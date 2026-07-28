Washington’s political press has settled on a comfortable explanation for why Republican voters look demoralized heading into November. Donald Trump is not on the ballot, the theory goes, and his base only shows up when his name does. It is a tidy story. It requires nothing of the men and women Republicans actually sent to Washington. It blames a structural condition instead of a record of choices. It also happens to be wrong.

Constitutional conservatives should reject this excuse on its face, because the evidence does not support it. What the data actually shows is a Republican Congress that controls the House, the Senate and the presidency, and has failed to convert that power into results its own voters asked for. Madison warned in Federalist 57 that the whole aim of a republican constitution is to secure representatives who remain dependent on the people they serve, accountable through a demonstrated record rather than through personality or promise. Judged by that standard, this Congress has not earned the trust it is now watching evaporate.

The Record Republicans Won’t Run On

Start with the plainest fact of the cycle. Republicans hold unified government, a rare and valuable position in American politics, and their own members privately admit they have little to show for it. GOP lawmakers returning from their December policy retreat in Doral voiced deep frustration, in some cases outright pessimism, about the fate of the SAVE America Act and the broader agenda, even as Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters not to bet against House Republicans. That is not a Democrat operative talking. That is the party’s own leadership conceding the gap between what was promised and what has shipped.

The specifics bear this out. The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, the citizenship and voter ID legislation Trump himself named his top legislative priority for the cycle, remains stalled in the Senate months after Republicans took control of both chambers. A border security bill never received floor time in the House. Hardline members, furious over both failures, brought House business to a near standstill ahead of the July 4 recess, a standoff serious enough to delay the annual defense authorization bill and force government funding measures into the very last days available before a shutdown risk. None of this was inflicted on Republicans by Democratic obstruction. Republicans did this to themselves, inside their own conference, with their own votes.

Republican senators privately describe their own institution using a nickname that says everything: a body technically alive but functionally inert heading into the fall. Congressman Steve Womack put words to the frustration directly, telling reporters his colleagues are shooting ourselves in the foot. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has publicly acknowledged his conference needs a demonstrated record of accomplishment before this fall, which is a remarkable admission from the man most responsible for setting that chamber’s floor schedule in the first place. Thune has presided over the SAVE Act’s stall, the border bill’s absence from the floor and a Senate calendar that left major legislation unresolved until the final possible days. If the record does not exist, the responsibility for that traces directly back to his own leadership, not to some condition beyond his control.

Gallup’s polling confirms this is not an inside-Washington complaint confined to a handful of frustrated backbenchers. Republican approval of their own Congress collapsed this spring alongside a ten-week partial government shutdown, and Gallup specifically flagged the still-stalled SAVE Act as a driver of that GOP disapproval. Voters who put Republicans in charge of Washington are watching Republicans fail to use that power on the single issue their party’s own president called the priority. That is not an abstraction. That is a broken promise measured in real time by the party’s own pollster of record.

The Base Still Moves When Given a Reason

Here is where the “Trump isn’t on the ballot” theory falls apart completely, and where the legacy press has either missed the story or chosen not to tell it.

If Republican voters were genuinely demobilized by Trump’s absence from the top of the ticket, you would expect his down-ballot influence to be softening as that enthusiasm drains away. It is not. Trump-endorsed candidates have won 220 of 227 decided primaries this cycle, a 97 percent success rate nearly identical to his 98 percent record from 2020, when he was sitting in the Oval Office at the peak of his first-term authority. Every single one of his 170 endorsed congressional candidates has won outright. His general election win rate among endorsed candidates has climbed every cycle since his first term, from 78 percent in 2020 to 83 percent in 2022 to 89 percent in 2024.

This is not a president whose directive power over his own party’s voters is fading. This is a president whose directive power is holding steady or strengthening, even as national polling shows his broader approval underwater and his party’s congressional enthusiasm sagging. Those two facts cannot both be explained by “Trump isn’t on the ballot.” A base that had simply lost interest in showing up would not still be delivering him a near-perfect primary record. A base that is still listening intently to his direction, but growing exhausted with the institution he needs as a governing partner, would produce exactly the numbers we are seeing.

