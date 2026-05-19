Iran did not send a diplomat. It sent a weapon. It is already on American soil and the clock is ticking.

Washington is watching the Strait of Hormuz. It is watching the Lebanon ceasefire fracture in real time. It is watching Trump post warnings to Iran on Truth Social while Brent crude ticks past $104 a barrel and U.S. destroyers trade fire with Iranian forces in waters that were supposed to be quiet.

Washington is not watching what Iran has been doing while everyone’s attention is pointed at the Persian Gulf.

Iran is not waiting for a peace deal. Iran is not deterred by a ceasefire it has spent six weeks violating. Iran is executing a strategy that most of the American media either cannot see or will not say plainly. Two stories broke in the last 72 hours, separated by geography and surface appearance, that are in fact a single operational picture. An IRGC proxy commander arrested in Turkey and brought to a Manhattan courtroom. A classified intelligence disclosure revealing Iranian military advisers stationed in Havana with 300 Russian and Iranian-supplied attack drones positioned 90 miles from Florida. Taken separately, these look like a terrorism arrest and a foreign policy dispute. Taken together, they reveal that Iran has already opened a second front against the United States, on American soil and in the American hemisphere, while the country’s military resources and public attention are consumed in the Middle East.

Iran is already inside the wire.

Iran's terror network does not announce itself. It builds quietly, strand by strand, in cities you think are safe.

FRONT ONE: IRGC TERROR NETWORK OPERATING ON AMERICAN SOIL

On May 15, 2026, the Department of Justice unsealed a criminal complaint against Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, a 32-year-old Iraqi national described by federal prosecutors as a senior commander within Kata’ib Hizballah, a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization that functions as a direct operational proxy of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Al-Saadi was apprehended in Turkey, transferred into FBI custody, transported to the United States, and appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan federal court, where he was ordered held pending trial. He reportedly smiled throughout his appearance, said nothing, and through his attorney declared himself a “political prisoner and a prisoner of war.”

He is not a prisoner of war. He is a terrorist commander who wired cryptocurrency to who he believed was a Mexican cartel hitman and asked whether he should use an improvised explosive device or arson to destroy a synagogue in Manhattan.

What Al-Saadi allegedly built and directed in the 11 weeks between the launch of Operation Epic Fury on February 28 and his arrest should register as one of the most significant domestic terrorism stories of this decade. Beginning in March 2026, Al-Saadi and his associates planned, coordinated and claimed responsibility for at least 18 terrorist attacks across Europe, plus two additional attacks in Canada. All were conducted under the banner of a front organization called Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, known as HAYI. Federal prosecutors have now confirmed that HAYI is a component of Kata’ib Hizballah. This was not an independent group that spontaneously emerged in solidarity with Iran. HAYI’s founding statement was broadcast on media channels used by the IRGC, Hezbollah and Kata’ib Hizballah. Its logo was described in the DOJ complaint as “strikingly similar” to Hezbollah’s. As federal prosecutors stated directly: “Essentially overnight, Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya was able to activate terrorist cells across Europe to carry out nearly 20 attacks in the weeks immediately following the start of the Iranian military conflict. In doing so, it relied on using an already well-established media and ideological infrastructure.”

That does not happen organically. That happens when a command structure that already exists gets rebranded and retasked.

The attacks themselves were not symbolic gestures. On March 9, attackers used explosives on a synagogue in Liège, Belgium. On March 13, arsonists struck a synagogue in Rotterdam. On March 14, explosives were used against a Jewish school in Amsterdam. On March 15, the Bank of New York Mellon in Amsterdam was hit with explosives. Arson attacks followed against Jewish institutions across London in April, including the deliberate destruction of four ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a volunteer Jewish medical service, in the car park of a Golders Green synagogue. On April 12, a synagogue in Skopje, North Macedonia was set on fire. On April 29, two Jewish men, including a dual U.S.-British citizen, were stabbed and seriously wounded on the streets of London.

London’s Counter Terrorism Policing Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans described the operational model without ambiguity: “We are considering whether this tactic is being used here, recruiting violence as a service. Individuals carrying out these crimes often have no allegiance to the cause and are taking quick cash for their crimes.” Iran did not need true believers. Iran needed bodies, and it recruited them on Telegram.

Al-Saadi then turned the campaign toward the United States.

On April 3, 2026, Al-Saadi contacted an undercover FBI officer he believed was a member of a Mexican drug cartel. He texted the officer detailed photographs and maps pinpointing the exact location of a prominent Manhattan synagogue, along with two additional Jewish institutions in Los Angeles and Scottsdale, Arizona, and directed the agent to carry out coordinated attacks against all three. During recorded phone calls, Al-Saadi discussed whether the New York attack should use an IED or arson. He agreed to $10,000 for the operation and demanded it be filmed. He later wired a $3,000 cryptocurrency down payment. When April 6 came and went without an attack, he followed up the next morning demanding an explanation.

