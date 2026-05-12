A mountain of discarded press sits on the floor of American justice. The record was always there. The press chose to ignore it.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll dropped Monday, and the press corps treated it like a conviction. Two out of three Americans, including one in three Republicans, believe President Donald Trump has not clearly explained the goals of the United States war with Iran. Newsrooms amplified it within the hour. Anchors delivered it with the practiced gravity of people reporting a discovery rather than engineering one. What none of them reported was the fact sitting directly underneath the headline: the primary source record demolishes the poll's premise entirely. This is not a story about presidential transparency. It is a story about a press class that buried a twenty-plus year record, measured the public's ignorance of that record, and called the result accountability journalism. The American people deserve better. The truth is not hard to find. The press simply chose not to look for it.

One narrative. Multiple screens. Zero accountability. The American press did not report the story. It manufactured one.

THE HEADLINE THEY WANTED YOU TO BELIEVE

The headline landed Monday with the precision of a pre-written narrative. Two out of three Americans, including one in three Republicans, believe President Donald Trump has not clearly explained the goals of the United States war with Iran. Reuters and Ipsos packaged it. Newsrooms across the country amplified it within the hour. Anchors delivered it with the practiced gravity of people reporting a discovery rather than engineering one.

Not one of them stopped to ask the only question that matters.

If the American public does not know why this country went to war with Iran, whose failure is that?

The answer is not Donald Trump. It never was. The failure belongs entirely to the press corps that had the full record in front of them, chose to ignore it, and then conducted a poll to measure the consequences of their own negligence.

Seventy-four documented statements. Thousands of pages of primary source record. All of it sitting in plain sight. Not one mainstream outlet pulled it off the shelf.

THE RECORD THEY REFUSED TO REPORT

This is not a matter of interpretation. It is a matter of documented fact.

The White House published a document on March 3, 2026, cataloguing 74 separate occasions on which President Trump stated his position with total consistency across decades: Iran will never be permitted to obtain a nuclear weapon. 74 times. Not a campaign slogan. Not a talking point cooked up for a news cycle. A documented public record spanning years of interviews, speeches, social media posts and presidential addresses available to any reporter with a search engine and thirty seconds to spare.

On March 2, the second day of Operation Epic Fury, Trump stood before the country and stated plainly: “Our objectives are clear. First, we’re destroying Iran’s missile capabilities and their capacity to produce brand new ones. Second, we’re annihilating their navy. Third, we’re ensuring that the world’s number one sponsor of terror can never obtain a nuclear weapon. And finally, we’re ensuring that the Iranian regime cannot continue to arm, fund, and direct terrorist armies outside of their borders.”

Four objectives. Four sentences. Delivered in plain English to the entire country on day two of the conflict.

When pressed by PBS News to state his position directly, Trump answered without hesitation: “No nuclear weapons. Very simple. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Very simple.”

That quote was sitting in the public record. Every reporter writing a transparency hit piece walked right past it.

Trump stood with the Iranian people when their regime was killing them in the streets. He told them to keep protesting. He told them to take back their country. The press called that undefined.

WHAT TRUMP ACTUALLY SAID ABOUT THE IRANIAN PEOPLE

The nuclear objective is only part of the record the press buried. Trump’s position on the Iranian people and their right to self-determination has been equally consistent and equally ignored.

On January 2, 2026, as nationwide protests erupted across Iran in the weeks before the conflict began, Trump warned publicly that if the regime violently killed peaceful protesters, the United States would “come to their rescue.” Days later he posted directly on Truth Social: “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps more than ever before. The US is ready to help.” By mid-January he was telling Iranian demonstrators directly to “keep protesting” and “take over your institutions,” warning those carrying out the regime’s crackdowns that they would “pay a very big price.”

When Operation Epic Fury began and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the opening strikes, Trump did not equivocate about what it meant for the Iranian people. He stated that Khamenei’s death represented “the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country.”

This is the position the press characterized as undefined. A president who told the Iranian people to keep protesting. Who told them to take over their institutions. Who stood with them publicly when their regime was slaughtering them in the streets. Who said plainly on the first day of the war that this was their moment to reclaim their country. Not for America to install a government. Not for Washington to handpick a successor. For the Iranian people themselves to choose.

That is not ambiguity. That is one of the clearest statements of American purpose in a generation. The press simply refused to print it.