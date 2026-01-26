Division threatens the Republic, but truth restores it.

Introduction

Minneapolis is burning again. Federal agents shoot an unarmed man during an immigration enforcement action, video evidence contradicts official claims, protests explode, the National Guard rolls in, and the governor demands ICE leave the state. This is not random chaos. It is the predictable outcome of deliberate state nullification, anti-enforcement rhetoric, and a refusal by local officials to cooperate with federal law. When sanctuary policies force agents into volatile street arrests instead of controlled jail transfers, the kettle boils over.

Yet the national conversation around political violence is itself corrupted. Elite media and institutional narratives relentlessly frame the right as the primary threat, while downplaying or reclassifying left-wing incidents and shielding incitement from scrutiny. This is not accident. It is a chess match designed to delegitimize patriot momentum, erode public trust in ordered enforcement, and advance division that weakens the Republic.

James Madison warned in Federalist No. 10 that factions, inflamed by passion and interest, could destroy republics if unchecked. Today those factions are supercharged by corrupted data, selective outrage, historical revisionism, billionaire-funded networks, and personnel overlaps between activist groups and government agencies. This Ledger exposes the surge, dismantles the myths with timeline evidence, reveals the partisan tilt through funding flows and classification rigging, assesses the real risks of civil conflict against the hype, confronts what such a war would actually mean in the 21st century, and charts the constitutional path back to ordered liberty.

The Surge Exposed: Trends, Drivers, and Rhetorical Incitement

Political violence remains statistically rare in the United States, but credible, multi-year tracking from independent and government sources shows incidents have roughly doubled since 2024. In 2025, for the first time in three decades, left-wing attacks outnumbered right-wing ones according to the most comprehensive databases. Many of these recent incidents tie directly to coordinated resistance against immigration enforcement, tariff policies, and perceived authoritarian moves by the second Trump administration.

The drivers follow a clear pattern. Polarized rhetoric from elected officials and activist networks normalizes confrontation as moral duty. When a governor calls federal agents “untrained” and issues stand-down orders, when mayors seek federal restraining orders against routine ICE operations, when prosecutors in blue jurisdictions systematically decline to pursue cases tied to anti-enforcement resistance, the message is unmistakable: obstruction is not only acceptable, it is encouraged. This creates volatile environments where routine operations turn deadly and agents are painted as occupiers rather than law enforcers.

Founders understood this danger intimately. Alexander Hamilton in Federalist No. 27 warned that state encroachments on federal authority would breed disunion and chaos, ultimately destroying the ability to govern. Anti-Federalist writer Brutus warned that if states resisted federal law, the central government would be forced to use coercion, leading either to tyranny or collapse of the Union. Sanctuary policies, “defund” movements, and anti-ICE incitement are modern nullification in its purest form, deliberate refusal to execute supreme law of the land under Article VI. The timeline is damning: Minnesota’s sanctuary framework dates to 2017 executive orders, but violent clashes escalated dramatically after 2024 rhetoric framed federal enforcement as “fascist occupation.” The result is predictable escalation, yet the blame is systematically redirected to the enforcers while the obstructors walk free.

Narrative Corruption: Dismantling the “Right-Wing Always More Violent” Myth

For decades the dominant narrative has pinned political violence overwhelmingly on the right. The historical record tells a radically different story that elite media refuses to teach.

The Ku Klux Klan was founded Christmas Eve 1865 in Pulaski, Tennessee by six ex-Confederate officers, all Democrats, explicitly as a terrorist organization to intimidate freed slaves and suppress Reconstruction. Between 1865 and 1871, the first Klan murdered thousands, burned Black schools and churches, and drove Black voters from polls through night rides and lynchings. By the 1920s the second Klan boasted 4–5 million members, with its strongest strongholds in Democratic-controlled states. In the mid-20th century, Klan membership rolls overlapped heavily with Democratic Party leadership in the South. Senator Robert Byrd of West Virginia not only joined the Klan in the early 1940s, he recruited 150 members to his local chapter, rose to Exalted Cyclops, and wrote letters defending segregation into the 1950s before his later, politically expedient renunciation. Byrd filibustered the 1964 Civil Rights Act for 14 hours and 13 minutes, the longest individual filibuster in Senate history, warning that the bill would destroy the South’s way of life. These are not fringe footnotes. They are core personnel overlaps that expose the corruption of pinning white supremacy exclusively on “the right.”

White supremacy has stained both parties historically. Democrats built Jim Crow, segregation, and the entire architecture of legal racial oppression. Republicans under Lincoln fought the war to end slavery and later led the civil rights pivot in the 1960s as the parties realigned. Yet the attempt to link civic nationalism or constitutional conservatism to KKK-style racial collectivism is a deliberate, ongoing corruption. Conservatism champions individual liberty, limited government, equal protection under law, and color-blind justice, values fundamentally at odds with supremacist ideology.

January 6 provides the clearest modern example of narrative inflation on steroids. Media outlets and political figures routinely describe it as one of the most violent insurrections in American history, some even comparing it to 9/11 or Pearl Harbor. The facts demolish that framing. No firearms were discharged by protesters. The crowds were largely older individuals waving flags and taking selfies. No police officers died that day from protester violence, despite early media claims that Officer Brian Sicknick was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher (the medical examiner ruled he died of natural causes the next day). The one death on Capitol grounds that day was Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed 35-year-old Air Force veteran shot in the neck by Lt. Michael Byrd as she climbed through a broken window into the Speaker’s Lobby while surrounded by armed officers. Byrd was never charged. The Department of Justice closed its investigation with no consequences. The Babbitt family received a $5 million settlement from the government in 2023, but the officer faced no accountability and was later promoted.

