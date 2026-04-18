A figure walks the corridors of power into silence. Eleven Americans connected to the defense of this republic did the same — and did not come back.

The federal government of the United States acknowledged this week that something is deeply wrong.

Eleven researchers, engineers, and military officials connected to the most sensitive classified programs in American defense are dead or missing. They held top secret clearances. They worked at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, MIT’s nuclear science division, the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and the Kansas City National Security Campus, the facility responsible for manufacturing over eighty percent of all non-nuclear components in America’s nuclear arsenal. On Thursday, President Donald Trump told reporters he had just left a meeting on the subject and called it “pretty serious stuff.” On Friday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a formal statement directing the FBI and all relevant federal agencies to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential commonalities that may exist, adding that no stone would be unturned. The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration issued its own statement confirming it is aware of reports related to employees of its labs, plants, and sites and is looking into the matter.

That is the right response. An investigation of this scope, involving this many agencies, addressing a pattern this serious, is exactly what the American people should demand from their government. The Founders’ Signal is not here to impede that investigation or to second-guess the professionals conducting it. The counterintelligence community operates in silence for good reason. Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker put it directly and correctly when he said that if the FBI is investigating, the public should not be hearing about it, because these are classified matters. An active investigation requires operational security. That is understood and respected.

What the American people are owed, however, is something the investigation itself cannot provide. They deserve a clear understanding of what has happened, why it matters, who the most credible adversaries are, what the historical context for this kind of operation looks like, and what constitutional obligations Congress has to ensure that this investigation does not get quietly buried under another layer of classification once public attention moves on. That is what this report provides.

Because eleven Americans connected to the defense of this republic are dead or missing. And the full picture of what they knew, and who would want that knowledge eliminated, deserves to be told straight.

Eleven chairs. Eleven cleared Americans. Eleven sets of families still waiting for answers their government has not provided.

PART ONE: THE DEAD AND THE MISSING

The sequence begins quietly, as these things often do, with a death that nobody connected to anything else at the time.

On July 30, 2023, Michael David Hicks, a fifty-nine-year-old research scientist who had spent twenty-four years at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, died. He had worked on the DART Project, NASA’s operational test of humanity’s ability to deflect a dangerous asteroid, and on the Deep Space 1 mission. He published over eighty scientific papers. No cause of death was ever disclosed. No autopsy record exists in the public domain. NASA issued no statement. JPL said nothing. His obituaries noted his passing without explanation.

Thirteen months later, on July 4, 2024, Frank Maiwald died in Los Angeles at age sixty-one. Maiwald was a JPL Principal researcher, a designation reserved for scientists making outstanding individual contributions to their fields. Just thirteen months before his death, he had led a research breakthrough that could help future space missions detect signs of life beyond our solar system. No autopsy. No cause of death. No statement from NASA or JPL.

Two JPL researchers. Dead within thirteen months of each other. No cause of death for either. No institutional acknowledgment from the agencies that employed them.

On June 22, 2025, Monica Jacinto Reza, sixty years old, vanished from the Mount Waterman Trail in California’s Angeles National Forest. She was not hiking alone. Two experienced companions were thirty feet behind her on a well-traveled trail. They turned and she was gone. No trace has been found despite extensive searches. She had recently become the Director of Materials Processing at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Before that she had spent decades developing one of the most strategically critical materials in the American defense arsenal. The significance of that work, and what its loss represents, will be addressed in full.

Four days later, on June 26, 2025, Melissa Casias, fifty-three, an administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory holding a top secret security clearance, disappeared from Taos County, New Mexico. She had dropped off lunch for her daughter that afternoon. When family members arrived home, they found her car in the driveway, her purse on the table, her keys in their place, and both her personal and work-issued phones left behind. The phones had been factory reset, wiping all recent data and communications. Her family stated firmly she would not have left voluntarily. She was preparing to care for her mother through surgery. She has not been seen since.

On August 28, 2025, Steven Garcia, forty-eight, walked out of his Albuquerque, New Mexico home on foot at approximately nine in the morning wearing a green camouflage shirt and shorts, carrying a handgun. He left behind his phone, wallet, keys, and car. Garcia was a government contractor at the Kansas City National Security Campus in Albuquerque, the facility that manufactures over eighty percent of all non-nuclear components in American nuclear weapons. An anonymous source told the Daily Mail that Garcia served as a property custodian overseeing tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in assets, some classified, with top security clearance and broad facility access. He has not been seen since.

