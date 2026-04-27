A republic fractures not all at once, but piece by piece, until the damage cannot be ignored.

THIS IS NOT A STREAK. IT IS A PATTERN.

Last night at the Washington Hilton, a man named Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, rushed a security checkpoint armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, a semi-automatic pistol, and multiple knives. He left behind a written manifesto stating he wanted to specifically target Trump administration officials. Authorities found anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric on his social media accounts. After his arrest, Allen told law enforcement directly that he planned to shoot Trump administration officials. A Secret Service agent took a round to his bulletproof vest and kept moving. The president, the First Lady, the Vice President, and the entire Cabinet were evacuated. Allen is in custody.

By this morning, every major outlet in America was running the same story. They are calling it the third assassination attempt on Donald Trump. They are counting Butler. They are counting the golf course in Palm Beach. They are counting last night. Three attempts. The story writes itself, the anchors deliver it with practiced gravity, and the country absorbs it as a manageable number.

The actual number is nine. And even that count does not capture the full scope of what is happening to this republic.

Nine tally marks on the board. Three is what they are telling you.

THE COUNT THE MEDIA WILL NOT GIVE YOU

The documented record of attempts, plots, and operational attacks against Donald Trump alone spans a decade. In June 2016, a 20-year-old British national attempted to grab a police officer’s gun at a Trump rally in Las Vegas, later telling agents he meant to kill Trump. In September 2017, a man stole a forklift in North Dakota and aimed it at the presidential motorcade, planning to flip the limousine. In September 2020, a dual French-Canadian citizen mailed Trump a letter containing deadly ricin.

Then came 2024. On July 13, 2024, at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump was struck by a bullet that grazed his upper right ear. One rally attendee was killed and two others were critically injured. The day before that shooting, a Pakistani national was arrested and later convicted of running a murder-for-hire plot on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to kill Trump. Two documented attempts in 48 hours. On September 15, 2024, Ryan Routh was spotted in shrubbery at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach with a rifle pointed through the fence line. He had been waiting there for twelve hours. He was sentenced to life in prison. On October 12, 2024, a man carrying firearms, ammunition, multiple passports with different names, and an unregistered vehicle with a fake license plate was detained near a checkpoint at a Trump rally in Coachella, California.

On February 22, 2026, Austin Tucker Martin of North Carolina breached the north gate of Mar-a-Lago carrying a shotgun and a gas canister. When ordered to drop his weapons, he put down the gas can and raised the shotgun to a firing position. Secret Service killed him. And last night, Cole Allen made nine.

The media is telling you three. They have access to the same public record. The decision to report three instead of nine is not an oversight. It is a choice.

An empty amphitheater. Yellow crime scene tape where 3,000 people once stood.

THE BROADER WAR ON THE MOVEMENT

The targeting does not stop with the president. It extends to every significant figure and institution associated with the America First movement and the broader challenge to the institutional apparatus that held power before 2025. The pattern is not random. It has a direction and it has a target set.

On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was answering a student’s question at an outdoor campus event at Utah Valley University in front of approximately 3,000 people when a single rifle shot fired from a rooftop 142 yards away struck him in the neck. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Tyler Robinson, 22, was charged with aggravated murder. Prosecutors say he left a written note for his romantic partner stating he had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and was going to take it. Robinson reportedly told investigators he targeted Kirk because he had “had enough of his hatred.” The state is seeking the death penalty. Robinson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin May 18.

Kirk was not a government official. He held no cabinet position and commanded no army. What he held was the attention and loyalty of millions of young Americans who were turning toward constitutional conservatism and away from the institutional left. That is what made him a target. The rooftop sniper at Utah Valley University was not targeting a politician. He was targeting a movement’s capacity to communicate, inspire, and grow.

Kirk’s widow, Erika, was in the Washington Hilton ballroom last night when Cole Allen’s shots echoed through the room. She was escorted out in tears. Seven months after watching her husband die in front of 3,000 people, she cannot attend a dinner in Washington without coming within earshot of another attempt to kill the people her husband devoted his life to defending. No outlet covering last night made that connection. Not one.

A stack of press narratives on one side. A single cartridge on the other. The scale does not balance the way they claim.

THE INCIDENTS THE PRESS USES FOR FALSE EQUIVALENCE

There are two significant incidents of political violence in the recent record that targeted figures on the left, and intellectual honesty requires addressing them directly rather than ignoring them or deploying them as cover for a broader dishonesty.

