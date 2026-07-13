For months, the question buried underneath the noise of ceasefires, funerals, and diplomatic theater has been simple. Who actually controls the Strait of Hormuz. On Monday, the President of the United States answered it himself, in capital letters, on his own platform, then repeated the answer live on Fox News for good measure.

The United States is now, by presidential declaration, the Guardian of the Strait of Hormuz, and the guardian intends to be paid twenty percent on every dollar of cargo that passes through it.

The Announcement Itself

Monday morning, Trump told Fox and Friends the United States would “probably take over” the strait and would be reimbursed for the job. “We’re going to keep the strait, and we’ll probably run it,” he said. “We’ll become the guardian of the strait. Maybe we’ll call it the guardian angel of the strait. And we should be reimbursed for that.” He added a detail that deserves attention from anyone tracking the financial architecture of this war: “We guarded the strait for fifty years, and we never got paid for it.”

Hours later the statement moved from a morning show aside to formal policy. Trump posted on Truth Social that the naval blockade against Iranian ships is being reinstated, that the strait itself will remain open to every other nation, and that the United States will be known “from this point forward” as the Guardian of the Hormuz Strait. The reimbursement rate he set was explicit. Twenty percent on all cargo shipped through the strait, with the process beginning immediately.

American naval power has functioned as the quiet guarantor of the world’s most important energy chokepoint for decades, backed by the Fifth Fleet and rarely spoken about directly. Trump broke with that quiet tradition. He said the arrangement out loud, attached a price tag to it, and dared the rest of the world to argue with either the fact of it or the cost.

This is not the first time an American administration has put warships between Persian Gulf shipping and Iranian aggression. In 1987, during the Tanker War phase of the Iran-Iraq conflict, the Reagan administration launched Operation Earnest Will, reflagging Kuwaiti oil tankers as American vessels so the Navy could legally escort them past Iranian mines and gunboats. It became the largest naval convoy operation since World War II, and it cost American sailors their lives. The USS Stark took an Iraqi missile strike that killed thirty seven crew members. The USS Samuel B. Roberts hit an Iranian mine the following year. The United States absorbed those losses and kept the convoys moving, and it never once asked Kuwait or its allies for a cut of the cargo. Protection was the mission. Payment was never the point.

That is what makes Monday’s announcement a genuine departure rather than a modern repeat of an old playbook. Reagan’s Navy escorted tankers to keep the Gulf open during a war between two other nations. Trump’s Navy is proposing to charge every nation that wants to use a strait the United States does not own, in a war America is now a direct party to. Whatever the strategic merit of the plan, it is not Earnest Will. It is something new, and it deserves to be evaluated on its own terms rather than assumed into a comfortable historical parallel.

This did not happen in a vacuum. Trump told Fox that an eleven hour negotiating session concluded Sunday with what he described as a completed deal, only for Iranian negotiators to call back and say they needed to make changes. “Everything was agreed to,” he said, “but then they broke it. They always break it.” Whatever the details of that session, the practical result fits a pattern that has held since February. Washington proposes terms, Tehran stalls or reverses, and the United States responds with escalation rather than concession.

Tehran Answers, All at Once

If the administration expected a quiet absorption of the new policy, Tehran did not oblige. Three separate arms of the Iranian state answered within hours, which says something on its own about how seriously the regime is treating this shift.

Iran’s top joint military command, the Khatam al Anbiya Central Headquarters, rejected the American claim outright, stating flatly that the United States has no role in determining the future of the strait. State television reported separately that the Revolutionary Guard Navy fired warning shots at two commercial vessels attempting to cross the strait Monday morning, a claim consistent with Tehran’s insistence that it retains operational authority over transit regardless of what Washington declares from Truth Social. Mohammed Mokhber, an adviser now serving under Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s supreme leader, posted that Tehran will fight to defend the waterway rather than pay tribute to what he called the enemy. “Retreating from this vital matter,” he wrote, “has no place in the mind of any friend of Iran.” Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf posted an image of Article 5 of the June memorandum of understanding, the clause governing the strait’s reopening, alongside a warning that the era of one sided deals is over.

Mokhber’s statement is worth sitting with a moment longer than the others, since it confirms something quietly significant. Mojtaba Khamenei is now functioning as supreme leader in name, even as his public absence from his own father’s funeral rites remains unexplained by Tehran. A regime asserting sovereign control over international waters while its own head of state cannot be produced in public is speaking from a position considerably weaker than its rhetoric suggests.

