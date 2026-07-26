This week did not produce one Middle East story. It produced one Middle East strategy, delivered in three moves that only make sense when read together. Wednesday brought a historic nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia. Thursday brought a condition on that agreement nobody saw coming. Within forty-eight hours the Houthis answered with missiles on Saudi tankers in the Red Sea. Treat these as three separate news cycles and the week looks chaotic. Treat them as one campaign and a coherent picture of American strategy in the Gulf comes into focus, one built on leverage rather than treaties, and on Saudi Arabia rather than Israel as the fulcrum of the entire regional order.

THE NUCLEAR DEAL NOBODY EXPECTED THIS FAST

On July 22, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed what is formally known as a Section 123 Agreement, the legal instrument required under the Atomic Energy Act of 1954 before American firms can partner with a foreign government on civilian nuclear infrastructure. The Department of Energy called the agreement historic and said it lays the legal foundation for a partnership worth multiple billions of dollars extending over decades. Wright framed it as a demonstration of commitment to deepening commercial ties between the two countries while delivering prosperity at home and security to American allies.

The deal was accompanied by a bilateral safeguards agreement, and reporting this week indicated the arrangement could run as long as thirty years. What makes this agreement different from every prior version discussed since the first Trump term is enrichment, or at least the ambiguity around it. Previous administrations, Biden’s included, held a hard line that Saudi Arabia would not be permitted to enrich uranium domestically, a red line rooted in nonproliferation doctrine that has governed American nuclear diplomacy since the 1950s. CNN and other outlets reported that the new framework opens a pathway for a joint US Saudi team to evaluate whether domestic enrichment is commercially viable, with American companies retaining control over the sensitive technology if the kingdom moves forward. Trump himself has muddied that picture. In the same Truth Social post that added the Abraham Accords condition, he wrote there will be no enrichment of material and said the United States is not opposed to civil, non-enriched nuclear facilities, a direct contradiction of the reported terms that neither the Energy Department nor the Saudi government has resolved on the record. Readers should treat the enrichment question as genuinely unsettled, because right now the reporting and the president’s own words do not agree.

That is not a minor technical adjustment, if the reported terms hold up against the president’s own denial. That would be Washington conceding a principle it has defended against Iran, against North Korea, and against every state actor that has ever asked for enrichment rights and doing it for a Gulf monarchy that has openly stated its own nuclear ambitions are tied to Iran’s. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said publicly that Saudi Arabia would pursue a weapon if Iran developed one. That statement did not stop the deal. If anything, it explains the deal. Washington is not just building Saudi civilian energy capacity. It is building a hedge, a nuclear latent partner positioned opposite Iran, on America’s terms, using America’s technology, with America’s engineers holding the keys, assuming the enrichment pathway survives the president’s own mixed signals.

This verification gap deserves scrutiny, because it is the part of this story getting the least attention. International Atomic Energy Agency officials confirmed this week that the agency is aware of the US Saudi plan but has not yet received a formal request to oversee inspections, meaning the deal was signed and conditioned before the independent body responsible for verifying peaceful use was ever brought into the process. Senator Ed Markey pressed the previous administration to require Saudi Arabia adopt the IAEA’s Additional Protocol, the enhanced monitoring regime designed to detect diversion toward weapons applications, before any 123 Agreement moved forward, warning that a deal lacking a firm Saudi commitment against enrichment could fray the global arms control regime and reduce American leverage over the kingdom. Congress now has ninety days under the Atomic Energy Act to approve the agreement or block it with a joint resolution of disapproval once it is formally submitted. That window is where the real fight happens, and Congress owes the American people a real vote, not a rubber stamp on a deal already signed and conditioned by presidential decree.

THE CONDITION THAT BLINDSIDED EVERYONE, INCLUDING HIS OWN TEAM

Twenty-four hours later, President Trump posted on Truth Social that the agreement, already signed, was totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords. Neither the Energy Department’s Wednesday announcement nor the Saudi government had said one word about Israel normalization being attached to the nuclear deal. Saudi officials appeared caught off guard by the condition. Nonproliferation analyst Robert Einhorn told reporters he believed Trump had likely caught his own principal advisers by surprise as well, though that assessment comes from outside the administration rather than from a confirmed White House source. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, asked why the condition had not been mentioned at signing, said the president was the final dealmaker and had raised Saudi accession to the Accords on numerous prior occasions.

This sequence exposes exactly how this White House operates, and how little it resembles the traditional foreign policy establishment’s playbook. No months of quiet State Department diplomacy produced this leverage point. President Trump created it in real time, after the fact, unilaterally, using a signed nuclear deal as the vehicle to extract the single biggest prize American policy has sought in the Middle East since the Abraham Accords first launched in 2020, full Saudi Israeli normalization.

Normalization between Riyadh and Jerusalem was a Biden era negotiating goal too, but it collapsed under the weight of October 7 and the Gaza war that followed. Biden’s team pursued a less for less framework once Saudi officials made normalization politically untenable domestically. Trump’s approach inverts that entirely. Instead of quietly shelving the ask, he attached it retroactively to the one piece of leverage Saudi Arabia wants most, a legal nuclear program with a path to enrichment. Netanyahu’s office called the prospect of Saudi accession a historic leap forward for peace. Riyadh has not responded on the record.

Skeptics will say normalization is not coming. Saudi Arabia has consistently said normalization requires a credible path to Palestinian statehood, a precondition Trump’s post did not address, and nonproliferation experts have suggested the president may know normalization is unlikely and is using the condition purely as a bargaining chip. Fine. Let them make that case. Even if the skeptics are right about the outcome, they are missing the point about the method, and the method is the story. Call it coercive diplomacy conducted through a signed agreement, applied after the ink dried, exactly the kind of unpredictable maximum pressure approach that won concessions no one thought possible in the first term. The people mocking it as chaotic have not been paying attention to how often this approach has worked.

There is a second reading worth taking seriously, and it does not let this administration entirely off the hook. A source familiar with the diplomatic history told reporters that Saudi Israeli normalization has been a standing condition for nuclear cooperation dating back through the Biden administration, until Israel’s response to the October 7 attack made the politics untenable for Riyadh domestically. If that history is accurate, Trump did not invent a new condition out of nowhere. He revived an old one his own Energy Department chose to leave out of Wednesday’s announcement, then reattached it publicly without coordinating the message internally first. Representative Brad Sherman’s comment this week, that nobody actually knows whether the president is serious or whether the whole deal now hinges on Saudi Arabia’s answer, captures real confusion inside Washington. A White House that cannot brief its own press secretary on the sequencing of its biggest Gulf diplomatic play in years needs tighter internal discipline. That is a fair criticism, and it stands on its own regardless of what follows. It does not change the fact that the leverage itself is real, and that no administration in a generation has been willing to use it this bluntly.

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