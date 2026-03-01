Operation Epic Fury commenced at 1:15am Eastern Saturday, February 28th. The largest joint American-Israeli military operation in the history of either nation changed the Middle East permanently. (Artist rendering. All editorial analysis and direction by The Founders' Signal.)

The Weekend That Changed the World

On Saturday, February 28th, the United States and Israel launched the most consequential joint military operation in the history of either nation. The Islamic Republic of Iran, which spent 47 years building a deterrence architecture through proxy warfare, nuclear ambition, and state-sponsored terror, was confronted with a level of direct military force it had spent those same 47 years calculating it could avoid. What follows is the full account of what happened, why it happened, and what it means for the republic and the world going forward.

Seven B-2 Spirit stealth bombers anchored the strike architecture of both Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury. Secretary Hegseth called it the most lethal, most precise aerial operation in American military history.

What Happened: Operation Epic Fury

In the predawn hours of Saturday, February 28th, the United States and Israel launched the most complex joint military operation in the history of either nation. The United States designated the operation Epic Fury. Israel designated its component Roaring Lion. Together they represented the largest American military buildup in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq brought to decisive action.

U.S. forces fired on hundreds of targets inside Iran simultaneously, launched from air, land, and sea. Low-cost one-way attack drones were used in American combat operations for the first time in military history, supplementing conventional strike packages from B-2 stealth bombers, carrier-based aircraft from the USS Gerald R. Ford now positioned off the Israeli coast, and the USS Abraham Lincoln operating in the Arabian Sea. The scope of the targeting list was extraordinary. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called it the most lethal, most complex, and most precise aerial operation in the history of the United States military.

The results confirmed that assessment. Khamenei’s death was confirmed by Iranian state media Press TV early Sunday morning March 1st. The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran for nearly 37 years was killed along with his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and grandchild. The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammad Pakpour, was also killed. Iran’s Defense Minister was killed. The Secretary of the Iranian Security Council was killed. Khamenei’s top security adviser Ali Shamkhani was killed. The IDF confirmed Sunday that 40 senior Iranian commanders have been killed since the launch of Operation Epic Fury. The CIA had tracked Khamenei’s location and handed the intelligence directly to the IDF.

President Trump announced the operation in a prerecorded eight-minute video posted to Truth Social at 2:00am Eastern Saturday, not in a live address to Congress or the nation. In the video Trump outlined four specific military objectives: preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, destroying its missile arsenal and production sites, degrading its proxy networks, and annihilating its navy. He stated directly: “We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. We are going to annihilate their navy.” Trump called on IRGC personnel to lay down their arms and accept immunity or “face certain death.” He addressed the Iranian people directly: “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations.” He acknowledged the possibility of American casualties before the first bomb fell: “The Iranian regime seeks to kill. The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties. That often happens in war, but we’re doing this not for now. We’re doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission.”

Iran responded immediately and broadly. Missiles and drones were launched at Israel, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan simultaneously. The Burj Al Arab in Dubai was struck by debris from an aerial interception. Jebel Ali Port caught fire. Dubai International Airport was closed with over 1,400 flights cancelled across the region. Iran hit U.S. military bases in Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, and in Qatar. IRGC-affiliated channels claimed a hit on a U.S. aircraft carrier, which American military sources have not confirmed. Jordan shot down 49 Iranian drones and ballistic missiles. THAAD successfully intercepted multiple ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi, though debris from one intercept killed one civilian. As of 9:30am Eastern Sunday March 1st, CENTCOM confirmed three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury. Two U.S. officials confirmed the three fatalities occurred in Kuwait, killed by Iranian retaliatory fire at a regional base rather than on Iranian soil. Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions and are being returned to duty. CENTCOM stated it would withhold the identities of the fallen until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified. In a separate CENTCOM statement, an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette was struck by U.S. forces at the start of the operation and is currently sinking at a Chah Bahar pier in the Gulf of Oman. Trump posted Sunday that U.S.-Israeli strikes have destroyed nine Iranian naval ships, some of them relatively large and important, and that Iran’s Naval Headquarters was largely destroyed, directly fulfilling the fourth military objective of annihilating Iran’s navy that he stated in his 2:00am announcement. The IDF confirmed Sunday that 40 senior Iranian commanders have been killed since the launch of Operation Epic Fury, including Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi. On Sunday morning Iranian missiles struck a residential area in the city of Beit Shemesh, approximately 20 miles from Jerusalem, killing eight Israeli civilians. Iran experienced a near-total internet shutdown beginning at approximately 2am Eastern Saturday, dropping to just four percent of normal connectivity according to independent monitoring group NetBlocks. Major combat operations are confirmed ongoing as of this writing. Trump stated the operation would continue for days or as long as necessary. The IDF confirmed Sunday morning it launched a second wave of fresh strikes in the heart of Tehran.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a formal statement declaring revenge Iran’s “legitimate right and duty.” He called the killing of Khamenei a “declaration of open war on Muslims, especially Shiites, in all corners of the world.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned the deaths would “not go unanswered.” On the streets of Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, and other major Iranian cities, a different reaction played out simultaneously. Iranians took to the streets to celebrate. Videos confirmed fireworks, impromptu dance parties, and a statue of the Islamic Republic’s founder being toppled in Galleh Dar. One man was filmed shouting “hello new world.” Reza Pahlavi, the exiled crown prince, called on the Iranian people to rise up. Trump and Netanyahu echoed the call directly.

