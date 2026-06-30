Supreme Court days do not come much more complicated than Monday, June 29, 2026.

Before noon, six justices dismantled a ninety-one-year-old precedent that had shielded the administrative deep state from presidential accountability. Five justices blocked President Trump from immediately removing a Federal Reserve governor. Five justices handed the Republican National Committee a stinging defeat on mail-in ballot grace periods that will affect midterm elections four months from now. A majority of justices restricted a surveillance technique that law enforcement has used thousands of times to drag innocent Americans into criminal investigations.

Wins and losses landed on both sides before lunch.

Anyone telling you today was a total victory for conservatives is not being honest with you. Anyone telling you today was a catastrophe for the Republic is not being honest with you either. What today actually was is complicated, consequential, and worth understanding in full. Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist No. 70 that “energy in the executive is a leading character in the definition of good government.” One ruling today gave that principle its greatest legal vindication in nearly a century. Another ruling handed election integrity advocates a defeat that demands a legislative response Congress has so far failed to deliver. Patriots deserve to know what happened, what it means, and what comes next.

Here is every ruling from June 29, broken down without spin.

THE BIG WIN — TRUMP v. SLAUGHTER AND THE DEATH OF HUMPHREY’S EXECUTOR

Start here, because this is the ruling that matters most. Not just for this administration, but for every administration that comes after it, and for every American who believes the President they elect should actually be able to govern.

In a 6-3 decision authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, all six conservative justices joined a majority that overturned Humphrey’s Executor v. United States, a 1935 precedent that had prevented presidents from removing members of independent federal agencies without cause. Nine decades of bureaucratic insulation from presidential accountability died on Monday morning. Every conservative, every constitutionalist, and every American who has ever been told that an unelected regulator answers to no one should understand what this ruling means.

Humphrey’s Executor was never a faithful reading of the Constitution. Article II vests the entire executive power in the President of the United States. Not in commissions. Not in expert panels. Not in agencies staffed by political opponents of whichever president the American people elected. Congress invented a workaround in 1935, during the height of New Deal progressive ambition, by labeling agency functions “quasi-legislative” and “quasi-judicial.” Slap a new label on executive power and suddenly it is not executive power anymore. For nine decades, courts accepted that fiction. Monday’s majority finally rejected it.

Roberts called Humphrey’s Executor “a result in search of a rationale.” He went further, writing that “only by blind feats of definition could the court transform powers that are quintessentially executive, investigative and prosecutorial alike, into nonexecutive ‘quasi-legislative’ and ‘quasi-judicial’ functions.” He cited Hamilton directly, noting that the Framers designed a constitutional hierarchy with “a chief magistrate, with whom the buck stops, and below him various assistants or deputies who derive their offices from his appointment and remain subject to his superintendence.” Roberts stated it plainly: “A feeble executive implies a feeble execution of the government.”

Hamilton said the same thing in 1788. Roberts just made it binding law again.

Facts of the case are straightforward. In March 2025, President Trump fired FTC Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, informing her that her continued service was “inconsistent with my Administration’s priorities.” No cause cited. No malfeasance alleged. Slaughter sued, won at the district level citing Humphrey’s Executor, and the case climbed to the Supreme Court. Last September, the Court stayed her reinstatement while litigation continued. On Monday, six justices settled the constitutional question permanently. Slaughter lost. Presidential accountability won.

Justice Neil Gorsuch delivered the most memorable line of the day in his concurrence: “Independent agencies are not so independent after all.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor read her dissent aloud from the bench, a rare and dramatic gesture reserved for decisions the liberal wing considers historically catastrophic. She accused the majority of giving the President “a power unknown even to the English Crown against which the Founders revolted” and warned the ruling “promises only chaos.” That is the progressive response every time the Constitution is actually enforced. When elected accountability replaces bureaucratic entrenchment, they call it tyranny. When unelected regulators lose their insulation from removal, they call it the end of democracy. Hamilton, who spent considerable energy in Federalist No. 70 arguing that “a plurality in the executive tends to deprive the people of the two greatest securities they can have for the faithful exercise of any delegated power,” would have had a great deal to say in response to Sotomayor’s dissent.

