The naturalization certificate is not paperwork. It is a promise made between a nation and a person who chose it deliberately, honorably, and lawfully. Twenty Republican Members of the U.S. House of Representatives just told every person who holds one that the process was optional.

THE HUMAN TESTIMONY

There is a voice that needs to be heard before any statute is cited, before any congressman is named, before any constitutional provision is quoted. It belongs to a man who did it the right way.

He was born in Europe, on a land that changed hands through centuries of conquest, colonization, and rebirth. He has lived, studied, and worked across multiple countries, learning the language and customs of every place he lived in. He chose the United States of America as his new home deliberately, completed the legal immigration process in full, and became an American citizen by conviction, not by accident of birth.

He put it this way:

“I have been an immigrant of sorts most of my life. I have lived, studied and worked in different countries for many years. I learnt the lingua franca and the cultural behaviors of every place and interacted with the people there in a respectful manner. I was brought up knowing that I should behave responsibly and politely when in someone else’s home, and that is what a country basically is: someone else’s home. When you do that, the natives get to like you, know you, respect you and eventually love you.”

That is not a political talking point. That is a man who understood something that most native-born Americans take for granted and that 20 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives apparently forgot entirely. A country is someone else’s home. You earn your place in it. You do not break down the door and demand to be seated at the table.

What those 20 Republicans signed is an insult to every person who ever stood in line, filed the paperwork, paid the fees, waited the years, and swore the oath. It is an insult to this man. It is an insult to every legal immigrant who chose America the way America asks to be chosen. Deliberately. Honorably. Lawfully.

He writes on Substack as ForeignLocal. He is an American. And he feels deeply betrayed. So should we all.

James Madison argued in 1790 that naturalization exists not merely to swell the catalogue of people but to increase the wealth and strength of the community. The Founders built standards. Congress is dismantling them.

THE PSYCHOLOGICAL AND MORAL COMPACT

Before we get to the statutes and the congressional vote counts, we need to establish something the political class in Washington has spent decades pretending not to understand. Citizenship is not a transaction. It is not a commodity distributed to whoever shows up in sufficient numbers to demand it. It is a compact. It is the most serious promise a free republic makes to another human being, and it demands something in return.

James Madison understood this. When the First Congress debated the Naturalization Act of 1790, Madison drew a line that Washington’s current crop of bipartisan amnesty advocates have completely abandoned. He argued that the goal of naturalization was not merely to swell the catalogue of people but to increase the wealth and strength of the community, and that those who acquire the rights of citizenship without adding to the strength or welfare of the nation were never the intended beneficiaries of the process. Madison was not hostile to immigration. He was hostile to the idea that citizenship could be obtained without earning it.

The Founders kept raising the bar every time they revisited the question. The Naturalization Act of 1790 required a two-year residency, proof of good character, and a sworn oath of allegiance to the Constitution. By 1795, Congress had extended the residency requirement to five years and added a formal declaration of intent required three years before naturalization could be completed. They were not building walls. They were building standards. There is a difference, and the political class has spent forty years collapsing it deliberately.

The man whose testimony opens this piece understands the difference instinctively, because he lived it. He also understands what happens when the compact is broken from the other direction. In his words:

“IMMIGRATING requires also to become respectful of and grateful towards the previous generations of citizens that built the country where you now want to live. You owe respect and allegiance to them, to their dreams and goals, hopes and efforts, which are basically what built the country where you now are as an immigrant.”

That is the compact. Not paperwork. Not a fee. A genuine reckoning with what the people before you built and what you owe them for the privilege of joining it. The Dignity Act does not ask for that reckoning. It does not ask for much of anything beyond five months of presence on American soil and a thousand dollar check.

The Supreme Court defined naturalization as the act of adopting a foreigner and clothing him with the privileges of a native citizen. Adoption requires the consent of the family. 20 Republican Members of the U.S. House of Representatives just told the family their consent is no longer required.

H.R. 4393 the DIGNIDAD Act of 2025 is 261 pages of amnesty dressed in enforcement language. It proposes legal status for up to 14 million illegal aliens while 12 million legal applicants wait years in a system these 20 Members of the U.S. House of Representatives just called optional.

WHAT THE LAW ACTUALLY SAYS

The bill is called the DIGNIDAD Act of 2025, House Resolution 4393. The acronym stands for Dignity for Immigrants while Guarding our Nation to Ignite and Deliver the American Dream. Washington has never met a piece of legislation it could not dress in a flattering name while picking your pocket.

