A barely-beating pulse on a monitor facing a warship on the horizon. That is exactly where the Iran ceasefire stands today. Washington put a serious deal on the table. Tehran sent back garbage. The pulse is fading.

The Iran ceasefire is not holding. It is not close to holding. President Donald Trump stood in the Oval Office on Monday and told the world that Tehran’s latest response to the American peace proposal was “garbage,” that he did not even finish reading it, and that the fragile truce brokered by Pakistan just over a month ago is now on “massive life support.” That is not diplomatic language. That is a president signaling to an adversary, to allies, and to the American people that the window for a negotiated end to this war is closing fast.

Iran had its chance to meet the moment. It did not take it.

A single document on an empty table with the American seal on the wall. The other side of the table is vacant. America made a serious offer. Iran's answer was to demand sovereignty, reparations, and the right to keep enriching uranium. The chair is still empty.

WHAT AMERICA PUT ON THE TABLE

The United States sent Iran a 14-point proposal requiring Tehran to halt all uranium enrichment for at least 12 years, surrender its existing stockpile of approximately 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days of signing. In exchange, the US offered gradual sanctions relief, the release of billions in frozen Iranian assets, and a withdrawal of the American naval blockade on Iranian ports. That is a serious offer built around a serious demand: Iran’s nuclear program ends, the waterway reopens, and the region stabilizes under terms the United States can verify.

Iran’s answer was to demand American recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, compensation for war damages, a ceasefire in Lebanon as a precondition, and the right to continue enrichment on its own terms and timeline. Trump’s characterization of that response as garbage is not hyperbole. It is an accurate description of what Iran put forward.

A B-2 bomber crossing a burning red line over a landscape of centrifuge towers. This is not a metaphor. It is American policy. Iran does not get a nuclear weapon. That line does not move.

THE NUCLEAR RED LINE

The nuclear question sits at the absolute center of this impasse, and it has since the first American bombs fell on February 28. The US position has been consistent and non-negotiable: zero enrichment inside Iran. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated that red line without equivocation on Monday, stating that “the president’s red lines, namely the end of Iranian enrichment in Iran, have not changed.”

Iran’s position has been equally consistent in the opposite direction. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Monday that his country demanded none of Iran’s enriched uranium be transferred anywhere, directly contradicting what Trump said Iran had privately agreed to in preceding negotiations. Trump made that contradiction explicit from the Oval Office, telling reporters that Iranian officials had told him they would allow the United States to come in and remove the enriched uranium stockpile buried beneath bombed nuclear sites, but that when the proposal came back in writing, that concession had vanished.

“They changed their mind,” Trump said, “because they didn’t put it in the paper.”

That is not a negotiating partner acting in good faith. That is a regime running out the clock.

A hand slides a document under an iron door toward firelight, then withdraws into the dark without waiting for an answer. That is precisely what Tehran did this week. The message was delivered. The concessions they privately promised were not inside it.

TEHRAN’S RESPONSE AND WHAT IT REVEALS

Iran’s lead negotiator, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, responded to Trump’s rejection Monday with language that should remove any remaining ambiguity about Tehran’s posture. “Our armed forces are prepared to deliver a lesson-giving response to any aggression,” Ghalibaf posted on social media. “A strategy of miscalculation and mistaken decisions will always produce mistaken results. We are prepared for every option. They will be surprised.” He added that there is “no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people” as laid out in Iran’s own 14-point counterproposal.

That is not the language of a government seeking peace. That is the language of a government that believes it can outlast American resolve.

Ghalibaf has been criticized by Iranian hardliners in recent weeks for being too conciliatory toward Washington. If the supposed moderate in the room is issuing military threats on social media, that tells you everything you need to know about the political space available to Tehran’s negotiators right now.

A split landscape. On one side, a Lebanese village in rubble beneath a violet sky. On the other, an Iranian flag above smoldering ground. Between them, nothing but an open wound. Hezbollah fired three times on Monday alone. The ceasefire in Lebanon is fiction.

LEBANON AND HEZBOLLAH COMPLICATE EVERYTHING

The Lebanon front is adding pressure to an already volatile situation. Hezbollah launched three separate attacks on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon on Monday, including two drone strikes targeting Israeli military vehicles in the town of Tayr Harfa, and a third strike targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Deir Seryan riverbed. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed all three attacks. This came one day after an Israeli soldier was killed in a drone strike near the Lebanon border.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged fire continuously since a nominal Lebanon ceasefire took effect April 16, and Iran has made clear that any final agreement with Washington must include a resolution of the Lebanon front. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been equally clear that Lebanon is a separate file and that Israeli military operations there are not subject to the Iran ceasefire terms. That disagreement alone has the potential to collapse whatever diplomatic progress remains.

Netanyahu told CBS News “60 Minutes” on Sunday that diplomacy remains the preferred path, but that if Iran’s nuclear material cannot be removed through negotiation, he and Trump agree they can “reengage them militarily.” The Israeli Defense Forces have been instructed to prepare for all scenarios, including a full return to combat operations.