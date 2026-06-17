President Trump stood in Évian-les-Bains this week with the leaders of the free world arrayed around him, and within forty-eight hours the very thing those leaders were brought in to witness began happening in plain sight. Iran signed a memorandum promising to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's own Revolutionary Guard has been firing drones at commercial ships in that same strait every night since the ink dried. Iran's foreign minister is publicly pre-loading a violation claim against Israel over a condition Israel's own security cabinet has already rejected outright. This is not a deal unraveling. This is a regime with a four decade record of broken promises doing what it has always done, except this time it is doing it in front of the entire G7, with the receipts piling up by the hour. This is the trap working exactly as designed.

THE TRICKLE AT HORMUZ

Start with the basic mechanics. Iran's deputy foreign minister told state-controlled broadcaster IRIB that restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have been eased, with a small number of vessels allowed to pass ahead of the formal signing of the agreement. That claim now has hard data behind it. TankerTrackers, a maritime intelligence service that monitors oil shipments using AIS data corroborated by satellite imagery, confirmed Wednesday that at least two National Iranian Tanker Company supertankers, the Diona and the Hero2, exited the U.S. Navy blockade perimeter carrying a combined 3.8 million barrels of Iranian crude, marking Iran's first crude oil exports in two months, with a third tanker following shortly after. Two ships. Not the strait. Not the chokepoint. A controlled trickle, timed precisely to generate headlines before anything binding has formally taken effect.

The deal itself remains a memorandum, not a treaty, and the text still has not been made public. Trump told reporters the deal is signed and the strait is already partially open, while confirming an official signing ceremony is expected in Geneva on Friday. A senior U.S. official confirmed that Trump and Vice President Vance both signed the agreement electronically, with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf signing for the Iranian side, an arrangement that ends the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, reopens Hormuz, and starts sixty days of nuclear negotiations. Sixty days. That is the window every claim in this report should be measured against.

THE REGIME IS SHOOTING AT THE SHIPS IT AGREED TO FREE

Here is the fact that should anchor this story above every other angle today. A US official told NBC News that Iran has launched multiple drones toward commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz since the memorandum was signed Sunday, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carrying out repeated drone launches targeting shipping lanes in the strategic waterway. The official said the IRGC has fired multiple drones every single night since the agreement was digitally signed, and that U.S. forces have intercepted them before they could threaten commercial or military vessels. The U.S. military continues coordinating with shipping companies to support safe transit through the strait despite the nightly attacks.

Read that again. Iran signed a memorandum to reopen Hormuz. The administration announced it was already partially open. Two named supertankers carrying nearly four million barrels of crude have already passed through. Meanwhile the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been launching attack drones at merchant shipping in that same strait every single night since. American forces are shooting the drones down before they hit anything. That is the only reason this is not already a maritime disaster instead of a diplomatic footnote. A U.S. military official, on the record, is describing nightly attacks on the very shipping lanes Iran claims to be reopening.

TEHRAN SPLITS THE DEAL BEFORE ITS SIGNED

Iran is not treating this as settled, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said so himself, directly, not through a state media proxy. Speaking before foreign diplomats in Tehran in remarks aired on state television, Araghchi said the most important development in the first stage was the declaration of the end of the war, while the memorandum will not officially enter force until Friday. He stated that negotiations on the final agreement, covering the nuclear program and sanctions relief, will not begin until Saturday after the signing, and will continue for sixty days. Tehran is building itself an exit ramp before the door has even closed, splitting the deal into a part it can claim credit for now and a part it can stall on later, all while its own military launches nightly drone attacks on the shipping lane it claims to be opening.

Araghchi did not stop there. He told the same gathering of diplomats that any military attack by Israel against Lebanon from that point forward, as well as any continued occupation of Lebanese territory, would be regarded by Iran as a violation of the memorandum of understanding. The condition he is leaning on as his violation trigger is one Israel has already, publicly and repeatedly, refused to accept.

This is precisely the dynamic the witness architecture was built to expose. Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait were not included on the prior negotiation calls as a courtesy. They were brought in because a regime with a four decade record of broken commitments needed an audience larger than Washington alone, and that audience now includes the entire G7. The cracks are showing on schedule, with drones in the water to prove it.

