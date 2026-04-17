A man who swore to defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. The record tells a different story.

There is a passage in Federalist No. 76 where Alexander Hamilton warns that the greatest danger to republican government is not the enemy at the gate but the compromised man inside it. Hamilton understood, as all the Founders did, that the republic’s survival depended not merely on its architecture but on the character of the men entrusted to operate it. The Constitution they designed was built to constrain the worst of human nature. It was not designed to survive men who swore to uphold it while actively betraying it. When those men exist, and when the institutions around them choose protection over accountability, the document itself is insufficient. Only exposure and consequence complete the design.

Eric Swalwell is that man. His story is not primarily a story about sexual misconduct, though the misconduct is real, documented, and serious. His story is about a member of the United States House Intelligence Committee who spent a decade using the authority and credibility of that office to prosecute a fraudulent foreign collusion narrative against a sitting president, while his own congressional office had been penetrated by a suspected agent of the Chinese Communist Party. It is a story about a Democratic Party apparatus that knew this, protected it, and rewarded him with one of the most visible roles in two presidential impeachments. It is a story about a media apparatus that platformed him hundreds of times as a credible national security voice without ever demanding answers about his own security failures. And it is a story that is not over, because the cascade of criminal investigations now surrounding Eric Swalwell suggests that what the public has seen so far may be only the surface of a much deeper reckoning.

The seats are empty now. The accountability that should have come years ago arrived only when it could no longer be contained.

THE FALL

As recently as two weeks ago, Eric Swalwell was the frontrunning Democratic candidate for governor of California. He had held his congressional seat since 2013, built a national profile on the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, served as an impeachment manager in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, launched a brief presidential campaign in 2019, and appeared on MSNBC and CNN a combined 50 times in just the first fourteen weeks of 2026 alone. He was, by every conventional measure, a rising figure in the Democratic Party and a credible contender for one of the most powerful governorships in the country.

On April 10, 2026, the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN published simultaneous investigative reports. What they contained ended his political career within 96 hours.

Four women came forward describing a consistent and documented pattern of predatory behavior. Swalwell, they said, would initiate what appeared to be mentorship-style communication with younger women interested in politics, cultivate their trust and admiration given his position of power, then escalate to sexual messages, unsolicited explicit photographs sent via Snapchat, and in the most serious cases, unwanted physical contact and sexual assault tied to episodes of heavy drinking. CNN reviewed screenshots of dozens of messages Swalwell exchanged with the women, corroborating key elements of each account. Multiple family members, friends, and contemporaneous written records confirmed the accounts of several accusers independently.

The most serious allegations came from a former member of Swalwell’s congressional staff. She told CNN that Swalwell raped her in 2024 after a night of heavy drinking, that she was heavily intoxicated and told him to stop, that she was left with bruises, cuts, and bleeding, and that he messaged her on Snapchat the following morning describing the night as great. The same woman alleged a prior incident in 2019, when she was still working in his office, describing how she woke up naked in a hotel room next to Swalwell with no memory of what had occurred. She provided medical records to CNN documenting STD and pregnancy testing she sought in the aftermath.

A second publicly identified accuser, Lonna Drewes, held a press conference in Beverly Hills on April 14 with attorney Lisa Bloom present. Drewes described how she believed Swalwell had drugged her before choking and raping her at a West Hollywood hotel in July 2018. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department opened a criminal investigation into her claims the same day.

Within 24 hours of the original reports publishing, Swalwell lost all 21 endorsements from fellow Democratic members of Congress. He suspended his gubernatorial campaign on Sunday, April 12. He announced his resignation from Congress on Monday, April 13, effective 2 p.m. Eastern on April 14. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office opened a criminal investigation into the New York assault allegation. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office stated it was evaluating whether any alleged criminal conduct occurred within its jurisdiction. Speaker Mike Johnson called the resignation the right decision. So did Nancy Pelosi, the woman who had appointed Swalwell to the House Intelligence Committee and named him an impeachment manager after his national security vulnerabilities were already public knowledge.

