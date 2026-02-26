The Founders' Signal

The Founders' Signal

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Greg lund's avatar
Greg lund
Feb 26

I dont know how you do it, buddy. You are kicking out massive articles one after the other, with incredible research. I have never come across anyone as well versed in the Federalist and Anti-Federalist papers like you are.

You are a Constitutional force of nature!

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