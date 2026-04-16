An American worker faces the cost of war at the pump. The Capitol stands in the distance. The bill has arrived.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline stands at $4.11 today, the highest price since August of 2022. The average American driver is spending $198 a month at the pump. Brent crude is nearing $100 a barrel, up roughly 40 percent since the first American and Israeli airstrikes on Iran in late February. Grocery bills carry the embedded cost of diesel that moves food from field to shelf. Heating bills reflect the natural gas that cannot flow freely through a choked strait on the other side of the world. The household budget of the working American family is absorbing a war most of them did not vote for in the terms they are currently paying it.

That is the truth. Any conservative publication that refuses to say it plainly is not serving its readers. It is protecting its comfort.

But the truth does not end there. And that is exactly the part that the mainstream press, the cable commentators, and the feuding factions of conservative media are all failing to deliver right now. They are either dismissing the economic pain as an acceptable price of strategic necessity or exploiting it as evidence that the entire enterprise was a catastrophic mistake from the beginning. Neither position is honest. Neither position is useful to the American family sitting at a kitchen table on Tax Day trying to understand what their government is doing and when it is going to stop costing them this much.

This publication was built to be useful. So here is what the data actually says, what the path forward actually looks like, and what Republicans must actually deliver before November if they intend to honor the mandate the American people gave them.

A lone U.S. Navy vessel patrols the darkened waters of the Strait of Hormuz as fires burn on the horizon. Iran closed this passage. Iran owns what followed.

The Source of the Pain Is Iran, Not Washington

Before anything else can be understood clearly, this point must be established and held without apology.

The Strait of Hormuz did not close because the United States decided to go to war. It closed because Iran, having watched its supreme leader killed, its military systematically dismantled, and its nuclear program set back by years of precision strikes, chose to weaponize the world’s most critical energy chokepoint as leverage against a civilization it has openly promised to destroy for four decades. Iran made that choice. Iran owns the consequences that flow from it.

Prior to the war launched under Operation Epic Fury on February 28, approximately 20 percent of the world’s seaborne oil trade and 20 percent of its liquefied natural gas passed through that 21-mile passage every single day. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shut that transit down, laid mines in the shipping lanes, launched 21 confirmed attacks on merchant vessels, and effectively dared the global economy to negotiate. The Strait did not become a pressure point because of American aggression. It became a pressure point because Iran built it into one over decades, invested billions in the military capacity to close it, and exercised that option the moment the survival of the regime was at stake.

Every analyst, commentator, and politician who presents the current price of gasoline as a consequence of Trump’s decision-making is either ignorant of this sequence or deliberately obscuring it. The American consumer is not paying $4.11 a gallon because of a presidential miscalculation. They are paying it because a terrorist theocracy decided that the economic pain of ordinary Americans was an acceptable instrument of war. That distinction matters enormously. It determines who owns the problem and who is responsible for solving it.

Iran owns the problem. The United States government is responsible for solving it. Those are two separate propositions and both must be held simultaneously.

America produces more oil than any nation on earth. The infrastructure is here. The mandate is law. The question is execution.

What the Data Actually Says About the Path Forward

The mainstream narrative wants the American public to believe that $100 oil is the new permanent condition of life under a president who stumbled into a Middle Eastern war he did not understand. The data does not support that narrative. Not even close.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said it plainly at the Semafor World Economy Summit on April 13. Oil prices will likely climb, he acknowledged, until meaningful ship traffic resumes through the Strait of Hormuz. At that point prices will peak. He anticipates that occurring sometime in the next few weeks. That is not spin. That is the energy secretary of the United States laying out a timeline based on the operational reality on the ground. The disruption is real. The disruption is also finite.

The ceasefire framework is holding and a second round of negotiations is actively taking shape. As of today, the United States and Iran have reached what regional officials describe as an in-principle agreement to pursue further diplomacy following the inconclusive first round of talks in Islamabad. Mediators are pushing for a resolution on both Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program before the ceasefire expires next week. Vice President JD Vance stated from Fox News on Monday that the United States put significant proposals on the table and the next move belongs to Tehran. Trump told the New York Post that a second round of talks could happen within the next two days. The diplomatic machinery is moving. The outcome is not guaranteed, but the trajectory is not collapse.

