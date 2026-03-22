The Persian Gulf, March 2026. While the press debated contradictions, the operation continued. U.S. forces logged nearly 8,000 combat flights and destroyed over 130 Iranian naval vessels in three weeks. The flames visible here are not confusion. They are consequence.

The mainstream press spent the better part of Friday cataloging what it called the most contradictory 24 hours of the Trump administration’s Iran campaign. In the space of a few hours, the president signaled he was considering winding down military operations. His administration simultaneously confirmed thousands of additional Marines were steaming toward the Persian Gulf. The Treasury Department lifted sanctions on Iranian oil for the first time in decades. And Trump called NATO allies cowards for refusing to help secure the Strait of Hormuz while separately suggesting China might play a role. By Saturday evening, he had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Tehran: reopen the Strait or watch your power plants burn.

The Associated Press called it a “torrent of mixed signals.” U.S. News ran it under the headline “Trump’s Mixed Messages on Iran.” CNN asked whether the president had lost control of the war itself.

Read it again. That is not confusion. That is a doctrine being executed in real time by an administration operating at a level of strategic ambiguity that the commentariat is simply not equipped to parse. Each action the press called contradictory serves a specific and identifiable function within a coherent operational framework. The analysts calling this chaos are the same analysts who spent four decades watching previous administrations telegraph every move, observe every norm, and accomplish nothing durable in the Middle East. Trump is not operating by their rules. He never has.

This Ledger examines each of the four apparent “contradictions” that drove the weekend’s media cycle and explains what is actually happening.

A carrier strike group moves through hostile waters under storm skies. Chess pieces overlay the formation, not as metaphor, but as doctrine. The commander who appears inactive while advancing is not confused. He is executing.

YOU DON’T TELEGRAPH WAR

The wind-down signal was the one that produced the most breathless coverage, and it is the easiest to explain for anyone who has spent time studying military doctrine rather than White House press briefings.

On Friday afternoon, Trump posted on Truth Social that the United States was “getting very close to meeting our objectives” and was considering winding down military efforts in the Middle East. Within hours, reporting confirmed the USS Boxer and thousands of Marines had departed California for the Persian Gulf, a deployment that takes roughly three weeks to reach theater. By Saturday night, Trump had abandoned any ambiguity about the wind-down and threatened to obliterate Iran’s power plants if the Strait was not reopened within 48 hours.

The press treated the Friday post as the administration’s actual strategic position. It was not. It was a signal crafted for multiple audiences simultaneously, none of which were Tehran’s military planners. Sun Tzu, writing in the fifth century before Christ, established the foundational principle that all warfare is based on deception, and that the capable commander must appear incapable when he is capable, appear inactive when he is active, and appear to offer concession when he intends to press the assault. George Washington understood this. He kept the Continental Army’s plans close, fed the British disinformation when he could, and crossed the Delaware when every indicator suggested the campaign was over for the season.

The operational tempo of Operation Epic Fury never reflected a wind-down posture. As of the operation’s 22nd day, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper confirmed that U.S. forces had struck over 8,000 Iranian targets, including 130 naval vessels, in what Cooper described as the largest elimination of a navy over a three-week period since World War II. Strike waves continued nearly every hour. Air superiority over Iran was maintained across the entire operational area. More than 8,000 combat flights had been logged.

An administration winding down a war does not fly 8,000 combat sorties and deploy an additional Marine Expeditionary Unit simultaneously. What it does is leave its adversary uncertain about when, and whether, the next escalation is coming. Iran’s own leadership did not believe the wind-down signal, according to a senior Iranian source quoted by CNN. That is precisely the correct outcome. The signal was never meant to convince Tehran. It was meant to keep every other actor, from markets to European governments to Iranian proxy forces, off balance while the operation continued unimpeded.

The 48-hour ultimatum issued Saturday night resolved any remaining ambiguity about which direction the pressure is moving.

Iran's theory of victory was simple: close the Strait, spike the price, break Western resolve. General License U turned that weapon around. The tanker still moves. The revenue does not easily follow.

THE OIL WEAPON TURNED AROUND

On the evening of March 20, the Treasury Department issued Iran General License U, a one-month authorization for the sale of approximately 140 million barrels of sanctioned Iranian crude currently loaded on vessels at sea. The authorization runs through April 19, 2026. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the move on X with a framing the mainstream press almost universally ignored in favor of the contradiction narrative.