The Capability Gap Just Widened

While the diplomatic and rhetorical exchange played out, the operational picture moved just as fast. United States Central Command announced it had struck the Bandar Abbas Naval Base using Corsair unmanned surface vessels, marking the first time American forces have employed armed sea drones in combat. The strike reportedly hit a ship maintenance facility and a submarine sitting in dock.

The order of operations here matters. The United States demonstrated new strike capability in the same week it asserted financial and administrative control over the strait, with the capability arriving first and the policy framework following behind it. That sequence tells you which side is negotiating from strength and which side is negotiating from necessity.

Separately, and largely overlooked in the general coverage, Oman has been engaged in its own parallel talks with Iran on a joint maritime security mechanism, one that could itself include some structure of transit fees. That effort is a reminder that Washington is not the only power maneuvering to shape the future of this waterway, and it underscores why decisive American action now matters more than it would have a year ago. Alexander Hamilton, writing in Federalist No. 70, argued that decisive and energetic execution of national policy is essential to the safety of a republic, particularly in matters of war and foreign hostility, because a government that hesitates invites contempt from adversaries who respect only strength. The guardian doctrine, whatever its final shape, is exactly the kind of energetic execution Hamilton had in mind.

The Conflict Is No Longer Contained

The strait is not the only front. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement accused Saudi Arabia of striking the airport in Sanaa this weekend and warned that the strike marks the end of a years-long de facto truce between the two. A Houthi spokesperson said the group would not let the attack pass without response. Whether or not that threat produces action, it points to something worth watching closely. A war that began as a bilateral confrontation between Washington and Tehran now has live fault lines running through Yemen, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, and Oman, each with its own domestic politics and its own tolerance for being caught in the crossfire.

This is the strategic reality that gets lost when the story is reduced to a single toll announcement. Every additional government pulled into the orbit of this conflict is a government with a vote at the United Nations, a stake in regional oil markets, and its own reasons to either support or resent an American claim of authority over Hormuz. European allies have already signaled where their appetite lies. Despite pressure from Washington, several have declined to commit ships to any escort mission until the war itself is over, a position naval historians studying Operation Earnest Will note is a sharp contrast with the narrower, more clearly bounded goals Reagan pursued in the 1980s. The guardian doctrine will not be judged in isolation. It will be judged by whether Gulf states and NATO allies line up behind it or quietly work around it, and the early signals from both Oman and Europe suggest the latter is very much in play.

Markets Are Not Buying Resolution

Oil prices told their own version of this story Monday. Brent crude rose roughly three percent to near seventy eight dollars a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate climbed a similar margin to the mid seventies. Prices remain well below the wartime peaks reached earlier this year, but the direction of movement is the point. The Strait of Hormuz carried roughly a fifth of the world's traded oil and liquefied natural gas before this war began, and every disruption to that flow shows up first in energy prices and then in the cost of nearly everything else Americans buy. Markets are pricing in continued disruption, not resolution. A ceasefire signed in a conference room in Islamabad means nothing if the underlying question of who controls the waterway remains unsettled on the water itself.

Where This Leaves Things

The picture, once the noise clears, comes down to a few plain facts. The United States has moved from ambiguous naval presence to declared financial and administrative control over one of the most strategically vital waterways on earth. Iran has answered with rejection across its military, its clerical leadership, and its parliament, while continuing to assert an operational authority it may no longer fully possess. The capability gap between American and Iranian forces keeps widening in ways that make Tehran’s rhetoric harder to square with the reality on the water.

None of this resolves cleanly, and readers should not expect it to. What it confirms is that the war did not end in June, it changed shape. The battlefield moved from missiles and airstrikes to tolls, transponders, and declared sovereignty over an international waterway, and that fight now carries as much weight as anything that happened during the war’s opening weeks. A republic that intends to remain the dominant power in this region has to grasp that shift, because the next phase of this conflict will be decided as much in shipping manifests and toll schedules as it was ever decided in the skies over Bushehr.

America is asserting strength here, and strength asserted without hesitation is not something this publication will apologize for. The nation willing to name its terms first is usually the nation that ends up writing them, and Tehran, Oman, and every maritime power with a stake in this waterway are all watching to see whether Washington follows through.

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