On May 8, 2025, Anthony Chavez, seventy-nine, a former Los Alamos National Laboratory employee, disappeared. His wallet, keys, and cigarettes were on the living room table. No sign of forced entry. The lead detective described the scene with words that have since become part of the public record: “There was no evidence of a scuffle. There was no blood. There was nothing. It was just like he left.”

On December 15, 2025, Nuno Loureiro, forty-seven, director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center and recipient of the Presidential Early Career Award, the highest government honor bestowed on young scientists, was shot at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts. He died the following morning. He was married with three daughters. His work in magnetized plasma dynamics and magnetic confinement fusion operated at the frontier of both clean energy and directed energy weapons science. The question of why he was killed remains publicly unanswered.

In December 2025, Jason Thomas, forty-five, an associate director of chemical biology at Novartis working on Pentagon-connected cancer research, left his Wakefield, Massachusetts home near midnight. His wife described the moment plainly. They had come home from dinner with friends, gone upstairs, everything normal. She turned away for a moment. He was gone. She heard the mailbox close. She went to the front door. They locked eyes. He nodded at her. Then he turned and walked down the street into the night. On March 17, 2026, his body was recovered from Lake Quannapowitt after the ice thawed. Authorities said no foul play was suspected. Cause of death has not been disclosed.

On February 16, 2026, Carl Grillmair, sixty-seven, a Caltech astrophysicist who spent four decades contributing to NASA’s major space telescope missions and who held the NASA Exceptional Scientific Achievement Medal, was found shot to death on the front porch of his remote desert home in Llano, California at six in the morning. A suspect was arrested. The circumstances surrounding that arrest contain details that investigators pursuing this pattern should examine carefully.

On February 27, 2026, retired Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland, sixty-eight, walked out of his Albuquerque home. He left his phone on the table. He left his prescription glasses. He left his wearable devices. He took his wallet, his hiking boots, a red backpack, and a .38-caliber revolver. He was last seen near his residence at approximately eleven in the morning. His wife was out of the house for roughly one hour. A hired repairman had been at the residence earlier that morning. McCasland has not been seen since. Seven hundred homes canvassed. The FBI joined the search March 11. No trace.

That is eleven. Four confirmed dead with no public cause of death. Two shot to death in their homes. Four missing without any trace. One body recovered months later with cause of death still pending. And as a twelfth case that must be treated with appropriate caution given its 2022 date and less direct institutional connection: Amy Eskridge, a thirty-four-year-old anti-gravity propulsion researcher based in Huntsville, Alabama, died on June 11, 2022 from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. No detailed findings from law enforcement or medical examiners have been publicly released. Before her death, Eskridge had publicly stated that her work was attracting harassment and escalating threats. “If you stick your neck out in public, at least someone notices if your head gets chopped off,” she told an interviewer. Her Institute for Exotic Science shut down after her death and its online presence disappeared. Retired British intelligence officer Franc Milburn investigated her case and concluded her death was not a suicide, submitting his findings to Congress in 2023. Those findings remain contested and unverified by official investigation. Her case is included here because it was officially added to the federal review this week. Its connection to the core cluster remains an open question.

There is one additional layer that the national coverage has largely overlooked. In October 2025, three Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel assigned to the Air Force Research Laboratory, the same institution McCasland once commanded, died in a double murder-suicide. Jacob Prichard, thirty-four, worked in the Air Force Research Laboratory. Jaymee Prichard, thirty-three, worked in the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. First Lieutenant Jaime Gustitus, twenty-five, worked in the 711th Human Performance Wing, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory. Three people connected to the same institution. Dead in a single overnight window. Reported as a domestic tragedy and essentially forgotten by a national press that had not yet begun connecting the broader pattern.

The high desert of the American Southwest from above — home to Kirtland Air Force Base, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, and the nuclear weapons production corridor where four of the missing were last seen.

PART TWO: THE NEW MEXICO NUCLEAR CORRIDOR

Before addressing what these people knew, the geography of this cluster deserves direct examination. Four of the disappearances share a single geographic nexus that is not coincidental from a national security standpoint.

McCasland disappeared from Albuquerque. Garcia vanished from Albuquerque. Casias disappeared from Taos County. Chavez disappeared from the Los Alamos area. All four within a corridor anchored by three of the most significant national security installations in the United States.

Kirtland Air Force Base sits in Albuquerque. It is home to the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Directed Energy Directorate and the Nuclear Weapons Center. McCasland commanded the Phillips Research Site of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland before moving to Wright-Patterson. Los Alamos National Laboratory, where both Casias and Chavez had institutional connections, is where the first nuclear weapons were developed and where America continues to steward and modernize its nuclear arsenal. Sandia National Laboratories, also headquartered in Albuquerque, handles nuclear weapons engineering and testing. The Kansas City National Security Campus, where Garcia worked, manufactures the non-nuclear components that make those weapons operational.

An anonymous source who worked directly with several of the vanished scientists told one investigative outlet: “That entire mission runs out of Kirtland Air Force Base. A big part of it, including the technology and the production of that technology, is all built in Albuquerque. So McCasland would have absolutely known and been to these facilities.”

U.S. government intelligence assessments have specifically and repeatedly identified Los Alamos National Laboratory as among the primary targets of Chinese intelligence-gathering efforts directed toward nuclear weapons development. The corridor where four of these people disappeared is the same corridor that foreign adversaries have been most aggressively attempting to penetrate for decades. That is not pattern recognition imposed from the outside. That is the stated assessment of American counterintelligence professionals.

A rocket engine component being worked on in a classified industrial facility. The knowledge required to build what America depends on for national security space launch does not live in a database. It lives in people.

PART THREE: WHAT THEY KNEW

The strategic significance of these individuals begins with Monica Reza and the material that connects her directly to McCasland, because understanding what Reza knew is fundamental to understanding why her disappearance warrants federal investigation at the highest level.

In the mid-1990s, Reza was a metallurgical engineer at Rockwell International working on one of the most consequential unsolved problems in American aerospace. The United States military launched its most sensitive national security satellites aboard rockets powered by Russian-built RD-180 engines. American engineers had avoided developing oxygen-rich staged combustion engines because high-pressure gaseous oxygen would burn through metal components. Russia had solved this problem in the 1960s, giving them a decades-long lead in high-performance rocket propulsion.

Reza and her colleague Dallis Hardwick closed that gap. They invented a nickel-based superalloy they named Mondaloy, capable of withstanding gaseous oxygen environments without igniting or cracking, with strength sufficient for structural rocket engine components in the most demanding propulsion environments. The Air Force Research Laboratory began funding Mondaloy development in 1999. NASA followed. The alloy is used in approximately twelve components of the AR1 rocket engine, everything that makes contact with oxygen-rich combustion.

The strategic significance became acute in March 2022 when Russia cut off RD-180 engine servicing in response to Ukraine sanctions. Suddenly the material standing between the United States and a gap in its ability to put national security assets into orbit was a technology that existed in roughly twelve engine components and in the memories of the people who developed and refined it. The last Mondaloy patent expired in December 2012. After that date, the technology exists only as trade secrets inside human heads.

Read that again. The knowledge the United States military depends on to launch its most sensitive satellites does not live in a secure database. It lives in people. When those people disappear, that knowledge may disappear with them.

The Congressional Budget Office confirmed that high-performance superalloys of precisely this type are among the critical materials required to withstand the temperature ranges in hypersonic boost-glide missiles, the class of weapon both China and Russia are racing to field and which the United States is also developing as a core component of next-generation strike capability. Limits in the production of these materials directly constrain the speeds and ranges at which hypersonic missiles can operate. A foreign adversary that could close the gap on American hypersonic propulsion material science would gain a generational military advantage.

McCasland was Reza’s program overseer. As commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory, he managed a $4.4 billion science and technology portfolio spanning directed-energy weapons, hypersonic propulsion, classified satellite systems, and advanced aerospace materials. His reach extended further still. As executive secretary of the Special Access Program Oversight Committee, he held legal visibility over every compartmented program in the entire Department of Defense. He knew the architecture of America’s classified research enterprise in its totality.

