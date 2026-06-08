American bombs fell on Iranian soil beginning February 28, 2026. Operation Epic Fury targeted Iranian missile forces, naval assets, nuclear infrastructure, and the military command architecture that had threatened the region for decades. The strikes were precise. The strategic logic was sound. The execution by American and Israeli forces was broadly effective.

What the headlines never adequately explained was who was fighting back.

Iran fired missiles at U.S. military installations across the Middle East with meter-level accuracy. Iranian drones struck high-value aircraft, fuel depots, radar systems, and command infrastructure. American personnel were wounded. American assets were destroyed. An F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down on April 3, 2026, by a shoulder-fired heat-seeking missile, marking the first loss of a manned U.S. aircraft in the conflict. Iranian forces, operating under crushing sanctions, with degraded air defenses and a decimated command structure, somehow sustained a precision strike campaign against the most advanced military force in human history.

That does not happen without help.

This piece is not speculation. It is not geopolitical analysis built on inference and probability modeling. It is a documented evidence chain assembled from U.S. government official statements, Reuters and Financial Times investigative reporting based on leaked Iranian military documents, Defense Intelligence Agency assessments reported by ABC News and CBS News, formal State Department sanctions announcements, and on-record statements from weapons analysts, satellite intelligence experts, and a sitting U.S. president.

What the evidence shows is not what official Washington wants to say out loud.

China is not a neutral party in the Iran war. China is not a reluctant bystander. China is a silent combatant that armed Iran’s targeting systems, fed intelligence on American troop positions to the IRGC, transferred semiconductor technology to Iran’s military industrial complex while under active U.S. sanctions, and positioned Chinese satellite constellations to guide Iranian missiles toward American soldiers.

No Chinese soldiers fought in Operation Epic Fury. No People’s Liberation Army aircraft entered Iranian airspace. Beijing issued diplomatic statements calling for restraint and negotiations. Those statements were lies by omission. What China did instead was construct an invisible kill chain, built from commercial cover and plausible deniability, that extended Beijing’s strategic reach into a hot war against the United States without a single Chinese soldier firing a single shot.

Washington warned Beijing. Beijing sent letters of assurance. American sailors then seized an Iranian-flagged vessel carrying what a sitting U.S. president described as a “gift from China” containing dual-use chemicals for missiles.

This is the record. It deserves to be read in full.

THE BLUEPRINT: WHAT WAS BUILT IN 2021

Nothing that happened in 2026 was improvised. The architecture was constructed five years before the first bomb dropped on Tehran.

On March 27, 2021, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed the Iran-China Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement in Tehran. The document is 20 articles long. Its full text has never been publicly released by either government. What is known comes from leaks, partial disclosures, and subsequent events that confirmed its scope.

The agreement was not spontaneous. Chinese President Xi Jinping first proposed the framework during his official 2016 visit to Tehran, making it the product of five years of deliberate back-channel negotiation. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called it “correct and wise.” Iran’s parliament never saw it. Its contents were not disclosed to the Iranian public, almost certainly because they were too politically explosive to survive scrutiny.

What the leaks and outside analyses have established: the agreement covers political, security, military, economic, and cultural cooperation. It envisions reported Chinese investment of approximately $400 billion across Iranian energy, banking, telecommunications, and transportation sectors. It elevated the bilateral relationship to China’s highest diplomatic tier, the “comprehensive strategic partnership” designation. It explicitly includes defense cooperation aimed at advancing Iran’s “qualitative military capabilities.” It places Iran at the center of China’s Belt and Road Initiative as a primary regional hub.

The agreement made China Iran’s strategic patron. It formalized what had previously been a transactional relationship and converted it into a generational commitment. In exchange for deeply discounted oil exports and regional geopolitical alignment against U.S. influence, China agreed to build Iran’s industrial, technological, and military capacity from the ground up over 25 years.

The Iranian people were given no vote. They were effectively sold to Beijing by a theocratic regime with no democratic accountability and no competing power center capable of stopping it.

