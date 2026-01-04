U.S. forces execute Operation Absolute Resolve in Caracas, January 3, 2026.

Section I: The Raid That Changed Caracas

In the pre-dawn hours of January 3, 2026, United States forces executed Operation Absolute Resolve, a meticulously planned military action that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The operation commenced around 2:00 a.m. local time with airstrikes involving more than 150 aircraft targeting Venezuelan military installations, including Fuerte Tiuna in Caracas and La Carlota airfield, to suppress air defenses and facilitate access.

Elite Army Delta Force operators, supported by FBI personnel, then conducted a rapid helicopter-borne raid on Maduro’s fortified compound. According to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, forces arrived at the site at approximately 2:01 a.m. local time, securing the targets with minimal U.S. casualties—no American lives lost, though several injuries were reported—and extracting them by 4:29 a.m.

Maduro and Flores surrendered without prolonged resistance and were transferred to the USS Iwo Jima before being flown to New York, where they arrived on January 3 and are detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn pending trial on federal narcoterrorism, drug trafficking, and weapons charges.

President Donald Trump, who monitored the operation in real time from Mar-a-Lago, described it as a flawless enforcement of longstanding U.S. indictments while announcing intentions for a temporary American stewardship of Venezuela to oversee a transition and revitalize its oil sector.

This audacious intervention, the most significant direct action against a sitting head of state in decades, underscores a decisive shift in U.S. policy toward hemispheric threats. Beyond the stated law enforcement rationale, it disrupts entrenched foreign influences from China, Russia, and Iran in a nation holding the world’s largest proven oil reserves, reasserting American primacy in energy security and regional stability.

Delta Force operators executed the precision raid on Maduro’s compound.

Section II: How Venezuela Became a Geopolitical Flashpoint

Venezuela’s descent under Nicolás Maduro began shortly after his 2013 ascension following Hugo Chávez’s death, marked by economic mismanagement, corruption, and deepening alliances with adversarial powers that transformed the country into a strategic foothold in the Western Hemisphere.

Oil production, once peaking at over 3 million barrels per day in the late 1990s and early 2000s, collapsed to around 1 million barrels per day—or less—by late 2025 due to underinvestment, deteriorating infrastructure, and international sanctions. This decline exacerbated hyperinflation, widespread poverty, and a humanitarian crisis that drove more than 7.7 million Venezuelans to flee the country, contributing significantly to migration pressures at the U.S. border.

Politically, Maduro’s rule featured repeated electoral controversies, culminating in the widely disputed July 2024 presidential vote. Independent observers, opposition tallies, and international bodies condemned the results as fraudulent, yet Maduro claimed victory and intensified repression.

These domestic failures intertwined with extensive foreign entanglements that elevated Venezuela’s geopolitical significance. China emerged as the regime’s primary economic lifeline, extending billions in oil-backed loans—historically totaling over $60 billion since 2007, with outstanding balances around $17-19 billion by recent estimates—and dominating oil exports, often receiving more than 80 percent of Venezuelan crude through joint ventures like those with CNPC and PDVSA.

Russia deepened military and energy ties, supplying advanced weaponry (including Su-30 fighters, T-72 tanks, and air defense systems) valued at billions and maintaining partnerships via entities like Roszarubezhneft, which secured 15-year extensions for fields in 2025. Moscow also restructured debts and coordinated within OPEC+ to stabilize markets.

Iran provided military technology, including drone production facilities for Mohajer-series UAVs (rebranded locally as ANSU models), with assembly and maintenance overseen by Venezuelan firms like EANSA in cooperation with Iran’s Qods Aviation Industries. Joint oil projects and broader defense pacts further embedded Tehran in the region.

These alliances sustained Maduro amid isolation but positioned Venezuela as a platform for extra-hemispheric influence challenging U.S. interests. Escalating U.S. measures—sanctions, tanker seizures, and terrorist designations—reflected growing concerns over migration, narcotics flows, and adversary footholds, setting the stage for decisive intervention.

China, Russia, and Iran deepened ties with the Maduro regime through oil, arms, and drone technology.

Section III: Precision and Power in the Delta Force Raid

Operation Absolute Resolve showcased the precision and capability of a rebuilt U.S. military, executing a complex mission deep inside hostile territory with minimal risk to American forces.

Planning began months in advance, drawing on extensive CIA and NSA intelligence that mapped Maduro’s movements and compound defenses. Rehearsals utilized full-scale mockups at U.S. training facilities, refining timelines down to minutes.

The operation unfolded in phases. First, coordinated airstrikes from carrier-based aircraft and land-launched assets struck Venezuelan air defense systems, command centers, and nearby military bases. More than 150 sorties ensured suppression of radar and surface-to-air missiles, creating a safe corridor for insertion.

At approximately 2:01 a.m. local time, Delta Force teams, supported by Rangers and FBI hostage rescue personnel, fast-roped from helicopters onto the grounds of Maduro’s primary residence in Caracas. Operators breached outer security within minutes, navigating reinforced structures and a small protective detail.

According to Pentagon briefings, Maduro and Flores attempted to reach a fortified safe room but were intercepted. Both surrendered without prolonged engagement. U.S. forces secured the site, gathered select intelligence materials, and exfiltrated the targets via helicopter to a forward staging area, completing the ground phase in under three hours.

Advanced assets played critical roles: real-time drone surveillance, electronic warfare to jam regime communications, and cyber operations that disrupted backup response forces. No U.S. personnel were killed, though several sustained minor injuries during insertion.

The mission’s speed and low collateral damage reflected years of investment in special operations capabilities under the Trump administration. It demonstrated the ability to project overwhelming force rapidly, neutralize threats, and withdraw before significant opposition could mobilize—a clear marker of restored operational superiority.

