President Trump stood before the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Washington on Friday and named what most of official Washington refuses to say plainly. He called the spread of communist ideology the greatest threat to the United States in 250 years of national history. Corporate media spent the weekend mocking the characterization. They should have spent it reading the polling data instead. According to a March 2025 Cato Institute and YouGov survey of 2,000 Americans, 62 percent of adults aged 18 to 29 hold a favorable view of socialism. Thirty-four percent of that same age group hold a favorable view of communism. That is approximately 18 million young Americans who are comfortable with an ideology responsible for over 100 million deaths in the 20th century alone. Trump was not being hyperbolic on Friday. He was reading a trend line that the data has been confirming for years, and that the New York City primary results on June 23 put into electoral practice for the entire country to see. This ledger explains how we got here, why this generation was targeted, what the movement has built, and what the constitutional republic requires of every American who intends to defend it.

THE NUMBERS DO NOT LIE

Ideological shifts of this magnitude do not emerge overnight. They are built across decades, and the data tracking this particular shift has been accumulating for years in plain sight.

A December 2025 YouGov and Economist poll of 1,530 American adults found that among respondents aged 18 to 29, socialism was actually preferred over capitalism, 28 percent to 26 percent, with 46 percent expressing uncertainty. Among self-identified liberals, 50 percent chose socialism over capitalism’s 16 percent. A September 2025 Buckley Institute poll of 820 four-year college students found that 46 percent agreed socialism offered a better economic model than capitalism, with only 39 percent disagreeing. A Gallup poll released in August 2025 found that only 42 percent of Democrats now view capitalism favorably, while 66 percent hold a positive view of socialism.

Positive views of capitalism among all Americans have dropped from 61 percent in 2010 to 54 percent in 2025. Positive views of socialism have risen from 36 to 39 percent over that same period. Among Democrats specifically, the shift has been far more dramatic and far more rapid. Since 2016, more Democrats have held a positive view of socialism than capitalism, with that gap now sitting at 24 points and widening.

These are not fringe numbers. They represent a generational ideological realignment that is now producing electoral results. On June 23, 2026, three DSA-backed candidates swept New York Democratic congressional primaries, ousting two incumbents in the process. Democratic socialist Janeese Lewis George won the Washington D.C. mayoral primary the week before. DSA candidate Nithya Raman advanced to the Los Angeles mayoral general election. What the polling data predicted, the ballot box is now confirming.

Consider what the organizational numbers reveal alongside the polling data. In October 2024, the DSA had approximately 50,000 dues-paying members nationally. During Zohran Mamdani’s 2025 New York City mayoral campaign, membership nearly doubled. By February 2026, DSA crossed 100,000 members, making it the second largest socialist organization in American history, trailing only the Socialist Party of America at its early 20th century peak. As of June 2026, the DSA operates 197 chapters and 35 organizing committees across 47 states. This is not a fringe movement. It is a functioning national political infrastructure, and it is growing faster than at any point in its history.

HOW THIS HAPPENED

Ideological infections of this scale require vectors. This one has three, and they have been operating simultaneously for over two decades.

Higher Education. From K-12 classrooms through university lecture halls, an entire generation has been taught a systematically distorted version of American history and economic reality. They were told that capitalism is inherently exploitative, that the American constitutional order was designed to protect elites, and that systemic inequality is the defining feature of the republic they inherited. This is not speculation. It is documented institutional policy. The Colorado Education Association, representing nearly 40,000 teachers, passed a resolution in 2023 explicitly condemning capitalism and declaring that it “inherently exploits children, public schools, land and labor.” The resolution’s author, Aurora history teacher Bryan Lindstrom, retweeted confirmation that the resolution allows CEA members to “publicly advocate and lobby for anti-capitalist policies” at the Colorado state capitol. This is a teachers union. Not a fringe activist group. A teachers union representing 40,000 educators who stand in front of classrooms every day. When the institutions responsible for civic formation spend two decades teaching grievance rather than gratitude, and ideology rather than history, the polling data that emerges should surprise no one. What should surprise every American is how long this has been happening without serious resistance.

