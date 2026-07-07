The Founders' Signal

The Founders' Signal

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Tankster
17h

Erdogan is a committed Islamist, and we are Kuffir. If he were a disciple of Ataturk, that would be one thing, BUT unless we can shut down the F-35 electronics, nothing good will come of Trump's "deals."

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