Operation Midnight Hammer struck Fordow and Natanz in June 2025. A DIA assessment concluded Iran's core nuclear components were not destroyed. Iran spent eight months rebuilding before Epic Fury launched. (Artist rendering. All editorial analysis and direction by The Founders' Signal.)

The Backstory: How We Got Here

Operation Epic Fury is not a standalone event. It is Chapter Two of a story that began on June 22, 2025, and the American people cannot understand what just happened or what comes next without understanding the chapter that preceded it.

On June 22, 2025, the Trump administration launched Operation Midnight Hammer, the largest B-2 stealth bomber strike in American military history. Seven B-2 Spirit bombers departed Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, flew eighteen hours to their targets, and dropped fourteen GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator bunker buster bombs, each weighing 30,000 pounds, on Fordow and Natanz simultaneously. A submarine launched thirty Tomahawk cruise missiles at Isfahan. More than 125 aircraft supported the total operation. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine called the execution flawless. The White House declared Iran’s nuclear program obliterated.

What followed told a different story. A Defense Intelligence Agency assessment leaked to CNN concluded that Iran’s core nuclear components, including centrifuges and enriched uranium stockpiles, were not destroyed and may have been relocated before the bombs landed. Satellite imagery confirmed structural damage at Fordow but the facility was not rendered permanently inoperable. The Center for Strategic and International Studies assessed as of March 1st that Iran did not make significant efforts to rehabilitate its key nuclear sites at Fordow and Natanz following Midnight Hammer, and that relatively few high-value nuclear targets remain for the current wave of strikes. The current Epic Fury targeting list focuses on peripheral nuclear capabilities including administrative hubs and dual-use scientific research facilities. The IAEA confirmed on Friday February 27th, the day before Epic Fury launched, that Iran’s sixty-percent enriched uranium stockpile stood at 440.9 kilograms stored in an underground facility at Isfahan, sufficient to produce up to ten nuclear weapons if further enriched to weapons-grade. That stockpile represents material that survived Midnight Hammer rather than newly enriched material produced in the eight months since. The core nuclear infrastructure was damaged in June. The material that makes it dangerous was never fully accounted for.

The Omani mediator’s claim in the final hours before the strikes also requires honest treatment. Just before Operation Epic Fury launched, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi told media that a breakthrough had been reached, that Iran had agreed to never stockpile enriched uranium, to full IAEA verification, and to irreversibly downgrade its current enriched uranium to the lowest level possible. He declared peace was “within reach.” That claim deserves significant skepticism before it is accepted at face value. Oman is not a neutral party. It has served as Tehran’s diplomatic back-channel for over a decade and carries a direct economic and political interest in preventing a regional war. Al-Busaidi made a unilateral verbal claim to media while Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi simultaneously described talks as producing only “main elements” without specifying a single concrete concession. Those two accounts are not compatible with a genuine breakthrough. More fundamentally, the USS Gerald R. Ford does not sail from Crete to the Israeli coast and CENTCOM does not brief the president on strike options because a diplomatic agreement is imminent. The military machine that executed Epic Fury was already in motion before al-Busaidi spoke to any reporter. Either the claimed breakthrough was not substantive enough to satisfy the administration’s documented demands, or the decision to act had already been locked in regardless of diplomatic outcome. Both possibilities carry serious implications for the diplomatic phase that must follow the military one.

