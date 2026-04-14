US Naval carrier strike groups transit the Strait of Hormuz as the American blockade of Iranian ports takes effect, April 13, 2026. Hamilton warned in Federalist No. 11 that a nation without naval power forfeits even the privilege of being neutral. This morning, America answered.

At 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time this morning, the United States Navy drew a line in the water around the Islamic Republic of Iran. US Central Command activated a full naval blockade of all Iranian ports and coastal areas, deploying two carrier strike groups, twelve destroyers and frigates in the Gulf of Oman, and six additional warships inside the Persian Gulf itself. It is the first full naval blockade of a sovereign state’s ports by the United States since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. The Pentagon prefers the phrase “maritime interdiction.” The Iranians are calling it piracy. History will call it something else entirely: the moment the most powerful navy on earth told a forty-seven year old regime to either put up or shut up.

Alexander Hamilton did not know what a supertanker was. He did not know the Strait of Hormuz existed. But in Federalist No. 11, published November 23, 1787, he described this exact moment with uncanny precision. Writing under the title “The Utility of the Union in Respect to Commercial Relations and a Navy,” Hamilton warned that without a strong national government and a credible naval force, hostile maritime powers would exploit American weakness to “prescribe the conditions of our political existence.” He wrote that “a nation, despicable by its weakness, forfeits even the privilege of being neutral.” He argued that an “active commerce, an extensive navigation, and a flourishing marine” were not luxuries but necessities of national survival, and that only a vigorous federal government backed by naval power could ensure that hostile actors could not hold American commerce hostage.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been doing exactly what Hamilton warned against for forty-seven years. Since the revolution of 1979, Tehran has used the Strait of Hormuz not as an international waterway but as a geopolitical weapon, a loaded instrument of extortion pointed at the global economy whenever the regime needed leverage. They perfected the theater of it. The chest-pounding state media videos. The IRGC declarations. The carefully staged images of speedboats swarming tankers. The Islamic Republic built its entire regional identity around the projection of defiance, the performance of a regime that could not be broken, that could threaten and posture and obstruct and suffer no meaningful consequence. For forty-seven years, the world largely accommodated that performance.

This morning, Donald Trump ended the performance. He did not negotiate around it. He did not issue another deadline. He bitch-slapped it in front of the entire world and said do something about it. What the United States executed today is not merely a military operation. It is a calculated demolition of the Islamic Republic’s foundational claim to strength. You do not blockade a nation that has already capitulated. You blockade a nation, dare it to respond, and watch its options collapse in real time. The regime that built its legitimacy on defying American power now faces an audience, domestic and international, waiting to see what defiance actually costs.

Aerial view of Kharg Island, Iran's primary oil export hub in the northern Persian Gulf, where approximately 90 percent of Iran's crude exports load onto supertankers destined primarily for China. The US naval blockade is designed to reduce this facility's daily revenue output to zero.

The Blockade: What It Is and What It Targets

CENTCOM’s blockade order is precise in its design. It applies to all traffic entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including every Iranian port on the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, but it explicitly preserves freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the strait between non-Iranian ports. Saudi crude from Ras Tanura, Qatari LNG from Ras Laffan, and Kuwaiti oil from Mina al-Ahmadi may still move through the strait. The restriction falls entirely on Iran.

The reason for that design is a single piece of coral eight kilometers long in the northern Persian Gulf: Kharg Island. Roughly 90 percent of Iran’s crude oil exports pass through Kharg before loading onto supertankers destined primarily for China. The island handles approximately 1.5 million barrels of crude per day and sits at the center of a pipeline network connecting Iran’s largest inland oil fields to the sea. A 1984 declassified CIA document described Kharg’s facilities as “the most vital in Iran’s oil system,” and nothing has changed in the intervening four decades. According to maritime intelligence firm Kpler, Iran was earning approximately $139 million per day in crude revenue as of March 2026 despite six weeks of war and the decimation of its military. The blockade is designed to reduce that number to zero. Combined with the disruption to imports, analysts estimate the total economic damage at approximately $435 million per day, roughly $13 billion per month.

Admiral Brad Cooper, CENTCOM’s commander, has simultaneously ordered mine-clearing operations in the strait, deploying guided missile destroyers and Navy underwater drones to establish what he called “a new passage” for commercial maritime traffic. The mines are part of why this conflict has been so costly. Iran planted them. Reporting now indicates Tehran may have lost track of their exact locations, which makes the clearing operation both urgent and hazardous for American sailors executing it today.

The negotiating room in Islamabad, Pakistan, where Vice President JD Vance and Iranian officials spent twenty-one hours across two days and left without a deal. Iran refused to commit to nuclear non-proliferation. The blockade is the direct consequence of that refusal.

The Islamabad Collapse: Why the Blockade Was Necessary

The blockade did not happen in a vacuum. It happened because Vice President JD Vance spent twenty-one hours in Islamabad, Pakistan, last weekend and came home with nothing.

The talks were the most intensive direct engagement between the United States and Iran in forty-seven years, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The American delegation sought three core commitments: Iran’s verifiable abandonment of its nuclear weapons program, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international commerce, and an end to Iranian support for regional proxy forces. Iran refused on every point that mattered. Tehran’s counter-demands included control over the strait, payment of war reparations, and full sanctions relief with no conditions attached. Vance returned to Washington and declared that Iran “chose not to accept our terms.” Iran blamed American “maximalism” for the collapse.