Here is what the bill actually does.

It creates two separate amnesty programs running simultaneously. The first grants green cards to between 2.5 and 2.7 million illegal aliens who entered the United States before January 2, 2021 when under the age of 19. The second grants work permits to approximately 11.8 million illegal aliens who entered the country before January 1, 2021. The Center for Immigration Studies noted that you cannot simply add those numbers together due to overlapping populations, but you are looking at a potential amnesty program covering the better part of fourteen million people. For context, the Reagan amnesty of 1986 covered three million. This bill is nearly five times larger.

The enforcement provisions are not what they appear. The bill includes a 24-month deportation freeze for any individual who claims prima facie eligibility, meaning the moment someone asserts they might qualify, deportation proceedings halt for two years. It adds waivers for misdemeanors and for inadmissibility on grounds of crimes involving moral turpitude. It allows individuals who have already been deported once to re-enter the program. GovTrack currently gives this bill a zero percent chance of passing committee. So the question worth asking is not whether this bill becomes law. The question is why 20 Republican Members of the U.S. House of Representatives are putting their names on it.

There is another number that tells the whole story. The bill’s own authors estimate it will generate fifty billion dollars deposited into an Immigration Debt Reduction Fund through a one percent levy on the wages of newly legalized workers. Fifty billion dollars collected from people who broke the law to be here, as the price of staying legally. Meanwhile, a legal immigrant waiting for a sibling visa can wait between fifteen and twenty years. The man who did everything right waits two decades. The man who did nothing right waits seven years and pays a thousand dollar filing fee.

That is not a broken system. That is a system that has been deliberately engineered to reward the wrong behavior. One that sets yet another very dangerous precedent while openly violating U.S. immigration law.

The names are on the record. Twenty Republican Members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a bill that rewards 14 million people who broke the law to be here while millions of legal immigrants wait years or decades to complete the process those Members just told them was unnecessary.

THE REPUBLICAN NAMES

Every one of these 20 Republican Members of the U.S. House of Representatives placed their name on H.R. 4393. Their constituents deserve to know it.

María Elvira Salazar, Florida’s 27th District, primary sponsor.

Mike Lawler, New York’s 17th.

David Valadao, California’s 22nd.

Dan Newhouse, Washington’s 4th.

Mike Kelly, Pennsylvania’s 16th.

Brian Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania’s 1st.

Gabe Evans, Colorado’s 8th.

Marlin Stutzman, Indiana’s 3rd.

Don Bacon, Nebraska’s 2nd.

Young Kim, California’s 40th.

Mario Díaz-Balart, Florida’s 26th.

James R. Baird, Indiana’s 4th.

Lloyd Smucker, Pennsylvania’s 11th.

Kimberlyn King-Hinds, Northern Mariana Islands at-large.

James C. Del. Moylan, Guam at-large.

Monica De La Cruz, Texas’s 15th.

Nick LaLota, New York’s 1st.

Neal P. Dunn, Florida’s 2nd.

Jennifer A. Kiggans, Virginia’s 2nd.

Zachary Nunn, Iowa’s 3rd.

These are not Democrats. These are Republican Members of the U.S. House of Representatives in a Congress elected specifically to enforce the border, honor the law, and protect the Americans who followed the rules. Several of them represent districts that voted for Donald Trump by double digits. Several of them campaigned on border security. Every single one of them signed a bill that would hand work permits to 11.8 million people who entered this country illegally.

The man who opened this piece has something to say about that kind of performance. In his words:

“Making a mockery of our legal system and of those who legally immigrated here cannot be the cure to the US economic or social problems created by the wrong policies constantly pushed by the Left.”

He said that. A legal immigrant. A man who earned his place here. Read those words again and then look at that list of 20 Republican Members of the U.S. House of Representatives one more time.

The legal immigrants in this line did everything right. They filed the paperwork. They paid the fees. They waited the years. Some waited the decades. Twenty Republican Members of the U.S. House of Representatives just signed a bill telling every one of them that the wait was unnecessary.

THE INSULT MEASURED IN YEARS

The people defending the Dignity Act will tell you the immigration system is broken and that is why reform is necessary. They are not wrong that the system is broken. They are catastrophically wrong about the cure.