“At present,” Bessent wrote, “sanctioned Iranian oil is being hoarded by China on the cheap.” He continued: “In essence, we will be using the Iranian barrels against Tehran to keep the price down as we continue Operation Epic Fury.”

That is not a concession to Iran. That is economic judo.

Iran’s entire theory of the Strait of Hormuz as a strategic weapon depends on its ability to close the waterway, spike global oil prices, and generate enough political pressure in Western capitals to force the United States to stand down. Iran had already been running a parallel operation, quietly allowing its own oil to move through the Strait via IRGC-controlled corridors while denying passage to everyone else. Tehran was simultaneously strangling the global energy market and profiting from it, selling discounted barrels to China while Brent crude climbed past $112.

GL U intercepts that advantage at both ends. The 140 million barrels go to global markets rather than exclusively to Chinese buyers at below-market prices. The supply shock is partially absorbed. Iran’s leverage as the sole beneficiary of a closed strait is eliminated. And Bessent made explicit what the sanctions architecture does to the revenue: Iran will have difficulty accessing any proceeds generated, given maximum pressure on Tehran’s access to the international financial system. The oil moves. The money does not easily follow.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz confirmed the intent directly in a CNN town hall, describing the authorization as temporary and designed specifically to defeat Iran’s strategy of driving energy prices high enough to break Western resolve. The White House added that once military objectives are completed, oil and gas prices will drop rapidly, potentially below pre-war levels.

There are legitimate analytical questions about the execution details of GL U, including the absence of an escrow mechanism and the question of how revenue blocking will be enforced in practice. Those are fair lines of scrutiny. But the fundamental strategic logic is not contradictory. It is a deliberate attempt to turn Iran’s own energy weapon against Iran’s own war-fighting capacity. The administration saw China accumulating a subsidized windfall from Iranian barrels and cut off the discount. That is maximum pressure applied to the economic dimension of the fight, not a reversal of it.

Every chair pulled back is a vote recorded. Europe was told it was not needed. It declined to show up anyway. Then it complained about the energy prices that resulted. The record is now permanent.

THE NATO ACCOUNTABILITY TEST IS THE POINT

Trump called NATO allies cowards on Friday. This was treated as a diplomatic failure, as evidence of alliance fracture, as the administration lashing out in frustration. It was none of those things. It was a documented public record being constructed in real time.

“Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!”

Germany’s position, stated publicly, is that there will be no NATO involvement in the Strait of Hormuz even to protect shipping lanes that carry a fifth of the world’s oil, oil that flows disproportionately to European economies. German officials further noted that the United States and Israel did not consult European partners before launching the operation and explicitly stated that European assistance was neither necessary nor desired at the outset. That admission is what Trump wanted on the record. Europe was told it was not needed, declined to show up anyway when asked later, and is now complaining about energy prices that result from the same Iranian chokehold they refused to help break.

This is not a diplomatic failure. This is the predicate for the NATO funding argument that predates this war and will outlast it. Every future debate about American contributions to collective defense now has a specific, dated, documented example of what European collective defense looks like in practice when American lives are at risk and American military power is doing the heavy lifting.

The China angle reads identically. Inviting Beijing to participate in Strait security is not a signal that Trump views China as a trusted partner or a friendly actor. It is a test with two acceptable outcomes. China participates, establishing a precedent of shared international responsibility that constrains future PRC behavior in maritime disputes and creates a record of cooperation that can be leveraged in trade negotiations. Or China refuses, which documents for the entire Indo-Pacific and for every American trading partner that Beijing will not act as a responsible global actor even when its own economy depends on the energy flowing through the Strait. Roughly 20 percent of China’s oil imports transit Hormuz. A Chinese refusal to help secure it is a gift to every American who has argued that Beijing’s global ambitions do not include global responsibility.

Either answer serves American interests. The “cowards” statement and the China invitation are part of the same strategic operation: building a public record that justifies every future decision about alliance burden-sharing and great power competition.

This is what a combat-ineffective navy looks like. One hundred thirty vessels destroyed or sunk. Missile production at zero. Admiral Cooper called it the largest elimination of a navy over a three-week period since World War II. Goldman Sachs does not get a vote on that.

