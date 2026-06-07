California held a primary election on June 2, 2026. Four days later, nobody knows who is going to the runoff in the Los Angeles mayoral race. Nobody knows who the Republican gubernatorial nominee is. Congressional races that will shape the balance of power in Washington are still unresolved, and the state’s own election officials are telling the public to sit tight until July 10 before expecting a certified answer to any of it.

Hans von Spakovsky, a nationally recognized election law expert, identified this week exactly why California’s system is built for delay and vulnerability. California law counts mail-in ballots received up to seven days after Election Day as long as they carry an Election Day postmark. Von Spakovsky pointed out the critical gap: if the postmark is missing or illegible, California simply accepts whatever date the voter wrote inside the envelope. No verification. No rejection. No accountability. Just a self-reported date on an envelope and a ballot folded into the count.

That is one vulnerability in a system built from the ground up with vulnerabilities at every level. Automatic mail ballots sent to every registered voter whether they asked for one or not. Same-day registration folded into the canvass. A voter ID requirement that does not exist. Voter rolls carrying 873,000 ghost registrations that Sacramento refuses to clear. And a certification timeline so extended that the American people are expected to wait five weeks to learn the outcome of a June primary while being told that patience is a form of civic virtue.

It is not a form of civic virtue. It is a demand for submission to a system designed to produce exactly this outcome. What follows is the full accounting of how California built it, why it has never been held to answer for it, and what a republic that takes Hamilton’s standard seriously would do about it.

THEY BUILT THIS SYSTEM ON A LIE

Every active registered voter in California was automatically mailed a ballot for the June 2 primary. Mail-in ballots postmarked on Election Day can arrive up to seven days later and still be counted. If the postmark is missing or illegible, the date the voter wrote inside the envelope is accepted as valid. Same-day voter registrations are processed and folded into the count. Provisional ballots, signature-cure ballots, and damaged ballots roll through a weeks-long canvass with no hard endpoint in sight. County elections officials have until July 2 to submit final results. California’s Secretary of State will not certify the outcome until July 10. Thirty-eight days after Election Day. For a primary.

Every one of those policies was passed deliberately, one statute at a time, by a one-party legislature that has held supermajority control of Sacramento for two decades. None of it happened by accident. All of it was designed to produce exactly what California is producing right now: weeks of uncertainty, a public that cannot get a straight answer, and a counting process that grinds forward in the dark long after Election Night has ended.

This is not incompetence. Incompetence can be fixed. This is architecture.

ONE LIE. REPEATED LONG ENOUGH TO SOUND LIKE TRUTH.

Here is how they sold it to you. Requiring a citizen to show up in person at a polling place on one day is an undue burden. It disenfranchises the poor. It suppresses minority participation. Asking someone to prove they are who they say they are before casting a ballot is discriminatory. Say it enough times, get it into enough courtrooms, write it into enough legislation, and eventually people stop questioning it.

Stop questioning it right now and look at what Americans actually do every single day.

Americans board commercial aircraft and show a government-issued photo ID without anyone calling it oppression. They renew driver’s licenses. They appear in court. They register their children for school. They apply for federal benefits, open bank accounts, purchase firearms, and buy alcohol. Every one of those transactions requires identification. Every one of them requires showing up. Nobody stages protests outside the DMV because appearing in person is a civil rights violation. Nobody files federal lawsuits because buying a six-pack requires a photo ID.

As of 2026, thirty-six states require voters to present identification at the polls. Twenty-four of those states require photo ID specifically. California is one of only fourteen states in the country that requires no identification whatsoever when a ballot is cast. In every other context the requirement to prove your identity before a consequential transaction is called common sense. In California elections it is called suppression. Ask yourself who benefits from that double standard and you will have your answer about why it exists.

A voter ID initiative qualified for California’s November 2026 ballot after citizens gathered over 1.3 million signatures to put it there. Assemblymember Carl DeMaio led the signature campaign. Under the initiative, voters would be required to show a government-issued ID at the polls and provide the last four digits of a government-issued ID number for mail-in ballots. It would also mandate that the Secretary of State and county election officials maintain accurate voter registration lists and verify citizenship attestations. The state would be required to provide a voter ID card at no charge to any eligible voter who requests one, eliminating the cost barrier argument before it can be made. California, the state that mails a ballot to every registered voter without being asked, is now being forced by 1.3 million of its own citizens to answer a question Sacramento has spent decades refusing to address.

THE GHOST VOTERS SACRAMENTO REFUSES TO REMOVE

Before a single ballot is cast, before a single mail bin is loaded onto a truck, California’s election system is already compromised at the foundation. Its voter rolls are a documented disaster and Sacramento has known about it for years.

