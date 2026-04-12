The Founders' Signal

The Founders' Signal

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tyrfryr
Apr 13

I was fifteen when the Iranian Hostage Crisis began. I didn't know much then, but I did lose all respect for Jimmy Carter for not responding decisively. Almost every president since has just kind of "managed" the Iranian question and allowed it to fester. Even Reagan, who's election influenced the release of those hostages, did little more than political damage control when the Marine barracks in Beirut were bombed. I was nineteen, and an enlisted man in the army at that time. I am pleased to see that we have a Commander in Chief who actually has the stones to wield our military power like he means it, and gets the job done.

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