The Founders' Signal

The Founders' Signal

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Adrasteia's avatar
Adrasteia
2h

This is a much needed analysis and answer to the incompetents who argue that “Iran wasn’t a threat to the US.” Will comment further after I finish reading.

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Don's avatar
Don
39m

Subscribed and restacked - essential reading.

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