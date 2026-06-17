The Founders' Signal

The Founders' Signal

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Harold Kildow's avatar
Harold Kildow
2h

And so, when the time is right we do…what? Take Kharg Island and attack the launch points along the coast? I’m still not sure what Trump is angling for. The IRGC to step away to allow moderates to take a turn? I would like Iran to join the League of Civilized Nations as much as the next guy, but I don’t see it happening as long as any Twelvers are left there

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