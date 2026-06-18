The Founders' Signal

The Founders' Signal

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PutativePathogen's avatar
PutativePathogen
3h

The FISA situation is deeply troubling, and shouldn't be in play at all. I'd say it was "sold" as surveillance of foreign agencies and individuals, but it wasn't "designed" for that. Massie et al are right. With satellite communications burgeoning, data centers shoe-horned in everywhere, Ring and Flock cameras scooping up our faces, gaits, geofencing our phones and cars, and 6G around the corner, we're trapped on a runaway train to constant tracking; and it's soul-sucking.

As for the SAVE act - in theory, yes. But in practice, the next White House denizen and his merry band of lock-step leftists can simply decide (with their new SCOTUS appointees) to re-define "citizenship".

The pressure is increasing. The dam is breaking.

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1 reply by Tyler Piekarski
Chef R.T.'s avatar
Chef R.T.
7h

Darn it! I’m out of Orville Redenbacher again!

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