The three JPL researchers form a separate but overlapping knowledge cluster. Michael David Hicks contributed to the DART planetary defense project and spent twenty-four years studying the physical properties of comets and asteroids. The trajectory modeling and kinetic impact expertise underlying planetary defense has direct application to ballistic missile defense. Frank Maiwald developed instruments capable of detecting chemical and biological signatures at the molecular level across planetary distances, dual-use technology with obvious intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications. Carl Grillmair’s work on NEOWISE and NEO Surveyor infrared telescopes used the same infrared tracking systems the Air Force uses to track satellites and hypersonic missiles in flight. Three people. Same institution. All dead. No public explanations from either NASA or JPL.

Nuno Loureiro directed MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center, over 250 full-time researchers operating across seven buildings. His theoretical work on magnetic reconnection, plasma turbulence, and magnetized plasma dynamics was foundational to both fusion energy development and directed energy weapons science. He had recently begun pioneering work on quantum computing algorithms for plasma physics simulations, a discipline with direct national security implications as the United States and China race toward quantum supremacy. He held the Presidential Early Career Award from President Biden as recently as January 2025.

At Los Alamos, Melissa Casias held a top secret clearance despite an administrative title. Security classification at a nuclear weapons laboratory follows access and proximity, not job designations. Administrative personnel who move through the facility, manage logistics for classified programs, and handle correspondence touching sensitive work accumulate institutional knowledge with intelligence value regardless of their official title. Casias was a cleared insider at one of the most sensitive facilities in the United States.

Steven Garcia’s role at the Kansas City National Security Campus placed him at the intersection of knowledge about what exists, where it is stored, what condition it is in, what production schedules look like, and what the facility’s asset inventory contains. From a foreign intelligence standpoint, operational knowledge of American nuclear weapons production capacity is extraordinarily valuable and not obtainable through any other means.

A midnight street in a Middle Eastern city. A desert road at dawn in the American Southwest. Two worlds. One documented playbook. The question the federal investigation must now answer is whether it is being run in reverse against us.

PART FOUR: THE PLAYBOOK HAS BEEN RUN BEFORE

What appears to be happening to American defense scientists has a historical precedent so precise that acknowledging the parallel is not speculation. It is analytical responsibility.

Between 2007 and 2013, the Israeli intelligence service Mossad, working in coordination with elements of American intelligence, executed a systematic campaign of targeted killings against Iranian nuclear scientists. The campaign eliminated physicists, engineers, and program directors central to Tehran’s uranium enrichment effort. Motorcycle-borne assassins attached magnetic bombs to vehicles in Tehran traffic. Scientists were shot outside their homes. The campaign was deliberate, patient, and systematic. It targeted irreplaceable human capital rather than physical infrastructure.

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden addressed its effectiveness directly, calling the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists the most effective method employed to stop the Iranian nuclear program. The campaign forced Iran to implement strict security measures and delayed the program by years. It worked on a principle of strategic logic so simple it is brutal: you cannot download decades of institutional memory from a server. The people who understood Iran’s centrifuge operations at the granular level represented knowledge that no cyber intrusion or document theft could replicate. Eliminate those people and the knowledge goes with them.

The United States just executed Operation Epic Fury, the most consequential American military operation in a generation. The B-2 bombers that struck Iran’s deeply buried facilities operated from Whiteman Air Force Base. The precision munitions they delivered drew on decades of American defense research. The propulsion systems involved draw on the same materials science Monica Reza spent her career developing. The infrared targeting and space-based surveillance architecture that enabled the operation relied on the same technology base that Grillmair, Hicks, and Maiwald spent their careers advancing at JPL. The classified program architecture that coordinated those capabilities was the kind of integrated enterprise that McCasland, as the holder of programmatic visibility over every Special Access Program in the Department of Defense, understood in its totality.

Iran’s Supreme Leader is dead. Its nuclear program is in ruins. The regime that survived understood one thing in the aftermath with absolute clarity: the people who built those weapons, who developed those materials, who hold the classified knowledge of what the next generation of American aerospace capability looks like, represent the most valuable targets a retaliatory intelligence operation could pursue. Not politicians surrounded by security details. Scientists. Engineers. Retired program managers living in remote desert homes.

The Mossad playbook worked against Iran. The question that the White House investigation now reportedly must answer is whether someone has decided to run a version of it against us.