Beyond the diplomatic timeline, the structural architecture of American energy security is stronger today than at any point in modern history. The United States produced a record 13.6 million barrels of oil per day in 2025, making it the world’s largest oil producer on earth. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve, sitting at approximately 413 million barrels as of April 3, represents a deployable emergency supply the president has deliberately held in reserve, capable of drawdown at 4.4 million barrels per day when authorized. American LNG export infrastructure provides insulation from natural gas disruptions that are devastating other nations dependent on Persian Gulf supply. Canada’s pipeline corridor delivers crude to American refineries through routes entirely unaffected by the Hormuz situation.

The nations truly exposed to existential energy risk right now are not American. The Philippines draws 96 percent of its oil from the Persian Gulf. Vietnam draws 87 percent. South Korea announced a 100 trillion won stabilization fund within days of the war’s onset. China, despite its rhetorical posturing, entered this crisis holding large strategic and commercial reserves that are now being drawn down in real time. The United States is absorbing a genuine shock. It is absorbing that shock from a position of structural strength that no previous generation of American consumers could have claimed.

Alternative supply routes are already operating. Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline are both carrying diverted oil around the strait. The UAE pipeline is running at 71 percent utilization with capacity to expand to 1.8 million barrels per day if required. OPEC has agreed to add 206,000 barrels per day of additional production, with the bulk of genuine spare capacity concentrated in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. These are partial offsets, not complete solutions, but they are real market forces moving in the right direction.

None of this means the pain is not real. It is real. It means the pain has a ceiling and a timeline, and the ceiling and timeline are now visible to anyone willing to look at the actual data rather than the cable news loop.

The fracture is on the floor, not in the movement. The mainstream press is amplifying every crack it can find. Some conservative voices are helping them do it.

The Conservative Civil War Is a Media Invention Being Fed by People Who Should Know Better

The mainstream press has spent the last two weeks celebrating what it is calling a MAGA civil war over the Iran conflict. The framing is irresistible to a press corps that needs a Republican collapse narrative heading into the 2026 midterms. And certain conservative voices are feeding it with apparent enthusiasm and without apparent awareness of what they are doing.

Mark Levin is lamenting that Trump appears willing to back away from military action that could further cripple Iran. America First non-interventionists are circulating the New York Times report about Benjamin Netanyahu’s February Situation Room meeting with Trump as proof that American boys are dying for Israeli interests. Both factions are scoring the president against a doctrinal test he never agreed to take. Both factions are being amplified by a press that has no interest in conservative governance succeeding.

The founders understood this trap with clarity that modern commentators apparently cannot match. George Washington warned in his Farewell Address against passionate attachments to foreign nations that subordinate the interest of the republic to the quarrels and ambitions of others. Hamilton argued in Federalist No. 6 that republics are not immune from the passions that drive nations into conflict and that the statesman’s obligation is to subordinate those passions to the rational calculation of national interest. Neither Washington nor Hamilton would have recognized the current debate as a serious discussion of American foreign policy. They would have recognized it as exactly what it is: two factions using American foreign policy as a proxy for their own doctrinal grievances.

The question that actually matters is not whether Trump sufficiently satisfied the Iran hawks or sufficiently satisfied the non-interventionists. The question is whether the military operation achieved its stated objectives, whether the diplomatic framework being constructed serves genuine American interests, and whether the economic costs being borne by American families are being managed by a government that understands its obligations to them. Those are the questions serious conservative analysis must answer. The faction warfare is noise. It is expensive noise, because every Levin monologue and every America First influencer thread calling the war a Netanyahu operation is a gift deposited directly into the Democratic Party’s 2026 midterm account.

Shame is the appropriate word. These are men with enormous platforms and genuine influence who are prioritizing doctrinal purity over the practical reality that public conservative infighting in wartime suppresses the Republican base vote in November. The mainstream press is not covering this story because it cares about the internal health of the conservative movement. It is covering it because division is the story it needs.

The chamber is full. The clock is running. The American working family is watching. Governance is the only answer that matters now.

What Republicans Must Deliver Before November

The American First voter is not asking Washington for perfection. They are not asking for a promise that gas prices will return to $2.50 overnight or that the Middle East will resolve itself cleanly on a campaign timeline. They are asking for something more fundamental and more constitutional: an honest accounting of what the current costs are for, how long they will last, and what their government is actively doing to shorten them.

That is the republican compact as the founders understood it. Washington did not promise the army at Valley Forge that the suffering would end tomorrow. He told them what it was for and what victory looked like. That is the governing standard. Not comfort. Legibility and competence.

Here is the governing checklist Republicans must execute between now and November.