Al-Saadi’s personal history connects directly to the founding generation of IRGC proxy leadership. Federal prosecutors released photographs showing him alongside Qasem Soleimani, the IRGC Quds Force commander killed by U.S. airstrike in 2020. His network has operated as an IRGC proxy since at least 2017, receiving training, funding, logistics, weapons and intelligence from the IRGC’s external operations force. FBI Director Kash Patel called him “a high-value target responsible for mass global terrorism.” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated plainly that the case “puts into stark relief the global threats posed by the Iranian regime and its proxies.” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche was direct: Al-Saadi “directed and urged others to attack U.S. and Israeli interests and to kill Americans and Jews in the U.S. and abroad, and in doing so advance the terrorist goals of Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

Read that statement carefully. This was a senior IRGC proxy commander, documented in photographs alongside Soleimani himself, directing a coordinated multi-continent terrorist campaign that stretched from European synagogues to a Manhattan street corner, all launched within weeks of Operation Epic Fury beginning. This is not radicalization. This is command and control. Iran gave the orders. Al-Saadi executed them. Law enforcement intercepted the operation before Americans died, but the architecture that generated it remains intact, and Al-Saadi was not its only node.

Three hundred drones. Ninety miles. Iran is not coming. Iran is already positioned.

FRONT TWO: IRAN’S MILITARY PLATFORM 90 MILES FROM FLORIDA

While Al-Saadi was wiring cryptocurrency to a federal undercover officer and mapping synagogues in three American cities, a separate arm of Iran’s asymmetric strategy was consolidating itself on an island 90 miles from the coast of Florida.

On May 17, 2026, Axios published a report based on classified U.S. intelligence confirming that Cuba has acquired more than 300 military attack drones from Russia and Iran since 2023, distributed in strategic locations across the island. Within the past month alone, Cuban officials have sought additional drones and military equipment from Russia. U.S. intelligence intercepts confirm that Cuban intelligence operatives are actively studying how Iran has resisted American military pressure. Iranian military advisers are physically present in Havana. Russian and Chinese signals intelligence collection facilities are already operating on Cuban soil.

Cuban military planners have discussed using these assets to attack the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, U.S. military vessels operating in the region, and Key West, Florida.

Before dismissing this as a story about a broken communist government that cannot keep its MiGs airworthy, consider precisely what is being described. Cuba is not the threat. Cuba is the platform. What matters is what Iran has placed on that platform, what Russia has taught the people running it, and what those people learned firsthand in Ukraine.

Up to 5,000 Cuban soldiers have fought alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. Moscow paid the Cuban government approximately $25,000 per soldier deployed. Those soldiers did not return home empty-handed. They returned with operational knowledge of how Iranian Shahed-136 one-way attack drones perform in a contested battlefield, how they are deployed in saturation salvos to overwhelm air defenses, how they navigate and how they evade detection. A senior U.S. official stated it plainly: “They’re part of the Putin meat grinder. They’re learning about Iranian tactics. It’s something we have to plan for.”

This is the same Iranian drone export pipeline that armed Russia in Ukraine beginning in 2022, hit American bases across the Middle East during the opening weeks of Operation Epic Fury, struck Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE in March of this year, and threatened Gulf Arab desalination infrastructure and energy facilities throughout the conflict. That pipeline has now extended into the Western Hemisphere. Cuba has been receiving the product since 2023. Cuba requested more within the last 30 days.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Havana last Thursday in what the agency confirmed was the first publicly acknowledged CIA director visit to Cuba in over a decade. He did not go to negotiate. He went to warn. A CIA official stated: “Director Ratcliffe made clear that Cuba can no longer serve as a platform for adversaries to advance hostile agendas in our hemisphere. The Western Hemisphere cannot be our adversaries’ playground.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testified before Congress: “We’ve long been concerned that a foreign adversary using that kind of location that close to our shores is highly problematic.”

American military activity in the region reflects that concern. A U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton surveillance aircraft conducted more than 12 hours of orbit over the Cuban coastline on April 16, the anniversary of the Bay of Pigs invasion, in a pattern intelligence analysts described as inconsistent with routine reconnaissance. In late April, the Navy conducted the FLEX 2026 exercise off Key West, run by 4th Fleet and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command, pairing long-endurance surveillance drones with unmanned surface vessels and rocket intercept systems to find, track and engage aerial drone threats. That exercise was publicly described as counter-narcotics training. Given what Axios has now confirmed, the operational subtext requires no translation.