One additional element sealed the strategic triangle that would matter in 2026. On January 17, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed their own Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, which included enhanced defense cooperation, intelligence sharing, nuclear energy cooperation, and a clause prohibiting either party from allowing third parties to use their territory to threaten the other. The Institute for the Study of War assessed that the Russia-Iran agreement provided specific benefits to Russia’s war in Ukraine, including Shahed drone production arrangements and provisions for a Russian naval presence in Iran.

By the time Operation Epic Fury launched, Iran was not fighting alone. It was fighting as the forward military element of a three-way interlocking alliance structure involving Beijing, Moscow, and Tehran, each with distinct interests but a shared strategic objective: bleeding American power and credibility in a conflict they calculated the United States could not afford to lose but also could not afford to fully win.

Alexander Hamilton warned in Federalist No. 6 that it is a dangerous illusion to believe that commercial and diplomatic ties between nations eliminate the conditions for conflict. Nations act on interest. The 2021 agreement established China’s interest clearly. What followed in 2026 was simply that interest being served.

THE SEMICONDUCTOR PIPELINE: ARMING THE KILL CHAIN BEFORE THE WAR BEGAN

Modern warfare is not won by soldiers alone. It is won by the technology embedded in every guidance system, every drone, every radar array, every communications node. Chips are the nervous system of 21st-century weapons. Without advanced semiconductor capability, Iran’s precision missile program does not exist at the scale or accuracy it demonstrated during Operation Epic Fury.

China provided that capability while under active American sanctions designed specifically to prevent it.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, known as SMIC, is China’s largest chipmaker. The U.S. government has sanctioned SMIC since 2020 based on assessed ties to the People’s Liberation Army. In 2024, the Biden administration tightened restrictions further after SMIC produced an advanced chip for Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro smartphone, demonstrating that SMIC had maintained more sophisticated production capability than U.S. export controls were designed to allow. SMIC was not a rogue actor operating outside Chinese government awareness. It was a sanctioned company whose relationship with China’s military establishment was well established and formally documented in U.S. government records.

On March 26, 2026, one month into Operation Epic Fury, two senior officials of the Trump administration disclosed to Reuters that SMIC had been sending chipmaking tools to Iran’s military industrial complex for approximately one year prior, placing the transfers as beginning roughly in early 2025, before the war started.

The officials stated directly: “We have no reason to believe that any of this has stopped.” They further stated the collaboration “almost certainly included technical training on SMIC’s semiconductor technology.” The tools were provided to Iran’s “military industrial complex” and described as applicable to any electronics requiring chips.

Neither SMIC, the Chinese Embassy in Washington, nor Iran’s United Nations mission responded to Reuters for comment.

The implications are specific and cannot be softened by diplomatic language. A Chinese state-linked company, already under U.S. sanctions for ties to the PLA, spent at least a year before Operation Epic Fury began transferring chipmaking equipment and technical training to the Iranian military. The chips that result from that capability feed into guidance systems, drone electronics, radar components, and communications architecture. Every Iranian weapon system that demonstrated unusual precision in its strikes on American and allied assets during Operation Epic Fury operated on electronics built on a foundation that Chinese technology helped construct and sustain.

SMIC was arming Iran before the first American aircraft crossed into Iranian airspace. Nobody shut it down.

THE EYES IN ORBIT: THREE LAYERS OF CHINESE SATELLITE INTELLIGENCE

Iran’s targeting accuracy during Operation Epic Fury surprised military analysts. Meter-level precision strikes on Patriot battery positions, aircraft shelters, and fuel storage infrastructure at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, the U.S. Fifth Fleet naval base in Manama, Bahrain, and Erbil airport in Iraq are not the product of domestic Iranian reconnaissance capability. Iran’s satellite architecture was degraded, its indigenous space program hobbled by decades of sanctions, and its ground-based intelligence networks operating under wartime pressure. Something filled the gap.

Three distinct layers of Chinese satellite intelligence filled it.

THE TEE-01B SATELLITE: IRAN’S PRIVATELY OWNED CHINESE EYE

In September 2024, a brigadier general in the IRGC Aerospace Force signed a contract worth approximately RMB 250 million, approximately $36.6 million, for operational control of a satellite designated TEE-01B. The satellite was manufactured and launched by Earth Eye Co., a Chinese commercial space firm formally known as Beijing Mumei Starry Sky Technology Co., Ltd. TEE-01B launched June 6, 2024, from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center aboard a Ceres-1 rocket into a sun-synchronous low Earth orbit. Its resolution is approximately 0.5 meters, placing it in the category of high-resolution panchromatic imaging.