There is one more element of backstory that began before Operation Midnight Hammer and that the mainstream media consistently underreports. Beginning in late December 2025, massive nationwide anti-government protests erupted across Iran driven by economic collapse, the fall of the rial, and rising prices. The protests spread to over 100 cities and became the largest in scale since the 1979 revolution. The Iranian government responded with violent mass repression. The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency estimated the death toll at 7,000 Iranians killed by their own government. The regime that fired missiles at Israeli children Saturday night had already massacred its own citizens in the weeks before Epic Fury launched. The death rattle of a regime does not always announce itself loudly. Sometimes it massacres its own people first.

A girls elementary school in Minab, Iran was struck during Operation Epic Fury. Attribution remains disputed. Independent verification is impossible due to Iran's near-total internet shutdown. A full investigation is not optional. (Artist rendering. All editorial analysis and direction by The Founders' Signal.)

The Minab Question

Primary source discipline applies regardless of political direction and it applies here.

During the strikes on Saturday, a girls’ elementary school in the city of Minab in Iran’s Hormozgan province was struck. The school is named Shajareh Tayyebeh. Iranian state media, local officials, and multiple international news organizations reported that children between the ages of seven and twelve were inside the building when it was hit. Death toll reports have varied significantly across outlets, ranging from 53 to 148, with the highest figures coming from Iranian state and semi-official sources. Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations claimed over 100 children were killed. The Washington Post reported there is no independent confirmation of the numbers given Iran’s near-total internet shutdown and the absence of independent journalists on the ground.

Attribution is disputed. The Iranian government attributes the strike to the U.S.-Israeli operation. The IDF’s international spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told reporters Sunday that he was “not aware of any Israeli or American strike on that location” and confirmed both militaries were investigating. CENTCOM spokesman Captain Tim Hawkins said the U.S. was aware of the reports and looking into them, adding that “the protection of civilians is of utmost importance.” Independent verification is not currently possible given Iran’s near-total internet shutdown. The possibility of Iranian missile misfire or secondary explosion has not been ruled out by the available sourcing. An Iranian Revolutionary Guard base is located in Minab.

The following is stated clearly. If U.S. or Israeli strikes caused the deaths of children at Shajareh Tayyebeh school the administration owes a full, transparent accounting to the American people and to the world. The law of armed conflict prohibits the deliberate targeting of schools. The U.S. military targeting process is documented to include rigorous civilian harm mitigation procedures. The full truth of what happened in Minab must be established through a credible, independent investigation and that investigation should begin immediately. Accountability is not a concession to Iranian propaganda. It is the standard a constitutional republic holds itself to precisely because it is the standard that separates the United States from the regime it just dismantled.

Iran will use Minab as its primary international propaganda narrative regardless of what the investigation finds. That is a certainty. The American response to that propaganda is not denial. It is transparency, investigation, and the documented record of a military that operates under rules of engagement specifically designed to protect civilians. Let the record speak. Let the investigation proceed. And let the American people know the truth when it is established.

Iran's proxy network spanned four countries and four decades. Hezbollah degraded. Hamas destroyed. The Houthis pinned down. The web that held for forty years does not hold today. (Artist rendering. All editorial analysis and direction by The Founders' Signal.)

The Death Rattle: Reading Iran’s Strategic Collapse

The observable pattern of Iranian retaliation points to a clear analytical conclusion: what the world is watching is the death rattle of a dying regime. The full picture that has emerged only strengthens that case.

Iran’s deterrence architecture was built entirely on the proxy network. Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and Iraqi Shia militias were the instruments through which Tehran projected power across the region for four decades while maintaining plausible deniability and protecting the Iranian homeland from direct retaliation. That architecture has been systematically dismantled. Hezbollah’s precision missile inventory was described by Israeli defense officials as generationally degraded following the 2024 exchange. Hamas is functionally destroyed as a military organization. The Houthis have been absorbing American and coalition strikes for over a year. The proxy network that Iran spent forty years and hundreds of billions of dollars building is either degraded, destroyed, or pinned down.