On Wednesday of this week, the Department of Justice is expected to unseal a grand jury indictment of Raul Castro, 94-year-old former Cuban president and defense minister, for allegedly ordering the 1996 shootdown of two unarmed Brothers to the Rescue aircraft over the Florida Straits, killing four men, three of them American citizens. José Basulto, founder of Brothers to the Rescue and a survivor of the mission, told NBC 6 he has waited 30 years for this accountability. Families of the four victims will gather at Miami’s Freedom Tower on Wednesday, which falls on Cuban Independence Day. That indictment did not arrive as a coincidence. It arrived alongside a classified drone intelligence disclosure, a CIA director’s unprecedented personal visit to Havana, and a public warning that the same Venezuela model, meaning legal prosecution followed by military extraction, is now on the table for Cuba. Trump already said so. Cuba is next.

Cuban President Diaz-Canel responded Monday that U.S. military action would produce “a bloodbath.” His foreign minister called the intelligence a fabrication. Caracas said something similar before January.

One piece crossed the line while Washington was not watching. That is not an accident. That is a strategy.

ONE WAR, TWO FRONTS, ONE STRATEGY

At this point the pattern is not subtle. Since February 28, Iran’s network has conducted 18 terrorist attacks across Europe, two in Canada, plotted coordinated bombings of Jewish institutions in New York, Los Angeles and Scottsdale, positioned an Iranian-advised drone arsenal in the Caribbean, stationed IRGC personnel in Havana, struck a nuclear power plant perimeter in the UAE, continued killing people in Lebanon despite a ceasefire, and exchanged live fire with U.S. Navy destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz while simultaneously claiming the ceasefire is intact.

This is not a regime reacting defensively to American pressure. This is a regime executing a deliberate dispersion strategy, spreading its threat across every available vector simultaneously, calculated on the assumption that American attention, media bandwidth and institutional response capacity cannot track all of it at once. On that calculation, Iran has not been entirely wrong.

Trump declared the ceasefire “on life support” on Monday and called Iran’s latest negotiating proposal “garbage.” Iran called Washington’s demands “unreasonable” and “one-sided.” U.S. destroyers and Iranian forces have already exchanged fire in the Strait since the ceasefire technically took effect in April. The White House insists the ceasefire remains in effect. CENTCOM statements have conspicuously not mentioned the ceasefire when describing those engagements. Both blockades remain in place. Oil is above $100 a barrel. Neither side has offered a concession the other can accept.

The ceasefire is a legal fiction propped up by mutual exhaustion and neither party’s willingness to be seen as the side that restarted the shooting. Iran is using that fiction to buy operational space on fronts Washington is not focused on. Cuba and the Al-Saadi network are what that space looks like when it gets used.

Every generation gets a moment that demands they push. This is ours.

WHAT THIS DEMANDS OF AMERICANS RIGHT NOW

James Monroe and John Quincy Adams articulated the doctrine in 1823 that has governed American hemispheric security ever since. Foreign powers do not establish military footholds in this hemisphere. Full stop. Not because of American arrogance, but because the alternative is an adversary with the geographic proximity to conduct operations against the United States that require response times measured in minutes rather than hours. Iran positioning drones, military advisers and intelligence assets in Cuba is not a Cuban problem. It is a Monroe Doctrine problem, and every American who understands what that doctrine means should recognize what is being tested here.

Madison’s framework in Federalist No. 41 was not written for peacetime governance. It was written for exactly this kind of moment, when a republic faces threats that do not respect borders, timelines or negotiating tables, and must decide whether its institutions are strong enough to respond without becoming what they are fighting against. Strong enough means accountable. Strong enough means transparent. Strong enough means the American people demand answers that their government has not yet chosen to provide.

Law enforcement did its job. FBI agents, the Joint Terrorism Task Force, the NYPD and international partners ran Al-Saadi through a months-long operation, arrested him in Turkey, and had him in a Manhattan courtroom before most Americans knew his name. The Navy is doing its job, running counter-drone exercises off Key West and increasing surveillance flights along the Cuban coastline. The CIA is doing its job, with Ratcliffe making a trip to Havana that no director has made in over a decade.

What is not being done is the public accounting this moment requires. Iran has brought this war home. It has placed operatives inside the United States’ closest allied networks to plot synagogue bombings. It has positioned drone-armed proxies 90 miles off the American coast. It has activated a shadow terrorist network across two continents and pointed it at American targets while the ceasefire it supposedly agreed to functions as cover for continued aggression.

Recognizing what Iran is doing is not alarmism. It is pattern recognition. Failing to demand a full public accounting of the threat is a failure of exactly the kind of civic accountability the Founders built this republic to enforce.

Iran is already inside the wire. It is time Washington said so under oath.

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