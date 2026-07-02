The Founders' Signal

The Founders' Signal

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Harold Kildow's avatar
Harold Kildow
5h

But as long as we have a significant presence and threat from the communist Left we are stuck with however many foreign women sneak through and drop a new citizen. There are already millions in China alone, ready to be deployed in future elections. Meanwhile the whole content of “citizen” is reduced to resident. A thing to be most lamented in a republic, that “affair of the people”

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