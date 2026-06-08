The Founders' Signal

The Founders' Signal

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ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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Another must-read post by one of the rising stars of 2026 specialized reporting. China owns the Democrat party in the US, as well as Labour in Britain, Canada, Australia, the Socialist party in Spain and most other Marxist political structures in the West. The game is perfect. Orange Man is our last hope.

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