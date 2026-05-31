Federal detention. American soil. Under siege.

America is watching a siege and being told it is a protest.

For nine consecutive days, organized far-left forces have maintained a violent operational presence outside Delaney Hall, a federal immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey. Federal officers have been pelted with paving stones, bitten, kicked, and assaulted with makeshift projectiles. Fires have been set. Barricades have been breached. An emergency curfew has been imposed around the facility. Communist literature has been distributed openly. Agitators chanting “Communist revolution” have been documented on camera by multiple news organizations.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill spent days refusing to authorize state police to assist the federal officers absorbing those assaults.

None of this happened randomly. None of it was spontaneous. Every element of what unfolded at Delaney Hall follows a documented operational blueprint that the organized American left has now executed at scale in Minneapolis, in Portland, and now in Newark. Each iteration is designed to accomplish the same objective: manufacture a deadly confrontation with federal immigration agents, weaponize the incident for national outrage mobilization, and use that pressure to force Democratic executives to obstruct lawful federal immigration enforcement.

Understanding what nearly happened in Newark requires understanding what already happened in Minneapolis. Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist No. 27 that state magistrates would be “rendered auxiliary to the enforcement” of federal law, bound by the sanctity of their constitutional oaths. What New Jersey demonstrated over nine days in May 2026 is what becomes possible when a state executive treats that oath as a political option rather than a constitutional obligation.

This is not a protest story. It is a national security story. Americans who care about the rule of law deserve to understand exactly what they were watching, because the people running this operation are counting on them not to.

A federal infrastructure target sitting in plain sight.

WHAT DELANEY HALL IS AND WHY IT MATTERS

Delaney Hall is not a new development, and its existence is not an accident. GEO Group, a publicly traded corrections and detention services company, holds a 15-year contract with ICE worth approximately one billion dollars over its full term, generating roughly sixty million dollars in annualized revenue. Located in Newark adjacent to the Essex County jail and minutes from Newark Liberty International Airport, Delaney Hall opened on May 1, 2025, as the first new ICE detention center of President Trump’s second term. Capacity sits at one thousand beds. Its proximity to a major international airport is operationally deliberate. ICE designed the location to serve as the primary detention and deportation logistics hub for the densely populated Northeast corridor.

New Jersey Democrats attempted to block Delaney Hall’s existence at every turn. Former Governor Phil Murphy signed a law in 2021 designed to ban private immigration detention contracts within the state entirely. A federal appeals court struck that law down, ruling it was a direct regulation of federal government authority over immigration enforcement. Governor Mikie Sherrill, who took office in January 2026, picked up where Murphy left off. In March, Sherrill signed legislation requiring ICE agents to present identification before detaining anyone and restricting the use of face coverings by federal officers during immigration operations. DHS called the measure irresponsible, reckless, and dangerous, noting that exposing the identities of undercover immigration agents creates direct physical risk to those officers and their families. Sherrill also created a state portal openly encouraging New Jersey residents to upload photographs and video footage of ICE agents conducting lawful enforcement operations, stating publicly: “If you see an ICE agent in the street, get your phone out.”

Delaney Hall operates surrounded by a state government that spent its first months constructing a systematic legal and rhetorical architecture of obstruction against the federal officers working inside it. That context is not background. It is the foundation on which everything that followed was built.

Two cities. Two incidents. One playbook.

THE BLUEPRINT: MINNEAPOLIS AND PORTLAND

On January 6, 2026, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced what the agency called the largest immigration enforcement operation in its history, deploying two thousand agents to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area. Organized protest activity was immediate. Activist networks mobilized the same day. Rapid response groups spread word throughout Minneapolis neighborhoods, alerting residents to ICE movements in real time.

On the morning of January 7, ICE agent Jonathan Ross encountered Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old American citizen, whose Honda Pilot was stopped sideways in a residential street near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue in south Minneapolis. A confrontation developed around the vehicle. Good briefly reversed, then moved the car forward. Ross fired three shots. Good was killed. DHS Secretary Noem defended the shooting as lawful self-defense, stating Good had “weaponized her vehicle” against federal agents and calling the incident “an act of domestic terrorism.” DHS later confirmed Ross suffered internal bleeding to his torso when struck by Good’s vehicle. Video footage from multiple angles, including Ross’s own phone, was reviewed and published by multiple news organizations.

Within hours, the incident detonated nationally. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE to “get the f*** out of Minneapolis,” declaring their presence was “causing chaos.” Tens of thousands protested across the country. Socialist and immigrant rights organizations including the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee provided the national organizational infrastructure for the mobilization. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz proclaimed January 9 “Renee Good Day.”

On January 8, one day after Minneapolis, Border Patrol agents shot two individuals during a traffic stop in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. DHS stated the driver, believed to be a member of the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua, had weaponized the vehicle and attempted to run over law enforcement agents. Portland’s mayor immediately called for a full halt to all ICE operations in the city. Oregon’s attorney general opened a formal state investigation.

Two incidents. Two days apart. Two cities. Identical political detonation in both cases.

Study the structure. Sustained protest presence around federal immigration enforcement generates escalating friction with federal agents. That friction creates conditions for a use-of-force incident. When an incident occurs, the left’s organizational infrastructure mobilizes nationally within hours and weaponizes it for maximum political damage. National outrage pressure forces Democratic executives to obstruct federal enforcement at the state and local level. Obstruction degrades ICE operational capacity in major population centers over time. Victory does not require winning in court. It requires only making federal enforcement politically and logistically expensive enough to slow it down, city by city, facility by facility.

Delaney Hall in Newark was the next deliberate node in that network.

This is not a protest site. It is an operational corridor.

NINE DAYS OF ENGINEERED ESCALATION IN NEWARK

Detainees at Delaney Hall launched a hunger and work strike on May 22, 2026, sending an open letter alleging inadequate food and medical care inside the facility. DHS responded immediately, releasing Delaney Hall’s full documented weekly meal schedule to the public, showing three daily meals seven days a week with documented rotating options. DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis stated directly that “sanctuary politicians are spreading categorically false smears about ICE’s Delaney Hall facility in New Jersey” and that those smears were “inciting violent riots outside the ICE facility.”

Whatever position one holds on conditions inside the facility, what materialized outside it bore no resemblance to proportional community protest. Within days of the strike announcement, a siege operation was established.

Fox News Digital reporters documented what was happening on the ground with precision. Prior to confrontations beginning each day, agitators established organized supply stations distributing hard hats, goggles, respirators, masks, and duct tape to participants. Pre-staging riot equipment before a protest begins is not the behavior of concerned neighbors seeking answers. It is the behavior of an organized force that arrived knowing violence was the operational objective.

Over nine consecutive days, federal agents were assaulted repeatedly. Agitators hurled wooden pallets, mattresses, cement blocks, paving stones, and sandbags at ICE officers. A federal vehicle had its windshield smashed with a paving stone. Fireworks were deployed directly against law enforcement personnel. Gas canisters were thrown. Fires were set near the facility. One man, Brendan John Geier, was federally charged after kicking a federal officer and biting two others. Additional individuals were arrested on weapons charges. Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed in a joint statement with Mullin that nine protesters had been arrested for biting, kicking, and punching federal officers. By Saturday night, May 30, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka imposed an emergency curfew covering a half-mile radius around the facility, effective nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Critically, the ideological character of the operation was not hidden. Fox News Digital reporters on the ground documented the presence of the following organizations by their signage, literature, and speakers:

Democratic Socialists of America

Freedom Socialist Party

Internationalist Group

Labor Committee to Defend Immigrants

CUNY Internationalist Clubs

Agitators chanted openly: “Stop ICE Gestapo! Communist revolution!” Communist literature was distributed throughout the demonstration. Governor Sherrill herself, under pressure to explain the violence, acknowledged that many of those arrested were from outside New Jersey entirely, confirming what federal officials had stated from day one: organized outside agitators had embedded within the protest operation from the start.