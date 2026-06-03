Ninety-four days into this war, the Secretary of State of the United States sat down before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and confirmed, under oath and on the public record, what this publication has been telling you for weeks.

Marco Rubio came to Capitol Hill on Tuesday under the pretense of a budget hearing. What he delivered was the first sworn public accounting of a war that has been running without congressional testimony since February 28. He described a supreme leader who has not been seen publicly since the opening day of the conflict, communicating only through handwritten notes passed through layers of intermediaries. He outlined a two-phase framework with no sanctions relief offered at any stage until after major nuclear concessions are verified. He acknowledged fractures inside the Iranian regime so severe that the people negotiating with Washington may not have the independent authority to honor anything they agree to. He confirmed that large segments of the Strait of Hormuz remain laced with Iranian mines, with roughly two thousand ships stranded in the Persian Gulf.

Ten days ago, this publication told you the MOU was a compliance trap with military enforcement on standby and that Iran was structurally incapable of delivering what it had verbally promised. Tuesday, the Secretary of State confirmed that architecture under oath before the United States Senate. This is not a story about a stalled negotiation. This is a story about a regime caught between a military it cannot sustain and a political compromise it cannot survive, with its supreme leader passing handwritten notes through intermediaries while its own factions publicly contradict each other on whether talks are even happening.

The trap is not coming. It is closing.

THIS WAS NOT A ROUTINE HEARING

Context matters here, and the mainstream coverage is not giving it to you.

Tuesday’s hearing was officially scheduled as a review of the FY27 State Department budget. That procedural label obscures what actually happened. Democratic members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee had previously moved to subpoena Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner for an Iran war hearing. Republicans defeated that motion by a vote of 24 to 22. Congress had been demanding this testimony since March. The administration had successfully avoided it through every procedural mechanism available. A budget hearing was the vehicle that finally put the Secretary of State in a chair under oath, and both sides understood what it was going to become before the first question was asked.

Rubio is scheduled to appear before several House and Senate panels this week as lawmakers press him on Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, and the administration’s broader foreign policy. This was not one hearing. This was the opening of a sustained congressional accountability campaign timed to the midterm season. Rubio understood that and came prepared to shape the narrative rather than be shaped by it. What he said Tuesday was not reluctant testimony extracted under pressure. It was a strategic public disclosure delivered on a carefully chosen day, in a carefully chosen forum, designed to communicate simultaneously to Congress, to the American public, and to Tehran.

Every word Rubio said under oath on Tuesday was calculated. That is what makes what he revealed so significant.

THE PHASE TWO CONFIRMATION

This publication laid out the compliance trap architecture in detail on May 24. What is new today is that Rubio confirmed the two-phase framework publicly, under oath, for the first time.

Rubio told the committee that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is a “predicate that opens the door to Phase 2” for nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran. Hormuz is not the deal. Hormuz is the price of admission to the negotiating table.

Phase 2, as Rubio defined it under oath, requires Iran to commit to very specific negotiations on the disposition of the highly enriched uranium still buried deep in a mountain somewhere. Tehran must agree to negotiating severe and long-term limitations on, or outright cancellation of, enrichment activity. Rubio acknowledged these technical matters could not be resolved quickly and would require a team of experts working over a 30, 60, or 90-day period.

Rubio stated that the United States has not offered Iran any sanctions relief in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. “That’s not been discussed. That’s not been offered,” he said. Sanctions relief comes only after significant concession on the nuclear program and the enriched uranium.

No carrots. Two phases. Military posture unchanged. This is the “relief for performance” framework this publication described ten days ago, now stated publicly by the Secretary of State in a Senate hearing. The significance is not that the architecture changed. The significance is that it is now on the public record, spoken aloud in a constitutional venue, which means Tehran can no longer claim ambiguity about what Washington actually requires.

THE SUPREME LEADER NOBODY CAN FIND

This is the detail that belongs at the center of every Iran analysis being written today, and it is the detail almost no one in the mainstream is dwelling on.

On February 28, Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint U.S.-Israeli decapitation strike on Tehran. His son Mojtaba Khamenei succeeded him as Supreme Leader within days. Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen publicly since.

Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that U.S. negotiators have seen signs that Mojtaba Khamenei has been engaged with negotiations despite not being seen publicly. “I would imagine, given what’s happened to multiple leaders in that system, being very public is probably not something that’s recommended for them internally,” Rubio said. “I think there are indications out there that he is increasingly engaging at some level, although all of his communications have been in writing and through intermediaries.”

Writing. Through intermediaries. No public appearances in ninety-four days.

A report from April citing officials described Mojtaba Khamenei as gravely wounded in the February 28 strike, with one leg operated on three times and a prosthetic awaiting fitting, one hand requiring surgery with slow recovery of function, and his face and lips severely burned, making speech difficult and eventually requiring plastic surgery. Access to Khamenei was described as extremely limited, with only handwritten messages passed on.

Iran’s Health Ministry publicly claimed those injuries were minor, involving only a few stitches. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth directly contradicted that account at a Pentagon press conference in March, stating that Iran’s new supreme leader “is wounded and likely disfigured.”

Somebody is lying. What is not in dispute is the observable fact on the ground: the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic has not addressed his nation directly in over three months, is communicating only through written notes passed through layers of intermediaries, and his own government cannot agree on the severity of his injuries with the American Secretary of Defense who ordered the strike that caused them.