A federal lawsuit filed days ago reveals that more than 873,000 voter registrations have remained on California’s rolls despite being inactive through at least three consecutive federal elections. Over 151,000 of those registrations remained active after four consecutive election cycles without a single vote cast. At least eighteen California counties now carry more voter registrations than they have voting-age citizens according to Census Bureau data. Twenty-one counties removed zero voter registrations from their lists of eligible voters between 2024 and 2025. Not a reduction. Not a cleanup effort. Zero removals, in counties collectively accounting for millions of registered voters.

Federal law under the National Voter Registration Act requires states to remove inactive voter registrations after voters fail to participate across multiple consecutive election cycles and fail to respond to address verification notices. California has been ignoring that requirement in county after county for years. This is not bureaucratic negligence. When Judicial Watch sued California over the identical problem in 2019, Los Angeles County was forced to settle and committed to purging up to 1.5 million inactive voter registrations. It is now 2026. A new federal lawsuit is necessary because Sacramento went right back to doing nothing the moment the legal pressure lifted.

Mail a ballot to every registered voter. Refuse to clean the voter rolls. Allow ballots to arrive for a week after Election Day with self-reported dates on the envelope if the postmark is unreadable. Spend thirty-eight days counting. That is not an election system. That is a pipeline engineered for maximum volume with minimum accountability at every stage, and California has been running it for decades while daring anyone to call it what it is.

CONGRESS ANSWERS ITS OWN ARGUMENT

Pay attention to this one, because it is the argument that ends the debate entirely.

Members of Congress fly across the country on weekdays to cast floor votes in Washington. They do it for procedural motions. They do it for amendments. They do it for votes that take thirty seconds to complete. Congressional floor voting requires physical presence, a standard rooted in Article I of the Constitution and embedded in the rules of both chambers. Not one sitting member of Congress has proposed that floor votes be conducted by mail because the trip to Washington is too burdensome. Not one has argued that requiring them to show up constitutes an undue hardship on their democratic participation.

When COVID hit in 2020, the House created a temporary proxy voting system as an emergency measure. Members began casting votes while traveling, campaigning, and managing personal affairs nowhere near any emergency circumstance. Critics documented that half of all proxy votes were attributable to just thirty-eight individuals. A system designed to protect member health became a mechanism for members to legislate from wherever they happened to be that week. When Republicans took the majority, they ended it. Because showing up matters. Because physical presence in a democracy is not optional for the people making the laws, and it should not be optional for the people those laws govern.

Every senator, every congressman, and every member of the House who has ever argued that citizens cannot reasonably be expected to appear at a local polling place on Election Day has already refuted that argument with their own conduct. Show up to vote. It is what the people’s representatives do every week in Washington. Citizens can manage it once a year.

WHAT MAIL BALLOTING WAS ACTUALLY BUILT FOR

Universal automatic mail balloting is not a tradition. It has no founding precedent. No clause of the Constitution envisions it. No founder advocated for it.

Mail-in voting was born on Civil War battlefields. In the 1864 presidential election, nineteen Union states changed their laws to allow soldiers fighting in the field to vote absentee. President Lincoln’s Secretary of War, Edwin Stanton, recognized that hundreds of thousands of Union soldiers could not return home to cast their ballots and moved to accommodate them. By Election Day, approximately 150,000 Union soldiers had voted from the field. Men fighting to preserve the republic were given a way to have a voice in it. That accommodation was morally justified, logistically necessary, and universally understood as a wartime exception. It was never intended as a template for civilian convenience.

During World War II, the Soldier Voting Act of 1942 permitted 3.2 million absentee ballots to be cast for American military personnel deployed across the globe. When the war ended, the act expired. Congress did not look at that wartime mechanism and decide every registered voter in perpetuity should receive a ballot in the mail without asking for one. It ended the emergency accommodation when the emergency ended, because that is what responsible governance looks like.

No-excuse absentee voting for ordinary civilians did not arrive until 1978, when California became the first state to allow voters to request a mail ballot for no documented reason whatsoever, a fact confirmed by the California Secretary of State’s own historical records. No crisis demanded it. No constitutional mandate required it. No founding principle supported it. It was a policy preference by California legislators, and it has been spreading ever since. By 2023, twenty-eight states had adopted no-excuse absentee laws according to MIT Election Lab. In 2020, a pandemic was declared and what had been a four-decade gradual expansion became an overnight universal mandate across state after state before a single independent audit had validated the emergency justification.

Utah became the first state to reverse course in 2025, passing legislation to end automatic universal mail balloting starting in 2029. Utah looked at what this system produces and decided accountability mattered more than volume. California is still looking the other way.