Classification itself is weaponized with surgical precision. The 2020 riots caused an estimated $2 billion in insured damages alone, saw dozens of deaths, and destroyed thousands of businesses, yet were repeatedly labeled “mostly peaceful protests” and largely escaped the “political violence” or “domestic terrorism” designation in federal databases. Right-leaning incidents, even when motives are clearly non-political or personal, are routinely over-classified as terror-related to inflate the threat profile and justify surveillance expansion. Over 1,200 individuals have been charged in connection with January 6, many for misdemeanors like trespassing, while fewer than 100 federal cases were brought against 2020 riot participants despite far greater destruction. This two-tiered system is not sloppy journalism. It is strategic narrative control executed through personnel overlaps between media, NGOs, and federal agencies.

James Madison warned of factions destroying republics—today’s narrative corruption echoes that danger.

Partisan Tilt: Force Over Dialogue in the Modern Game

Recent data shows a clear, measurable surge in left-wing incidents, often framed as justified “resistance” to policies deemed existential threats. Surveys indicate fewer Republicans associate harsh political language with violence compared to Democrats, revealing a cultural difference: the right tends to tolerate heated debate and trust elections and institutions to settle disputes, while significant segments of the left increasingly normalize physical confrontation as moral necessity when they lose at the ballot box.

Online communities reflect this divide in real time. Left-leaning voices frequently call for “combat,” “bodies on the line,” or celebrate “punching Nazis” as civic duty. Conservative voices more often warn of consequences, urge restraint, and point to legal remedies. This tilt is not random. It stems from a worldview that views certain election outcomes or policy victories as illegitimate by definition, therefore justifying extra-constitutional means.

Sanctuary defiance, prosecutorial non-enforcement, and elite-funded protest networks all contribute to an environment where dialogue is bypassed for disruption. Follow the money: organizations tied to George Soros’s Open Society Foundations have poured over $200 million into bail funds, protest mobilization, and legal defense for anti-enforcement actors since 2020. Groups like Color of Change and the Tides Foundation, major recipients of these funds, coordinate with local activists, provide rapid legal support, and train in “direct action.” Personnel overlaps abound: former Obama and Clinton administration officials cycle through these NGOs and back into government advisory roles or campaign positions. The founders built a system of ambition countering ambition precisely to prevent such escalations. When one side embraces nullification as virtue and funds it at scale, the constitutional balance frays and violence becomes inevitable.

The chess match of division. Rhetoric and funding moves that threaten ordered liberty.

Proximity to the Brink: Real Risks vs. Hype

Expert assessments across ideological lines, from RAND to the Council on Foreign Relations 2026 reports to civil war scholar Barbara Walter, conclude that full-scale civil war remains highly unlikely in the near term. Current levels of violence pale in comparison to the 1960s–70s era or the actual Civil War. Yet fragmentation, deepening polarization, eroding institutional trust, and deliberate nullification campaigns do mirror early warning signs seen in every society that eventually descended into internal conflict.

Media amplification of events like January 6 as existential threats fuels the very fear it claims to warn against, while simultaneously ignoring or minimizing far larger episodes of left-wing violence. The hype serves a purpose: it justifies expanded surveillance, censorship, and federal power grabs under the guise of combating “domestic extremism” that somehow always targets one side.

Patriot momentum lies not in escalation but in restoration. Congressional probes with subpoena power, independent special counsels for use-of-force incidents, mandatory transparency in federal classifications, and aggressive defunding of sanctuary jurisdictions offer concrete paths to de-escalate while preserving sovereignty and liberty.

The Abyss: What Modern Civil Conflict Truly Entails

A 21st-century American civil conflict would bear zero resemblance to 1861. There would be no clear North-South lines, no uniformed armies marching in formation, no single decisive battle. Instead, experts describe fragmented, asymmetric chaos: urban-rural balkanization, decentralized guerrilla-style actions, cyber attacks on critical infrastructure, collapsed supply chains, mass internal displacement, and widespread collateral suffering among civilians who just want to live their lives.

Families would fracture along ideological lines. Grocery stores would empty within days. Safe neighborhoods would vanish overnight. Currency would lose value. Millions would be forced to choose sides or flee. Parallels to Yugoslavia’s 1990s breakup (ethnic cleansing, 140,000 deaths, 4 million displaced) or Syria’s 2011 descent (over 6 million refugees, half the population displaced, widespread famine and disease) show what happens when supply lines fail and factions harden: generational trauma, refugee crises, and societal implosion.

Online communities on both sides occasionally chant “bring it on,” but virtually none have thought it through. The founders fought a revolution to secure ordered liberty against tyranny, not to invite anarchy and slaughter among brothers. Casual invocations of civil war dishonor their sacrifice, ignore the abyss that awaits, and play directly into the hands of elites who profit from division.

Conclusion: Reclaiming Through Eternal Principles

The rise in political violence is real. The partisan tilt is measurable and accelerating. The narrative corruption is deliberate, systematic, and funded at scale. Yet we are not powerless.

The founders gave us tools that have withstood every previous attempt to tear the Republic apart: checks and balances, federal supremacy over enumerated powers under Article VI, peaceful assembly, free speech, the right to petition for redress, and ultimately the ballot box. Our living constitutional archive exists to document these patterns, expose the chess moves across timelines and funding flows, and preserve truth for future generations.

The path forward is clear: demand genuine oversight through congressional action, reject nullification in all forms, dismantle weaponized classification systems, defund the networks that incite chaos, and rebuild trust through ruthless accountability at every level.

Ordered liberty is not won by force. It is preserved by vigilance, truth, and unrelenting patriot momentum.

Let us honor the Republic by choosing that path—together.

The abyss awaits. Fragmented chaos and suffering if factions prevail over liberty.

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