The Iran negotiations must produce a Hormuz reopening as a non-negotiable condition of any deal. Not a toll arrangement, not a phased reopening framework, not a face-saving Iranian protocol. The strait opens or there is no deal. Vance has stated publicly that the ball is in Iran’s court. Republican leaders in Congress must say the same publicly and uniformly so that Tehran has no illusions about the political space available to the administration. A deal that leaves American families paying $4 gas while Iran claims a strategic victory in the strait is not an America First outcome. It is a managed defeat dressed in diplomatic language.

Comprehensive permitting reform must be the centerpiece of Reconciliation 2.0. The Big Beautiful Bill took meaningful steps, mandating quarterly onshore oil and gas lease sales on federal lands across key western states, requiring 30 offshore lease sales in the Gulf of America over the next 15 years, and expanding drilling access in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska. Those are real mandates on paper. The execution of those mandates is the test. Beyond that, House Energy and Commerce Chair Brett Guthrie has stated his committee wants to move on permitting reform in the next reconciliation vehicle. Republican Policy Committee Chair Kevin Hern has called for a serious push on pipeline and transmission permitting. That push cannot remain a conversation. It must become legislation. The war has demonstrated with painful clarity that American energy security is not an abstraction. It is a kitchen table issue and it requires infrastructure that can actually move product from where it is produced to where it is needed.

Kevin Warsh must be confirmed as Federal Reserve chair and the institutional uncertainty surrounding monetary policy must be resolved. The confrontation between the Trump administration and Jerome Powell is adding a layer of financial market instability on top of energy price instability on top of tariff-driven supply chain disruption. Working families pay the cost of institutional uncertainty through elevated borrowing rates, tighter credit conditions, and a general economic anxiety that suppresses consumer confidence. Warsh’s confirmation is not merely a political victory for the administration. It is a stabilizing act for the households that cannot afford additional economic turbulence right now.

The no-tax-on-tips deduction established in the Big Beautiful Bill must be made visible and real in the paychecks of working Americans before November. The provision was a genuine and meaningful win for the tipped worker population that forms a core constituency of the America First coalition. It expires in 2028. If it expires as an abstraction that workers never tangibly experienced, it is worth nothing politically and not much more practically. The administration and Republican members of Congress must ensure that implementation is aggressive, communication is clear, and working families actually feel the benefit before they go to the polls.

Finally, Republicans must make the economic argument to their voters that they are currently refusing to make at the volume it requires. Gas is high because Iran closed the strait. Iran closed the strait because a decades-long policy of managed appeasement produced a regime confident enough in its leverage to use the world’s energy supply as a hostage. The Trump administration’s willingness to break that cycle is the reason the strategic picture is changing. The cost of that change is being paid right now at the pump. It will not be paid indefinitely. And the alternative, another decade of a nuclear-arming Iran growing more capable and more dangerous while American policy managers congratulated themselves for maintaining stability, would have been paid in a currency far more expensive than $4 gasoline.

That argument needs to be made clearly, consistently, and without apology from every Republican with a microphone. The party cannot win November by hoping voters feel better by October. It can win November by making sure voters understand what they are paying for and why the alternative was worse.

Valley Forge, winter 1777. He did not quit. He did not demand comfort. He demanded purpose. That is the standard the founders set and the standard this republic still owes its people.

The Founders Understood This

The men who built this republic were not strangers to the cost of defending it. They did not promise the citizens of the new nation that securing its independence and interests would be painless. They promised something more demanding and more honest: that the costs would be purposeful, that the government imposing those costs would be accountable for their management, and that the republic’s interests, not the passions of factions or the preferences of foreign powers, would govern every decision.

Hamilton wrote in Federalist No. 34 that the costs of national defense and security fall upon the whole community and that it is the obligation of republican government to make those costs legible and manageable to the citizen. He did not promise a republic without cost. He promised a republic worthy of its cost.

That is the standard The Founders’ Signal holds this government to today. Not perfection. Not the satisfaction of every doctrinal faction. Not the reassurance that everything is fine when everything is not entirely fine. The standard is this: Is the government being honest with the people about what they are paying and why? Is it competent in managing the burden? Is it executing a strategy that serves genuine American interests and not the interests of foreign governments or domestic factions? And is it delivering the specific legislative and policy outcomes the working American family was promised when they cast their vote?

On Tax Day 2026, the answers to those questions are still being written. The draft belongs to the Republican Party. The deadline is November.

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