On April 13, 2025, Cody Allen Balmer climbed the fence of the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence while Governor Josh Shapiro and his family slept inside, smashed windows with a hammer, and threw homemade Molotov cocktails into the building. His motive was rooted in perceived injustices toward Palestinians and hostility toward Shapiro specifically. He pleaded guilty to attempted murder and terrorism and is serving 25 to 50 years.

On June 14, 2025, Vance Luther Boelter dressed in body armor and impersonating a law enforcement officer, shot Senator John Hoffman and his wife at their home, then drove to the home of House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and murdered her and her husband. Investigators found a hit list in his car with nearly 70 names. Boelter is in federal custody awaiting trial.

Both incidents are real. Both belong in any honest accounting of political violence in America. The Founders’ Signal will not pretend otherwise. But noting these incidents and then drawing a line of equivalence to the nine documented attempts against a sitting president, the assassination of the most prominent conservative communicator in America, the manifesto-driven attack on the entire Cabinet, and the sustained campaign against the America First movement is not balance. It is the deployment of real tragedies to manufacture a false symmetry that obscures the dominant and documented pattern.

The targeting of conservatives, Trump officials, and anyone challenging the institutional apparatus of the permanent government has been the overwhelming operational reality of political violence in this period. That is not a partisan claim. It is what the record shows when you read it honestly and in full.

The halls of American governance, sealed behind crime scene tape. The trend line says this is not the last time.

WHAT THE NUMBERS SAY

Capitol Police reported that threats against congressional lawmakers increased in 2025 for the third consecutive year. The department investigated 14,938 concerning statements, behaviors, and communications directed at members of Congress, their families, staff, and the Capitol complex last year, up from 9,474 in 2024. That is a 57 percent increase in documented threats against the legislative branch in a single year. For the third year running.

On February 17, 2026, five days before the State of the Union address, 18-year-old Carter Camacho of Smyrna, Georgia, parked an SUV near the west side of the Capitol, got out wearing a tactical vest and gloves, and ran several hundred yards toward the building carrying a loaded shotgun with additional rounds of ammunition. A Kevlar helmet and gas mask were found in his vehicle. He was stopped before reaching the building. The incident received one news cycle.

No modern president has faced this volume of documented attempts. No movement in modern American political history has absorbed this sustained campaign of targeted violence against its leadership. And the trend line is not flattening. It is climbing, incident by incident, month by month, with decreasing intervals between events and increasing operational sophistication in the planning.

This is not a security problem. The Secret Service cannot solve what the Secret Service did not create. The agent who took Cole Allen’s round to his vest last night and kept moving deserves every honor this country has to give. His courage and professionalism are not in question. What is in question is whether a republic can place the entire burden of containing political violence on the men and women standing the protective line while the institutions responsible for the cultural environment that keeps producing these men refuse to examine their own role in producing them.

The Founders wrote the warning. The republic survives only if the people are willing to read it.

MADISON TOLD US HOW THIS ENDS

James Madison wrote in Federalist No. 10 that the instability, injustice, and confusion introduced into the public councils by the violence of faction have been the mortal diseases under which popular governments have everywhere perished. He was not speaking of faction as disagreement or vigorous political opposition. He was speaking of the specific condition in which political opponents are no longer regarded as fellow citizens capable of persuasion but as enemies whose removal justifies any means available. That is not a metaphor for where this country is in April of 2026. That is a clinical description of it.

The men behind these attempts did not arrive at violence spontaneously. They were formed. A political and media culture that has spent years describing the Trump administration, the America First movement, and conservative governance as existential threats to democracy, as fascism reborn, as the destruction of everything decent in American life, produced an environment in which a Caltech engineer with a manifesto concludes that walking into a ballroom with a shotgun is a rational political act. Cole Allen did not invent that conclusion. He inherited it. The press corps that was in that room with him Saturday night helped write the curriculum.

Hamilton wrote in Federalist No. 1 that it has been reserved to the people of this country to decide whether societies of men are capable of establishing good government from reflection and choice, or whether they are forever destined to depend on accident and force. Accident and force are no longer the exception in American political life. They are becoming the operational tempo. The republic cannot survive that transition by installing more magnetometers. It survives only if the institutions that have cultivated the logic of elimination decide to stop cultivating it.

That decision has not been made. The nine documented attempts against one man. The assassination of the movement’s most prominent voice. The manifesto that named an entire administration as a target. The trend line that has not bent downward once.

Cole Allen is in custody. The next one is already forming his conclusions. The record says so with unmistakable clarity.

The Founders' Signal — Constitutional Accountability. National Security. America First. Independent journalism answerable to no one but the truth.

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