The transfer was executed via a mechanism Earth Eye describes as “in-orbit delivery,” a little-known export model in which spacecraft launched from Chinese soil are transferred to overseas customers after reaching orbit, circumventing conventional export control procedures. The contract covered the satellite bus, payload, launch services, mission software, and long-term operational support. Beijing-based Emposat, a provider of satellite control and data services with a global network spanning Asia and Latin America, was contracted to provide the IRGC with the software and ground network infrastructure necessary to operate TEE-01B independently from any location in the world.

The IRGC did not acquire a commercial imaging service. It acquired its own sovereign space asset, built in China, launched from China, transferred through a contractual mechanism designed to obscure the transfer, and operated with Chinese technical support. All of this happened five months before Operation Epic Fury began.

Financial Times published the findings on April 15, 2026, based on leaked IRGC Aerospace Force military documents. Those documents included time-stamped coordinate lists, orbital tracking data, and satellite imagery showing that Iranian military commanders tasked TEE-01B to monitor key U.S. military installations. Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia was imaged on March 13, 14, and 15, 2026. Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan was monitored before and after IRGC-claimed attacks. Locations near the U.S. Fifth Fleet base in Manama and Erbil airport in Iraq were also documented. Critically, the imagery in the leaked documents covered both pre-strike reconnaissance and post-strike battle damage assessment, confirming that TEE-01B was embedded in the complete targeting cycle: find the target, strike the target, assess the damage, and strike again.

On March 14, 2026, President Trump confirmed that U.S. refueling aircraft stationed at Prince Sultan Air Base had sustained damage from projectile strikes. The satellite had imaged the base the day before.

China’s Foreign Ministry responded to the Financial Times report with two words: “not true.”

Former CIA Iran analyst Jim Lamson described TEE-01B as “a dispersion strategy for Iran’s space assets,” meaning the satellite’s global ground station access through Emposat made it effectively impossible to neutralize through a single targeted strike. Israel responded to the broader Chinese satellite intelligence threat by striking Iran’s main Space Agency research center in mid-March, stating the facility was being used to develop military satellites and direct fire across the Middle East.

MIZARVISION: THE AI TARGETING NETWORK HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

The second layer of Chinese satellite intelligence was more brazen precisely because it operated in the open.

MizarVision, the operating name of Meentropy Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., is a Chinese geospatial artificial intelligence firm with partial state ownership based in Hangzhou. Its stated mission was to “democratize and universalize geospatial intelligence.” What that meant in practice was the publication of AI-enhanced satellite imagery on open-source platforms, freely accessible to anyone with an internet connection, including the IRGC.

MizarVision’s platform uses machine learning trained on military signatures. It automatically classifies and tags aircraft by type, hardened shelters, fuel storage sites, Patriot air defense batteries, THAAD systems, radar installations, naval vessels, and troop concentrations across wide operational areas. Capabilities that once required a national intelligence agency’s classified satellite constellation and hundreds of analysts can now be compressed into automated object recognition running on commercial imagery.

The DIA assessment cited by ABC News on April 5, 2026, was explicit: IRGC missile and drone planners were continuously monitoring MizarVision datasets to support strike planning. A DIA official described MizarVision’s operation as “a Chinese company, we believe maliciously, providing intelligence on an open-source platform,” directly increasing risk to American personnel and allied military installations.

The timeline at Prince Sultan Air Base illustrates the operational consequence with precision. MizarVision published at least six detailed posts about Prince Sultan Air Base in late February 2026. On February 24, the platform tagged and identified Patriot air defense positions at the base. On February 27, it tagged dozens of specific aircraft locations on the tarmac. Less than 48 hours later, Prince Sultan Air Base was struck. The specifically tagged capabilities were among the targets hit.

This was not coincidence. The DIA said so directly.