Sotomayor’s argument ultimately rests on the assumption that bureaucratic independence from democratic accountability is a constitutional virtue. It is not. It is a constitutional invention, and Roberts rightly buried it.

Practical effects are enormous. Every independent federal agency, including the National Labor Relations Board, the Merit Systems Protection Board, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, among dozens of others, just lost its constitutional insulation from presidential removal. Commissioners at every one of these bodies now serve at the pleasure of the President. Presidents serve at the pleasure of the American people. That chain of accountability is the architecture of republican self-government, and it is fully restored today.

Verdict: A generational constitutional win. One of the most consequential Supreme Court decisions in decades.

THE PARTIAL LOSS — TRUMP v. COOK AND THE FEDERAL RESERVE CARVE-OUT

Same morning session, same Chief Justice, very different result for the President on a related front.

In a 5-4 ruling also authored by Roberts, Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined Roberts and the three liberal justices to block Trump from immediately removing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Cook retains her position while her underlying lawsuit works through the lower courts. Monday’s ruling is not a permanent answer on Fed independence. It is a stay of execution for Cook’s tenure pending further litigation.

Roberts drew a specific and deliberately narrow line around the Federal Reserve, describing it as a “uniquely structured, quasi-private entity that follows in the distinct historical tradition of the First and Second Banks of the United States.” He was careful to make clear this carve-out is Federal Reserve-specific and does not retreat from the sweeping language of the Slaughter ruling. In Roberts’ own framing, the Fed occupies constitutionally distinct ground that requires separate analysis.

Trump responded on Truth Social, framing the Cook decision as procedural rather than final. He promised to “take appropriate action immediately.” His read is legally defensible. Cook litigation continues at the district court level. Nothing in Monday’s ruling permanently shields the Fed from this question. Roberts left that door open while closing the main gate against Cook’s immediate removal.

Cook is not the story of Monday. She is a footnote. Slaughter is the story.

Verdict: A limited and temporary setback for Trump on one specific removal. Litigation continues, and the broader constitutional question on the Fed is not settled.

THE STINGING LOSS — WATSON v. RNC AND MAIL BALLOT GRACE PERIODS

Honest conservative analysis requires delivering uncomfortable news, and this ruling is uncomfortable.

In a 5-4 decision, Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion upholding a Mississippi law that allows mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted up to five business days afterward. Chief Justice Roberts and all three liberal justices joined her. Justices Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh dissented.

Thirty states currently maintain some form of mail ballot grace period. Monday’s ruling protects every one of them heading into a midterm election cycle four months from now.

Republicans brought a clean and reasonable statutory argument. Federal law establishes a single national Election Day. Ballots, they argued, must be both cast and received by that date. If Election Day means Election Day, then tallying votes that physically arrive at election offices days later is a violation of the federal statute. It is not a frivolous argument. It persuaded the Fifth Circuit before this case reached the Supreme Court. Barrett rejected it on narrow textual grounds, writing that “the electorate’s choice is made when voting is complete, not when ballots are received” and that “the election-day statutes say nothing about ballot receipt, and we cannot add to the words Congress chose.”

Barrett’s break from the conservative bloc was the genuine surprise of the day. Going into oral arguments in March, most court watchers expected the conservative majority to side with the RNC. Five justices said otherwise.

Here is what this ruling is not: it is not a ruling that mail ballot fraud does not exist, does not matter, or is not a legitimate concern. Justice Alito addressed this directly in dissent, arguing that mail-in ballots “increase the potential for fraud” and make identity verification harder for election officials. He is right on both of those policy points. Barrett’s majority addressed a narrow statutory question about what existing federal law says. Alito’s dissent addressed what existing federal law should say. Both arguments can be right simultaneously, which is precisely the problem.

