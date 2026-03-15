Kharg Island, Iran's primary crude oil export hub and forward IRGC naval platform, sits 16 miles off the Iranian coast in the northern Persian Gulf. U.S. strikes destroyed more than 90 military targets on the island Friday while deliberately preserving the oil infrastructure.

The Island Nobody Fully Explained

The coverage of Kharg Island over the past two weeks has followed a predictable and incomplete pattern. Oil hub. Economic backbone. Ninety percent of Iran’s crude exports. Strategic leverage. Those facts are accurate. They are also only the first layer of a three-layer target, and the two layers underneath are what make Kharg the most consequential piece of real estate in this war.

Every outlet that covered Friday night’s strikes led with the oil story because the oil story is the one that connects to gas prices, global markets, and the economic pressure campaign against Tehran. That framing is not wrong. It is insufficient. The United States did not execute a precision strike package against more than 90 military targets on a small island in the northern Persian Gulf because of oil leverage. They struck 90 targets because Kharg Island is a fortress, and the fortress had to come down before anything else in this war can move forward.

This piece is about what Kharg actually is, what the Marines deploying on the USS Tripoli are actually going there to do, and why the fall of that island is not the end of anything. It is the starting gun.

The mainstream covered one side of Kharg Island. The IRGC operated the other. Naval mine storage facilities, coastal missile launchers, and fast-attack boat pens made Kharg a forward military platform, not an industrial site with a security detail.

What Kharg Actually Is: Three Layers the Media Missed

Layer One: The Economic Chokepoint

We will start with what the mainstream got right. Kharg Island processes roughly 90 percent of Iran’s crude oil exports. Tanker tracking data from 2025 shows the island handled about 96 percent of Iran’s crude exports, equivalent to roughly 1.54 million barrels per day out of a national total of about 1.6 million barrels per day. The scale of that infrastructure is hard to overstate. The island’s loading terminals were originally designed to handle up to seven million barrels per day and can service eight or nine supertankers at once. Most of the crude shipped from Kharg arrives via pipelines from mainland oil fields in southern Iran rather than being produced on the island itself.

Iran’s government runs on oil revenue. Other export facilities operate on a far smaller scale. Lavan Island can process roughly 200,000 barrels per day. Sirri Island provides around 4.5 million barrels of storage. A terminal under development at Jask, on the Gulf of Oman, has a projected capacity of about one million barrels per day, but storage capacity there is only about two million barrels, far below the scale of Kharg. For this reason, Kharg is widely considered to be the centerpiece of Iran’s crude export system. There is no backup that functions at comparable scale. Without Kharg, the regime cannot fund itself at the level required to sustain a war. That is the economic logic, and it is real. But it is not why CENTCOM struck 90 military targets on Friday night.

Layer Two: The IRGC Naval Strike Platform

Here is what almost every outlet buried in a paragraph or skipped entirely. Kharg Island is not only an economic asset but also an important military location. Access to the island is tightly restricted and guarded by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. The IRGC Navy maintains a presence there, including the 112th Zolfaghar Surface Combat Brigade, a unit operating fast-attack boats designed for asymmetric naval warfare in the Persian Gulf. These vessels are typically equipped with anti-ship missiles, rockets and naval mines, allowing them to threaten commercial shipping or larger naval vessels operating nearby. Military infrastructure around the island includes coastal missile launchers, radar systems, surveillance networks and drone facilities used to monitor activity across the entire northern Persian Gulf.

Read that again carefully. Kharg is not an industrial facility that happens to have soldiers posted at the gate. It is a military installation that happens to export oil. The IRGC’s 112th Brigade is not a ceremonial garrison. It is an asymmetric naval warfare unit with the weapons and the doctrine to threaten every vessel operating in the northern Gulf. The radar and surveillance network covering the island does not exist to protect oil tankers. It exists to track everything that moves in the water and airspace between Kharg and the Strait of Hormuz, 300 miles (483 kilometers) to the southeast.