The commercial cover was the point. By publishing targeting intelligence on an open-source platform, MizarVision gave the IRGC actionable strike data while giving Beijing complete deniability. No classified satellite tasking. No government-to-government data transfer. Just a Chinese state-linked company “democratizing geospatial intelligence” while American aircraft burned on Saudi Arabian tarmac.

CHANG GUANG AND THE EARTH EYE: DIRECT COLLECTION AT IRANIAN REQUEST

The third layer was the most direct. Earth Eye Co., the same company that built and sold TEE-01B to the IRGC, was sanctioned on May 8, 2026, by Secretary of State Marco Rubio for providing satellite imagery directly to Iran during Operation Epic Fury. Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co., based in Changchun, Jilin Province, which operates over 100 Jilin-1 Earth imaging satellites, was sanctioned for collecting imagery of U.S. and allied military facilities at Tehran’s direct request.

Chang Guang was not a first offender. The company had been sanctioned previously in December 2023 under Executive Order 14024 for providing satellite imagery to Russian forces. The State Department had also previously accused Chang Guang of supplying satellite imagery to U.S.-designated Houthi forces to assist in targeting U.S. military assets in the Red Sea. This was a company with a documented pattern of providing satellite intelligence to America’s adversaries across multiple active conflict theaters, operating through commercial infrastructure, and returning to the same activity after each sanction cycle.

Rubio’s announcement on May 8, 2026, included a direct statement from the State Department: “The supply of satellite imagery of U.S. facilities in the Middle East to Iran threatens American and partner personnel. The targeting of U.S. service members and partners will not go unanswered.”

The sanctions were announced one week before Trump’s scheduled Beijing summit with Xi Jinping. The timing was not accidental. It was a signal delivered through official government action at the moment Washington had maximum diplomatic leverage.

BEIDOU: THE GUIDANCE SYSTEM THAT CHANGED THE BATTLEFIELD

To understand what BeiDou is, it is necessary to understand why China built it.

In the 1995-1996 Taiwan Strait Crisis, China fired ballistic missiles toward Taiwan as a show of force. Two of three missiles were lost. China attributed the failures to U.S. disruption of GPS signals, on which Chinese weapons guidance systems depended. The PLA later described that episode as “an unforgettable humiliation.” A senior PLA colonel stated plainly: “It was a great shame for the PLA. An unforgettable humiliation. That is how we made up our mind to develop our own global navigation and positioning system, no matter how huge the cost. BeiDou is a must for us.”

China spent the next three decades building it. The BeiDou-3 system became fully operational globally in July 2020. Its military-grade signals are encrypted against Western electronic warfare and jamming in ways that GPS, an American system, fundamentally cannot be. BeiDou includes a short-message communication feature that allows encrypted data to be transmitted through satellite links even when conventional ground-based communications infrastructure has been destroyed. It provides all-weather, high-accuracy positioning optimized for the specific requirements of precision missile guidance.

BeiDou was not built for navigation apps on Chinese smartphones. It was built to ensure that Chinese weapons, and the weapons of Chinese allies, could not be blinded by the same power that humiliated them in the Taiwan Strait.

Iran received that capability.

On March 17, 2026, Jack Hidary, CEO of navigation technology company SandboxAQ, stated plainly on CNBC: “There is evidence, right now, that Iran has been given access to China’s BeiDou. This is giving Iran greater accuracy in its missile strikes and its targeting.”

Former French foreign intelligence director Alain Juillet told France’s Tocsin podcast that it was likely Iran had been provided BeiDou access because Iranian targeting accuracy had become markedly more precise since the June 2025 Twelve-Day War. The progression was not gradual. It was a step-change improvement consistent with the integration of a new navigation system.

Bleddyn Bowen, professor of astropolitics at Durham University and a recognized authority on space warfare, confirmed the significance: “This will significantly help Iran’s targeting system if they are using China’s chips and the BeiDou system.”

The Iranian missile systems assessed by analysts to be integrating BeiDou include the Fateh-110, the Fath-360, the Emad, and the Ghadr ballistic missiles. These weapons use a hybrid guidance approach combining Global Navigation Satellite System signals with inertial navigation technology. BeiDou provides the satellite navigation component that inertial navigation alone cannot deliver at long range. The result is a missile that can be fired from a mobile launcher, travel hundreds of miles, and strike a specific building within a military compound.