Economic Dislocation. A generation that entered adulthood during the 2008 financial collapse, carried an average student debt load exceeding $37,000 per graduate in 2025, faced a housing market structurally closed to first-time buyers, watched wages stagnate against rising costs, and saw institutional trust collapse across every major sector is a generation primed to reject the system it inherited. The Harvard Kennedy School’s December 2025 Youth Poll found that only 13 percent of young Americans believe the country is heading in the right direction. Economic anxiety is real, and a generation that feels locked out of the American Dream is genuinely susceptible to any ideology that promises a different arrangement, regardless of that ideology’s historical body count. This does not excuse the embrace of an ideology responsible for 100 million deaths. It explains the opening through which that ideology entered. Understanding the opening is not the same as validating the conclusion. Conservatives who dismiss the economic anxiety entirely without offering a credible free-market alternative are leaving that opening wider than they found it.

Cultural Amnesia. Perhaps the most consequential vector of all is the deliberate erasure of communism’s documented history from American civic memory. A generation that does not know what happened in the Soviet Union, in Maoist China, in Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge, in Cuba, or in Venezuela is a generation without the historical immune system necessary to recognize the ideology when it arrives wearing a different label. A 2019 Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation survey found that 72 percent of Generation Z and 62 percent of Millennials reported they did not learn about communist regimes from elementary school through high school. Not a distorted version. Nothing. The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation has documented that 30 percent of Gen Z holds a favorable view of Marxism. Only 63 percent of Gen Z and Millennials believe the Declaration of Independence better guarantees freedom and equality than the Communist Manifesto, compared to 95 percent of the Silent Generation. In a single generational span, a gap of 32 percentage points has opened between Americans who lived through the 20th century’s communist nightmare and Americans who have never been taught it existed. That gap is not ignorance. It is manufactured absence. It was created deliberately, sustained institutionally, and it is now bearing electoral fruit.

WHAT THEY ARE ACTUALLY PROPOSING

Precision matters here, because precision is what separates constitutional analysis from political theater.

Democratic socialism and communism are not identical systems. That distinction is real. It is also irrelevant when the destination is identical.

The DSA’s current platform, “Workers Deserve More!,” ratified by their National Political Committee and published publicly on their website, commits the organization to scrapping the United States Senate, abolishing the Electoral College, defunding the Department of Defense, granting immediate amnesty to all illegal immigrants, abolishing the police and prison systems, and replacing the President and the Supreme Court with “an executive and judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress.” Their platform calls for drafting a new constitution and building what they explicitly describe as “a democratic socialist republic.” In prior organizational documents, the DSA stated that the United States Constitution “establishes a political order explicitly designed to enshrine rule by elites.”

Read that list again without softening it. Abolish the Senate. Abolish the Electoral College. Replace the presidency. Subordinate the Supreme Court to a single legislative body. Scrap the Constitution. At what point does the electoral methodology become irrelevant when the destination is the total dismantling of constitutional self-governance?

What makes this more alarming, not less, is that the DSA does not hide any of it. One of the organization’s own National Political Committee co-chairs acknowledged publicly that “abolishing the Senate is pretty radical,” before adding that he believes more and more people are coming to see it as “very reasonable.” A member of the DSA’s far-left Reform and Revolution caucus stated openly that the platform’s more radical provisions “put forward a vision of transforming the functions of the American state to allow for the implementation of socialism.” These are not opposition research excerpts. They are statements made by DSA leadership at their own internal meetings, reported by City Journal’s Stu Smith and confirmed against the public record.

Madison had a name for citizens united by a common passion adverse to the rights of their fellow Americans and the permanent interests of the community. He called them a faction. By his own precise definition, an organization committed to replacing the constitutional order of the United States from within is not simply a political movement competing in the marketplace of ideas. It is a faction operating against the republic itself. And unlike the factions Madison feared most, this one is not hiding its intentions. It posted them online.