USCIS currently carries a backlog of nearly twelve million pending cases. The average immigration court wait time from initial filing to final disposition has stretched to nearly 900 days. That is almost two and a half years standing in line before a judge even sees your case. The median processing time for waivers of exclusionary grounds has reached 35.4 months as of early 2026. A family-based petition for the spouse of a green card holder currently takes up to 35 months. The sibling of an American citizen in certain categories waits between fifteen and twenty years. Fifteen to twenty years. For doing it the right way.

Now read the Dignity Act’s eligibility requirements again. Five months of presence on American soil before December 31, 2025. A one thousand dollar filing fee. A criminal background check. Seven years of temporary legal status with a pathway to adjustment.

The man who filed his paperwork, hired his lawyer, paid his application fees, learned his civics, passed his background check, waited his years, and stood before a judge to swear his oath is being told by 20 Republican Members of the U.S. House of Representatives that all of that was theater. That the actual requirement was crossing the border before a certain date and staying quiet long enough for Congress to notice you were here.

That is not dignity. That is degradation. It degrades every legal immigrant who ever sacrificed to earn what this bill proposes to hand out.

In 1986 Ronald Reagan signed an amnesty covering three million people. He was promised the enforcement would follow. It never did. The Dignity Act repeats that bargain at five times the scale with the same promises attached.

THE HISTORICAL WARNING

America has been here before. In 1986, Ronald Reagan signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act, the largest amnesty program in American history at that time. Three million people received legal status. The enforcement side of the bargain, employer sanctions and border security, was never delivered with any seriousness. Within three years, illegal border crossings were climbing again. Within two decades, the illegal immigrant population had grown to over eleven million. The enforcement was paper. The amnesty was permanent.

The Dignity Act is the 1986 bargain scaled to five times its original size with the same enforcement promises attached. Congress has made this deal before. It did not work before. There is no reason grounded in history or logic to believe it will work now.

There is one difference between 1986 and 2025. Reagan’s amnesty covered people who had been present since 1982, a four-year window. The Dignity Act covers anyone present since January 1, 2021. That is the first day of the Biden administration. The bill is not just an amnesty. It is a retroactive reward for the specific wave of illegal immigration that the Biden administration engineered and encouraged. Twenty Republican Members of the U.S. House of Representatives are proposing to complete the Biden border agenda with a Republican signature on it. One that sets yet another very dangerous precedent while openly violating U.S. immigration law.

Spain is mass-regularizing up to 1.1 million people while U.S. visa waiver security agreements with EU member states remain unfinished. The security chain runs from a Spanish immigration office that cannot verify an identity to an American port of entry that trusts Spain's vetting. The United States cannot outsource its security to systems it does not control.

THE NATIONAL SECURITY CHAIN

The domestic betrayal would be damning enough on its own. But there is an international dimension to this story that the political media has almost entirely ignored, and it is breaking right now.

ForeignLocal has been tracking this thread from his vantage point as a European-born American citizen, and his April 2026 analysis of the EU visa-free regime identified the vulnerability before it became undeniable. In his words:

“Visa-free travel is built on trust. It assumes that partner countries maintain secure borders, enforce their laws, and properly identify those entering their territory. Can the United States rely on partner systems it does not control? Because immigration policy is not just a domestic issue. It is a matter of national security.”

On April 15, 2026, Spain published its extraordinary mass regularization decree in the Official State Gazette. The application window is open as of this morning and runs through June 30. Spain’s own government estimates 500,000 people will receive legal status through this program. A leaked report from the Spanish police’s National Center for Immigration and Borders suggests the actual number could reach 1.1 million. The program requires five months of presence in Spain before December 31, 2025, a clean criminal record certificate, and a valid identity document. That identity document requirement is the critical failure point. Spanish police have already flagged significant strain on identity verification mechanisms under the Sanchez government’s regularization push, with increasing numbers of applicants presenting lost or missing identification.

Here is why that matters to every American reading this piece. Once an individual receives legal status within the European Union, they gain access to Schengen-area mobility. That mobility creates a pathway to visa-free travel eligibility to the United States under existing Visa Waiver Program agreements. The United States is currently demanding direct access to EU member state police and immigration databases as a condition of continued visa-free travel, with all agreements required in place by end of 2026. Spain is mass-regularizing up to 1.1 million people while those agreements are still being negotiated. The security chain runs directly from a Spanish immigration office that cannot verify an identity to an American port of entry that trusts Spain’s vetting.