Rubio told the Senate this under oath Tuesday. A man negotiating a nuclear framework through handwritten notes is not a functioning command authority. He is a symbol being managed by the factions surrounding him. That distinction matters enormously for understanding why the contradictions out of Tehran keep multiplying.

THE REGIME CANNOT SPEAK WITH ONE VOICE BECAUSE IT DOES NOT HAVE ONE

This publication covered Iran’s internal fractures in the MOU analysis. What Tuesday added was new granularity confirmed through multiple sourcing chains, and a direct connection between those fractures and the contradictions now appearing in real time.

Within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, commanders appear split into at least two camps. One faction, associated with IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi and Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, is widely described by Iranian observers as favoring continuation of the conflict. The opposing faction aligns more closely with Majles Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

In late April, IRGC hardliners effectively sidelined more pragmatic civilian figures, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, leaving Iranian political negotiators without independent authority to commit to anything. The IRGC’s consolidation underscores a structural reality in Iranian decision-making: while political officials engage in diplomacy, hardline security institutions retain veto power over any outcome touching on core regime interests.

Rubio acknowledged this dynamic as far back as March, declining to identify who specifically the United States was negotiating with inside Iran, saying doing so “would get them in trouble with some other groups of people inside of Iran.” He said plainly, “There are some fractures going on there internally.”

Those fractures produced the specific contradiction that defined Tuesday. Iran’s state-run Fars news agency reported Tuesday morning that Iran and the United States stopped exchanging messages several days ago. Trump responded on Truth Social that conversations had happened that very day. Both statements can be simultaneously true if different factions inside Iran are conducting different communications through different channels, with none of them holding sufficient authority to speak for the whole.

That is not a negotiating impasse between two parties. That is one party that does not know what it is negotiating or who has the authority to close a deal.

TEHRAN IS PLAYING THE CLOCK AND CONGRESS IS HELPING

Here is what the mainstream media will not say plainly, because saying it plainly requires connecting the military situation to the domestic political one.

Tehran is not negotiating toward a deal. Tehran is negotiating toward November.

Republicans struggled last week to find the votes to dismiss legislation that would compel President Trump to withdraw from the war with Iran. As it became clear Republicans would not have the numbers to defeat the bill, House GOP leaders declined to hold the vote. Four Republicans voted with nearly all Democrats to advance an Iran war powers measure in the Senate. The congressional coalition against this war is growing, incrementally but measurably, with each passing week.

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen told Rubio directly on Tuesday: “When I talk to my constituents, they asked for economic relief at home, not regime change in Havana or Caracas or Tehran.” She accused the administration of providing a war powers notification that was not consultation but “an attempt to avoid answering to this committee and this Congress about this war.”

That is the Democratic midterm message being road-tested openly in a Senate hearing. Iranian strategic planners are not in a bunker missing C-SPAN. They are watching it deliberately, calculating whether they can absorb continued pressure long enough to reach a November 3 congressional election that potentially changes the arithmetic on war authorization and economic pressure.

Iran vowed on Monday to completely close the Strait in response to ongoing Israeli attacks in Lebanon. Brent crude jumped 7 percent to $97.32 a barrel on that threat alone. Every dollar Brent climbs is a political cost the administration absorbs heading into midterms. Iran understands that calculus as well as any domestic pollster does.

The stall is not confusion. The stall is strategy.

WHAT TUESDAY ACTUALLY REVEALED

Strip away the procedural noise and Rubio’s Senate testimony was a series of extraordinary admissions delivered in plain public view, each one advancing the analytical picture this publication has been building since February.

He confirmed publicly that America’s most consequential adversary is being led by a man who has not been seen in over three months, communicates only through handwritten notes, and whose physical condition is disputed between his own Health Ministry and the American Secretary of Defense who ordered the strike that wounded him.

He confirmed that Iranian state media’s declaration that talks are dead contradicts what U.S. negotiators experienced the day before. He confirmed the two-phase framework this publication described on May 24, now on the public record under oath. He confirmed that the IRGC hardliner faction has structural veto authority over any agreement the civilian diplomatic track produces.

He confirmed that Iran has mined large segments of the Strait of Hormuz in international waters, a scope more extensive than previously publicly acknowledged, while the Pentagon has destroyed over 40 minelaying vessels. Demining operations alone are projected to take six months, meaning even a signed deal does not produce a functioning Strait quickly.

Trump described the Lebanon disruption to the diplomatic track as “a little glitch.” Two thousand ships are stranded in the Persian Gulf. A supreme leader is passing handwritten notes through intermediaries. IRGC hardliners are sidelining the diplomats. Four Senate Republicans have broken with their own party on war authorization. Brent crude jumped 7 percent on a single Iranian threat.

That is not a glitch. That is a regime caught between the military it cannot sustain and the compromise it cannot survive, buying time with a clock it believes runs out in November.

The architecture was laid out in these pages ten days ago. Rubio confirmed it under oath Tuesday. The trap is not something that might happen. It is something that is happening right now, in real time, in a Senate hearing room, through handwritten notes in an undisclosed location, and in the political calculations of a fractured regime that has not found anyone with the authority to sign the deal that would save it.

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