ISRAEL TELLS TRUMP THE DEAL DOES NOT APPLY TO THEM

This is the development that should command the most attention, and it is sharper than most coverage has treated it. Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir issued a public statement declaring, "Trump's agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subordinate to the United States. We are an independent and sovereign country," adding, "We are not partners to this agreement, which does not safeguard our security. We must not withdraw from any territory that our fighters have captured".

That is a sitting cabinet minister, on the record, telling the President of the United States that the agreement he just signed with a hostile regime does not bind Israel at all. Netanyahu, while more measured in tone, did not contradict the substance. Netanyahu said the war had delayed Iran's nuclear threat for years to come, but stressed that "the struggle is not over and complete," vowing Israel would "continue standing guard" and defend itself "as necessary". He pledged at a news conference that Israel would remain in its security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza "for as long as necessary to defend our country," and declared flatly, "with an agreement or without an agreement, Iran will not have nuclear weapons". Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed he had personally conveyed this position to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and warned that Israel would strike Iran "with all our might" if it attacked over events in Lebanon.

This is the fault line that matters most for anyone tracking whether this deal survives its first sixty days. Iran has built its violation trigger around an Israeli withdrawal that Israel's own government has said, in writing, on the record, multiple times, will not happen.

THE NETANYAHU REBUKE

That standoff is what produced the most consequential exchange of the summit. Trump said at Évian that he maintains a great relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while acknowledging he did not like how Israel has handled its war with Hezbollah in Lebanon. His exact words deserve to be read in full. "I've had a great relationship with Bibi, but now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon," Trump said, adding that Lebanon "used to be a great country" and that of all countries it has "been treated the worst," unable to defend itself against Hezbollah.

Conservatives should sit with that statement rather than reflexively defending or attacking it. This is not Trump turning on Israel. This is Trump managing a coalition partner whose own security minister just told the world the deal does not apply to them, while a hostile regime waits to exploit exactly that defiance. Trump is not naive about either side. He is trying to hold a structure together that both Tehran and elements within Israel's own government have incentive to break.

THE $300 BILLION QUESTION

The money question detonated on cue, and it shows exactly how hardliners on both sides try to exploit ambiguity. Vice President Vance addressed reports that Iran could gain access to a $300 billion reconstruction fund, saying Iran could have access to such funding so long as it honors its obligations under the deal, with the money funded by what he called the Gulf Coast Coalition rather than the United States. Vance went on to predict that hardliners inside the Iranian system would emphasize the benefits Iran stands to gain while minimizing the concessions required to earn them. He said this almost as a warning to his own audience, because it is exactly what happened within hours.

The New York Times reported the memorandum signed Sunday includes a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran, citing an Iranian official and a diplomat, and Trump responded by claiming the United States will not invest any money in Iran. Trump posted on Truth Social that Iran has agreed to never have a nuclear weapon and dismissed the funding story as fake news, even as senior U.S. officials told reporters the memorandum is only a first step, with the real technical discussions to be led by Vance beginning later this week.

The reconciliation of these two statements requires primary source discipline rather than the binary headline writers prefer. Vance clarified that Iran agreed to turn over its stockpile of enriched uranium, allow routine inspections of its facilities, and not pursue the creation or purchase of a nuclear weapon, and the $300 billion, if it materializes, comes from the Gulf Cooperation Council, consisting of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, not the American taxpayer. Vance told Fox News directly that Iran will not get a single dime of American money, and that what the agreement allows is for the United States to invite other countries, not itself, to invest in Iran if Tehran behaves.

Retired General Jack Keane raised the objection that matters most for anyone serious about this deal's durability. Keane noted on Hannity that even if the money does not come from the United States, it should not come from anyone, because unlike postwar Germany and Japan, the current Iranian regime remains in charge, and any reconstruction funds risk simply restoring what sanctions and military pressure have already taken away. That is the legitimate conservative critique of this deal, and given that the regime is firing drones at ships in the same strait it agreed to open, Keane's skepticism looks more justified with every passing night, not less.