Two figures across a table in the dark. Federal convictions have confirmed this scene plays out in real American cities, with real money exchanged, on behalf of foreign governments that have decided their enemies have no borders.

PART FIVE: THE INFRASTRUCTURE OF FOREIGN MURDER ON AMERICAN SOIL

Understanding the scale and sophistication of the threat these investigators are now examining requires understanding what foreign adversaries have already proven they can do on American soil. This is documented fact, not theory.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force has spent the better part of a decade building a murder-for-hire infrastructure spanning the Western world. The operational doctrine is explicit, confirmed in federal proceedings: assassination operations are planned in Iran and supervised by Quds Force personnel, but they are not executed by Iranian nationals. They are carried out by criminal proxies of various nationalities, including gang members and hired killers specifically recruited to maintain an attribution gap between the act and its state sponsor.

In March 2026, a federal jury convicted Asif Merchant, a trained IRGC operative, of murder for hire on American soil. Merchant testified under oath that the IRGC sent him to the United States to recruit Mafia members to arrange the murder of U.S. government officials and politicians. In October 2025, two Russian mob leaders were sentenced to twenty-five years in federal prison for a murder-for-hire operation targeting a journalist on American soil, conducted on behalf of the Iranian government. In March 2025, two Eastern European organized crime leaders were convicted of murder for hire targeting a U.S.-based journalist, again on behalf of Iran. The Foundation for Defense of Democracies documented that Iran-based narcotics trafficker Naji Sharif Zindashti directed assassinations across multiple continents. Operating under his orders, a Canadian Hells Angels member was recruited to carry out killings in the United States.

These are not allegations. These are federal convictions with named defendants and court transcripts. Iran has built a documented murder-for-hire network on American soil, designed specifically to conduct targeted killings using proxies who maintain deniability for the state sponsor.

China’s methodology differs but is equally documented in its operational reach. Beijing’s preference is recruitment over elimination. A dead scientist cannot be debriefed. A recruited scientist can provide intelligence for years. The Thousand Talents program and successor schemes have turned American researchers into intelligence conduits, with multiple federal prosecutions confirming the pattern. Chinese intelligence specifically and repeatedly targets the New Mexico nuclear research corridor where four of the missing persons in this cluster disappeared. In late 2025, a Chinese national was charged with recording aircraft, facilities, and security measures at Whiteman Air Force Base, the base that launched the strikes against Iran.

Russia specializes in deaths that appear natural. The 2006 polonium-210 poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko. The 2018 Novichok attack on Sergei Skripal. The 2023 heavy metals poisoning of the wife of Ukraine’s military intelligence commander. Russia deploys methodologies specifically designed to produce deaths that look like illness or personal crisis rather than assassination, leaving attribution chains that official investigations struggle to close.

There is a documented precedent for exactly this kind of non-kinetic targeting of American government personnel. Since 2016, hundreds of U.S. diplomats, intelligence officers, and military personnel have reported experiencing debilitating neurological symptoms, a cluster of effects that have come to be known as Havana Syndrome. An investigation panel convened by government officials and led by Stanford professor David Relman concluded that the most plausible explanation for a subset of these cases was pulsed radiofrequency or microwave energy, and that the large majority of research on creating such a weapon to damage the human brain was conducted in the former Soviet Union. In January 2026, reporting confirmed that the Department of Defense had spent more than a year testing a directed energy device, purchased through an undercover operation, that investigators believe may be the cause of these anomalous health incidents. The device remains under study. The source of the attacks has never been officially confirmed.

The relevance to this investigation is not that Havana Syndrome is proven or that it explains any specific case on this list. The relevance is that Havana Syndrome establishes a documented institutional precedent for the following: that foreign adversaries targeting American government personnel using non-kinetic means that produce effects appearing to be illness or mental deterioration rather than obvious attack is a real and documented threat category, and that official investigations into exactly that kind of targeting have faced sustained resistance from within the national security apparatus before any conclusions were reached.

An open file on an interrogation room table. A one-way mirror. An empty chair. Two homicide cases in this cluster carry anomalies in the public record that a thorough federal counterintelligence review must not leave unanswered.