Strikes on Prince Sultan Air Base and other Gulf targets showed meter-level accuracy. Aircraft were targeted on specific tarmac positions. Air defense components were targeted at specific coordinates within larger base footprints. This level of precision does not come from Iranian domestic capability. It comes from access to a navigation constellation that a great power built specifically so that its weapons, and the weapons of its allies, could not be electronically blinded by America.

The GPS jamming and spoofing that erupted across the Persian Gulf and UAE from February 28 forward was a direct product of this technology transfer. Iran was not merely using BeiDou for its own targeting. It was also deploying Chinese electronic warfare capability to degrade GPS navigation for American and allied forces across the entire theater. Commercial aviation in Dubai reported significant GPS disruption. Maritime navigation in the Persian Gulf became unreliable. The electromagnetic environment over one of the world’s most critical waterways was corrupted by Chinese-supplied technology in the hands of an adversary actively engaged in combat with the United States.

One final dimension of the BeiDou transfer demands attention. Italian analyst Nencini, cited in reporting on the conflict, noted that the war provided China with something extraordinarily valuable at no cost: live performance data on BeiDou’s operational effectiveness against U.S. F-35 aircraft and American missile intercept systems in a real combat environment. China has never fought a peer competitor in the modern era. Its weapons and systems have never been tested against American capabilities in live conditions. The Iran war gave Beijing a front-row seat to watch exactly how its satellite navigation system performs when American electronic warfare assets are trying to defeat it, at no cost to a single Chinese soldier and with complete diplomatic cover.

China collected that data while Americans were being shot at with weapons its technology guided.

THE DIRECT INTELLIGENCE FEED: TARGETING AMERICAN SOLDIERS

On approximately March 10, 2026, ten to fourteen days into Operation Epic Fury, China began providing Iran with targeting coordinates on U.S. military forces and equipment.

This is not an allegation. It is what U.S. intelligence assessed, reported by journalist Sasha Ingber based on a source familiar with that assessment. The information provided by Beijing to Tehran was described primarily as GEOINT, geospatial intelligence derived from satellite collection. It was not commercial imagery published on open platforms. It was targeting coordinates. Actionable strike data. The kind of information that tells a missile where to go.

The White House was aware. White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales responded to the reporting with a statement: “Nothing provided to Iran by any other country is affecting our operational success.”

That statement, read carefully, is not a denial. It is a performance metric claim. It does not say China was not providing targeting intelligence. It says that intelligence was not degrading American operational results. The distinction matters. A government spokesperson who could have denied the intelligence sharing denied the intelligence sharing’s effectiveness instead.

The assessment that China was directly feeding targeting coordinates to the IRGC is also the most plausible explanation for a decision Trump made in early 2026: the postponement of his planned late March and early April summit with Xi Jinping in Beijing. That summit was delayed. The intelligence sharing assessment preceded the delay. The connection between those two events was noted by the source who reported the original intelligence.

Consider what this means plainly. During an active shooting war in which American service members were being killed and American aircraft were being destroyed, a nation that publicly claimed neutrality was feeding the coordinates of American forces to the people trying to kill them. No declaration of war was issued. No Chinese flag was flown over an Iranian missile launcher. Beijing continued to call for negotiations and restraint in public statements while its satellites overhead fed the kill chain below.

Hamilton wrote in Federalist No. 6 that a dangerous illusion is the belief that commerce and diplomatic cordiality neutralize the conditions of conflict between nations. Nations act on interest. China’s interest in 2026 was a weakened, distracted, and strategically overextended America. Every American casualty served that interest. Every destroyed aircraft served that interest. Every day of war drove oil prices higher, strained the U.S. defense industrial base, consumed American strategic attention, and validated Beijing’s assessment that a conflict in the Middle East was the best possible environment for advancing Chinese power at American expense.

THE MANPADS ESCALATION AND THE “GIFT”

By early April 2026, U.S. intelligence had moved beyond concerns about satellite data and semiconductor components. The assessment had escalated to a specific, imminent threat: China was preparing to physically transfer man-portable air-defense systems, known as MANPADs, to Iran through third-party intermediary countries specifically designed to obscure the origin of the weapons.

