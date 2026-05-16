A man stands alone in the ash of a neighborhood that progressive governance failed to protect. Spencer Pratt did not choose this moment. Karen Bass's decisions created it.

Spencer Pratt is not supposed to be here.

He is supposed to be a punchline. The villain from a mid-2000s MTV reality show, the guy America was trained to dismiss on sight. When he announced his candidacy for mayor of Los Angeles on January 7, 2026, the one-year anniversary of the Palisades Fire that burned his home to the foundation, the political press did exactly what it always does with outsiders who do not fit the template. They covered his celebrity. They covered his past. They covered everything except the actual question, which is whether Karen Bass is so catastrophically damaged that the second-largest city in the United States is genuinely in play eighteen days before a primary election.

The numbers say it is. The press does not want to say it. This publication will.

Bass sits at a 31 percent approval rating in a city she has governed for less than four years. The most comprehensive polling in the race, a UC Berkeley and Los Angeles Times survey conducted in March 2026, placed her at 25 percent support among likely voters in a field of thirteen candidates. Pratt pulled 14 percent in that same poll, second only to progressive challenger Nithya Raman at 17 percent, with roughly a quarter of voters still undecided as of that survey. A subsequent Emerson College poll placed Bass under 20 percent with Pratt at 10 percent and 51 percent still undecided. The most recent Fox LA survey moved Pratt into second place outright, ahead of Raman, with Bass holding a diminishing lead. Prediction markets on Kalshi have Bass at 49 percent, Raman in the low 30s, and Pratt in the low 20s. Polymarket currently shows Bass losing her reelection bid 57 to 43 percent.

The Washington Post noted that Bass’s approval rating sits 25 points underwater, and that among virtually every demographic except Black women, her support is outpaced by either other candidates or the undecided vote. That is not the position of a frontrunner. That is the position of an incumbent who has not yet found a way to lose in a city that has not elected a Republican mayor since Richard Riordan left office in 2001.

The June 2 primary operates under California’s nonpartisan jungle primary rules. If no candidate clears 50 percent, the top two vote-getters advance to a November 3 runoff regardless of party. In a three-way race where Bass is pulling 20 to 25 percent, Raman is pulling 15 to 17 percent, and Pratt is pulling 14 to 20 percent depending on the poll, nobody is clearing 50 percent on June 2. The question is not whether Bass wins outright on primary night. The question is whether Pratt or Raman finishes second, because whoever does will face a badly wounded incumbent in a one-on-one November showdown.

The Washington Post drew a direct comparison to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who leveraged social media and a populist message to upset former Governor Andrew Cuomo despite carrying just 7 percent odds on Polymarket six months before that election. Pratt’s current odds sit at 28 percent. That comparison is not being made seriously by mainstream outlets. It deserves to be.

The chair was empty when Los Angeles needed someone in it. The fires did not wait for the mayor to land.

WHAT KAREN BASS ACTUALLY DID

The Palisades Fire ignited on the morning of January 7, 2025. At that moment, Karen Bass was not in Los Angeles. She was not in California. She was in Accra, Ghana, attending the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama as part of a Biden administration diplomatic delegation. She departed Los Angeles on January 4. The National Weather Service had issued a fire weather watch for the Los Angeles basin on January 3, the day before she left. By January 5, the day she landed in Ghana, the agency elevated the warning to a red flag warning. By the afternoon of January 6, the warning had been upgraded to a particularly dangerous situation designation, the highest category in the National Weather Service’s fire weather alert system.

Bass posted her first statement on X about the fires on the evening of January 6, sharing information that was already out of date by several hours. The Palisades Fire broke out at 10:30 a.m. on January 7, Los Angeles time. Social media photographs showed Bass posing at a reception hosted by the United States ambassador to Ghana at approximately noon Los Angeles time, an hour and a half after the fire had begun. Text messages released by the mayor’s office in response to a California Public Records Act request showed that she struggled to communicate with her own staff during the early hours of the fire while boarding multiple flights back across the Atlantic. She did not arrive back in Los Angeles until January 8, more than 24 hours after the fire began.

What she returned to was a city that had been fighting for its life with one hand tied behind its back.

In June 2024, Bass approved a city budget of nearly $13 billion that included a $17.4 million cut to the Los Angeles Fire Department. LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley had warned in a December 2024 memo to the fire commission that the cuts had “adversely affected the Department’s ability to maintain core operations, such as technology and communication infrastructure, payroll processing, training, fire prevention, and community education.” Crowley had been sounding the alarm for months. City Hall did not act.

When the Palisades Fire hit, the hydrants ran dry. The final water tank used to maintain pressure in the area ran out by 3 a.m. on January 8, according to officials. Fire hydrants at higher elevations failed as demand overwhelmed the system’s capacity to replenish. The Santa Ynez Reservoir, a 117 million-gallon facility that could have provided critical backup, was offline for scheduled repairs. The LAFD’s own chief confirmed to Fox 11 that she had not been informed the reservoir was closed before the firefight began.

Twenty-nine people died. More than 16,000 structures were destroyed. The Palisades Fire became the third most destructive wildfire in California history.

Bass fired Crowley in February 2025, replacing rather than accounting for the failures Crowley had predicted, documented, and delivered in writing to the city months before the disaster. The Los Angeles Times subsequently reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the mayor’s office, that Bass had received an early copy of the official after-action report and directed then-interim fire chief Ronnie Villanueva to soften details that could expose the city to legal liability. Bass denied the characterization. The Palisades community did not find the denial persuasive, and neither should anyone else examining the pattern of behavior from an official who has spent sixteen months managing optics instead of managing recovery.

Bass then withdrew from a May 13 mayoral forum co-hosted by Fox 11, the League of Women Voters of Greater Los Angeles, and the Pat Brown Institute, citing a trip to Sacramento. The debate organizers called her withdrawal “disappointing,” stating that public forums are “a cornerstone of democratic accountability.” This was the second debate she declined to engage fully. The pattern is not a coincidence. A mayor who cannot defend her record before the voters deserves to lose it.