Elite U.S. forces secure the target site with overwhelming speed, power, and precision.

Section IV: Power Vacuum and America’s Guiding Hand

The collapse of Maduro’s regime has created a fluid power landscape in Venezuela, with the United States positioning itself as the primary external arbiter of the transition.

Hours after the raid, Venezuela’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice—still packed with regime loyalists—named Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as acting president. Rodríguez, a longtime Maduro ally under U.S. sanctions, quickly appealed for international support and was reported to have sought asylum in Russia alongside other senior officials. Her interim authority remains nominal, with military commands fragmented and key units either defecting or standing down.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado, whose 2024 candidacy was barred by the regime but who commands broad popular support, called for immediate free elections under international supervision. From exile and now returning to Caracas amid massive street celebrations, Machado has engaged directly with U.S. officials on transition frameworks.

President Trump has stated that American forces will not occupy Venezuela long-term but will maintain a security presence as needed to prevent chaos. Current U.S. posture includes naval assets offshore, special operations advisors, and accelerated humanitarian deliveries coordinated through Southern Command. Aid convoys have begun entering via Colombia, focusing on food, medicine, and infrastructure restoration.

International reactions have been sharply divided. China and Russia issued strong condemnations, labeling the operation a violation of sovereignty and warning of consequences. Beijing, facing potential disruption to its oil supply chain, demanded Maduro’s immediate release. Moscow echoed the criticism while evacuating personnel. Most Latin American governments adopted cautious stances, with Colombia and Brazil welcoming the end of the regime but urging rapid return to civilian rule. European allies expressed procedural concerns while acknowledging the humanitarian imperative.

Within Venezuela, scattered resistance from pro-Maduro militias has emerged in rural strongholds, though no coordinated counteroffensive has materialized. The risk of prolonged instability remains, particularly if loyalist elements regroup or foreign backers attempt proxy interference.

Overall, the United States holds decisive leverage through control of key figures, financial systems, and oil infrastructure access, shaping the trajectory toward a post-Maduro order.

Venezuelans celebrated in Caracas following the fall of the Maduro regime.

Section V: Reshaping Energy and Power Dynamics

The removal of Maduro carries consequences far beyond Venezuela’s borders, reshaping energy markets, alliance networks, and the balance of power in a contested global order.

At the core lies oil. Venezuela possesses the world’s largest proven reserves—estimated at over 300 billion barrels—yet production had fallen to historic lows under regime mismanagement and sanctions. Administration officials and energy analysts project that with stabilized conditions and private investment, output could rise by 1.5 to 2 million barrels per day within 18-24 months. This surge would increase global supply, exert downward pressure on prices, and diminish OPEC+’s pricing leverage at a time when the cartel struggles with compliance and demand uncertainty.

The strategic winners are clearest in Washington. Revitalized Venezuelan production reduces U.S. vulnerability to Middle East volatility, bolsters domestic refiners optimized for heavy crude, and generates revenue streams that can fund reconstruction without large taxpayer commitments. President Trump has emphasized engaging American firms in PDVSA operations, signaling a deliberate pivot toward energy dominance.

The losers are equally evident. China, which relied on Venezuela for roughly 10-15 percent of its heavy crude imports and held billions in outstanding loans secured by future oil deliveries, now faces supply disruptions and potential write-downs. Russian entities like Rosneft, heavily invested in joint ventures, stand to lose access to lucrative fields. Iran, whose regional influence benefited from Venezuelan partnerships in evasion of sanctions and military technology transfer—including operational drone facilities—sees a key Latin American ally eliminated.

Broader deterrence effects are already visible. The operation reinforces U.S. willingness to act decisively against regimes hosting adversarial footholds in the Western Hemisphere, echoing an updated Monroe Doctrine framework articulated in recent national security guidance. Observers note parallels to ongoing tensions with Iran, where economic protests continue and administration warnings remain active; the Venezuela precedent signals that sustained defiance carries tangible risks.

Critics warn of backlash: accusations of imperialism from Latin American leftists, strengthened anti-U.S. narratives in global forums, and the possibility of asymmetric responses from affected powers. Yet the rapid consolidation of control and absence of major military escalation suggest the risks were calculated and contained.

Ultimately, Operation Absolute Resolve advances a core administration objective: excluding rival great powers from America’s traditional sphere while securing critical resources on favorable terms. In an era of intensifying competition, it demonstrates that decisive application of strength can reorder strategic realities.

Venezuela’s Orinoco Belt holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves, now positioned for U.S. revitalization.

Section VI: Strength as the Foundation of a New Order

Operation Absolute Resolve stands as a defining affirmation of American resolve in an era of renewed great-power competition.

By removing a regime that had become a conduit for adversarial influence in the Western Hemisphere, the United States has not only enforced longstanding legal accountability but also reclaimed strategic initiative over critical energy resources and regional security dynamics.

The path ahead requires disciplined follow-through. Supervised elections within a defined timeline, robust private-sector investment in Venezuela’s oil infrastructure, and sustained diplomatic engagement with regional partners will determine whether this intervention yields lasting stability or merely temporary disruption.

Success here would validate the administration’s core premise: that peace and prosperity are most reliably secured through unyielding strength and clear-eyed pursuit of national interests.

In a world where China, Russia, and Iran continue to probe for weakness, the events in Caracas serve as unmistakable notice. America possesses both the capability and the will to act decisively when vital interests are at stake.

The ledger of history will judge this moment not by the boldness of the raid alone, but by the enduring order it helps establish. For now, the message is clear: threats to hemispheric security and global energy stability will be met with overwhelming and conclusive response.

America reasserts leadership in the Western Hemisphere through decisive strength.

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