MANPADs are shoulder-fired, heat-seeking anti-aircraft missiles designed to target low-flying aircraft. They require minimal infrastructure, minimal operator training, and can be concealed in civilian vehicles or dispersed across urban terrain. Their strategic value is not in creating an impenetrable air defense system. Their value is in forcing enemy aircraft to fly higher, change tactics, accept greater operational risk, and recognize that the ground below is no longer safe at any altitude accessible to close air support. For a war in which U.S. and Israeli aircraft had largely operated with relative freedom after the destruction of Iran’s formal air defense networks, a mass MANPADS distribution would represent a genuine shift in the operational equation.

The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency also separately assessed that China was considering transferring X-band radar systems to Iran, which would partially restore the radar capability that American strikes had degraded.

The context for these assessments was not hypothetical. On April 3, 2026, an American F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over Iran. Trump confirmed it himself: the aircraft was struck by a “handheld shoulder missile, heat-seeking missile.” It was the first loss of a manned U.S. aircraft in the conflict. Subsequent U.S. intelligence assessments, reported by NBC News, indicated investigators believed the weapon used was likely a Chinese-made MANPADS. Both crew members ejected safely. The pilot was rescued within hours. The weapons systems officer evaded capture in Iran’s Zagros Mountains for nearly 48 hours before a massive combat search-and-rescue operation, firing 339 munitions over 50 hours, brought him home on Easter Sunday.

Iranian forces, with degraded formal air defenses, had already demonstrated that shoulder-fired weapons were viable threats to American aircraft. A Chinese MANPADS package would dramatically expand that threat across the entire theater.

On April 12, 2026, Trump addressed reporters directly: “If China does that, China will have big problems, OK?”

Washington threatened a 50% tariff on Chinese goods as leverage. Xi Jinping responded with a written letter, sent to Trump personally, claiming China was “not doing that.” Trump accepted the assurance. He publicly backed away from the tariff threat, stating he had received Xi’s written commitment that China would not provide Iran with weaponry.

Days later, U.S. Navy forces, including the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and the destroyer USS Spruance, seized the Iranian-flagged cargo ship Touska in the Gulf of Oman on April 19, 2026, after the crew refused orders to stop. Officials stated the ship contained dual-use chemicals applicable to missile production.

Trump addressed the press: “We caught a ship yesterday that had some things on it, which wasn’t very nice — a gift from China, perhaps, I don’t know. I thought I had an understanding with President Xi, but that’s alright. That’s the way the war goes right?”

China’s Foreign Ministry response was identical in substance to every prior denial: “China rejects any false association and speculation.”

When a government lies the same way, in the same sequence, with the same outcome, every single time, stop calling it miscommunication. Call it what it is.

THE BEIJING SUMMIT: LEVERAGE UNUSED, QUESTIONS UNANSWERED

In mid-May 2026, President Trump boarded Air Force One for Beijing. It was the first visit by a U.S. president to China since Trump’s own 2017 trip. The summit had been delayed twice, first from the planned late March date and then again, as the Iran conflict continued and the intelligence picture of Chinese involvement grew darker.

Trump’s stated agenda included three items: trade and market access agreements, broader bilateral relationship management, and a direct ask for Chinese leverage over Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had made the case publicly: “It is very much in their interest to get the strait reopened.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio argued that Beijing possessed sufficient leverage over Tehran to push Iran toward serious negotiations. Both men were factually correct. Over 55% of China’s oil imports flow from the Middle East. A substantial share of that traffic transits the Strait of Hormuz. Every day the strait remained constrained was a day China’s energy security was theoretically at risk.

Trump walked away from Beijing essentially empty-handed on Iran.

Xi offered general assurances on trade and market access. He provided nothing operational on Iran. The strait remained a contested waterway. Iranian negotiations continued to stall. China’s leverage over Tehran, leverage that Bessent and Rubio correctly identified as substantial and real, was never deployed on America’s behalf.