That distinction matters because it changes what CENTCOM’s strike package on Friday night was actually targeting. The oil infrastructure was deliberately preserved. Trump said so publicly on Truth Social and framed it as an act of restraint. U.S. Central Command confirmed that the strikes destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites, while successfully striking more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg without compromising its oil infrastructure. The oil infrastructure was not spared out of decency alone. It was spared because it is leverage held in reserve and because it serves a function in whatever comes after the military phase of this operation ends. The military installations were not collateral. They were the primary objective.

Layer Three: The Mine Warfare Staging Base

This is the layer that received almost no analytical treatment in mainstream coverage and that explains more about CENTCOM’s targeting priorities than anything else on the island.

Kharg Island served as the primary base for the IRGC’s 112th Zulfiqar Brigade and housed a significant stockpile of naval mines. Intelligence suggests that mine storage bunkers were among the primary targets destroyed in Friday’s strike. Sit with that for a moment. A naval mine storage facility, on an island sitting 300 miles (483 kilometers) north of the Strait of Hormuz, operated by a unit whose entire doctrine is built around asymmetric naval warfare. Those mines were not being stored for historical preservation. They were staged for deployment. The IRGC’s plan, developed over four decades and war-gamed extensively before this conflict began, involves seeding the approaches to the Strait of Hormuz with mines dense enough to close the waterway to commercial and military traffic without requiring a single surface engagement. Kharg was the staging base for that operation. CENTCOM destroyed it Friday night before the operation could be executed at full scale.

The maritime intelligence picture that emerged in the weeks before and after the strikes confirms the threat was active and operational. Iranian crude exports from Kharg Island fell 51.7 percent since February 28, while tankers servicing the terminal increasingly relied on AIS suppression and location spoofing to obscure activity. Six Very Large Crude Carriers linked to the terminal exhibited deceptive tracking behavior since the start of the conflict, with several vessels operating completely dark. Iran was already running a maritime denial and deception operation from Kharg before the strikes. The military installations on the island were active components of that operation, not passive infrastructure.

The USS Tripoli carries the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, a force specifically trained for maritime platform seizure and limited-scale raids. The Tripoli's aviation-heavy configuration and the MEU's force composition tell a more specific story than the Pentagon's public framing.

The Force Package: What the Tripoli Tells You

Military deployments tell their own stories when you read the force package rather than the press release. The Pentagon’s public framing of the USS Tripoli deployment has been careful and deliberately vague. The move gives commanders options for maritime security missions, evacuations, or limited operations without committing large ground forces. A Defense Department official told Military.com: “Due to operations security, we do not discuss future or hypothetical movements.” That is standard pre-operation language. It is what American military spokesmen say before every significant ground commitment in modern history.

What the force package itself says is considerably less ambiguous. The 31st MEU is based in Okinawa, Japan, while Tripoli is homeported in Sasebo, Japan. The entire MEU includes about 2,200 Marines, in addition to the sailors aboard the amphibious ships. Tripoli fields the Marine Corps F-35B Joint Strike Fighter and previously tested the Navy’s so-called lightning carrier concept, embarking at least 19 F-35Bs in April 2022. That is not a humanitarian configuration. That is a power projection platform.

The 31st MEU is trained for limited scale raids and the seizure of maritime platforms, according to its website. The deployment does not necessarily mean U.S. troops will conduct a ground operation in Iran. That second sentence is technically accurate. It is also the standard disclaimer that preceded the bin Laden raid, the Delta Force operation into Venezuela, and every other significant special operations commitment of the past two decades. The force was not assembled for a press conference.

The MEU has about 2,500 Marines, broken into a Battalion Landing Team of about 1,100 Marines and an air wing with V-22 Ospreys and helicopters, with self-contained logistics and command-and-control capabilities. The MEU will also bring counterbattery radar and HIMARS missile launchers. This fits with President Trump’s promise that U.S. Navy ships will start escorting tankers in the Persian Gulf. HIMARS do not deploy on humanitarian missions. Counterbattery radar does not deploy for evacuation operations. The Tripoli is carrying a self-contained combined arms force configured to seize, hold, and defend a piece of territory against counterattack from the Iranian mainland.