PART SIX: THE SUSPECTS IN THE ROOM

The ongoing federal investigation will have access to evidence and classified materials unavailable to independent analysts. This report does not accuse either convicted suspect of being a foreign intelligence operative. What it does is note anomalies in each case that are entirely appropriate subjects of investigation, and which any thorough counterintelligence review would examine as a matter of basic professional responsibility.

In the Grillmair case, Freddy Snyder was not a stranger acting on random impulse. He had been on Grillmair’s remote desert property two months before the killing. Grillmair called deputies on December 20, 2025, to report the trespassing. Deputies found Snyder carrying a loaded, unregistered rifle. His explanation for being there did not match the geography. He was arrested on weapons charges and accused of attempted jail escape. Both charges were dismissed on February 5, 2026, for reasons not publicly stated in any court record or prosecutorial filing. He had no prior criminal history. He was released on his own recognizance. Eleven days later, Grillmair was dead on his front porch.

Iran’s documented proxy recruitment methodology specifically involves individuals with no prior criminal record, because a clean background reduces prosecutorial traction and complicates attribution. Whether Freddy Snyder was simply a violent local criminal who happened to fixate on the remote desert property of a NASA scientist with direct Air Force missile tracking connections, or whether there is more to the story, is a question that belongs in the hands of federal investigators with access to materials the public record does not contain. It is appropriate that such investigators look at it.

In the Loureiro case, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente confessed on video to murders he stated he had been planning for years. He provided no motive. He was a forty-eight-year-old Portuguese national who had attended the same university program as Loureiro in Lisbon in the late 1990s and enrolled briefly in a physics PhD program at Brown University before spending two decades in apparent professional obscurity. He used a phone that investigators could not ping in real time, possibly European SIM cards through a U.S. provider that also could not be traced. He carried multiple credit cards not in his name. He cased the Brown University building for two consecutive weeks before the shooting. He confessed. He died by suicide.

Planning for years. Operational tradecraft including untraceable communications and financial instruments not in his name. A brilliant former physics student who graduated first in his program and then spent two decades in IT before surfacing to execute a planned double murder with the precision of someone trained in countersurveillance. The case is officially closed. The motive the public record provides is silence. Whether federal investigators conducting a holistic review of this full cluster will revisit that case in light of everything else on this list is a question they are now positioned to answer. They should answer it.

An empty hearing chamber. The architecture of accountability built by the Founders sits vacant when it should be full. Congressional oversight is not a courtesy the executive extends to the legislative branch. It is the constitutional mechanism by which the American people maintain control over a government that operates in their name.

PART SEVEN: THE CONGRESSIONAL WALL AND THE INSTITUTIONAL SILENCE

The White House acted correctly this week. The formal multi-agency review directed on Friday, with the FBI as the lead investigative entity, is the appropriate governmental response to a pattern this serious. The NNSA’s acknowledgment that it is looking into reports related to employees of its labs and sites is also the appropriate response. These are the agencies with the resources, the jurisdictional authority, the classified access, and the counterintelligence training to actually answer the questions that county sheriffs and local investigators were never equipped to address. The American people should want them working this problem. The Founders’ Signal supports that investigation unreservedly.

Former FBI Assistant Director Swecker framed the counterintelligence posture correctly. If the bureau is investigating, the silence from federal agencies is not negligence. It is operational security. Active counterintelligence investigations do not announce themselves publicly, because doing so compromises sources, tips off targets, and closes evidentiary doors that might otherwise remain open. The public silence that this report has documented from NASA, JPL, and the Air Force Research Laboratory may in some cases reflect exactly that kind of discipline rather than institutional indifference.

That distinction matters. It matters analytically, and it matters constitutionally. The accountability argument this publication makes is not that federal law enforcement has failed these scientists. The accountability argument is more specific and more durable than that.

The constitutional obligation that James Madison built into the architecture of republican government through separation of powers and congressional oversight exists precisely for moments like this one. The people’s elected representatives have both the constitutional right and the constitutional duty to receive classified briefings on exactly this kind of national security matter. Representative Eric Burlison of Missouri made clear in April 2026 that he had been stonewalled when his office sought information from intelligence agencies. A classified briefing in a secured congressional facility in March addressed McCasland’s disappearance and its connection to classified programs, but members who attended it have described being actively resisted when pressing for further access. Burlison’s public statement warning intelligence agencies that Congress can lawfully receive classified information was not the statement of a representative operating in the dark. It was the statement of a representative who had been told, in effect, to stay in the dark.

