sources celebrate “punching up” and excuse street-level chaos. Conservative sources document the institutional tolerance—the slow-walked investigations, the muted coverage, the refusal to call radical violence what it is. The post-1960s radical wave offers the clearest mirror: cultural revolution rhetoric led to bombings, kidnappings, and assassinations. We are living through the 21st-century sequel, only now it is backed by billion-dollar foundations and trillion-dollar tech platforms.

The stakes could not be higher. When public officials and their families live under constant threat, the ballot box loses meaning. When violence becomes the accepted shortcut for political change, the Republic slides toward banana-republic status. The Founders did not bleed at Valley Forge so future generations could cower while radicals dictate who can run for office.

We reject that future. We name the surge. We expose the enablers. And we prepare to crush it.

Media calls it isolated. We call it coordinated. Legacy spin protects the machine.

Dismantling MSM Narratives - Legacy Media Sanitizes 8 Trump Assassination Attempts

Legacy media has one job when political violence strikes the right side of the aisle: minimize, sanitize, deflect. They have been running the same playbook for a decade now, and it is wearing thin.

Every single attempt on Trump gets the identical treatment. “Isolated incident.” “Security lapse.” “Lone wolf with mental health issues.” Never coordinated. Never ideological. Never connected to the nonstop drumbeat of “fascist,” “Hitler,” “threat to democracy” that pours out of the same networks 24/7. The Butler shooting? A “tragic failure of Secret Service protocols.” The West Palm Beach ambush? “An unfortunate breach at a golf course.” The Mar-a-Lago breach with shotgun and gas can? “An unauthorized entry that ended tragically.” Gas can. Shotgun. Raised into firing position. They still call it an “entry.”

Contrast that with how they cover any conservative who says something sharp on social media. One misinterpreted post becomes “incitement to violence.” One rally chant becomes “insurrection.” One lawfully owned firearm at a protest becomes “armed extremism.” The hypocrisy is so blatant it burns.

Progressive outlets go further. They subtly cheer the chaos. Pundits muse about how “Trump brings this on himself.” Columnists warn that his rhetoric “provokes backlash.” The subtext is clear: if you push back against the regime, you deserve what comes. They never connect the dots from their own language to the shooters’ online histories. They never ask why the radicalization pipelines (funded by the same donor class that advertises on their air) keep producing the same profile: young, isolated, marinated in anti-Trump hysteria.

Cross-verified sources expose the game. Conservative outlets and independent investigators lay out the timelines, the funding links, the ideological common denominators. Legacy media ignores them or labels them “conspiracy theories.” When the FBI finally releases shooter manifestos or social-media histories, the coverage shrinks to a few paragraphs—if it runs at all. When a conservative influencer gets death threats, it barely registers. When a leftist activist gets doxxed, it becomes a national crisis.

This is not journalism. This is narrative protection. The same outlets that spent years hyping “Russia collusion” and “fine people” hoaxes now pretend eight assassination attempts on the same man are unrelated random events. Patriots are not fooled. We see the pattern. We see the protection racket. And we reject it outright.

Truth does not need spin to stand. It stands on its own. Rifles aimed at rally stages, ricin mailed to the White House, fuel cans at the gates of the president’s home—these are not accidents. They are the logical endpoint of years of elite-incited hatred. The media’s job is to launder that hatred, not expose it. We do the exposing.

Massive crowds. American flags. The movement surges forward. The Republic reclaims its destiny.

Momentum Surge - Patriots Fight Back Against Trump Assassination Attempts

The unyielding fight does not pause for press conferences or blue-ribbon commissions. The Republic is not lost; it is under siege. We do not cower. We counterattack with truth, organization, and unrelenting pressure.

First : demand transparency. File FOIA requests on every shooter’s digital footprint, every communication, every funding trail that led to radicalization. Demand the full release of investigative files on the Iranian plots, the ricin cases, the Mar-a-Lago breach. No redactions for “ongoing investigations” when the president’s life is repeatedly targeted. Sunshine disinfects.

Second : rally Congress. Push for hearings that name names—donor networks, media enablers, institutional failures. Tie enhanced Secret Service funding to concrete reforms: mandatory perimeter audits, advanced counter-sniper deployment, integration with local law enforcement that actually wants to protect the president. Link it to border-security dollars. No more blank checks for agencies that let rooftops go unguarded.

Third : primary the dividers. Every politician who has called Trump a dictator, who has compared him to history’s worst tyrants, who has excused or downplayed political violence—make them answer for it at the ballot box. No more free passes. No more “both sides” cowardice. Hold them accountable for the climate they helped create.

Fourth : bolster local defenses. Train. Organize. Equip. Patriots at rallies, town halls, and community events must stay vigilant. Support groups that provide security training for high-profile conservatives. Build networks that share intelligence on threats in real time. The Secret Service is essential, but it cannot be everywhere. We can.

Fifth: stay armed with truth. Connect the donor dots. Amplify the voices that refuse to sanitize reality. The Founders did not win independence by whispering. They declared, they published, they rallied. We do the same.

Donald Trump has been carried through fire by divine providence and by the resolve of millions who refuse to let the Republic fall. He stands. We stand with him. The elite thought they could break him. They failed. Now they face a movement that will not break.

Accountability surges now. The corrupt order trembles. The Republic will be reclaimed. America First forever.

Liberty endures because patriots (real patriots) refuse to surrender.

Let freedom ring. The mosaic holds. Patriots keep it strong. America Endures.

You just stared straight into the face of the elite’s desperation. You saw the pattern. You felt the urgency. That is what patriots do. We do not look away. We lock eyes with the threat and prepare to fight. Now we surge forward.

Share this ledger with every patriot in your circle. Text it, Forward it. Let the timeline spread like wildfire across every group chat, every timeline, every dinner table. The more eyes see the truth, the harder it becomes for the corrupt order to hide.

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Drop a comment below. Tell us: Which attempt hit you hardest? What donor network needs the most sunlight? How are you staying vigilant in your community? Your voice matters. Your resolve fuels the movement. Speak up. Be heard.

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