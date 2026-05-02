They told you it was a workers’ movement. They told you it was spontaneous. They told you everyday Americans just got fed up and walked out of their jobs and pulled their kids from school because they had finally had enough. That is the story every legacy outlet ran on May 1, 2026. That is the narrative the organizers want embedded in the public record before the ink dries.

It is also a lie.

What happened across more than 3,000 locations in the United States on May Day was not a grassroots eruption. It was a coordinated, professionally managed, institutionally funded political operation with traceable money, identifiable organizers, documented training infrastructure and a stated objective that the participants themselves put on the record. They called it a “dress rehearsal.” Their words. Not ours.

What follows is the organizational architecture behind the May Day Strong coalition, the funding pipelines that sustain it, the institutional capture of the nation's largest teachers union and the direct continuity between this operation and the No Kings protest network. It is not speculation. It is sourced. Every claim. Every dollar. Every connection.

The question is not whether Americans have legitimate economic grievances. Gas prices are at $4.39 a gallon. Grocery costs remain elevated. The Iran war has created real pressure on working families. Those grievances are real. The question is who is converting those grievances into political infrastructure, who is funding that conversion and what they intend to do with the apparatus they are building.

The Founders had a word for this. James Madison warned in Federalist No. 10 that factions driven by passion rather than reason would seek to use the machinery of public institutions to advance narrow political objectives at the expense of the broader republic. What is unfolding right now is Federalist No. 10 in real time, except the factions Madison feared now operate with nine-figure budgets and 501(c)(3) tax exemptions.

THE ORGANIZATIONAL ARCHITECTURE

Start with the structure. The central coordinating body for the May Day actions is an entity called May Day Strong. Its website describes it as “a network of hundreds of organizations and hundreds of thousands of working people coming together with a common purpose.” Its listed demands include “Tax the Rich,” abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ending the Iran war and “expanding democracy, not corporate power.” Those are not labor demands. Those are Democratic Party platform planks wrapped in populist language and deployed through a protest apparatus.

May Day Strong’s coalition partners include the National Education Association, the Communication Workers of America and 50501, the organization that built the No Kings protest infrastructure. That last connection matters. 50501, which originated as a Reddit post in late January 2025, has since organized or co-organized every major anti-Trump demonstration of the past 16 months. The February 5, 2025, protests. The Presidents’ Day “No Kings” demonstrations. The April 5 Hands Off protests. The June 14 No Kings Day, which organizers claimed drew five million participants. The October 18 No Kings Day, which they claimed drew seven million. The March 28, 2026, third No Kings Day, which they claimed drew eight million. And now May Day Strong.

That is not a series of spontaneous uprisings. That is a campaign calendar. And the same organizational spine runs through every single one.

Nearly 500 organizations coordinated more than 750 events. By the end of the day, organizers counted more than 3,000 actions nationwide. The largest mobilizations took place in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Minneapolis. The Sunrise Movement, which describes itself as “young people fighting fascism to win a Green New Deal,” claimed more than 100,000 students missed school as part of what it called a “strike.”

Let that number sit for a moment. One hundred thousand children removed from classrooms. Not by parents. By organizers.

FOLLOW THE MONEY

Every professional protest movement has a funding source. The question is never whether the money exists. The question is whether you can trace it. In this case, you can.

The investigative work has already been done on the broader network. Peter Schweizer’s Government Accountability Institute identified $114.8 million flowing from the Arabella Advisors dark money network to the No Kings movement and its partner organizations between 2019 and 2023. The major donors include George Soros’s Open Society Foundations and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss.

Arabella Advisors is not a charity. It is a for-profit consulting firm that manages a suite of nonprofit entities, including the New Venture Fund, the Sixteen Thirty Fund, the Hopewell Fund, the Windward Fund and others. These entities function as fiscal sponsors for what critics have accurately described as “pop-up” organizations, groups that are primarily websites designed to appear as standalone activist organizations but are operationally subsidiaries of the Arabella network. In 2023 alone, the Arabella network raised over $1.3 billion in anonymous donations and sent nearly $1.5 billion to other organizations.

This is the infrastructure. Not yard signs and bullhorns. A billion-dollar fiscal sponsorship apparatus designed to move political money through nonprofit shells with minimal donor disclosure. The structure exists specifically to prevent the kind of transparency that would allow the public to understand who is financing the political disruption they are witnessing.

Fox News Digital’s Asra Nomani identified 38 Democratic-aligned groups embedded in the No Kings coalition with undisclosed financials, including 50501 itself. Among the coalition’s organizational partners are groups with direct ties to figures connected to the Chinese Communist Party. Neville Roy Singham, a U.S.-born billionaire with documented ties to the CCP, funds communist organizations including the Party of Socialism and Liberation and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, both of which participated in No Kings actions.