There is an explanation for this that has nothing to do with Chinese diplomatic incompetence. China did not use its leverage because using its leverage was not in China’s interest. Every week of war drove global oil prices higher, from approximately $70 per barrel before the conflict to an average of $103 per barrel in March 2026, while Beijing continued to purchase Iranian crude at discounted sanctioned prices. Every week of war strained American strategic resources, exhausted the U.S. defense industrial base, consumed political capital in Washington, and demonstrated to the world that U.S. military power, while formidable, carries enormous costs that American society is not prepared to sustain indefinitely. Every week of war produced live operational data on Chinese weapons systems, navigation infrastructure, and electronic warfare capabilities in a real combat environment against American assets, at zero cost to China.

China’s optimal outcome was not a fast American victory. China’s optimal outcome was a long, expensive, inconclusive American war that degraded U.S. power across every dimension: military, economic, diplomatic, and domestic political.

Before leaving for Beijing, Trump was asked about enlisting Chinese help on Iran. His answer was revealing: “I don’t think we need any help with Iran. We’ll win it one way or the other, peacefully or otherwise. No matter how you cut it, we win.”

That is presidential confidence. It is also a statement that released China from any pressure to act. Why would Xi move to help end a war the American president just announced he does not need help winning?

Trump also made a statement in the Oval Office in early June 2026, commenting on the destruction of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure: “The only ones that have the capability of getting it out are us and China.” That statement, offered without elaboration, placed China at the center of the endgame on Iranian enriched uranium, acknowledging Beijing’s indispensable role at precisely the moment its conduct during the war warranted the most intensive scrutiny.

The China that helped Iran target American soldiers is also the China being invited to help manage the nuclear aftermath. That is the double bind Washington must now honestly confront.

THE CONSTITUTIONAL RECKONING: WHAT AMERICA MUST NOW SEE CLEARLY

George Washington’s Farewell Address contains a passage that every American who loves this republic should have committed to memory. Washington warned of “a passionate attachment of one nation for another” that produces “a variety of evils,” including the subordination of genuine national interest to the maintenance of a foreign relationship, the blindness that comes from wanting to believe a great power is a partner when its conduct reveals it to be an adversary, and the willingness to accept assurances that the evidence consistently shows to be false.

The evidence assembled in this report covers the following documented actions by China during the Iran war:

Transfer of chipmaking tools and technical training from sanctioned state-linked chipmaker SMIC to Iran’s military industrial complex, ongoing for at least a year before and throughout the war

Secret sale of the TEE-01B reconnaissance satellite to the IRGC Aerospace Force for $36.6 million in a transaction deliberately structured to circumvent export controls, used to guide strikes on American military installations

Open-source publication of AI-enhanced satellite targeting intelligence by state-linked MizarVision, with documented pre-strike imagery of Prince Sultan Air Base less than 48 hours before it was struck

Direct satellite imagery collection by Chang Guang Satellite Technology at Tehran’s explicit request, for targeting U.S. and allied forces, by a company with a prior record of identical activity supporting Russian forces and the Houthis

Intelligence sharing of targeting coordinates on U.S. military forces and equipment beginning approximately March 10, 2026, assessed as GEOINT from Chinese satellite assets

Preparation of a MANPADS transfer through third-party intermediary countries, with written assurances from Xi to Trump that were contradicted by the seizure of the Touska carrying missile-applicable chemicals

Formal U.S. State Department sanctions on three Chinese companies for providing satellite intelligence that enabled Iranian strikes on American forces, announced by Secretary Rubio on May 8, 2026

Strategic non-cooperation at the Beijing summit, refusing to deploy acknowledged leverage over Iran that both Bessent and Rubio identified as real and substantial

None of those items came from anonymous speculation or opposition research. Every one of them is traceable to an official U.S. government action, a formal sanctions announcement, a named expert speaking on the record, or a news organization working from primary documents. The Chinese government denied every element of it. Chinese denials, measured against the documented pattern of conduct, carry no credible weight.

James Madison wrote in Federalist No. 41 that the power to provide for national defense must be commensurate with the danger of attack, and that a republic which cannot match the means of its adversaries forfeits the ability to protect its people. Madison understood something the current foreign policy establishment has spent a generation unlearning: you cannot defend a republic against threats you refuse to identify.