Iran’s retaliation on Saturday, while geographically broad, carries the hallmarks of a command structure firing broadly rather than executing a disciplined strategic response. Missiles were launched at six countries simultaneously. The Burj Al Arab, Jebel Ali Port, and Dubai International Airport are civilian and commercial infrastructure, not military targets. Striking U.S. allies across the Gulf simultaneously is not a precise strategic response. It is the action of a command structure under maximum psychological pressure making decisions driven by fury rather than calculation. That distinction matters enormously because it tells you something about the decision-making environment inside what remains of Iran’s military leadership.

The succession crisis compounds the strategic collapse. Iran has formed a three-member Provisional Leadership Council under Article 111 of its own constitution consisting of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Supreme Court Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, and Ayatollah Alireza Arafi. The IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour was killed in Saturday’s strikes, the second such killing in less than a year. IRGC-linked Telegram channels are citing deputy chief Ahmad Vahidi as a likely replacement. The Assembly of Experts must now select a permanent supreme leader from a field of candidates that includes Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son with deep IRGC ties, hardline cleric Mohammad Mehdi Mirbagheri who has reportedly justified mass casualties as religiously acceptable, Hassan Khomeini, the founder’s reformist grandson, and several others. Prior to his death the New York Times revealed that Khamenei had nominated three candidates: Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, Asghar Hejazi, and Hassan Khomeini.

The CIA assessed before the strikes that Khamenei would likely be replaced by a hardliner from the IRGC. The Week noted that hardliners within the IRGC can now argue that only a security-first state with sweeping emergency powers can defend Iran against external assault and internal unrest. That argument will carry weight inside the Assembly of Experts and the outcome of the succession process is the single most consequential variable in determining whether what comes next is negotiated transition or continued escalation. A hardliner successor with a degraded military, a collapsed economy, a civilian population that celebrated in the streets Saturday, and no functioning proxy network to project power through is not a stronger Iran. It is a cornered one. Cornered regimes are the most dangerous kind.

Trump announced Operation Epic Fury through a prerecorded Truth Social video at 2:00am Saturday. No live congressional address. No authorization vote. Hamilton was precise in Federalist No. 69 about where executive power ends. (Artist rendering. All editorial analysis and direction by The Founders' Signal.)

The Constitutional Reckoning

The constitutional framework applies regardless of which administration is acting and this moment is no exception.

The manner of the announcement is itself constitutionally significant. Trump notified the nation of major combat operations against a sovereign state through a prerecorded eight-minute video posted to Truth Social at 2:00am Eastern Saturday. There was no live address to Congress, no public briefing before the bombs fell, and no congressional authorization beyond a notification to the Gang of Eight shortly before strikes commenced. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries stated Trump failed to seek congressional authorization prior to striking Iran and that the president must seek authorization for the preemptive use of military force that constitutes an act of war. Senator Tim Kaine, Senator Rand Paul, Senator Chuck Schumer, and Representative Jim Himes have all called for congressional checks on the president’s war-making authority. Himes stated directly: “Everything I have heard from the Administration before and after these strikes on Iran confirms this is a war of choice with no strategic endgame.”

The strategic justification for Operation Epic Fury is sound and the observable record supports it. The documented record of Iranian state-sponsored terrorism, 47 years of proxy warfare against American service members and allies, a nuclear stockpile confirmed at 440.9 kilograms of sixty-percent enriched uranium, and a regime that massacred 7,000 of its own citizens in the weeks before Epic Fury launched makes the case for action without requiring editorial embellishment. But the constitutional requirement for congressional authorization is equally real. Alexander Hamilton was precise in Federalist No. 69 that the commander-in-chief power encompasses the authority to act decisively in defense of the republic’s vital interests. Hamilton was equally precise, and the Founders collectively insistent, that the power to initiate offensive war against a foreign nation resides in the Congress of the United States under Article I, Section 8. The administration briefed the Gang of Eight. That briefing is required by statute. It is not a substitute for authorization and it does not fulfill the constitutional architecture the Founders designed deliberately to prevent any single branch from taking the nation to war unilaterally.

The strategic justification and the constitutional requirement are not in conflict. They are both true simultaneously. Congress should convene this week, conduct a formal authorization debate, and put its vote on the record. If the case for what the administration just did is as strong as the evidence suggests, that vote should not be difficult to obtain. And if it is difficult to obtain, that difficulty is itself valuable constitutional information.

Three scenarios face the administration in the next 72 hours. Negotiated transition. IRGC hardliner escalation. Or a genuine regime change driven from within by a people who celebrated in the streets Saturday night. (Artist rendering. All editorial analysis and direction by The Founders' Signal.)