Swalwell has denied each allegation. His attorney called the accusations false, fabricated, and a calculated political hit job. He acknowledged, in the same resignation statement in which he denied the most serious charges, that he was deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment he had made in his past. That is not a denial of everything. It is an admission of something.

The sexual misconduct was the breaking point. The paper trail behind it had been building for years across multiple jurisdictions.

THE INVESTIGATIONS THAT PRECEDED THE COLLAPSE

The sexual misconduct allegations broke the dam. But the dam had been under pressure long before April 10, and that pressure did not come from one direction. It came from several simultaneously, which tells you something important about the man at the center of all of it.

Before the first accuser came forward publicly, Swalwell was already facing a DOJ referral from FHA Director Bill Pulte alleging that his mortgage loan documents contained false statements designating his Washington residence as his primary home, while the New York Post reported he was renting a single room in another family’s Bay Area house to maintain California gubernatorial eligibility. He had sued Pulte claiming retaliation for his impeachment role. He dropped that lawsuit last month. Federal complaints had been filed alleging he and his wife made false statements to renew a staffer’s immigration work authorization and that he illegally paid that staffer with campaign funds while she lacked legal work status. The House Ethics Committee had opened a separate investigation into his conduct, entirely unrelated to the misconduct allegations, announced the same morning he resigned, and closed before it could reach any public conclusion by the fact of his departure.

These were not unrelated coincidences orbiting a fundamentally decent man caught in a political crossfire. They were the documented record of someone who had operated for years as though accountability was something that happened to other people. The sexual misconduct broke the public dam because it was impossible to dismiss and impossible to protect. But the dam was already cracked.

Two weeks before the misconduct story broke, FBI Director Kash Patel directed California FBI agents to gather the decade-old counterintelligence files on Swalwell and a suspected Chinese intelligence operative named Christine Fang for potential public release. Swalwell’s lawyers responded immediately with a cease and desist letter to Patel demanding the files be suppressed, arguing their release would violate a 1974 law and DOJ regulations barring agents from influencing elections. The letter called it a transparent political smear. What Swalwell’s lawyers did not address was why a man with nothing to hide from a decade-old counterintelligence file would move so aggressively to keep it buried.

From inside a congressional office penetrated by Chinese intelligence, the most classified secrets of the United States government were within reach.

THE CHINESE INTELLIGENCE OPERATION INSIDE HIS OFFICE

In December 2020, Axios published an investigation that should have ended Eric Swalwell’s political career. It did not. Understanding why it did not is as important as understanding what it revealed.

Christine Fang, known also as Fang Fang, was a Chinese national who arrived in the United States in 2011 and enrolled at California State University, East Bay, where she quickly became president of the Chinese Student Association. What followed was a years-long Chinese Communist Party intelligence operation targeting rising Democratic politicians across California, executed with patience and precision that intelligence professionals have since described as a textbook long-horizon penetration strategy.

Fang did not target senior officials. She targeted future ones. She identified local politicians who showed promise for advancement and cultivated relationships with them methodically, through campaign fundraising, extensive networking, and in at least two documented cases involving Midwestern mayors, through sexual relationships captured by FBI surveillance. The CCP understood what many American political observers miss: today’s city councilman is tomorrow’s congressman, and tomorrow’s congressman eventually sits on committees that oversee the intelligence community.

Eric Swalwell was identified as a target while he was still a member of the Dublin, California city council. Fang cultivated him over multiple years. After his election to Congress in 2012, she participated actively in fundraising for his 2014 congressional reelection campaign. She helped place at least one intern inside his congressional office, giving Chinese intelligence a physical presence within the workspace of a man who was already serving on the House Committee on Homeland Security and would soon be appointed to the House Intelligence Committee. She appeared with him at multiple events over several years.

