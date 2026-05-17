Every flag on every storefront represents a citizen who built something here. November 2026 determines whether the government they live under still answers to them.

Ohio in November 2026 is not simply a collection of midterm elections. It is a controlled experiment in whether the America First mandate can be translated from presidential politics into state-level governing reality. Every voter, every dollar, and every strategic decision flowing through Columbus this year carries weight far beyond Ohio’s borders. What happens in the Buckeye State this November will answer a question the movement has never fully resolved: winning the presidency is one thing, but can America First govern a statehouse, hold a Senate seat, and defeat the candidates the administrative class prefers to run against it?

Two races define what is at stake. In the governor’s race, Vivek Ramaswamy, the Cincinnati-born biotech entrepreneur and former DOGE co-chair, faces Dr. Amy Acton, the former Ohio Department of Health director who became the public face and philosophical engine of the most aggressive COVID lockdown response in the nation. In the United States Senate special election, appointed incumbent Jon Husted faces former Senator Sherrod Brown, a three-term progressive who lost Ohio in 2024 by more than 200,000 votes and now wants the seat back because Chuck Schumer told him to try again. Taken together, these matchups represent the clearest live test of two fundamentally incompatible visions of what government is for, who it serves, and where its authority ends.

Not a Washington briefing room. Not a bureaucratic memo. A factory floor, a reformer willing to stand in it, and a mandate to rebuild what the administrative class spent decades failing to fix.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: THE AMERICA FIRST GOVERNING CASE

Vivek Ramaswamy is not a conventional gubernatorial candidate, and that is precisely the point. He announced his candidacy in February 2025, the same day he departed his position as co-chair of the Department of Government Efficiency, pivoting from the national stage to his home state with a platform that sounds nothing like the cautious incrementalism Ohio’s Republican establishment has offered voters for thirty years. His campaign commitments include eliminating the state income tax, reducing property taxes, and implementing a 10-to-1 regulatory rescission ratio, meaning for every new regulation passed, ten existing regulations must be eliminated. The ambition is total. The philosophy is deliberate.

Ramaswamy won the Republican primary on May 5, 2026, with more than 80 percent of the vote against a single challenger. The Ohio Republican Party’s state central committee endorsed him by a 60-to-3 vote. Governor Mike DeWine added his endorsement in January 2026. President Trump declared on Truth Social that Ramaswamy is “Young, Strong, and Smart.” That primary result was not a contest. It was a ratification.

Ramaswamy campaigned on what he called an “America First 2.0” agenda, the DOGE model applied directly at the state level. He pledged to shred every excess regulation and for every regulation passed, require that at least ten be rescinded. He has described his platform as making Ohio the top state in the country to start a business, raise a family, and obtain a world-class education. Those are not abstractions. They are measurable commitments that Ohio voters can hold him to in ways that federal promises rarely permit.

Ramaswamy’s path to Columbus mirrors the trajectory that reshaped national politics. He is an entrepreneur, a DOGE architect, and a man who built a near-billion-dollar biotech company before concluding that American institutions had drifted away from the citizens they were built to serve. He seeks to buck the traditional route to Ohio’s governorship, which runs through extensive government service often stretching decades, and instead mount a Trump-style ascent directly from the business world. JD Vance and Bernie Moreno proved that formula works in Ohio Senate races. Ramaswamy is testing whether it translates to the statehouse.

A Ramaswamy victory in November does not only matter for Ohio. It makes the America First governing blueprint exportable to every statehouse in the country. A loss forces the movement to reckon with whether its message translates below the presidential level. Ohio is the test case. November is the verdict.

An empty room, a microphone, and a signature that shut down Ohio's businesses, its schools, and its ballot boxes. A Lake County judge called it arbitrary, unreasonable, and oppressive. Ohio voters should call it disqualifying.