Congress attempted to address this. A stronger package of election integrity legislation known as the SAVE America Act passed the House in February 2026 and would have required documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration, photo identification for both in-person and absentee voting, and a mandate that mail ballots be received by Election Day. Four Senate Republicans, joining a unified Democratic caucus, blocked it. Trump called Watson a “tremendous loss” and immediately demanded Congress revive and pass the SAVE America Act. He is right to demand it. A Congress that passes election integrity legislation only to watch four members of its own caucus kill it in the Senate has failed the American people on an issue that will define competitive elections for years to come. Midterms are four months away. Grace periods in thirty states mean results in competitive races may not be known on election night. Every patriot who cares about clean elections needs to understand what was lost today and why the legislative fight is not finished.

Verdict: A clear loss for election integrity advocates. Congressional action is now the only viable path forward before November, and four Senate Republicans owe their constituents an explanation.

THE FOURTH AMENDMENT RULING — CHATRIE v. US AND GEOFENCE WARRANTS

Conservative constitutionalists should welcome this ruling even if the name on the majority opinion gives them pause.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote for a majority of the Court in Chatrie v. United States, holding that geofence warrants violate the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition against unreasonable searches. Geofence warrants allow law enforcement to obtain data from major technology companies identifying every device present near a crime scene during a specified time window. Investigators cast a digital net over an entire geographic area, collect data on every person who happened to be nearby, and then sort through it looking for suspects.

Consider what that means in practice. Law enforcement files a geofence warrant. A technology company hands over location data on every phone within a certain radius of a crime scene during a certain window of time. If your phone was in that area, your data goes into that pool. Your only offense is proximity. Your constitutional protection against general searches means nothing under this framework unless a court stops it. Monday’s majority stopped it.

Conservatives who take the Bill of Rights seriously should be entirely comfortable applauding this outcome regardless of who authored it. Fourth Amendment protections do not carry a party registration. General warrants, which swept through the possessions of entire populations looking for evidence of crimes against the Crown, were one of the central grievances that drove the Founding generation to revolution. They addressed that grievance specifically in the text of the Constitution they ratified. Geofence warrants are the digital-age equivalent of what the Founders considered intolerable government overreach, and the Court drew the right line on Monday.

Verdict: A constitutionally sound ruling. Conservatives who believe in the Bill of Rights should call this what it is: a win for every American’s Fourth Amendment rights.

WHAT TODAY ACTUALLY MEANS

Step back from the individual rulings and look at what June 29, 2026 actually delivered.

One generational constitutional restoration. One temporary setback on a specific removal. One election law defeat that demands legislative action Congress has already once failed to take. One Fourth Amendment win that every patriot should recognize as legitimate regardless of which justices signed onto it. That is an accurate accounting of today, and accurate accounting is what readers of this publication deserve.

Trump v. Slaughter is the ruling that will matter for decades. Presidents of both parties have governed in the shadow of an administrative apparatus they could not fully control. Commissioners, board members, and agency heads who knew removal required a legal fight entrenched themselves accordingly. Every policy priority filtered through bureaucrats who did not share the elected executive’s agenda and knew they were protected from accountability. Monday’s ruling ends that permanently. Presidents now govern as the Constitution intended, with full supervisory authority over the executive branch and full accountability to the American people for how that authority is exercised. Hamilton’s republic, the one built on energy, unity, and democratic accountability in the executive, is restored.

Watson v. RNC is the ruling that will define midterm battlegrounds. Thirty states, multiple competitive Senate and House races, and a four-month window before election night. Every day the SAVE America Act sits unpasssed in a Senate stalled by four Republicans willing to break with their own caucus on election integrity is another day that framework for ballot accountability goes unbuilt. Patriots who want clean elections in November cannot wait for the courts to deliver what Congress has so far failed to provide.

June 30 is the final day of the Supreme Court’s term. Birthright citizenship is on the docket. Whatever comes down in the morning will likely rewrite the conversation that started today. This publication will be here with full analysis when the rulings drop.

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