The “Workers Over Billionaires” banner is not irony. It is camouflage. The movement that claims to oppose billionaire influence on American politics is itself funded and sustained by billionaire money routed through dark money networks specifically designed to avoid public scrutiny.

THE NEA: AMERICA’S LARGEST POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE DISGUISED AS A TEACHERS UNION

This is where the story moves from political organizing into institutional capture. The National Education Association is not simply a participant in the May Day coalition. It is a primary driver, a funder of the training infrastructure and the institutional mechanism by which public schools themselves were converted into protest staging grounds.

Defending Education, an education watchdog organization, documented that the NEA has provided $1,735,000 in funding since 2020 to Midwest Academy, a Chicago-based advocacy group that provides training resources for progressive organizers. Midwest Academy trained activists to interface with “parents, educators, and students” in preparation for the May Day actions. Its training materials promoted the “No School, No Work, No Shopping” framework that defined the May Day boycott.

The NEA produced a May Day 2026 Toolkit and a Walk-In Guide directing educators to “join workers, parents, students, and community members to rise up for dignity, justice, and public investment in our lives, not in billionaires’ profit margins.” The toolkit’s listed demands include “Stop the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the Trump administration.” That is not an education policy position. That is a partisan political directive distributed through a taxpayer-funded public institution.

The walk-in tactic is particularly revealing. NEA-endorsed walk-ins begin with 30 to 45-minute rallies held outside of schools. At the conclusion, participants walk onto school grounds together. Organizer-produced documents do not clarify whether protests are supposed to continue once demonstrators enter campuses. During school hours, teachers are encouraged to have students create artwork and write reports about the day. In practice, this means teachers are directing students to produce political propaganda as part of their instructional day.

In North Carolina, where the NEA says per-pupil spending and teacher salaries rank near the bottom nationally, approximately 20 public school districts closed entirely on May 1 due to planned staff absences. Charlotte-Mecklenburg, the state’s largest district, voted to cancel school after determining that staffing levels would be insufficient to operate safely. The NEA organized a rally in Raleigh as part of the “Kids Over Corporations” campaign.

North Carolina state Senator Amy Galey put the absurdity plainly. “We have less than 20 instructional days left in the school year, and the teachers are taking time to come to Raleigh on one of those really important critical instruction days.”

The teachers union that claims to fight for children pulled children out of classrooms to advance a political agenda. And they did it with your tax dollars.

THE SUNRISE PIPELINE AND THE “DRESS REHEARSAL” ADMISSION

The Sunrise Movement deserves its own section because its leadership has been more transparent about the actual objective than any other organization in the coalition.

In a webinar titled “Roadmap to Political Revolution” featuring NEA President Becky Pringle, the Sunrise Movement displayed what it called its “road to political revolution,” a visual forecasting the emergence of a new political system in the United States. This is not analytical interpretation. That is what they called it. A political revolution. During the call, Pringle claimed that the NEA was one of the Trump administration’s “top targets” because “dictators always come for educators.”

The Sunrise Movement’s guidebook, obtained by Defending Education, states that the organization exists to “win a political revolution.” The guidebook trains students from kindergarten through 12th grade to grow protest ranks, identify targets, formulate demands and plan for May Day 2026. This training infrastructure was not built in April. It was built over months, directed at minors and designed to convert public school students into a mobilization base for political action.

Then there is the admission that should have led every broadcast on May 1.

During a joint webinar between the Chicago Teachers Union, the NEA and the Zinn Education Project on April 2, 2026, Chicago Public Schools history teacher Dave Stieber described May Day as a “dress rehearsal.” His exact words: “There’s probably gonna be a lot worse things that Trump does, and so May Day is a dress rehearsal for maybe there’s a random day in June that we all are, like, no work, no school, no shopping, because of something Pete just did.”

Read that again. A public school teacher, on a recorded webinar co-hosted by the nation’s largest teachers union, described May Day not as a stand-alone action but as a test run for future disruptions timed to political events. He referenced Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth by first name. He described future school shutdowns as contingency responses to administration policy decisions. He said the quiet part out loud.

This is not protest. This is the construction of a standing disruption apparatus designed to be deployed on demand against a sitting administration, using public school closures as its primary pressure mechanism and children as its primary leverage.

THE NETWORK MAP

The organizational relationships are not hidden. They are documented in disclosure filings and on the organizations’ own websites.

Public School Strong is a project of HEAL Together. HEAL Together was started in 2022 as a joint project of Race Forward, the Schott Foundation and NYU Metro Center. Race Forward received $80,000 from the Chinese Progressive Association in 2023 for “shared work.” The CPA was founded by revolutionary Marxists and has taken policy positions favorable to the Chinese Communist Party. In 2024, the CPA’s revenue was close to $23 million.

The Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools includes both the NEA and HEAL Together. Public School Strong lists the NEA, the American Federation of Teachers, the Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools and the Sunrise Movement among its national partners.