IRAN IS NOT WINNING ANY DIMENSION OF THIS WAR

The most durable media narrative of the past three weeks has been that Iran is winning the economic war even as it loses the military one. Goldman Sachs projections of elevated oil prices through 2027 have been cited repeatedly as evidence that Tehran’s Strait strategy is working. The IEA urged reduced air travel and working from home. CNN asked whether Trump had lost control of the war itself.

Look at what has actually happened to Iran’s instruments of power.

As of March 21, CENTCOM reported that U.S. forces had struck over 8,000 Iranian targets. One hundred thirty naval vessels have been destroyed or sunk. Admiral Cooper called it the largest elimination of a navy over a three-week period since World War II. The Soleimani-class warships, Iran’s most advanced surface combatants equipped with vertical launch systems and drone launch platforms, have been eliminated entirely. All four. A Kilo-class submarine, Iran’s most capable undersea platform, was struck and likely sunk at Bandar Abbas. The Iranian drone carrier, roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier, was struck and left burning. As of the operation’s final days in the third week, the few remaining Iranian fast-attack craft were being hunted by A-10 Warthogs and Apache helicopters.

Iran’s ballistic missile attacks against U.S. forces and allies decreased 90 percent from day one levels. Drone attacks decreased 83 percent. This is not restraint on Tehran’s part. It is incapacity. CENTCOM was given a specific task: destroy Iran’s ballistic missile industrial base, not just the current inventory. “We’re not just hitting what they have,” Admiral Cooper said. “We’re destroying their ability to rebuild.” Netanyahu confirmed separately that Iran now has no ability to enrich uranium and no ability to produce ballistic missiles. Even the IAEA director-general, no ally of American military objectives, acknowledged enormous degradation of Iran’s physical nuclear facilities.

The regime that entered February 2026 with a credible nuclear breakout timeline, a 2,500-missile arsenal, a functioning navy, and a network of regional proxies is exiting this campaign with its navy declared combat ineffective, its missile production reduced to zero, its nuclear infrastructure destroyed, and its proxy command architecture severed. The Strait remains a pressure point, but the architecture of a sustained naval blockade, the mine-laying vessels, the fast-attack craft, the shore-based missile launchers, is being dismantled methodically.

Elevated oil prices are a real and serious economic consequence of this war. They are not evidence that Iran is winning. They are the expected cost of destroying a threat four administrations were unwilling to confront. The White House stated it plainly: when military objectives are completed, prices will drop rapidly, potentially below pre-war levels. The economic pain is real. It is also temporary. Iran’s degraded military capacity is not.

Washington crossed when they thought the campaign was over. The doctrine has not changed. The theater has. Two hundred fifty years of American strategic tradition, one unbroken line.

WHAT HISTORY WILL RECORD

There is a particular kind of analysis that mistakes the absence of familiar behavior for the absence of strategy. It assumes that because Trump does not operate within the conventions of the post-Cold War foreign policy consensus, he must be operating without coherent intent. That assumption has been wrong about him consistently since 2015, and it is wrong about Operation Epic Fury.

The Founders who designed the executive’s war powers understood something the modern commentariat has forgotten. The president’s role as commander in chief was not constructed to produce press-friendly clarity. It was constructed to concentrate decision-making authority in a single accountable office, free from the deliberative delay and public disclosure requirements that would compromise operational security. Hamilton argued in Federalist No. 70 that energy in the executive was the leading character of good government, and that energy required decisiveness and secrecy in the prosecution of war.

What the press is calling incoherence is an administration operating in the Hamilton tradition while being evaluated by an audience that has been conditioned to expect the PowerPoint tradition. The signals are deliberate. The ambiguity is a weapon. The “contradictions” are a framework.

Iran’s navy is at the bottom of the Persian Gulf. Its missile production is at zero. Its nuclear program is destroyed. Its allies were told this week to open the Strait or lose their power grid. That is not a confused administration stumbling through a war it cannot control. That is an administration executing a strategy the analysts cannot read because they are looking for the press briefing version of what winning looks like.

The question worth asking is not whether Trump has a plan. The question is whether his adversaries, and his critics, are prepared for what happens when it finishes executing.

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