AMY ACTON: OHIO’S FAUCI

Ohio voters considering handing Amy Acton the governor’s office owe it to themselves to read the full record of the last time she held state authority. That record is not a matter of political opinion. It is a documented history of emergency power exercised beyond its constitutional limits, validated by a media class that celebrated her and challenged by a judiciary that did not.

Acton advised Governor Mike DeWine as he became the first governor in the United States to close schools and limit public gatherings to no more than 100 people. Ohio did not follow a national consensus. Ohio set the template. Ohio, under the direction of DeWine and Acton, responded more aggressively to COVID-19 than the White House and most other states, issuing shelter-in-place orders when there were only a handful of recorded deaths statewide. As Ohio took the lead, other countries began using the state as an example of how to manage the virus. Acton was not a passive instrument executing someone else’s directives. She was the face, the voice, and the philosophical engine of the most aggressive early lockdown response in the nation. When historians catalog the COVID lockdown era and its generational damage to American small businesses, children’s education, and public trust in government institutions, Ohio’s early posture sits at the origin point. Acton was at the controls.

CNN called her “the Buckeye State’s version of the straight-talking Dr. Anthony Fauci” in April 2020. That description was meant as praise. Ohio voters in 2026 should treat it as a warning label on the ballot.

Her orders went well beyond guidance. Thirty-five independent gyms filed suit against Acton and the Ohio Department of Health, represented by the 1851 Center for Constitutional Law, arguing that her orders criminalized safe gym operations, violated due process rights, and that the delegation of authority to the health department was impermissibly vague. A Lake County Court judge ruled that Acton’s shutdown of gyms and fitness centers was “arbitrary, unreasonable and oppressive” in a nine-page decision. A court of law did not merely disagree with her policy judgment. It found that her policy lacked the constitutional footing to exist. “Arbitrary” in a judicial ruling is not a polite criticism. It is a finding that government acted without principled legal basis against the citizens it was supposed to serve.

When the March 17, 2020, primary approached, DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose asked a court to postpone it. A Franklin County judge denied the request, warning it would set a “terrible precedent.” With no other legal mechanism available, state officials turned to a health department order as the path forward. Acton ordered polling places closed due to a public health emergency after a court had already declined to sanction that outcome through normal legal channels. A health director’s signature became the mechanism of democratic suspension. Ohio voters should sit with that sentence for a moment. A woman who never won a single vote closed the polls using emergency health authority after a judge said no to the same outcome through legitimate process.

Ohio’s legislature moved to curtail her power while she was still serving. The Ohio House passed legislation that would have restricted Department of Health orders to 14 days and required legislative approval for any extension. A co-equal branch of state government concluded that one appointed official’s emergency authority had grown incompatible with representative governance. That legislative reaction was itself a verdict on the Acton model of public health administration.

Now Acton campaigns on the bond she claims to have formed with Ohio during that period. On the 2026 campaign trail, she tells Democratic crowds she is “proud of Ohioans, because together we flattened that curve,” while noticeably avoiding the words COVID-19 or coronavirus altogether in some settings. That is a telling strategic choice. A candidate whose most defining chapter in public life cost Ohio families their businesses, their children’s classroom years, and temporarily their right to cast a ballot finds it necessary to avoid naming that chapter by name. Voters who remember what those years actually cost them should refuse to let the nostalgia of her supporters rewrite the record on their behalf.

Acton has never held elected office. She was appointed, served for sixteen months, resigned under legislative pressure, and spent the years since in nonprofit work and consulting. At Democratic events, she still inspires a devoted following. In 2020, a Dr. Amy Acton Fan Club formed with its own yard signs, a bobblehead doll, and a proposal to honor her with a state holiday. Ohio’s left built a cult of personality around the lockdown and around the woman who administered it. That cult is now running for governor. Acton is asking Ohio to hand her executive power she never earned at the ballot box, on the strength of a record a Lake County judge called arbitrary, unreasonable, and oppressive. Ohio should decline that request.