The United States cannot outsource its security to systems it does not control and that are demonstrably under strain. ForeignLocal’s closing argument on this point is unimpeachable:

“The United States cannot afford to outsource its security to systems it does not control and that are increasingly proving unreliable. America deserves better.”

This is what America First on immigration actually looks like. Diverse people standing before a federal building raising their right hands, holding American flags, choosing this country deliberately and lawfully. That choice is what the Dignity Act insults.

WHAT AMERICA FIRST ACTUALLY MEANS ON IMMIGRATION

This is the section that will confuse people who have been told for a decade that America First on immigration means hostility to foreigners. It does not. It never did. Let the man who chose this country from the outside explain what it actually means.

In his words:

“If foreigners come to our country, respectfully integrate, learn our language, adopt our way of life and live in our society according to our rules and laws, then they will become a positive addition to our Nation and we can live, interact and develop without much trouble. Race, religion, ethnicity and any other differences should not be relevant if those immigrating respect the main parameters of the place they have moved to.”

And his distinction between an immigrant and an invader:

“Like every illegal immigrant is an invader, simply because if your first action when entering a new country is to break the law in that country, your excuses are not valid, just like your potential good intentions aren’t valid either. You are a menace. You must be deported. Plus, you are making a mockery of all those who went through the hurdles of the process to complete it legally, in order to become a new member of the Nation, which is nothing other than the new family to you.”

That is America First on immigration stated cleanly, without hostility, without racism, without any of the rhetorical shortcuts the Left uses to shut down this conversation. A man who immigrated legally, who loves this country enough to defend its laws, who understands the difference between welcoming people who earn their place and rewarding people who circumvent the system. That man is the living argument against everything the Dignity Act represents.

The Founders built a process. Not because they feared outsiders. Because they understood that citizenship has to mean something. Madison said it in 1790. ForeignLocal lives it in 2026. Twenty Republican Members of the U.S. House of Representatives apparently missed both.

The names of the 20 Republican Members of the U.S. House of Representatives who signed H.R. 4393 are on the public record. Their districts are public. The constituents who did it the right way go to the polls. They will remember what these Members signed.

THE ACCOUNTABILITY DEMAND

The Dignity Act will not pass. GovTrack gives it zero percent odds of clearing committee. Republican leadership in the House has no appetite for bringing an amnesty bill to the floor in a midterm election year. The political math does not work.

But the names are on the record. Twenty Republican Members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a bill that would grant work permits to 11.8 million people who broke the law to be here, while millions of legal immigrants wait years or decades to complete the process those 20 Members just told them was optional. The bill will die in committee. The names will not.

Every one of those 20 Members represents a district with legal immigrants in it. Legal immigrants who waited. Legal immigrants who paid. Legal immigrants who swore the oath. Every one of those 20 Members will return to their district and ask their constituents for another term. The constituents who did it the right way should remember what those Members signed.

The Founders established the uniform rule of naturalization for a reason. Not to keep people out. To make citizenship mean something. To protect the compact between the nation and the people who choose it deliberately. To honor every person who stands in line and says, formally and legally, that they choose America.

20 Republican Members of the U.S. House of Representatives just told those people the line was optional.

Remember the names.

Thank you for reading The Founders' Signal. This publication exists because of readers who refuse to accept talking points as analysis and demand the kind of sourced, documented work that holds power accountable. You make that possible. This piece represents something new for The Founders' Signal, a collaboration built on shared conviction between two independent voices who both chose to stand for the same thing. The process matters. The compact matters. The names are on the record. So is yours, as someone who read every word and knows the difference.

This piece would not exist without the voice and conviction of ForeignLocal, an independent analyst, European-born American citizen, and legal immigrant who chose this country the right way and has spent years defending the laws that made that choice meaningful. His publication covers the international dimensions of the stories American media refuses to tell, from EU immigration policy to the national security vulnerabilities that connect Barcelona to your front door. If his testimony in this piece resonated with you, his publication deserves a place in your reading. Find his work at the link below and consider subscribing.

Check Out ForeignLocals Substack

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SOURCES:

PRIMARY FOUNDING DOCUMENTS

H.R. 4393 THE DIGNITY ACT

HISTORICAL PRECEDENT

USCIS BACKLOG AND WAIT TIMES

SPAIN MASS REGULARIZATION AND NATIONAL SECURITY CHAIN

FOREIGNLOCAL COLLABORATION SOURCES