The strategic picture that emerges from Islamabad is one the mainstream press has largely refused to state plainly. Iran’s military has been devastated. Its navy is largely destroyed. Its air defenses have been systematically dismantled across six weeks of American and Israeli strikes. And yet Tehran walked into Islamabad and played the optics game one more time. They talked. They made their statements about good faith and constructive proposals. They performed the role of a sovereign power negotiating from strength. The Islamic Republic has been running that performance for forty-seven years and it has worked, right up until the moment it stopped working. The blockade is the moment it stopped working.

A Chinese-flagged cargo vessel transits contested waters at night as US intelligence assesses Beijing is preparing to deliver shoulder-fired MANPADS anti-aircraft systems to Iran through third-country intermediaries during the current ceasefire window. If confirmed, it would represent the most consequential foreign intervention in the conflict to date.

China: The Variable That Changes Everything

There is a story developing beneath the surface of the Hormuz blockade that demands direct analytical attention. While American and Iranian negotiators were trading proposals in Islamabad, US intelligence was tracking something else entirely.

Three sources familiar with recent intelligence assessments told CNN that China is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the coming weeks. The systems under discussion are Man-Portable Air Defense Systems, known as MANPADS, shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles capable of targeting low-flying aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles. US intelligence further indicates that Beijing is working to route those shipments through third countries to mask their origin. The Chinese Embassy in Washington denied the allegations, stating that China “has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict.” That denial deserves to be weighed against this fact: in 2025, Beijing purchased more than 80 percent of Iran’s heavily sanctioned oil exports, meeting more than 10 percent of China’s total energy demand. China is not a disinterested party. It is Iran’s primary economic lifeline, and it has been for years.

The military significance of MANPADS delivery cannot be understated. They would not restore Iran’s conventional air defense architecture, which American and Israeli strikes have systematically dismantled. What they would do is dramatically expand the asymmetric threat environment facing American and Israeli aircraft operating in the theater. A single MANPADS missile costing tens of thousands of dollars can threaten aircraft worth hundreds of millions. Delivery of those systems during a ceasefire, routed through third countries to obscure their origin, would represent a deliberate Chinese escalation calibrated to stay just below the threshold of undeniable attribution. It would also signal something more significant than weapons transfer. It would signal that Beijing has decided the Islamic Republic is worth preserving, that a weakened and dependent Iran serving as a Chinese client state on the Persian Gulf is more valuable to Beijing’s long-term strategic posture than a stable relationship with Washington.

President Trump named China explicitly Sunday morning on Fox Business when asked whether his 50 percent tariff threat for nations supplying Iran with weapons applied to Beijing. “Yes,” he said. “And other people. But yes, China too.” That single word places the United States and China, who are scheduled to hold a summit in Beijing next month, on a direct collision course if the intelligence is confirmed and the shipment proceeds. Hamilton’s warning about hostile powers using commercial and maritime leverage against the United States takes on its fullest meaning when the hostile power in question holds trillions in trade relationships and is actively resupplying the regime choking the world’s most critical shipping lane.

The flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran, torn and weathered against a blood-red sky over a landscape of rubble. Forty-seven years of geopolitical extortion backed by the performance of defiance. The blockade of Kharg Island is not a negotiating tactic. It is a stranglehold on the regime's economic survival.

What Comes Next: The Eradication of a Regime

The economic costs of this conflict are no longer theoretical. The announcement of the blockade Sunday night sent Brent crude spiking 7 to 8 percent, touching $104 a barrel overnight. When the blockade actually took effect Monday morning and CENTCOM's precise targeting parameters became clear, oil retreated from those highs, settling near $101 by midday as markets interpreted the operation's surgical design as escalation with an exit ramp still attached. That market read deserves scrutiny. Investors are pricing in a negotiated resolution. Whether they are right depends on whether Iran can be pressured into one before the ceasefire window expires. The average American is already paying $4.13 per gallon at the pump, up $1.14 since the first strikes on Iran, and those numbers will not improve as long as Kharg Island sits idle.

The watch points for the next fourteen days are specific. Whether Iran’s IRGC follows through on its threat to treat any approaching military vessel as a ceasefire violation. Whether Chinese MANPADS actually move and become attributable in a way that forces Trump’s hand on tariffs before Beijing. Whether Iran’s Houthi proxies in Yemen activate the Bab el-Mandeb, the Red Sea chokepoint that Iranian officials have repeatedly signaled as their next lever. A simultaneous closure of both the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb under effective Iranian proxy control would represent the most severe disruption to global maritime commerce in the modern era.

But the deeper question, the one the tactical analysis cannot fully contain, is whether what is happening in the Persian Gulf right now is negotiation or termination. The Islamic Republic’s entire architecture of power, its domestic legitimacy, its regional influence, its capacity to fund proxy forces from Lebanon to Yemen, runs through the strait and through Kharg Island. The blockade seals both. A regime that cannot sell its oil, cannot fund its proxies, cannot project the image of defiant strength that has sustained it since 1979, is not a regime in negotiation. It is a regime in the terminal phase of its strategic viability.

Trump did not just draw a line in the water this morning. He may have drawn the outline of a post-Islamic Republic Middle East. Hamilton wrote that under a vigorous national government, America could become “the arbiter” of great power competition, able to “incline the balance” as American interest dictates. Forty-seven years after Tehran took American hostages and told the world it feared no consequence, the United States Navy is sitting at the mouth of Iran’s economic survival and the question is no longer whether the Islamic Republic will negotiate. The question is whether it will survive.

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