The War Zone’s editor noted directly that when you think of a Marine Expeditionary Unit in the context of this conflict, one target comes to mind: Kharg Island, where the majority of Iran’s oil exports flow. Seizing it would be a huge deal and would be a risky operation, not just the seizing but more so the staying. If Iran thought it was lost, they could bombard it with pretty much everything they have. The War Zone editor is right about the risk. He is also right about the target. The force package matches the mission. The mission matches the island.

Scott Ritter argued that the complexity of a Kharg assault makes it operationally implausible. The counterargument rests on what CENTCOM destroyed before the Tripoli arrives. A degraded garrison is a different tactical problem than a fully operational one.

The Counterargument: Addressing Scott Ritter

The most detailed operational skepticism about a Kharg seizure currently in the public domain comes from Scott Ritter, writing in Pravda USA. His argument deserves engagement rather than dismissal because it raises legitimate tactical complications that any honest analysis must address.

Ritter argued the USS Tripoli cannot get anywhere near the island because the Strait of Hormuz is closed, and that if Marines are to attempt to take Kharg Island, it will have to be an assault launched from shore, with Marines and their Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft deploying to Kuwait or Bahrain, both of which are currently under attack from Iranian missiles and drones. He compared any such operation to the 1975 Koh Tang Island disaster, where Marines attempting a rescue mission found no prisoners but heavily entrenched defenders, lost three helicopters in the initial landing, and suffered 38 killed before being extracted under fire.

Ritter is right that the logistics are complex. He is wrong that complexity equals impossibility, and here is why. His argument was written before CENTCOM executed a strike package that destroyed the coastal missile launchers, mine storage facilities, radar networks, and surveillance infrastructure on Kharg that constituted the primary threat environment he was describing. The 90 targets struck Friday night were not random. They were the specific military capabilities that would make a subsequent amphibious or air assault against the island most costly. The threat environment Ritter correctly identified is the threat environment CENTCOM has spent the past 48 hours methodically dismantling.

The Tripoli is not racing to conduct an opposed amphibious assault against a fully operational IRGC garrison. It is deploying to execute a raid against a degraded garrison that has just lost its missile storage, its mine warehouses, its radar coverage, and its coastal defense infrastructure in a single strike package. Those are two different tactical problems. Ritter described the first one. The Marines are being sent to solve the second.

The corridor argument that no outlet assembled: Kharg sits 16 miles off the Iranian coast. Isfahan sits 465 miles into the interior. As long as Kharg's military infrastructure is operational, the northern Gulf insertion route is a kill zone. The Marines change that equation.

Why Kharg Has to Be Controlled: The Corridor

Here is the argument that no outlet has published and that the open source record fully supports.

Kharg sits 16 miles (25 kilometers) off the Iranian coast in the northern Persian Gulf. The Strait of Hormuz sits 300 miles (483 kilometers) to the southeast. The Iranian interior, where the uranium tunnels are buried and where the next phase of this war will be decided, begins at the coastline and runs northeast toward Isfahan, approximately 465 miles (750 kilometers) from the shore.

As long as Kharg’s military infrastructure remains operational, the northern Persian Gulf is a contested environment. The 112th Brigade’s fast-attack boats, the coastal missile launchers, the radar networks, and the mine-laying capability all serve a single operational function: they make the waters and low-altitude airspace between Kharg and the Iranian coast a kill zone for any force attempting to use the northern Gulf as an approach corridor. Iranian forces could target shipping in the Strait of Hormuz using small, fast boats, naval mines, and suicide drones. Those same capabilities, staged from Kharg, cover the insertion routes that any force moving toward the Iranian interior from the Gulf would have to use.