The American people who sent their sons and daughters into harm’s way over Iran deserve an honest answer to an honest question: was China, while publicly claiming neutrality, providing the technology, intelligence, and material support that helped kill American service members and destroy American assets? Yes.

This has policy implications that extend far beyond the Iran conflict. The sanctions on SMIC, imposed by one administration and exploited by the next, were not enforced with sufficient rigor to prevent a sanctioned Chinese company from arming a U.S. adversary. The “in-orbit delivery” satellite transfer model exploited by Earth Eye Co. to move a Chinese reconnaissance satellite into IRGC hands has no adequate regulatory framework to prevent it from being used again. The commercial open-source intelligence model that MizarVision used to provide battlefield-grade targeting data while maintaining plausible deniability is not unique to MizarVision. It is a replicable doctrine that Beijing can deploy in any future conflict in which American forces are engaged.

The Trump administration took meaningful action. The SMIC disclosures, the Touska seizure, the MANPADS warning, and the May sanctions against three Chinese satellite firms all represent real responses to real conduct. Those actions are necessary. They are not sufficient. They are predicated on a framework that still treats China as a complicated partner rather than what the documented evidence identifies it as: a strategic adversary willing to arm America’s enemies while sitting at the diplomatic table.

Chang Guang Satellite Technology was first sanctioned in December 2023. It continued providing satellite intelligence to adversaries, first Russian forces, then Houthi militants targeting U.S. ships in the Red Sea, then Iranian forces targeting U.S. bases across the Middle East. Three separate sanction cycles did not stop it. A pattern of sanctions that the targeted entity simply absorbs and continues operating through is not a deterrent. It is a scheduling inconvenience.

Washington’s Farewell Address also warned that a republic must guard against the “insidious wiles of foreign influence,” and that history and experience prove foreign influence is “one of the most baneful foes of republican government.” He was not warning about standing armies alone. He was warning about the institutional and diplomatic structures that make a republic unwilling to see threats clearly, because seeing them clearly requires difficult decisions and confrontations with powerful interests.

The commercial and diplomatic relationship between the United States and China is large, complex, and financially intertwined in ways that make confrontation costly. Those costs are real. They are also, by the record of 2026, less real than the cost of pretending the relationship is something it demonstrably is not.

SEE IT CLEARLY

Iran did not fight America alone in Operation Epic Fury. That is the central fact this report has documented.

A Chinese-built satellite guided by a Chinese company’s ground infrastructure monitored American military bases before and after Iranian strikes. A Chinese state-linked chipmaker provided semiconductor tools and training to Iran’s military industrial complex for at least a year before the war began. A Chinese geospatial intelligence firm published AI-tagged targeting data on open platforms that a DIA official described as malicious. Three Chinese satellite companies were formally sanctioned by the United States government for providing intelligence that enabled Iranian strikes on American forces. China’s BeiDou navigation system gave Iranian missiles the precision to hit specific buildings within military compounds from hundreds of miles away. Chinese targeting coordinates on U.S. forces began flowing to the IRGC within two weeks of the first American strike. An Iranian-flagged ship carrying what the President of the United States called a “gift from China” was seized after Xi Jinping sent a written assurance that China was not providing Iran with weapons.

Not one of those statements has been credibly refuted. All of them happened while Beijing was issuing press releases about peace and restraint.

This is not the conduct of a neutral nation. This is not the conduct of a complicated partner navigating competing interests. This is the conduct of a strategic adversary that chose, in the middle of a hot war between the United States and a third party, to extend the conflict by every means short of direct military engagement, while collecting live battlefield data on American capabilities at no cost to a single Chinese soldier.

The Founders built this republic on the foundational conviction that self-government requires honest accounting. A free people cannot make sound decisions about war and peace, about allies and adversaries, about the deployment of American blood and treasure, if the information they receive is filtered through a diplomatic fiction that the evidence does not support.

China armed Iran. Washington knows it. The intelligence community assessed it. The State Department sanctioned the companies that did it. The president of the United States called a seized ship full of missile chemicals a gift from Beijing. There is nothing left to debate about what happened. The only question that remains is whether this country is willing to govern itself accordingly.

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