Not every conservative voice is rushing to judgment, and that restraint deserves recording too. Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime Iran hawk, told reporters he reserves judgment on the deal, saying he likes the idea of opening the strait and ending the conflict but remains skeptical about how the longer term negotiations will play out, adding that when it comes to Iran he is "pretty skeptical, but you never know till you try". That is the posture this publication recommends. Watch the conduct, not the press release.

EUROPE’S ADMISSION

The European Commission's framing of the crisis is worth recording for the record this publication is building. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Strait of Hormuz must reopen and freedom of navigation must be restored toll free, and that the crisis carries a clear lesson about energy dependency being weaponized against the West. Conservatives have made this argument about American energy independence for years. It took a Gulf chokepoint crisis, and nightly drone strikes on commercial shipping, for the European political class to say it out loud.

UKRAINE DID NOT DISAPPEAR

The same compliance trap logic that governs the Iran deal governs Russia's war, and Ukraine did not disappear from the summit. French President Macron sought to keep Ukraine atop Trump's agenda after the Iran conflict overshadowed it in recent weeks, while Trump said he wants to focus on Ukraine now that Iran will soon be in the rearview mirror. Trump met privately with Zelensky and Macron on the sidelines for nearly an hour, an encounter with no press coverage, though Zelensky later posted that it is important to coordinate positions. Zelensky said afterward that everyone at the summit agreed to help Ukraine strengthen its air defenses, framing the production gap as the central challenge since most manufacturing capacity sits in the United States and he had raised the question of licensing.

Britain moved on the financial front while the diplomats talked. The United Kingdom announced new sanctions targeting Russia's shadow fleet and the financial networks Moscow uses to evade Western sanctions, including several vessels recently purchased to transport liquefied natural gas from the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project, following a weekend operation in which British troops seized a Russian shadow fleet vessel in the English Channel for the first time. This is enforcement that actually constrains an adversary's war economy, and it stands in useful contrast to the more theoretical sanctions relief debates surrounding Iran.

THE CHINA THREAD

The China angle from this same window belongs in this report because it is the connective tissue between both theaters. The European Union's top diplomat said China has been training Russian troops to fight in Ukraine, sharpening Brussels' criticism of Beijing's enabling role in the conflict as the bloc weighs a tougher economic and security posture. China's embassy in Britain lodged a formal protest after London sanctioned several entities, including four Chinese entities, for allegedly supplying key military equipment to Russia, with Beijing demanding the sanctions be withdrawn. The same regime arming Iran's proxies in the Gulf is training the soldiers Russia sends into Ukraine. This is one strategy executed on two fronts, and any honest accounting of American foreign policy in 2026 has to treat it that way.

THE FOUNDERS’ FRAMEWORK

The Federalist framework is instructive here, and not as decoration. Hamilton warned in Federalist No. 23 that the powers of national defense ought to exist without limitation, because the circumstances that endanger the safety of nations are infinite, and no constitution should pretend to anticipate every form that danger will take. Trump’s witness architecture, the deliberate inclusion of Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait on calls that did not strictly require their presence, is exactly the kind of structural foresight Hamilton was describing. He did not need those nations on the line to negotiate with Iran. He needed them on the line so that when Iran’s pattern of broken commitments repeated itself, it would not be Trump’s word against Tehran’s. It would be a regime’s broken promise on record before three of its own regional neighbors.

That is happening right now, at a G7 summit in France. The two stage negotiating posture, the Lebanon ultimatum issued before the ink is dry, the nightly drone attacks on the very strait Iran claims to be opening, Israel’s own cabinet publicly disavowing the deal, the immediate hardliner spin on a reconstruction fund Vance had not finished describing. None of this is a deal falling apart. This is the witnesses watching the regime behave exactly as it always has, except this time the watching is the point, and this time there are drones in the water and tankers on satellite imagery to prove it.

Iran did not need sixty days to reveal itself. It needed forty-eight hours, and it used them to split the deal, fire on the ships it agreed to free, threaten a third party over a condition that third party has already rejected, and let its hardliners spin a fund before the Vice President had finished his sentence. The trap was never a single mechanism waiting to close. It is a standing test, and the regime keeps failing it in front of the exact countries Trump positioned to keep score.

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