What Happens Next: The Strategic Endgame

Three scenarios define the decision tree for the next two weeks, each assessed honestly based on the current observable record.

The most optimistic scenario is that the combination of military devastation, leadership decapitation, civilian celebration, and economic collapse already in progress produces a genuine opening for negotiated transition. Trump has already signaled he sees this possibility, telling CBS News that a diplomatic solution is “easily” possible. Reza Pahlavi is calling on the Iranian people and security forces to rise up. There is also a significant development as of Sunday morning that belongs in this analysis. Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi told his Omani counterpart that Tehran welcomes any serious efforts contributing to de-escalation and the restoration of stability. That is the first signal from Tehran that is not purely retaliatory in tone since Epic Fury launched. Oman is again serving as the back-channel, consistent with its documented role throughout the Geneva process. Whether that signal represents a genuine opening or a tactical pause to reconstitute is the single most important intelligence question facing the administration today. If fractures develop between the IRGC remnants and the clerical establishment, and if the civilian population that celebrated Saturday sustains that energy through the coming days, the conditions for a rapid regime transition that does not require continued American military action become plausible. This is the best outcome and the one the administration should be actively cultivating through back-channel communications with Iranian military commanders and civilian opposition figures simultaneously.

The second scenario is that IRGC hardliners consolidate control of the succession process, install a security-state successor, and continue missile launches until Iran exhausts its remaining inventory estimated at approximately 4,000 missiles. This is the death rattle completing itself. The danger in this scenario is the interceptor magazine depth problem that has not been resolved. The U.S. expended approximately 150 THAAD interceptors during the June 2025 twelve-day war, representing roughly 25 percent of the entire American stockpile. Defense analysts are warning the United States is using interceptors faster than Lockheed Martin can manufacture them. Iran does not need an ICBM to win an exchange under these conditions. It needs to fire more missiles than its targets have interceptors to stop them. That arithmetic deserves far more attention than it is currently receiving.

The third scenario is the most complex and potentially the most consequential in the long term. Iran’s civilian population has demonstrated over the last three months, first in the December 2025 protests and now in Saturday’s street celebrations, that there is a substantial constituency inside Iran that does not mourn the Islamic Republic. The question the Council on Foreign Relations raised before the strikes, whether external military pressure can realistically catalyze internal change in a regime that has operated for 47 years under disciplined IRGC control, is now being answered in real time. George Washington understood that the strength of a republic rests not on declarations alone but on the demonstrated willingness to back them with force when its interests and allies demand it. The preparation was complete. The force was applied. The Iranian people are now in the streets. What the administration does in the next 72 hours to support that civilian energy without inflaming the hardliner consolidation argument will be more strategically consequential than any additional strike package.

The endgame the administration must define publicly and clearly before Congress convenes this week is not just the military objective. It is the morning-after doctrine. What conditions constitute success? What American posture follows the military phase? What does the United States owe the Iranian civilian population that is now in the streets risking its life based in part on the signal American military action sent Saturday? These are not anti-war questions. They are the questions a constitutional republic is obligated to answer when it commits its military power to an objective of this magnitude. The Founders understood that republics do not fight wars for the sake of fighting. They fight to establish conditions for peace. The conditions must be defined. The doctrine must be stated. And the American people deserve to hear it from their government before this week is out.

The Islamic Republic's 47-year reign of terror has been met with the most decisive American and Israeli military action in a generation. The republic endures. The harder work begins now. (Artist rendering. All editorial analysis and direction by The Founders' Signal.)

The Signal Remains Clear

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s 47-year reign of terror, proxy warfare, state-sponsored assassination, nuclear ambition, and the massacre of its own citizens has been met with the most decisive American and Israeli military action in a generation. What comes next will define the Middle East for decades. It will test the constitutional architecture the Founders designed. It will demand strategic clarity from an administration that has demonstrated extraordinary military resolve and must now demonstrate equivalent diplomatic vision. And it will require an informed American citizenry that understands not just what happened but why it happened, what it costs, and what it must accomplish to be worth the price.

The preparation was complete. The force was applied. The Iranian people are in the streets. Now the harder work begins.

Three U.S. service members were killed in action during Operation Epic Fury. Five others are seriously wounded. We will learn their names. We will speak them. We will not forget them. (Artist rendering. All editorial analysis and direction by The Founders' Signal.)

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