In 2015, U.S. counterintelligence officials became sufficiently alarmed by Fang’s activities that they gave Swalwell a defensive briefing, informing him directly that she was a suspected Chinese intelligence operative and that his office had been targeted. Swalwell cut off contact with Fang immediately. She departed the United States shortly thereafter and has not returned.

That briefing was not an exoneration. It was a notification. Swalwell was not accused of espionage and has not been charged with any crime related to the Fang operation. The House Ethics Committee investigated the matter for roughly two years and announced in 2023 it would take no further public action, a conclusion never accompanied by an explanatory letter and never subjected to the transparency the American people deserved. What the briefing did was place Swalwell on documented notice that his office had been penetrated by a suspected agent of a hostile foreign power. He knew this while he continued to serve on the House Intelligence Committee. He knew it while he received classified briefings on the most sensitive national security matters before the United States government. He knew it while he oversaw CIA operations as the lead Democrat on the relevant subcommittee. A classified intelligence community report from 2021, never publicly released, reportedly contained what sources described as intricate and intimate details about the nature of his relationship with Fang.

Nancy Pelosi appointed Swalwell to the House Intelligence Committee knowing his background. She retained him on that committee after the Fang story broke publicly in December 2020. She then named him as an impeachment manager in January 2021, placing him before the United States Senate as a credible arbiter of national security conduct with the Fang operation already in the public record. When asked this month whether she had advised him to step down, she called his resignation a smart decision and offered nothing further. That silence is its own answer.

Hamilton wrote in Federalist No. 51 that the structure of government must supply the defect of better motives. The Intelligence Committee selection process exists precisely to supply that defect on national security grounds. It did not. The system did not catch what individual character failed to provide. Democratic leadership made the deliberate choice to protect it instead.

He stood in rooms like this one and told the American people he had seen evidence of foreign collusion. He was concealing his own.

THE RUSSIA COLLUSION PROSECUTION

There is no way to write honestly about Eric Swalwell without confronting the extraordinary nature of what he did from the House Intelligence Committee between 2017 and 2021, and what he was concealing while he did it.

From his position on the committee, armed with the credibility that comes from classified briefings and the implied authority of a man who has seen what the public has not, Swalwell became one of the most visible and aggressive promoters of the theory that Donald Trump had conspired with Russian intelligence to steal the 2016 presidential election. He said on CNN in 2018 that he and his colleagues had seen strong evidence of collusion and that Republicans were choosing to bury it. He told MSNBC that Trump was working on behalf of the Russians. He claimed in April 2019 that Trump was acting on Russia’s behalf. He insisted that Trump had been lying about his Russian associations and that evidence existed of a conspiracy to cover up collusion. He pursued subpoenas of the Trump-Putin summit interpreter and of Special Counsel Robert Mueller himself. He served as one of the House impeachment managers in Trump’s second trial in February 2021, standing before the United States Senate to argue the constitutional case against a president he had spent years accusing of foreign entanglement.

Special Counsel Mueller’s final report concluded that the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities. The evidence of collusion Swalwell repeatedly told the American public he had seen from inside the Intelligence Committee did not produce a single indictment on coordination grounds. Documents declassified by the FBI showed investigators knew as early as fall 2016 that the underlying collusion narrative was likely Russian disinformation fed through a Clinton campaign operative.

The entire time Eric Swalwell was sitting on the House Intelligence Committee, receiving the most classified intelligence briefings in the United States government, and telling the American people on television that he had evidence of foreign infiltration at the highest levels of American political power, he had personal knowledge that his own congressional office had been physically penetrated by a Chinese intelligence asset. He had been told by the FBI. He had cut off contact with her. And he said nothing publicly. He did not recuse himself from the Intelligence Committee. He did not disclose the conflict. He continued to use the authority and credibility of his intelligence position to make public claims about foreign infiltration of American politics while concealing the most directly relevant fact about his own situation.

