Ohio’s Seventh Congressional District has become the epicenter of one of the ugliest, most consequential domestic scandals of this election cycle, and most of the coverage racing across your feed this week is doing a poor job of telling you what has actually been established versus what remains an open allegation in a bitter custody fight. Republican Rep. Max Miller stands accused by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, daughter of sitting Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, of abuse spanning their brief marriage and its aftermath. Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has separately filed a new legal action against him this week. A sitting Republican senator has called his own former son-in-law a “danger” to his daughter and demanded he leave Congress. Miller has taken the extraordinary step of requesting the House Ethics Committee investigate himself.

Primary source discipline is the whole point of this publication. Readers deserve to know exactly what is documented, what is alleged, and what has already been formally reviewed and found wanting, before anyone on the right decides whether this is a smear campaign, a cover-up, or something closer to the ugly middle ground where most contested family court battles actually live.

The Timeline, Established

Miller and Moreno married in August 2022 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. Their daughter was born in November 2023. They divorced in a finalized settlement in June 2025. Custody proceedings have continued since, and both parties currently hold restraining orders against one another stemming from that dispute.

Bay Village, Ohio police opened a child-abuse investigation in February 2026 after the couple’s two-year-old daughter suffered a fractured collarbone. Officers documented an accompanying bruise they described in their report as appearing to be a handprint. That investigation, contrary to what most headlines this week are implying, concluded in April 2026 with the abuse claims formally ruled “unsubstantiated.” Separately, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the broader allegations and declined to pursue an indictment, citing insufficient evidence. No criminal charge of any kind has been filed against Miller in connection with any incident Moreno has described, a fact Miller himself has repeated publicly and which the public record so far confirms.

Miller also filed his own domestic violence petition against Moreno in February 2026, then withdrew it weeks later. A judge granted that dismissal after finding Miller “was not under any apparent infirmity and did not appear to have been threatened by or in fear of” Moreno, a detail that cuts against Miller’s own initial framing of events and belongs in the record alongside everything else.

What Remains Allegation, Not Fact

Moreno’s claims are serious and specific. She alleges Miller once held a gun to her head during the marriage. She alleges that in June 2024, after telling him she planned to leave, he threw hot water on her from a pan he had just cooked eggs in, then sprayed her with the kitchen sink hose. She alleges the February 2026 collarbone fracture was inflicted abuse, a claim the responsible police department’s own investigation did not substantiate.

Court-appointed family psychologist Deborah Koricke testified under sworn deposition that Miller himself admitted to spraying Moreno with the sink hose, an admission that confirms some physical incident occurred at the sink but stops well short of confirming Moreno’s “boiling water thrown at me” characterization of that same moment. That distinction matters. A congressman admitting to one version of a kitchen altercation is not the same as a congressman admitting to assault with scalding water, and Founders’ Signal readers deserve the difference stated plainly rather than blurred for effect.

Separately, Moreno’s legal team alleges Miller physically grabbed her attorney, Andrew Zashin, following hearings in May and again in early August, and used a slur against Zashin’s fiancée in front of witnesses. Those are fresh claims in an active court filing, untested in any hearing as of this writing.

One documentable inconsistency deserves attention on its own: the police report obtained by CNN includes Moreno’s gun-to-the-head allegation, while the copy of that same report Miller uploaded to social media does not include that detail. Whether that reflects redaction, editing, or a different version of the document entirely is not yet clear, and it is exactly the kind of discrepancy that warrants a formal records request rather than a hot take.

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What Miller Disputes

Miller denies every abuse allegation without qualification. In police interviews reviewed by CNN, he called Moreno “manipulative” and alleged she struggles with mental illness, claims Moreno’s team rejects entirely. In a weekend livestream, Miller stated flatly: “I have never abused our daughter... No court, no agency, has ever substantiated any allegation of abuse against me. No criminal charge has ever been filed against me.” Based on the public record assembled here, that statement is accurate as written, even as it omits the ongoing, unresolved nature of the broader custody dispute and Grisham’s separate legal action.

Grisham’s situation runs on a parallel but distinct track. She first accused Miller of physical abuse in a 2021 book and Washington Post op-ed. Miller sued her for defamation and later dropped that suit himself, with prejudice, and the two signed a 2023 settlement that included a mutual non-disparagement clause. Grisham’s new suit, filed in June 2026, alleges Miller violated that settlement in a Spectrum News interview; she filed for a temporary restraining order against him on August 3.

The Institutional Test

Here is where this stops being a tabloid custody story and becomes a genuine test of institutional accountability, which is exactly why this publication is taking it seriously. Tuesday, Miller announced he would personally request a House Ethics Committee investigation into himself, an almost unheard-of move since ethics inquiries are typically triggered by outside complaint, not by the subject himself. Hours later, the committee confirmed it had opened a formal review into whether Miller “may have engaged in domestic violence and abuse or illegal drug use in violation of the Code of Official Conduct.” That last phrase, illegal drug use, has received almost no attention in mainstream coverage and deserves scrutiny of its own before this cycle is over.

Timing here is not incidental. House rules bar the Ethics Committee from accepting new referrals within sixty days of an election in which the subject is a candidate. Wednesday marked the deadline in Ohio for Miller to be replaced on the ballot through a special process if he withdrew. Whether Miller’s self-referral was a genuine act of transparency or a calculated maneuver to control the narrative before that window closed is a legitimate question, not an accusation, and it is one voters in the Seventh District deserve to weigh for themselves.

Sen. Bernie Moreno’s public break with Miller is the detail conservative media should not let slide past without comment. A sitting Republican senator publicly calling a member of his own party’s House delegation a danger to his own grandchild is not a partisan talking point manufactured by the left. It is a family member with direct knowledge speaking under his own name, and it carries a weight that anonymous court filings alone do not.

Where This Leaves Republican Voters

Accountability does not mean assuming guilt before the process runs its course, and it does not mean waving away serious, specific, sworn allegations because the accused wears the right jersey. Both instincts are corrosive to the same constitutional order this publication exists to defend. Moreno’s most severe claims, particularly the abuse of a two-year-old, have already been formally investigated and found unsubstantiated by the people whose job it is to make that call. That finding matters and should be reported alongside every renewed allegation, not buried beneath it.

Grisham’s claims, Zashin’s claims, and the discrepancy in the two versions of the police report remain open, unresolved, and worth tracking as the Ethics Committee’s review proceeds, assuming it can complete meaningful work inside the compressed window the calendar now allows. Ohio’s Seventh District voters, not cable news panels and not Twitter mobs on either side, are the ones constitutionally entrusted with the final judgment on Max Miller’s fitness for office. Founders’ Signal will keep tracking this story on the facts, not the noise, because that is the only standard this publication has ever operated under.

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