So the chain runs as follows. Taxpayer-funded teachers pay union dues to the NEA. The NEA funds Midwest Academy and partners with Public School Strong. Public School Strong is a project of HEAL Together. HEAL Together was co-founded by Race Forward. Race Forward receives funding from an organization with documented CCP-aligned origins. And the entire network coordinates with 50501, the Sunrise Movement and the broader Arabella-funded No Kings coalition to execute nationally coordinated political disruptions using public schools as staging grounds.

That is not a conspiracy theory. That is an organizational chart.

THE MIDTERM TIMELINE

Everything about this operation makes sense only when viewed through the lens of November 2026.

The CTU teacher said it explicitly. May Day is a “dress rehearsal.” The Sunrise Movement’s roadmap projects a “political revolution.” The No Kings coalition has executed escalating mobilizations on a precise calendar, each one larger than the last, each one building organizational capacity for the next. The May Day Strong demands, which include abolishing ICE, ending the Iran war and taxing billionaires, are not labor priorities. They are midterm messaging frameworks.

The NEA is not fighting for teacher pay. If it were, it would be at the bargaining table, not in the streets of Raleigh. It is building a voter mobilization and political disruption infrastructure designed to activate on command through the fall. The school walk-ins. The student artwork assignments. The “civic duty” framing from the Chicago Teachers Union. All of it is designed to normalize political action within the school environment and create a generation of students who associate protest participation with educational virtue.

University of Maryland economist Peter Morici assessed the economic boycott component accurately. A single-day shopping boycott has no measurable impact on the companies it targets. Consumers simply purchase the same products the following day. The boycott was never about economic pressure. It was about organizational testing. How many people will follow the directive? How many school districts will close? How many unions will participate? How quickly can the network activate?

Those are the questions a campaign operation asks. Not a workers’ movement.

WHAT THE FOUNDERS WOULD RECOGNIZE

Madison’s fear in Federalist No. 10 was not that factions would exist. He accepted that as inevitable in a free republic. His fear was that a faction, driven by a common impulse adverse to the rights of other citizens or the permanent interests of the community, would seize the instruments of governance for its own purposes.

The NEA is a faction. It is a three-million-member political organization that controls access to public education in every state in the union. When it directs its members to close schools for a political demonstration, it is not exercising free speech. It is leveraging a public monopoly to impose political costs on families who have no alternative. The parent in Charlotte who had to find childcare on May 1 did not choose to participate in a protest. The choice was made for her by a union that decided her child’s education was less important than its political calendar.

When dark money networks fund training operations that target children as young as kindergarten for “protest rank” growth, when teachers unions describe political disruptions as “dress rehearsals,” when organizations with documented ties to CCP-aligned entities sit inside the funding chain of the nation’s largest education union, the question is no longer whether this is legitimate political expression.

The question is whether the republic can sustain an institutional apparatus that treats public schools as political weapons, children as mobilization assets and democratic norms as obstacles to be overcome by a self-described “political revolution.”

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SOURCES

NPR

May Day protest organizers call for boycott of work, school and shopping

https://www.npr.org/2026/05/01/nx-s1-5805805/may-day-protests-boycott-schools-trump

FOX NEWS

May Day protests take place Friday as agitators across the US push ‘Workers Over Billionaires’ motto

https://www.foxnews.com/us/may-day-protests-take-place-friday-agitators-across-us-push-workers-billionaires-motto

NEWSNATION

May Day 2026: Tens of thousands rally worldwide for workers’ rights, justice

https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/may-day-workers-over-billionaires/

MAY DAY STRONG

Official website

https://maydaystrong.org/

WIKIPEDIA

50501 movement

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/50501_movement

FOX NEWS

Investigation reveals Democratic groups with $2.1B behind #NoKings protests

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/asra-nomani-2-1-billion-machine-behind-spontaneous-anti-trump-protests

AMERICAN PARTISAN

Dark-Money Network Funneled Millions Into ‘No Kings’ Nationwide Color Revolution Operation

https://www.americanpartisan.org/2025/06/dark-money-network-funneled-millions-into-no-kings-nationwide-color-revolution-operation/

AMERICAN FAITH

No Kings Protests Funding, $114M Dark Money Machine

https://americanfaith.com/no-kings-protests-funding-controversy/

EDNEWS VIRGINIA

NEA Gives Nearly $2M to Organization Associated With May Day Protests

https://ednewsva.org/nea-gives-nearly-2m-to-org-associated-with-may-day-protests/

TOWNHALL

Parents Should Know What the National Education Association Has Planned for May Day

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/amy-curtis/2026/04/06/defending-ed-may-day-anti-ice-protests-n2673852

NAVI K-12 EXTREMISM TRACKER

NEA-Linked Groups Plan School Closures, Student Protests