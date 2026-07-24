Energy Secretary Chris Wright signed it Wednesday afternoon in a room built for history. Two flags stood on stage, a screen beamed in the Saudi energy minister from Riyadh, and an agreement two decades in the making finally became real. By Thursday morning the president had rewritten it on Truth Social. That whiplash alone should tell every patriot paying attention that this deal deserves a hard look rather than a reflexive one, and that is exactly what this Dispatch is going to give it.

Supporting this president and supporting American strength in the Gulf are not the same thing as signing off on every detail of how this deal came together. Real conviction means being willing to say so.

WHAT WAS ACTUALLY SIGNED

The document is called a 123 Agreement, named for Section 123 of the Atomic Energy Act of 1954. It gives American companies priority access to build and supply Saudi Arabia’s civilian nuclear program, a decades-long arrangement the Department of Energy has valued in the multiple billions. An accompanying bilateral safeguards agreement rides alongside it. Secretary Wright called it a partnership built on the highest standards of nuclear safety and nonproliferation, relying on American technology and American scientists.

Congress now gets roughly ninety days of continuous session to review the deal. Blocking it requires both chambers to pass a joint resolution of disapproval, then a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override a presidential veto if Trump refuses to sign that resolution. That review window is not a formality to be waived through. It is Article I doing exactly what our Founders built it to do, and conservatives should demand that process be taken seriously rather than treated as an inconvenience standing between Washington and a signing ceremony.

THE CASE FOR IT

Saudi Arabia wants nuclear power for the same reason every growing economy eventually does, and America should want to be the country supplying that technology rather than watching Russia or China do it instead. Losing this contract to Rosatom or a Chinese state firm would hand Moscow or Beijing decades of influence over Saudi energy infrastructure and a foothold in the Gulf that would outlast any single administration. American jobs, American supply chains, and American strategic position in the region are all legitimate reasons to want this deal to work. Isolating Saudi Arabia on principle only pushes it toward partners who answer to nobody.

THE CASE FOR SKEPTICISM

Here is where the Founders would want us to slow down. This deal, according to reporting from NPR and The Hill, does not include what nonproliferation experts call the gold standard, the same restriction the UAE accepted in its own 123 Agreement back in 2009 that forecloses uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing on Saudi soil. It also excludes the International Atomic Energy Agency’s additional protocol, which would have allowed for deeper inspection access. Instead, the agreement includes a two-year study to determine whether enrichment capability is even necessary, a soft door left open rather than a door closed.

That distinction matters because of who is asking for it. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told CBS in 2018 that Saudi Arabia does not seek a nuclear weapon, then added without hesitation that if Iran built one, the kingdom would follow suit as soon as possible. Marco Rubio himself, back when he was a senator, backed a bipartisan 2018 proposal requiring Congress to approve any 123 Agreement with Saudi Arabia, then co-sponsored a separate 2019 bill that would have banned nuclear cooperation with the kingdom entirely unless Riyadh came clean on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and accepted gold standard terms. The man now serving as Trump’s Secretary of State once stood exactly where the skeptics stand today, twice. That history does not disappear because he now sits in a different chair.

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HAS SAUDI ARABIA ACTUALLY SHIFTED

There is a fair argument that the kingdom under Trump looks different than it did a decade ago. Riyadh has deepened economic ties with Washington, hosted Trump for a state visit in May 2025, welcomed Mohammed bin Salman to the White House in November, and remains a stated target of Trump’s push to expand the Abraham Accords. Saudi Arabia is also now on the receiving end of Iranian aggression rather than a bystander to it. Houthi rebels, backed by Tehran, claimed strikes this week on two Saudi oil tankers, the Encelia and the Layla, in the Red Sea, part of a blockade Yemen’s rebels announced against Saudi shipping. That is not the profile of a nation quietly aligned with Iran’s interests. It is a nation absorbing the same category of attack Israel and American forces have faced directly.

That shift is real, and it is worth acknowledging honestly. It does not erase the enrichment question. A country under active threat from an Iranian proxy has every incentive to want its own nuclear hedge, not less of one.

THE CONSTITUTIONAL PROBLEM WITH HOW THIS HAPPENED

Set the enrichment debate aside for a moment and look at the process itself. A binding international agreement was signed Wednesday by the Secretary of Energy with the full weight of the executive branch behind it. Thursday morning, the president added a brand new condition, Saudi accession to the Abraham Accords, through a social media post that neither the Saudi government nor his own Energy Department had mentioned in their signing statements. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Trump had not spoken to Saudi leadership before posting it. A Saudi source quoted by journalist Laura Rozen put it bluntly: the agreement was already signed, so there was nothing left to renegotiate.

Federalist 47 warned that accumulating legislative, executive, and judicial power in the same hands is the very definition of tyranny. A trade agreement is not a criminal prosecution, yet the underlying principle holds. Agreements are supposed to mean what they say when they are signed, and Congress is supposed to review the actual document, not a president’s follow-up commentary on that document. If the Abraham Accords condition is real and binding, it belongs in the text submitted to Congress, not in a Truth Social post issued a day later. If it is not binding, Trump has manufactured a talking point without changing the substance of what Riyadh is actually receiving. Neither version reflects the disciplined governance this administration claims to represent, and conservatives who spent a decade demanding executive restraint on immigration and spending should not go quiet the moment that same instinct shows up in foreign policy.

WHERE THE FOUNDERS’ SIGNAL LANDS

Support for Trump and support for a strong American hand in Saudi energy development are not in conflict with demanding this deal include the same gold standard protections the UAE accepted seventeen years ago. Pro Trump does not mean uncritical of every deal his administration signs. Pro MAGA does not mean silence when the process cuts corners. Pro Constitution means insisting Congress actually use the ninety-day review window it has been given rather than treating it as a rubber stamp. Our men and women in uniform, our military planners, and our diplomats deserve an administration that gets these agreements right the first time, not one that has to rewrite them by tweet the morning after.

The kingdom may well be a more reliable partner than it was under previous administrations, and the tanker strikes this week are real evidence of that shifting position. Reliability under fire is still not the same thing as a blank check on enrichment capability in a region already at war over exactly that question. The people should demand the gold standard, demand the IAEA’s additional protocol, and demand clarity on whether the Abraham Accords condition is enforceable or theater. That is not disloyalty to this president. That is loyalty to the Republic he was elected to serve, and to the Founders who built the mechanism to check him.

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