This matters because the air campaign, for all its effectiveness against surface targets, has a ceiling. There are things air power alone cannot do in this war. Secretary Rubio told Congress exactly what one of those things is. The uranium enriched to 60 percent purity that sits in tunnels beneath Isfahan is not going to be secured from the air. The Founders’ Signal covered that problem in detail in The Race Beneath the Desert. What that piece established is what needs to happen. What this piece establishes is what has to be built first before it can happen.

The Marines taking Kharg Island is the starting gun for the race this publication already mapped. Kharg’s fall clears the northern Gulf corridor. A clear corridor creates the operational conditions required for what comes next. The seizure of the island is not the end of this war’s most consequential chapter. It is the beginning.

The Tripoli is accompanied by a combat logistics battalion capable of sustaining operations for up to 15 days, amid reported contingency planning for raids or seizing Kharg Island. Fifteen days of sustained operations is not a flag-planting exercise. It is a hold-and-defend timeline. The Marines are not going to Kharg to announce American resolve and come home. They are going to take it, hold it against counterattack, and keep it long enough for the next phase of this operation to execute.

The Marines are going to Kharg to create the conditions the next phase of this war requires. What follows Kharg's fall is the race The Founders' Signal mapped in The Race Beneath the Desert. Find it in the archive.

What Comes After the Starting Gun

The Founders’ Signal is not going to preview the operational details of what follows in this piece. The Race Beneath the Desert established the uranium problem, the tunnel architecture, the retrieval challenge, and the stakes of getting it wrong. Readers who have not yet read that piece should find it in the archive. It is the context that makes the significance of Kharg fully legible.

What this piece will say is this. The fall of Kharg Island changes the operational geometry of this war in ways that the oil-focused coverage has not captured. The economic pressure on Tehran is real and it matters. The defunding of the IRGC’s operational budget is a genuine strategic objective. But the military significance of controlling Kharg runs deeper than revenue denial. It runs all the way to the corridor question, to the insertion geometry, to the conditions under which the next phase of this war becomes executable.

The fact that an MEU was not included in the original task organization for Operation Epic Fury indicates that the administration is concluding there are things that air power alone cannot do. Sometimes you need a 19-year-old infantryman with guts and a bayonet to do the job right. That assessment is correct. The administration reached that conclusion and responded to it with a specific force package configured for a specific mission. The public framing has been deliberately vague. The force package has not been.

Iran understands what Kharg’s fall means as well as any analyst reading satellite imagery from the other side of the world. An Iranian lawmaker warned that Iran would carry out helicopter assaults on U.S. bases in the region and capture American troops if the United States attempted to seize Kharg Island. Manouchehr Mottaki said: “If they dare to commit such an act and sit on a part of our soil, why shouldn’t we go to a part of their soil and carry out a helicopter landing there and capture their forces?” That is not the rhetoric of a government unconcerned about Kharg’s fate. It is the rhetoric of a government that understands exactly what losing Kharg means and is trying to deter the operation with public threats it almost certainly lacks the capacity to execute after two weeks of sustained strikes against its military infrastructure.

The clock on this war is not measured in sorties or press conferences. It is measured in whether the conditions required for its most consequential phase can be created before the window closes. The Marines are going to Kharg to create those conditions. That is the job. Everything that follows depends on whether they can do it.

The starting gun is loaded. The Tripoli is en route. The race that matters most has not yet begun.

The men and women of the United States Armed Forces are the reason the starting gun can be fired at all. The Founders' Signal covers this war because the American people deserve the full picture.

This analysis took hours of sourcing, pattern recognition, and editorial work to assemble. The Founders' Signal publishes nearly every day because you show up to read it. That matters more than any metric on a dashboard. If this piece gave you something the mainstream did not, then it did its job. Thank you for being here.

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Where does this operation go from here? Does the Tripoli reach Kharg before Iran can reinforce the garrison? Does Iran have the capacity to execute Mottaki's helicopter assault threat after two weeks of sustained strikes? Does the fall of Kharg open the corridor or does Iran find a way to close it again? The Founders' Signal is a conversation, not a lecture. Your read on this matters. Drop it below.

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