That is the constitutional violation worth calling out. Not the operational silence of an active investigation. The institutional resistance to congressional oversight, which Madison described in Federalist No. 51 as the essential check that no branch of government can safely operate without, is a different category of problem entirely. Active investigations should proceed. Cleared congressional oversight of those investigations must not be blocked.

Alexander Hamilton, writing in Federalist No. 70, argued that accountability to the public trust is not in tension with the energy and decisiveness required in executive action. It is the condition of its legitimacy. A government that tells the people’s representatives, in effect, that the investigation is ongoing and they should trust it without oversight, is asking the people to extend a degree of institutional faith that the Founders specifically and deliberately declined to build into the constitutional framework. The investigation must proceed. But it must also be overseen by the branch that the people elect specifically to serve as their check on executive power.

The families of these eleven Americans deserve answers. The researchers still working in the institutions these individuals served deserve to know whether the government that employs them is actively working to protect them. The American taxpayers who fund these programs deserve confirmation that the investigation is real, that it is resourced at the appropriate level, and that it will not quietly disappear once the news cycle moves on.

The flag does not ask whether the republic is living up to its obligations. The people do. The investigation the American people need is apparently now underway. It must be allowed to work. It must be overseen constitutionally. And when it produces conclusions, those conclusions must not be classified into silence.

PART EIGHT: THE ACCOUNTING AMERICA IS OWED

President Trump said the American people would have answers in a week and a half. That deadline lands at the end of April 2026, the same window in which the sixty-day War Powers Act deadline for the Iran conflict arrives. The convergence is not lost on anyone paying attention. The same adversary most credibly positioned to have orchestrated retaliation against American defense scientists is simultaneously at the negotiating table in Islamabad and watching whether the United States will formalize its war authorization or let the clock expire.

The investigation now underway will determine whether the pattern in this report represents the worst foreign intelligence operation conducted against American scientific personnel in the modern era, a tragic cluster of coincidences that the espionage frame has incorrectly organized, or something more complex and harder to categorize than either explanation allows. Counterintelligence work takes time. It requires patience and professional discipline. The Founders’ Signal will not demand conclusions before the evidence warrants them.

What this publication will demand, consistently, for as long as it takes, is that the investigation receive the resources it requires, that Congress receive the classified oversight briefings the Constitution entitles it to receive, that the families of these eleven Americans receive answers commensurate with what their loved ones gave in service to this country, and that the American people receive confirmation when the investigation concludes that its conclusions have been reached honestly and without the institutional resistance that has characterized too much of the national security community’s engagement with this pattern to date.

Eleven Americans who dedicated their careers to defending this republic are dead or missing. The knowledge they held was among the most strategically valuable human capital the United States possessed. The adversaries most likely to have targeted them have proven, in federal courtrooms, that they will recruit criminals, gang members, and proxies of every nationality to conduct operations on American soil while maintaining the deniability required to escape immediate accountability.

The investigation the American people need is apparently now underway. That is the right answer. It must be allowed to work. It must be overseen constitutionally. And when it produces conclusions, those conclusions must not be classified into silence.

The Founders built a republic, not a redacted document. The American people are owed the truth about what happened to the people who protected it.

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SOURCES:

THE VICTIMS: DEATHS AND DISAPPEARANCES

MONDALOY AND STRATEGIC TECHNOLOGY

McCASLAND COMMAND AND CLEARANCE PROFILE

CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT AND SUPPRESSION

SWECKER AND ESPIONAGE FRAMING

IRANIAN NUCLEAR SCIENTIST ASSASSINATION CAMPAIGN

IRAN PROXY MURDER-FOR-HIRE NETWORKS ON U.S. SOIL

CHINESE ESPIONAGE TARGETING DEFENSE RESEARCHERS

RUSSIAN ASSASSINATION METHODOLOGY

WEST POINT LIEBER INSTITUTE

Russia linked to Litvinenko poisoning 2006, Skripal Novichok attack 2018, heavy metals poisoning of wife of Ukraine military intelligence commander 2023; Russia uses methods producing deaths that appear natural:

HAVANA SYNDROME AND DIRECTED ENERGY PRECEDENT

CONSTITUTIONAL FRAMEWORK