HAMILTON’S STANDARD. CALIFORNIA’S FAILURE.

Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist No. 68 that “nothing was more to be desired than that every practicable obstacle should be opposed to cabal, intrigue, and corruption,” calling those forces the most deadly adversaries of republican government. Hamilton’s standard for elections was not maximum convenience. It was not maximum ballot volume. His standard was integrity, verifiability, and resistance to manipulation above every other consideration.

Hold California up against that standard and tell me what you see.

Every active registered voter receives an automatic mail ballot whether they requested one or not. Ballots postmarked on Election Day arrive up to a week later and are counted, and if the postmark cannot be read, the voter’s own handwritten date inside the envelope is accepted. Same-day registrants cast ballots folded directly into the canvass. Signature-cure procedures allow ballots with missing or nonmatching signatures to be corrected after the fact. Eight hundred and seventy-three thousand inactive registrations sit on the rolls in counties that removed zero names over two full years. Every one of those conditions lengthens the chain of custody. Every one multiplies the points of potential failure. Every one stretches the window of uncertainty from hours into weeks. Every one was either enacted or permitted by a legislature that has run California without meaningful opposition for twenty years.

Hamilton demanded every practicable obstacle be raised against corruption. Sacramento has spent twenty years tearing those obstacles down one statute at a time and awarding itself a gold star for expanding democracy every time it does.

WHAT A REAL FIX LOOKS LIKE

Nobody needs a task force to figure this out. Nobody needs a commission, a study, or a bipartisan working group. Common sense has always known the answer.

Voting takes place in person on Election Day. Absentee ballots are available by documented request with a verifiable qualifying reason on file. Military personnel deployed overseas, government officials on foreign assignment, and American citizens residing abroad are fully protected under existing federal law, codified in the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act of 1986 and serving those Americans without interruption ever since. Polling hours are sufficient to accommodate every working American across every shift. Photo identification is required to receive a ballot, consistent with the standard applied to every other consequential civic transaction in American life. Voter rolls are maintained and audited continuously, with inactive registrations cleared on the federal schedule the National Voter Registration Act already requires. Ballots must be received, not merely postmarked, by Election Day. Results are reported election night. Certification follows within days.

Not one legitimate vote disappears under that system. Not one eligible citizen is turned away. What disappears is the thirty-eight-day counting window. What disappears is the rolling canvass grinding forward for weeks with no public oversight and no clear endpoint. What disappears is the 873,000 ghost registrations on rolls that Sacramento mails ballots to without apology. What disappears is the postmark loophole that lets a voter write their own date on an envelope and have it accepted as valid. What disappears is the structural uncertainty that benefits exactly one party in close races with remarkable and consistent regularity.

SHOW UP. YOUR REPUBLIC REQUIRES IT.

America did not build the greatest self-governing republic in human history by treating civic participation as something you do from your couch when it is convenient. Generations of Americans woke up on Election Day, drove or walked to their polling place, stood in line next to their neighbors, and cast their ballot face to face with the democratic process. For the first seventy-five years of this republic, not a single civilian cast a mail ballot under any circumstances. Elections were held. Results were known that night. Nobody argued the system was broken because it asked citizens to show up.

California is proving what happens when a state spends decades putting volume ahead of integrity. Thirty-eight days after a June primary, millions of ballots remain uncounted, candidates cannot confirm whether they have won or lost, and the Secretary of State is asking Californians to be patient while a counting process nobody can fully observe winds toward a July certification date that would have been unthinkable to every generation of Americans that came before this one. Meanwhile, a federal lawsuit reveals that 873,000 ghost voters are still on the rolls receiving mail ballots, because twenty-one counties chose to remove zero inactive registrations over an entire two-year period, and Sacramento allowed it.

Soldiers voted from Civil War battlefields because they understood that the republic they were defending deserved their voice in it, even from the front lines. Congress members board planes every week because they understand that their vote in the chamber cannot be mailed in from a hotel room back home. Every American who can drive to a grocery store, walk into a bank, or sit in a waiting room at the DMV can get to a polling place one day a year.

Showing up is not a burden. Showing up is citizenship. Show up. Vote. Go home. Know the result that night. That is what a functioning republic looks like. California is showing the rest of the country, in real time, what it looks like when a state decides that is too much to ask.

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Thank you for reading. California's election integrity crisis did not happen overnight and it will not be fixed overnight. Staying informed, staying engaged, and refusing to accept manufactured confusion as a substitute for democratic accountability is exactly what this republic demands of its citizens right now. That is what The Founders' Signal is here to support. Every piece published here is built on primary sources, verified facts, and the conviction that an informed public is the most powerful force in American politics.

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