This is not hypocrisy in the ordinary political sense. It is a fundamental betrayal of the oath of office he swore. Rand Paul identified the core of it in real time. He was the most over-the-top critic of President Trump on Russia collusion, Paul said, and it turns out he was involved with a Chinese spy. The hypocrisy is appalling. That assessment was correct in 2020. It is more correct today, with the full record now visible.

Madison wrote in Federalist No. 57 that the aim of every political constitution is first to obtain for rulers men who possess most wisdom to discern and most virtue to pursue the common good of society. The selection mechanism failed. The oversight mechanism failed. The party apparatus chose protection over accountability. The media apparatus chose access over scrutiny. For over a decade, every check the Founders designed to catch exactly this kind of failure declined to function.

Equal Justice Under Law. Four words carved in marble. The question now is whether the institutions behind them have the will to mean it.

WHAT ACCOUNTABILITY ACTUALLY LOOKS LIKE

Eric Swalwell is no longer a congressman. He lost his job. He lost his gubernatorial campaign. He lost 21 endorsements in a single day. He faces active criminal investigations in Manhattan, Los Angeles, and Alameda County. He faces a DOJ referral on alleged mortgage fraud. He faces federal complaints on immigration work authorization violations and illegal use of campaign funds. He faces the prospect of a declassified FBI counterintelligence file that his own lawyers moved aggressively to suppress.

The honest question is whether any of this constitutes justice. The honest answer is that it is the beginning of accountability, and the beginning only. Legal justice, if it comes, will require district attorneys and federal prosecutors to pursue charges and obtain convictions in jurisdictions where political sympathies do not uniformly favor doing so. The Fang Fang national security dimensions have never been subjected to full public accountability. The classified 2021 intelligence report has never been released. The full nature of what Chinese intelligence obtained through the penetration of his office, through the intern they placed, through the years of access Fang enjoyed before the FBI intervened, has never been disclosed to the American people. The Ethics Committee investigation that closed in 2023 without a public explanatory letter has never been reopened with the transparency it deserves.

Swalwell’s resignation was not the product of institutional accountability. It was the product of accusers who had the courage to come forward, journalists who published their accounts, and a political environment that finally made him untenable. The system did not catch him. The people did.

Hamilton wrote in Federalist No. 70 that one of the weightiest objections to a plurality in the executive is that it tends to conceal faults and destroy responsibility. The diffusion of accountability across a party apparatus, a congressional leadership structure, and a media ecosystem that chose to platform rather than scrutinize allowed Eric Swalwell to operate for more than a decade without consequence. Accountability was not supplied from within. It arrived from without, imperfectly, and late.

The question that demands an answer is not simply whether Eric Swalwell belongs in a cell, though the documented record of his conduct across national security, personal behavior, and financial dealings makes that a legitimate question that investigators in multiple jurisdictions are now empowered to pursue. The larger question is whether the institutions that protected him for a decade will be held accountable for having done so. The Democratic leadership that appointed him to the Intelligence Committee, retained him after the Fang story broke, and named him an impeachment manager with full knowledge of his national security vulnerabilities has never answered for those decisions. The networks that gave him 50 cable appearances in fourteen weeks never pressed him publicly on the questions that mattered most.

The oath Eric Swalwell took when he was first sworn into Congress in January 2013 was the same oath every member of Congress takes. To support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. To bear true faith and allegiance to the same. He did not keep that oath. He used it as a weapon against political opponents while exempting himself from its demands entirely. That is the record. That is what the documents show. That is what his own actions confirm.

The republic was designed to survive men like Eric Swalwell. Whether it will hold accountable everyone who protected him remains to be seen.

This is exactly the kind of accountability journalism The Founders' Signal was built to deliver. Not reactive. Not performative. Documented, sourced, and grounded in the founding principles that this republic depends on to survive. Thank you for reading. Thank you for sharing this work with people who still believe that the oath of office means something. And thank you for being part of a growing community of Americans who refuse to let the record be buried.

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