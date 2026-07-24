The Founders' Signal

The Founders' Signal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur Nimz's avatar
Arthur Nimz
11hEdited

Tyler. I agree with you in principal but I believe that you need to understand that the conflicts in the Middle East today are religious in origin. I believe that President Trump and SecState Rubio understand that . Why?

None of your references approach the analysis from a religious perspective. I've written extensively about this for years . It comes down to the Sunni-Shia divide which is centuries old. This schism has been simmering for fourteen centuries and no, it doesn’t explain all the political, economic, and geostrategic factors involved in these conflicts, but first principals tell me it's the underlying cause.

To begin, Saudi Arabia is majority Sunni. Iran is Shia. Recall the Iraq-Iran war, when Iraq under Saddam was Sunni? Osama bin Laden and the 9/11 hijackers were Sunni. I have also written that that Islam’s Sunni-Shia divide will continue to lead to escalating violence and growing threats to international peace and security.

Today, Saudi Arabia and Iran are the only two countries competing for the leadership of Islam in the world. Which sect will prevail? According to the Qur'an, Islam is spread using jihad. I have found it useful to view these issues from that religious perspective.

What we see President Trump doing with Saudi Arabia is leveraging that religious divide to further isolate Shia Iran. (SIDE NOTE: Mayor Mamdani of NYC is a Shia Muslim). Yes, youcan thank the Democratic Socialists for welcoming Shia Islam to Amerika. Socialism and Islam are a demonic combination.

I believe that President Trump is preparing for a joint US/Israeli war with Iran. Two days ago the Houthis, an Islamic terror franchise (NOT a proxy) of Iran said they had targeted two Saudi oil tankers with drones and missiles for allegedly violating their maritime blockade. Ooo, big mistake!

Leveraging Saudi Arabia as an ally to help fight Iran is a brilliant foreign policy strategy. Shades of the US leveraging Russia to defeat Nazi Germany as Iran continues to isolate itself from other Muslim nations. As President Trump would say: Leverage baby, leverage.

Reply
Share
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
17h

Even though I voted for Trump 3 times, he consistently lies, changes his position regularly, not after learning more, but after getting pouty and vindictive. He is turning out to be a real politician. Too bad. His competition in 2016/2020/2024 were some of the worst candidates the democrats could have offered up.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tyler Piekarski · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture