The Founders' Signal

The Founders' Signal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg lund's avatar
Greg lund
Mar 15

Wow. Once again I am blown away with your articles. And I'm glad you took on Scott Ritter. I have long ago given up listening to him because it seems he always turns out to be wrong, and he will he wrong again for the reasons you just laid down.

I instantly thought as I started reading: 'but I thought the Marines were going after uranium' but now I understand why this is unfolding the way it is.

Passing this article along to others

Thanks

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tyler Piekarski
Devin Kennemore's avatar
Devin Kennemore
Mar 16

Question. You said that Scott Ritter pointed out that the Strait of Hormuz is closed, so the Tripoli would not be able to get to Kharg Island. How do you think will that obstacle will be resolved?

Reply
Share
5 replies by Tyler Piekarski and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tyler Piekarski · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture