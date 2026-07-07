NATO's Ankara Summit Proves Trump's Leverage Diplomacy Was Right All Along
F-35 jets, Hormuz cooperation, and a Secretary General admitting the free ride is over. This is what a decade of America First pressure actually bought.
Ankara this week is not a photo opportunity. It is a receipt. President Trump arrives in Turkey for the 36th NATO summit carrying years of accumulated leverage, built through blunt public criticism, a March threat over Hormuz shipping lanes, and an April warning that the United States could walk away from the alliance entirely. What has emerged in the summit's opening hours is not alliance collapse. It is compliance, expressed in defense budgets, a fighter jet reversal, and a Secretary General publicly conceding that the old arrangement is finished. Let's break down what is actually happening in Ankara, what it proves about a decade of America First foreign policy, and why the friction critics keep pointing to is the sound of an overdue renegotiation working exactly as intended.
THE RECKONING NOBODY WANTED TO ADMIT WAS COMING
Thirty-two heads of state will converge on Ankara this week for the 36th NATO summit, and every one of them arrives owing an answer to a demand Washington has been making since 2018. Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed what conservatives have argued for nearly a decade: NATO estimates published in March 2026 show all 32 member states now meet the 2 percent of GDP defense spending benchmark, up from just three allies in 2014. That is not a footnote. That is a decade of American pressure finally converting into actual dollars, actual production, and actual burden sharing.
Rutte called it a “sea change” in European defense posture, and this morning he went further, previewing an alliance built on what he termed “NATO 3.0,” his words for a stronger Europe within a stronger NATO, resulting in an alliance he described as less dependent on the United States while the United States remains firmly rooted within it. Read that statement plainly. NATO’s own Secretary General is now on record admitting the old dependency model is over. Critics spent years calling Trump’s NATO pressure campaign reckless, isolationist, even alliance destroying. Ankara is where that narrative collapses under its own weight.
TURNING THREATS INTO COMPLIANCE
Trump’s frustration with NATO did not appear out of nowhere this week. In March 2026, several European allies declined to help protect shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz during the joint American and Israeli operation against Iran. Reports indicate Spain, France, and Italy went further, restricting American access to their airspace and military bases for offensive operations against Iran. Trump responded in an April interview by saying he was strongly considering pulling the United States out of NATO entirely.
That threat was not theater. It was leverage, applied the way leverage is supposed to work between sovereign nations who expect mutual defense to run both directions. Ankara is the alliance’s answer to that threat, and the answer is compliance. A senior American official confirms that Hormuz security sits among the summit’s key discussion topics this week, meaning the exact allies who hesitated in March are now negotiating how to make good on it in July. Founding Father Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist 4 that safety from external danger ranks among the most powerful directors of national conduct, and that a nation must possess strength proportioned to its exposure even absent immediate cause. NATO spent decades treating American strength as a substitute for its own. This year the substitution ends, and it ends because one American president was willing to threaten the unthinkable to force it.
REDOGAN’S WELCOME AND THE F-35 REVERSAL
Trump landed in Ankara to a personal reception from Erdogan at Etimesgut Air Base, a Turkish honor guard standing at attention as the two leaders greeted each other on the tarmac. Two American officials now confirm Trump is expected to signal willingness to sell Turkey F-35 fighter jets, reversing a ban he imposed himself during his first term, a ban Congress later wrote into law. Trump told reporters ahead of the trip he was bringing Erdogan a gift that would make him “very happy.”
This is not a contradiction of America First doctrine. It is America First doctrine applied through personal diplomacy rather than institutional inertia. Reversing your own prior restriction is not weakness when the strategic calculation has changed and the relationship has earned it. Turkey controls the Bosphorus, borders Syria and Iraq, and hosts Incirlik Air Base, one of the most strategically valuable American military footholds on the planet. A president willing to recalibrate policy toward a critical ally based on results rather than bureaucratic momentum is exercising exactly the kind of judgment the office demands. James Madison argued in Federalist 41 that security against foreign danger is among the primary objects of civil society, and that the powers necessary to that end must be commensurate to the possible extent of the danger. Judgment calls like the F-35 reversal are what commensurate power looks like in practice.
This is the kind of story the legacy press will not tell you straight. They will call it alliance strain when it is actually alliance accountability, and they will bury the F-35 reversal three paragraphs deep instead of leading with it. The Founders' Signal exists because someone has to call this what it is. If you value analysis that follows the sources instead of the narrative, subscribe now and get every Dispatch delivered the moment it publishes.
TWO WARS, ONE DIPLOMATIC TABLE
Trump used Ankara to run parallel tracks on the two conflicts most likely to define this era of American foreign policy. He met separately with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa, a scheduling choice the White House confirmed through spokeswoman Anna Kelly. Zelensky delivered brief remarks alongside Rutte at 14:00 local time today, part of a NATO-Ukraine Council working dinner at the foreign minister level scheduled for this evening.
Zelensky and Trump spoke by phone on July 4, with Zelensky posting afterward that they discussed frontline conditions and diplomatic efforts, calling it “a real prospect to put an end to this war.” Trump followed that call with a conversation with Vladimir Putin over the weekend, a call Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov described as “highly constructive” and lasting nearly ninety minutes.
None of this erases the brutal reality on the ground. Russia continues targeting Ukrainian civilian infrastructure even as the summit opens, with over 150 gas stations destroyed in the past two months according to a Ukrainian fuel executive, and a nineteen year old killed in a strike on a fuel station in Izyum just days ago. Acknowledging that reality is not a concession to anyone. It is the honest backdrop against which Trump’s diplomatic effort has to be judged, and it is precisely why a president willing to work both Kyiv and Moscow simultaneously matters more than one content to manage a stalemate from a distance. Skeptics will say talk is cheap. Conservatives who watched years of paralysis under weaker leadership know the difference between motion and inertia.
THE CONSTITUTIONAL CASE FOR WHAT JUST HAPPENED
Some allied governments remain uneasy about a reduced conventional American footprint in Europe, and legitimate procurement concerns exist tied to the Iran operation’s strain on American military assets. Those tensions are real, not manufactured, and honest analysis holds them alongside the wins rather than pretending they don’t exist. Renegotiating a decades old arrangement produces friction before it produces stability, and the friction visible in Ankara is the friction of allies adjusting their behavior rather than performing gratitude while changing nothing underneath it.
America’s founding generation understood that credibility abroad rests on strength backed by resolve, not generosity mistaken for leadership. Ankara stands as the clearest evidence yet that a decade of demanding allies meet their own defense obligations was not sabotage of the alliance. It was overdue accountability, and this week it produced actual line items: an F-35 sale reversal built on strategic recalculation, a Secretary General publicly conceding the dependency era is ending, and allied governments now negotiating Hormuz security after months of refusing to engage on it at all.
WHAT ANKARA ACTUALLY PROVES
Conservatives who spent years defending Trump’s approach against accusations of recklessness now have the receipts. Thirty-two nations spend at levels unthinkable in 2014. Two active wars are being worked through direct presidential engagement rather than delegated to career diplomats content with managed stalemate. Turkey negotiates as a partner with real leverage rather than a dependent awaiting instructions, and it just received a fighter jet reversal to prove it. The Founders built a republic on the premise that strength invites respect and weakness invites exploitation. Ankara is a 2026 case study in exactly that founding logic, delivered not through platitudes at a podium but through defense budgets, weapons sales, and a president still willing to pick up the phone with everyone at the table.
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SOURCES
CONGRESSIONAL RESEARCH SERVICE:
All 32 NATO member states now meet the 2 percent of GDP defense spending benchmark as of March 2026 estimates, up from just three allies in 2014
European allies and Canada increased core defense investment by $139 billion in nominal terms in 2025, and by $1.2 trillion cumulatively since 2016, per Secretary General Rutte
Rutte’s stated goal of “NATO 3.0,” described as a stronger Europe within a stronger NATO, an alliance less dependent on the United States while the United States remains firmly rooted within it
In March 2026, European allies declined to help protect shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz during U.S. and Israeli operations against Iran, and Spain, France, and Italy reportedly restricted U.S. airspace or base access for those offensive operations
In an April 2026 interview with a UK media outlet, Trump said he was strongly considering pulling the United States out of NATO:
https://www.congress.gov/crs-product/R49018
NATO:
The Ankara Summit is explicitly framed by NATO as a “delivery checkpoint” to convert prior spending commitments into concrete industrial output:
https://www.nato.int/en/news-and-events/events/2026/07/overview---2026-nato-summit-in-ankara-
NATO:
Secretary General Rutte’s July 6, 2026 preview of the Ankara Summit, describing progress on defense spending as a “sea change”:
https://nato.int/en/news-and-events/articles/news/2026/07/06/nato-secretary-general-previews-the-ankara-summit-highlights-progress-on-defence-spending
CNN:
Trump landed in Ankara and received a red carpet welcome from Erdogan personally at Etimesgut Air Base, with a Turkish honor guard present
Two U.S. officials say Trump is expected to signal willingness to sell Turkey F-35 fighter jets, reversing a ban he imposed during his first term that Congress later codified into law
Trump said ahead of his trip that he intended to bring Erdogan a “gift” that would “make him very happy”
A senior U.S. official says Strait of Hormuz security is expected to be among the key topics discussed by NATO leaders at the summit
Over 150 gas stations have been destroyed in Ukraine in the past two months according to Andriy Pivovarsky, CEO of WOG, one of Ukraine’s largest fuel chains
A nineteen-year-old was killed and four women were injured in a Russian strike on a fuel station in Izyum
https://www.cnn.com/2026/07/07/world/live-news/nato-summit-trump
ABC NEWS:
White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly confirmed Trump will hold separate bilateral meetings with Ukraine’s Zelensky and Syria’s al-Sharaa while in Turkey:
https://abcnews.com/US/wireStory/trump-meet-ukraines-zelenskyy-syrias-al-sharaa-nato-134501462
THE HILL:
Zelensky and Trump spoke by phone on July 4, with Zelensky posting that they discussed frontline conditions and diplomatic efforts, calling it “a real prospect to put an end to this war”
Trump spoke with Putin by phone over the July 4 weekend, a call Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov described as “highly constructive,” lasting approximately one hour twenty-five minutes:
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/5954306-trump-zelensky-al-sharaa-nato-summit/
WION:
Zelensky delivered remarks alongside Rutte at 14:00 local time on July 7, and a NATO-Ukraine Council working dinner at the foreign minister level is scheduled for that evening:
https://www.wionews.com/world/nato-summit-2026-schedule-full-agenda-for-ankara-meeting-on-july-7-8-1783382503168
AVALON PROJECT, YALE LAW SCHOOL:
Federalist No. 4, Alexander Hamilton, on safety from external danger and proportioned national strength:
https://avalon.law.yale.edu/18th_century/fed04.asp
AVALON PROJECT, YALE LAW SCHOOL:
Federalist No. 41, James Madison, on security against foreign danger as a primary object of civil society:
https://avalon.law.yale.edu/18th_century/fed41.asp
Erdogan is a committed Islamist, and we are Kuffir. If he were a disciple of Ataturk, that would be one thing, BUT unless we can shut down the F-35 electronics, nothing good will come of Trump's "deals."