There is a fair caveat worth stating plainly, in the interest of the primary source discipline this publication holds itself to. Some analysts note that roughly three-quarters of Trump’s 2026 endorsees were already incumbents or prohibitive favorites, which inflates the headline win rate regardless of enthusiasm. That is a legitimate point, and it deserves acknowledgment rather than dismissal. It also does not rescue the media’s preferred narrative. Selection bias explains why Trump’s win rate is high. It does nothing to explain why the same voters who reliably turn out when Trump gives them a specific name and a specific reason are simultaneously telling pollsters they are less certain to vote in a general election four months from now. Those are two different behaviors, responding to two different stimuli, and conflating them is either sloppy analysis or convenient cover.

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Two Different Problems, Deliberately Confused

This is the deeper failure in how outlets like the Washington Post and CNN have covered this story. Their reporting is not fabricated. The polling they cite is real. An NPR, PBS News and Marist survey found Republican voters describing themselves as “very enthusiastic” dropped from 65 percent in October 2018 to 53 percent today, while Democratic enthusiasm held roughly steady. Ipsos found Democrats hold a 22-point edge over Republicans in saying this election matters more than past midterms. CNN’s own primary turnout analysis found Democratic ballots made up 57 percent of primary votes across 20 comparable states, up 10 points from 2022. The Washington Post’s own reporting described GOP pollsters and party groups warning of a base that feels listless and demotivated, based on internal polling, door knocking and focus group data.

None of that is disputed here. What is disputed is the cause these outlets have assigned to it. Every one of these outlets has reached for the same explanation, that Republican turnout has always depended on Trump personally being a candidate, and every one of them has left largely unexamined the much simpler and more falsifiable explanation sitting in plain view: Republicans control Washington and have not delivered.

This distinction matters because the two explanations point to entirely different remedies. If the problem really is Trump’s absence from the ballot, there is nothing Republican leadership can do about it before November. It becomes a structural inevitability, an excuse built into the calendar itself. If the problem is a legislative record that Republican voters can see plainly does not match the promises made to them, then the remedy is entirely within Congress’s control right now, this week, with the time that remains before the election. Pass the SAVE Act. Bring the border bill to the floor. Give the base something concrete rather than a Truth Social post to be enthusiastic about.

A press corps largely uninterested in flattering Republican accountability has every incentive to prefer the first explanation over the second. It requires nothing from anyone in Washington. It simply describes a condition and waits for it to resolve itself, or not, on its own. Conservative media does not have that luxury, and should not want it. If the GOP loses seats this November after failing to deliver its own top legislative priority with unified control of government, the honest verdict is not that Trump wasn’t on the ballot. The honest verdict is that a Republican Congress asked for power, got it, and did not use it while the base that gave it to them was watching every stalled vote in real time.

What Comes Next

Republicans still have a window before November closes. The data on Trump’s continued primary influence proves the base has not walked away from the movement that elected this Congress in the first place. It proves the base is still listening for direction, still willing to show up when given a real reason. What the base is not willing to do any longer is show up on faith alone, four years after being promised a Congress that would finally act like it had a mandate.

None of this analysis is an argument for sitting out November. It is the opposite. A Democrat majority in either chamber would mean subpoena power aimed at this administration, a legislative agenda built around everything constitutional conservatives have spent this movement fighting and total removal of any leverage to force the SAVE Act or border enforcement through before Trump’s term ends. Frustration with a do-nothing Republican Congress is not a reason to hand Democrats the gavel. It is the single strongest reason to show up in numbers large enough to settle the argument inside the party itself. The remedy for a member who has not delivered is not to stay home. The remedy is the primary and the general election both, used deliberately to remove the Thunes of the conference and replace them with America First candidates who understand a majority is worthless if it is never used.

Constitutional conservatives built this movement on the premise that elected power exists to be used in defense of the people who granted it, not preserved indefinitely as a talking point for the next campaign. That premise does not bend for convenience, and it should not bend now simply because acknowledging the real cause of this enthusiasm gap requires Republican leadership to look in the mirror instead of at a calendar. The choice in front of Congress this August recess is not complicated. Pass what the base asked for, or spend November explaining why unified government produced nothing worth remembering. Either way, the vote itself is not optional. Getting the right people out to vote, and getting the wrong people out of office, are the same project.

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